Blink Charging: A Diversified Approach To Investing In The EV Market

Given industry-wide M&A action in recent years, the company seems severely undervalued considering its market penetration of over 130,000 members and 14,000 stations nationwide with the potential domestic and international expansion.

Investment Summary

Blink Charging (BLNK) is currently the only publicly traded company in the EV charging market and had begun showing dramatic increases in sales from charging port use and product sales to a variety of customers nationwide. The company is also initiating its international expansion efforts, tapping into market around the world. However, being the only publicly traded company means there is a lack of competitive and comparative information which is used to assess what type of market share the company will capture and ultimate revenue potentials.

The major catalyst for the company remains the widespread adoption of EVs and the company's emphasis on technological improvements. The company is one of the largest operators around the United States with over 14,000 charging stations and is the preferred operator for retail giants like IKEA and McDonald's (MCD) as their new technologies offer a shorter charging time for the same buck.

As the market looks at the small amount of data from the private companies and waits to see how widespread the adoption of EVs are in the United States, I believe the market is mis-pricing Blink Charging based off public and available information from major M&A activity in the industry. As giants like Shell (RDS.A) and BP (BP) look to diversify their portfolios into the EV market they've paid over 6x as much for every registered paying user in their acquired companies than Blink is currently worth per user.

Even as risks and uncertainties regarding the need for expansion-related capital and the low level of information available on the reach and scope of their competitors remain, the current valuation for the company does not seem to be representative of their potential.

I believe that the market is not taking into account the generational shift that is going on in the United States and the uptick in government spending, particularly in China, when it is forecasting the percentage of EVs in the market over the next couple of years. A large portion of the EV sales in the US were from luxury-style vehicles and when I look at the 200,000 orders the $35,000 model 3 got in its first day and project that to the capacity by other vehicle manufacturers of lower-cost cars, I believe we see a large disconnect from current EV sales projection numbers. As per-mile costs continue to decline, mileage increases are indeed important, but the widespread charging network like that of Blinks can curtail the worry by some consumers about potentially getting stuck and further snowball-effect the industry's growth.

Industry Overview

In the past few years electric-powered vehicle use has taken off as gasoline prices continue to fluctuate, environmental awareness grows but more importantly the range of electric vehicles has grown from 73 miles back in 2011 to over 300 miles for the long range models like the Tesla Model 3.

Until 2018, the US government partnered with individual states to offer a $7,500 tax credit for purchasing an electric vehicle, which boosted ownership to record levels. Currently there are over 1M electric vehicles on the roads in the US and industry experts expect that number to grow to over 2.5M by the year 2025 as batteries allow for longer ranges and the costs continue to decline.

States like California, New York, Oregon, Maryland and Massachusetts have stricter emission standards than the rest of the nation, creating a booming economy for EVs. Manufacturing has seen an uptick as well with most major companies including Tesla, Nissan (OTCPK:NSANY), Kia (OTCPK:KIMTF), General Motors (GM), Ford (F), Fiat Chrysler (FCAU), BMW (OTCPK:BMWYY), Mercedes Benz (OTCPK:DMLRY), Audi (OTCPK:AUDVF), Volkswagen (OTCPK:VWAGY), Toyota, Mitsubishi, Land Rover and Porsche (OTCPK:POAHY) coming out with their own EV models.

One of the main headwinds in widespread adoption, however, remains the lack of infrastructure deployed around the nation for easy charging. We have begun to see some uptick in shopping areas having charging stations 'free of charge', if you will, while you shop but for the market to be fully deployed we must see additional charging stations spread across the nation. Some utility companies have already begun revamping their nationwide infrastructure in anticipation for such an uptick and more areas around the nation are ready for charging stations to be deployed when companies are ready to invest in placing them there.

There are currently around 114,000 gas stations in the United States but only 20,000 charging stations with the similar number of 4-8 ports. An average gas station accommodates around 120 cars per day, serving 13.9M cars daily whilst the ~2 hour average charge time (30 minute super charge averaged with 4 hours of a full 240V charge) presents a capacity of 342,888 cars daily (6 vehicles per day per port on 57,148 ports reported as of late), or 2.5% of the capacity of the gasoline stations. As market experts expect EV sales to nearly double by 2020 and comprise of over 20% of total sales by 2025, there's a lot of catching up to do to be able to accommodate almost 2M plug-in vehicles over the next several years.

The overall market for electric vehicle charging stations is expected to grow at a CAGR of 41.8% whilst the market for DC chargers grows faster as commercial charging stations continue to outperform residential ones. This is primarily driven by a sharp increase expected in the share of electric-powered and hybrid plug-in vehicles around the globe.

Business Overview

Blink Charging is an EV charging company, also known as electric vehicle supply equipment (EVSE). The company operates over 14,000 charging stations around the United States with almost 5,000 of those being fast charging stations for a variety of electric vehicles. The company also has just under 7,000 units installed in homes and residential complexes around the US which are owned by private entities and not for public use. The company previously stated it intended to open an additional 4,000-5,000 stations by the end of 2018, pending their financial release, and are expanding to South Korea and Israel, both according to an interview with the company's CEO.

The company offers residential charging stations for private homes or residential complexes, which are the most widespread infrastructure currently in place given personal ownership typically comes with an in-home installation. In its public charging network the company offers both Level 2 charging stations which are compatible with almost all EVs and are present in public areas like hospitals, airports, grocery store complexes and malls. The company also offers DCFC charging stations which are present mostly on highways and in travel destinations and offer fast charging of 80% in under 30 minutes.

In their most recent financial release, the company announced new technology it aims to deploy in urban settings over the next year which can offer a third of the time per charge at a similar price as their competitor's hardware ($3,500 per unit, according to the previous CEO interview). This has caused a wide array of towns, cities, companies and other entities to partner with Blink to provide their charging solutions.

We deployed the first commercial pilot of our next generation IQ200 charging stations at the Porsche Design Tower, combining best-in-class electric vehicle charging with a unique luxurious residential complex designed for the auto enthusiast. Our latest EV charging technology allows drivers to charge their vehicles up to three times faster than on older generation equipment.

Partnerships: Key to Long Term Success

Blink Charging has already engaged in long term partnerships with major brands of malls and complexes like Macy’s (M), Cracker Barrel, Kroger shopping stores (KR), IKEA, Sears (OTCPK:SHLDQ), McDonald’s, Simon Property and Kohls (KSS), to name a few. These partnerships, as discussed later on, show a rise in conviction amongst retailers and other companies as they choose Blink's technology over their competitors.

In their own network, Blink has 133,000 people registered to use their services and mobile application. The company is adding a few thousand customers per month and based off current figures are maintaining a market share of around 10%, given the roughly 1M vehicles on the road today, assuming multiple accounts per vehicle in some cases. A sweet spot for the company's network is their recent teaming up with Google Maps (GOOG) (GOOGL) to display their charging stations by searching for "EV Charging Station" and similar phrasing.

Revenue Generation

The company generates most of its revenues through charging fees and product sales. The charging fee is done based on $0.39 to $0.79 per kWh in states which allow it and by the minute for those who don’t. For the first nine months of the year the company generated 52% of its total revenues from charging fees in which they share with property owners but have the ability to set prices. 22% of the company's revenues were from product sales to commercial and residential complexes, with some being added to their charging network but most go on to be managed by the property owner whilst Blink charges a maintenance fee. The company generates an additional 9.5% of its revenues from network fees from their hosts and the remaining 16.5% from warranty payments, grant and rebate income and their 'other' segment.

The costs of charging differs according to the price of electricity. In the first nine months of the year, as the price of electricity was down and due to a better product mix and hourly charging rate, the company reported a decrease of 17% in the cost of charging services but a 5.46% rise in charging revenues. The cost of product sales decreased as well as the company continues to move inventory and create a higher efficiency standard for its manufacturing through Liteon, which makes most of their charging stations. (Based on their most recent filings).

Primary Risk: Competition

Blink's primary competitor is ChargePoint, which operates around 60,000 ports and offers both flat-rate charging fees and a subscription service. The company is estimated to generate around $80 million in revenues annually and offers charging for a 240V AC full charge at a flat rate of $2.50. As an average full charge takes about 4 hours, this is considerably lower than Blink's $9.60 per charge, based on their $0.02 per 30 seconds of charging or per kWh rate. Blink seems to be aware that charging times are not the only consideration, given the wide variety of needs of EV owners, and have decided against a $25 initiation fee and offer their membership free of charge. (pun intended). Since ChargePoint and others remain private companies it's hard to tell how these lower prices are affecting their profitability and ultimate expansion abilities and may offer a sweet spot for Blink if they are forced to raise prices in the future. (the cost of electricity is roughly 20% of Blink's charging fees, which are nationwide costs).

Alongside the companies focused on new infrastructure distribution, Tesla has recently launched its JDapter stub which can be used by BMW and Nissan electric cars which can underpin both ChargePoint's and Blink's network of chargers as they currently have around 5,000 worldwide charging ports.

Another firm going at the infrastructure problem is General Motors, which has partnered with ChargePoint, EVgo and Greenlots to offer a seamless integration with the Chevy Bolt EV and other vehicles in their pipeline. This integration essentially takes a company off of Blink's market opportunity.

There are more competitors and the market is expected to become slightly more fragmented as we see higher EV ownership percentages and the need rises alongside the likeliness of the automakers venturing into infrastructure.

Excessive Compensation Structure

The company reported over $7.7 million in compensation for the first nine months of the year and only employs 31 people (23 full time and 8 part time), meaning that in aggregate they pay all their employees around $400,000 annually. The company's shareholders approved of a 2018 compensation plan in which a total of 5M shares can be issued to directors, management or any consultants as services fees. As of their latest report the company reported to have granted roughly 188,000 of those shares and have 4.8M shares remaining to be granted up to the year 2028. As of their latest report $3.5 million was in the form of stock-based compensation and roughly $4 million in wages and other benefits. Compensation rose 88% from last year.

Even if the company can reduce overall compensation for its top management to limit company dilution and expenses, it will likely incur a rise in this type of compensation expenses as it on boards new employees as they continue to expand around the globe. The company spent just under $300,000 in the first nine months of 2018 in warranty, repair and maintenance and that number should rise as they deploy more units and technicians across the United States over the next few years.

Financials and Expectations

The company has $21.3 million in cash after its IPO and as of September 30th of 2018. They hold about $765,000 in inventory and $350,000 in property and equipment as assets.

The company is expected to report $2.34 million in revenues for 2018 which is slightly lower than last years $2.5 million. On the EPS side of things the company is expected to report a loss of ($1.46) per share for the year as analysts expect the upcoming quarter to register a ($0.13) loss per share.

For 2019, the company is expected to report a dramatic reduction in loss per share to ($0.46). Revenues are expected to increase 59% to $3.79 million, according to analyst projections, as the widespread adoption of EV's continues. In 2020, revenues are expected to shoot up to $10.76 million, a 184% increase year over year, which shows the widespread adoption expectations for the industry for Blink's new technology.

On the EPS side, the company is expected to report a further improvement to a loss of ($0.30) per share in earnings, which translates to a loss of $7.7 million, based on 25.72M shares outstanding.

Valuation

As the company continues to grow revenues and EPS at a high yet unsteady rate, as the industry grows, it captures market share but remains at risk to competitive threats, I believe a valuation based on industry-related acquisitions can best project the company's fair value.

The acquisition of NewMotion by Shell back in 2017 was done without a price disclosure but was similar to BP's acquisition of Chargemaster at a price of GBP 130M (roughly $180 million based on a 2018 average exchange rate of 1.38USD per GBP), according to Blink's CEO. These companies were not profitable and were acquired at around $4,485 per registered network user based on the 40,000 users Chargemaster had at the time of the acquisition. In the previously linked youtube interview, the company's CEO was asked about members it had in its network and he went on to state:

...and a membership is an extremely important number today. When you look at some of the acquisitions that were done in our space recently, you had Shell Oil buy New Motion, umm, in the Netherlands and recently British Petroleum announced the acquisition of Chargemaster out of UK. Umm, BP valued Chargemaster at roughly $4,350 per member... (Source: CEO interview with Proactive Investor Stocktube, minute 2:10)

Assuming the 133,000 users the company had in their latest filing, adding roughly 1,000 per month as stated by the CEO, brings 2019 potential totals to 145,000 members. $4,350 per member brings the company's fair value amongst other industry players to around $630 million, well over the company's current ~$100 million market capitalization.

On a per-share basis, the company currently has 25.72M shares outstanding and additional warrants to purchase 8.7M shares at a price of $4.25 per share. The company also has 4.8M shares available for compensation, but it's unclear how much they will actually allocate given they expire only in 2028. Based off an aggregate share count of 39.22M, the company's fair value lies around $16.06 per share based off the $630 million value.

Short and Long Term Risks

The primary short term risks are the ways and means to achieve greater market penetration and revenue streams. Even though management seems to be on track to deliver meaningful international growth through a disciplined expansion effort (including a recent joint venture to expand into the Dominican Republic and Latin America), capital constraints for multiple expansion avenues can likely press the company to tap equity markets for additional cash. Even as this might have a positive long term effect on sales growth, the company has 14.28M shares left under its preferred stock authorization, which can dilute current shareholders by a significant amount.

The company's long term risks can be characterized as technological progress. Hydrogen-powered energy and other modern technologies, some still in initial states of testing, can revolutionize the entire industry and given that the company's fundamentals are projected based on the demand for EVs into 2025 and beyond, there's a real possibility that one of these new technologies can limit the entire industry's growth. Another long term risk is the overall ownership rates of vehicles among younger generations with the rise of ride sharing and public car services like Uber (UBER) and Lyft (LYFT). This can have an adverse effect on long term growth since these technologies can go from theoretical to practical in a very short period of time with the right funding resources.

For Blink's long term valuation, a disruption in the EV market projections can directly affect how they are valued per paying member. If fuel-cell technologies do indeed take ~0.4% of the vehicle market by 2020 (71,584 units of 17.6M vehicle sales) and continue doubling as overall vehicle sales growth stagnates, the company can potentially be worth a third less per paying customer as they grow slower than the aforementioned technologies. Even as users may grow throughout the same time period, a 33% discount given the emergence of new technologies can present a longer term value of around $420 million ($2,900 per paying customer), far less than the expected $630 million.

As for the short term risks, it seems improbable that the company will tap equity markets for the full diluting ~14M preferred shares given their over $20 million in cash but it's a plausible scenario that if the company ramps up debt we can see a direct effect on what the market values each paying member. Given the company's cost-sharing business model for its product sales, it's declining cost of manufacturing and its preference for joint ventures over organic expansion, it's hard to see a scenario in which the company raises more than $20 million to expand into new markets. This can, however, hurt short term valuations by about $20 million, or 20% of current market capitalization, before taking into account any change in fair value from the analysis of recent acquisitions in the industry.

Investment Conclusion

As the explosion in the EV market continues, the primary obstacle remains the charging infrastructure and more and more companies are establishing them across the US with over 57,000 plug-in ports nationwide, according to the latest figures.

Blink Charging faces some competitive headwinds as one of the largest charging station operators, primarily from private companies which have up to 5x as much stations as they do, but the company is working on advanced technological solutions for their AC charging offerings to generate new partnerships across the globe and capture market share.

With over 14,000 stations nationwide (4,000 in their immediate network) and a growing partnership network which includes growing giants like IKEA and McDonald's, the company is expected to increase revenues by mid-double-digit in 2019 and triple digits in 2020.

As the industry currently valued each registered user on their network at around $4,350, based on previous industry acquisitions, the company seems severely undervalued in case of larger industry consolidation or the maximization of the company's potential as it introduced new technologies.

Not only is Blink Charging currently the only publicly traded company in the industry, they also seem to be moving in the right direction and pursuing a diversified revenue stream as the EV market booms. They remain a well-established way of investing in the EV market boom without specific auto manufacturer exposure and are well capitalized to continue operations.

