Silver Weekly: This Is An Opportunity

Nevertheless, I see the current silver price weakness as a buying opportunity. The macro backdrop is conducive to stronger monetary demand for silver in the course of 2019.

Window of Opportunity #18, David Kazmerowski (Saatchi Art)

Introduction

Welcome to my Silver weekly report.

In this brief note, I wish to discuss my views about the silver market through the Aberdeen Standard Physical Silver Shares ETF (SIVR). SIVR is directly impacted by the vagaries of silver spot prices because the fund physically holds silver in London.

To do so, I start by analysing the changes in speculative positions in Comex silver futures contracts (based on the CFTC statistics) and ETF holdings (based on FastMarkets' estimates) in order to draw some interpretations about investor and speculator behavior. Then, I will discuss my global macro view and the implication for monetary demand for spot silver prices and SLV. I will conclude the report by sharing my trading positioning.

Speculative positions on the Comex

The CFTC statistics are public and free. The CFTC publishes its Commitment of Traders report (COTR) every Friday, which covers data from the week ending the previous Tuesday. In this COTR, I analyze the speculative positioning, that is, the positions held by the speculative community called "non-commercials" in the legacy COTR (which tracks data since 1986).

It is important to note that speculative activity rarely involves physical flows. In fact, it is very uncommon for speculators who trade silver futures contracts to take delivery of the physical on the futures contracts they trade. Speculative activity can have a significant impact on spot silver prices due to the great use of leverage taken by speculators. The changes in speculative positions in silver futures contracts tend to be much greater than the changes in other components of silver demand like industrial demand although the latter accounts for roughly 50% of total silver demand.

Accordingly, the impact of speculative flows on silver spot prices tends to be relatively more important and volatile, which, in turn, affect the value of SLV because the latter physically holds the metal in vaults in London and, therefore, have a direct exposure to spot silver prices.

Silver-ETF positions

The data about silver ETF holdings are from Fastmarkets, an independent metals agency which tracks ETF holdings across the precious metals complex. Fastmarkets tracks on a daily basis a total of 15 silver ETFs, whose silver holdings represent the majority of total silver ETF holdings. The largest silver ETF tracked by Fastmarkets is the iShares Silver Trust ETF (SLV), whose holdings represent roughly 50% of total silver ETF holdings.

Context

Source: Trading View

SIVR has sold off by roughly 6% since hitting a high of $15.74 on February 20. The downward pressure stems from declines in gold prices, reduced market volatility in risk assets, lower haven demand, and a stronger dollar.

Let’s review the speculative and investment positioning in the silver market to better assess the outlook for silver prices this year.

Speculative positioning

Source: CFTC

Based on the latest Commitment of Traders report (COTR) provided by the CFTC, non-commercials were net long Comex silver by 7,818 tonnes as of February 19. Speculators have been net long Comex silver since mid-December 2018.

Over the latest reporting period of February 12-19, non-commercials slashed their net length (for a second straight week) in the tune of 456 tonnes, which was primarily driven by fresh shorting (365 tonnes) and further reinforced by long liquidation (91 tonnes).

While the speculative community has lifted substantially its net long position in the year to February 19, the net spec length is still at just 24% of its open interest, far below its historical high of 61% (established in the week to May 14, 2002).

This means that speculators have plenty of dry powder to deploy in the course of 2019, which would in turn push silver spot prices much higher.

Implications for SIVR: although silver’s speculative positioning has improved remarkably in recent months, there is plenty of room for additional speculative buying, judging by historical standards. An increase in net long speculative positions in Comex silver will push Comex silver spot prices higher, thereby lifting the value of SIVR.

Investment positioning

Source: Fastmarkets

ETF investors slashed their silver holdings by 34 tonnes last week, according to Fastmarkets’ estimates. Silver ETF outflows were concentrated in the Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust (CEF), with a weekly net outflow of 22 tonnes, and iShares Silver Trust (SLV), with a weekly net outflow of 19 tonnes.

Source: Fastmarkets

While ETF investors have liquidated around 82 tonnes of silver over the past month, they have sold an even stronger 347 tonnes since the start of the year. This represents a year-to-date decline of 2% in total silver ETF holdings.

ETF investor toward silver remains negative. The renewed sell-off in silver spot prices is likely to undermine further the already fragile sentiment. However, a sufficiently significant fall in silver spot prices could elicit some bargain hunting. So far, ETF investors have remained on the sidelines, awaiting further declines in spot prices.

Although silver ETF outflows exert downward pressure on silver spot prices by weakening monetary demand for the metal, it is important to note that changes in speculative demand for silver tend to have a stronger impact on demand. As I showed below, the speculative community has bought 7,095 tonnes since the start of the year, which therefore more than counterbalances the year-to-date outflows of 347 tonnes from ETF investors.

Implications for SIVR: While the continuing pace of silver ETF outflows exerts downward pressure on silver spot prices and thus the value of SIVR, the remarkable increase in speculative demand for silver is a counterbalancing force. On net, monetary demand for silver (speculative and investment) is positive this year and should continue to grow in the course of 2019. By pushing silver spot prices higher, SIVR will concurrently increase in value.

Conclusion

While I acknowledge the sharp sell-off in silver prices since late February amid a broad-based depreciation across the precious metals complex, I see the current silver price weakness as a buying opportunity.

There is still plenty of room for the speculative community to extend its net long positioning in Comex silver while the cautious stance adopted by silver ETF investors is likely to be replaced by some bargain hunting as the absolute and relative value of silver (vs gold, platinum, palladium) becomes increasingly attractive.

Like gold, silver is seen as a defensive asset. As the US cycle nears its end and volatility in risk assets is due to surge on rising uncertainties and risks to the global economy, haven assets are likely to become the new darling of the market. Consequently, I expect monetary demand for silver to grow robustly in the course of 2019, which should propel silver spot prices higher.

As silver spot prices move higher, SIVR will concurrently increase in value due to the structure of the Fund. Let’s review in more details SIVR in the next section.

The ETFS Physical Silver ETF - SIVR

SIVR is an ETF product using a physically backed methodology. This means that SIVR holds physical silver bars in HSBC vaults.

The physically-backed methodology prevents investors from getting punished by the contango structure of the Comex silver forward curve (forward>spot), contrary to a futures contract-based methodology.

SIVR has $323 million in assets under management while the average daily volume is $1.7 million. Its average spread (over the past 60 days) is 0.08%, which allows financial markets to get in and out of their positions at a cheap cost. Its median tracking difference (over the past 12 months) is -0.28%, which is fairly accurate.

For long-term investors, SIVR seems better than its competitor SLV, principally because its expense ratio is lower (0.30% for SIVR vs. 0.50% for SLV), which is key to make profit over the long term.

For the sake of transparency, I will update my trading activity on my Twitter account.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.