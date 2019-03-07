SLV: Why Silver Is Likely Going Higher From Here

The SLV correction is likely almost over, and prices should begin to move higher again.

SLV has been going through a correction after starting a new uptrend late last year.

SLV iShares Silver Trust (SLV) has been in correction mode over the past several weeks, and is down by about 7% since its recent highs. However, the correction is likely approaching its end, as SLV’s price is about to hit a major support level around $14.

SLV 6-Months

Once the correction ends, SLV should stabilize, consolidate, and proceed to move higher from here. Several key factors like the trend in gold prices, the gold to silver ratio, the Fed’s easy monetary stance, the COT report, and silver’s technical image are suggestive of higher SLV prices going forward.

Therefore, this appears to be an excellent time to accumulate shares in SLV, as this ETF is likely to be worth substantially more down the line.

About SLV

SLV is an exchange-traded fund that is designed to give investors a cost-efficient way to gain access to the silver market without having to buy silver futures or the physical metal. The SLV ETF fund is engineered to mimic the spot price of silver. Each share owned by an investor represents a fractional ownership in the fund, which holds over 325 million ounces of physical silver worth roughly $4.7 billion.

SLV is an efficient and convenient trading vehicle, as it mimics silver's spot price, yet investors do not need to deal with exchanges that facilitate futures contracts, and do not have to pay prices over spot to procure the physical asset. SLV is also extremely liquid and can easily be bought and sold like any other highly liquid stock or ETF. In addition, SLV has very attractive options that can be traded with great ease.

Since SLV is physically backed by silver and mimics the commodity's price almost identically, I will refer to SLV and silver interchangeably throughout this article.

Silver Follows Gold And Both Are Likely Going Higher

Gold and silver typically rise and fall largely in tandem, but since gold is the dominant metal, silver prices essentially follow gold’s. Additionally, silver often outperforms in major rallies, and overshoots to the downside during significant declines.

Gold 3.5-Years

Gold is going through a similar correction as silver right now. Nevertheless, gold has been in an uptrend (making higher lows) since late 2015. Still, gold has not made a higher high since 2016, which implies a longer-term breakout or a breakdown is approaching.

A shorter-term chart of gold illustrates a strong cup and handle pattern, where the remainder of the handle pattern appears to be materializing right now. There is also evidence that this is a well-deserved correction, as gold had become substantially overbought in recent weeks. However, now gold is approaching a key support level at $1,280, is likely to consolidate around this level, then rebound, and proceed higher.

The technical image shows various elements that imply gold prices are going to go higher after a brief consolidation phase. As silver typically either moves in tandem or follows gold prices, SLV should proceed higher as well.

The Fed’s Stance: Bullish for SLV

The Fed’s easy stance on monetary policy is likely the single most important fundamental factor likely to drive SLV prices higher going forward. Ever since the Fed started to become less hawkish on rates last fall, gold began to appreciate, and is likely to continue higher as the Fed winds down its tightening program.

Prior to the Fed’s change in tone on monetary policy the market was looking for multiple hikes this year, and now the market expects zero rate hikes this year. Contrarily, the market is giving about a 12% chance rates will be lower 1 year from now, a move that would be particularly bullish for SLV.

When rates are low, gold and silver make for attractive investment vehicles relative to low yielding bonds that may be delivering lower yields than the level of inflation. Also, when the Fed’s monetary policy is dovish, or loose, the dollar typically declines, which also serves to benefit gold and silver prices.

Source: CMEGroup.com

Extreme Gold-to-Silver Ratio

The gold to silver ratio is at 85 right now, an extremely elevated level typically associated with notably depressed gold and silver prices. As silver outperforms gold in upside markets the ratio of how much silver you can buy in relation to gold decreases.

Source: Goldprice.com

In prior gold and silver bull market tops the gold to silver ratio has bottomed out at around 30-50. On the other hand, in bear market bottoms and in periods of generally depressed gold and silver prices the ratio has topped out at around 80 – 88. We’ve clearly seen this in prior bear market bottoms in the early 2000s, in 2008, in 2016, and now. In late 2018 the ratio hit another extremely notable high of 87, and now is just slightly lower at 85.

COT Suggests More Upside

The COT report illustrates that silver just went through its most bearish period sentiment wise in at least 10 years. In the second half of 2018 silver net speculative positions in the futures market went negative for 17 weeks straight. This is by far the most bearish speculators have been on silver over the last 10 years.

Source: Investing.com

Sentiment readings are typically incredibly good counter indicators, especially in commodity markets. Thus, after such a prolonged period of extreme bearishness a robust bull market phase is likely to follow.

The Bottom Line

SLV has been depressed lately, as silver prices have struggled to take off following the commodities bottom in 2016. However, the stage looks set for both gold and silver to move substantially higher going forward.

Gold appears to be in a constructive long-term uptrend, the Fed’s policy is supportive of higher gold and silver prices, the gold to silver is at a ratio consistent with a low point in the market, and the COT report suggests a substantially more bullish period is approaching in silver markets.

SLV is trading at an attractive level, and appears to have entered a new uptrend towards the end of last year. Therefore, the recent correction appears to be a positive technical development, which should allow market participants to enter SLV at an appealing point around current levels. I am increasing my position here, as I believe SLV will be worth substantially more one, three, and five years down the line.

Disclaimer: This article expresses solely my opinions, is produced for informational purposes only and is not a recommendation to buy or sell any securities. Investing comes with risk to loss of principal. Please consider consulting a professional before putting any capital at risk.

Disclosure: I am/we are long SLV. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.