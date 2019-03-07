Tesla Demand: Poking The Bear Thesis

Preliminary sales estimations for February from China,Netherlands, and Norway point to encouraging results in March, although Tesla has a long way to go even to achieve 420K deliveries by year-end.

For 2019, worldwide sales need greater emphasis, especially in terms of the Model 3, as Q1 sales in the US have been hit both by supply constraints and softer demand.

Price cuts, workforce cuts, and the $35K Model 3 may either be hasty responses to weak demand or considered moves in the face of present and future competitive challenges.

There's something about this company and its CEO that inspires either intense loyalty or passionate antagonism. These disagreements expose all kinds of fault lines, ranging from differences in belief regarding climate change, the value of renewable energy, the environmental benefits of expensive EVs, and assessments of the motivations and behaviour of Tesla's CEO (NASDAQ:TSLA) as either a fraud or visionary with a mission. Problems for investors arise when arguments become polarized into simplistic bull optimism versus bear pessimism.

These seemingly immoveable stances have recently focused on the quality and sustainability of Tesla's results in H2 2018, where the company announced record production numbers, deliveries, and profits. Tesla bulls, after years of hoping for future success against a steady progression of bad financial results, finally had a chance to celebrate. Bulls are convinced that all of the announcements of the past two months, including low sales, price cuts, workforce cutbacks, and yet another ill-advised tweet, represent little more than temporary setbacks.

On the other hand, bears have been fully re-energized by this slough of bad news, where the sour cherry on top came in the form of Musk’s admission that Tesla would take a loss in Q1/19. Bears have seen that admission as the beginning of yet another long, inevitable, and disastrous downturn in the company’s fortunes.

Even the grand announcement of the long-delayed Model 3 for $35K was buried in the general turmoil. This should have been a triumphant moment in the history of Tesla Motors. Instead, almost incredibly, it did little more than supply additional color to a long list of bearish themes.

The main thesis is that demand for Models 3, S, and X has fallen off a cliff, and that the price cuts are a desperate attempt to revive this demand. Below, we’ll begin with a full elaboration of this position, and follow it with counterarguments from a bull’s point of view.

Weak Demand Necessitates Price Cuts

This thesis is implied in all of the available news, as indicated by what appears to be a kind of desperation in Tesla’s seemingly hasty actions and reactions. The company has offered several iterations of price cuts on all three models and on AutoPilot software since the very first week of Q1/19. The most recent round of cuts, including the dramatic slashing of Tesla stores worldwide, began with the dramatically early introduction of the $35,000 Model 3, even though Musk just a month earlier had suggested it would not be available for another 4 to 6 months.

Tesla’s grand announcement was complicated by the ensuing conference call, where listeners were left with the impression that M3 reservation holders would actually have to wait until June before getting their orders filled. This required yet another follow-up explanation from Musk, saying that order fulfillment would follow an S-curve, with an accelerating ramp of M3 deliveries from Q1 through to the end of Q2.

Always a sign of trouble, the company has announced two rounds of cuts to its work force so far in Q1, beginning with a 7% reduction in January, and followed by new cuts connected to the reduction of Tesla stores. The most obvious inference is that the cuts were motivated by threats to the bottom line. In fact, directly after last week’s press release and the accompanying letter to employees, Musk shocked a large but select gathering of analysts and journalists with the news that Tesla does “not expect to be profitable in Q1” .

All of the above items supply ample confirmation of the long-held bear belief that sales would collapse by the end of 2018. This argument is focused mainly on demand in the US, which had been artificially boosted by the tax rebate of $7500 for Teslas sold by December 31, but which would be reduced to $3750 starting on January 1. A corollary to this thesis is that demand, especially for Model 3, would not be substantially picked up in the rest of the world, where rebates and incentives in 2019 are typically not nearly as generous.

No one – whether bull or bear, including Musk himself – had much doubt that the rebate reduction would adversely affect sales in Q1/19, or that some demand would be pulled forward from 2019 into the final half of 2018. The only part of the question left open to debate was the degree of damage to be endured. As we have seen in scores of discussions at Seeking Alpha, the argument has typically run to polar opposites, where one side sees a mortal injury and the other merely a flesh wound.

In the early stages of 2019, the bear argument so far has won the field, as shown by sales estimations on sites such as InsideEVs and CarSalesBase.com. Combined sales of all three Tesla models in the USA fell dramatically from 32,600 in December 2018 to 8325 in January, with a further drop to 7650 in February. More specifically, sales of the flagship Model 3 fell from 25,250 in December to 6500 in January and 5750 in February.

Perspective 1: The December to January Effect on Car Sales

For the vast majority of car manufacturers, sales rise from Q2 to Q4, reaching their zenith in December. Then they typically fall by 40% or more in the first couple of months of Q1. In Tesla’s relatively short history, the drop-off from December to January has always been inexplicably spectacular. Below, we offer statistics for the three most recent years in the US.

December 2016 January 2017 Model S-US sales 5,850 900 (86%) Model X-US sales 3,875 750 (81%) December 2017 January 2018 Model S-US sales 4,975 800 (84%) Model X-US sales 3,300 700 (79%) December 2018 January 2019 Model S-US sales 3,250 875 (73%) Model X-US sales 4,100 950 (77%) Model 3-US sales 25,250 6,500 (74%)

Source: Author's elaboration

Interestingly enough, the drop-off in Model S, X, and 3 deliveries in January 2019, considered in terms of percentage, was at the low end of the drops in previous years.

Moreover, it is worth noting the special case for the Model 3. Deliveries in December were almost exclusively to customers in the USA, whereas sales in January were opened up to the rest of the world in January 2019. Tesla had no choice but to prioritize American buyers in 2018, given the pressure from the prospective halving of the $7500 tax rebate by midnight on December 31. However, this also meant that pent-up demand in the rest of the world needed satisfaction, and that most of M3 production from Fremont beginning in 2019 would be shipped to the EU and China.

For context, here’s a quick look at the December-January effect on combined Model S/X sales in Europe for the past three years. I leave Model 3 sales out of the picture for the moment, even though a very small number of M3s managed to find homes in the EU and elsewhere.

December 2016 January 2017 Model S/X-European sales 2,743 1,433 (48%) December 2017 January 2018 Model S/X-European sales 4,820 656 (87%) December 2018 January 2019 Model S/X-European sales 5,199 804 (85%)

Source: Carsalesbase.com

For even further context, here is a quick snapshot of worldwide sales of all three Tesla models, according to Jose Pontes at EV Sales. In effect, the expanded December-January effect looks like this:

December 2018 January 2019 Tesla TOT sales: all models 39,731 10,340 (74%) December 2018 January 2019 Model 3 TOT sales 25,050 7,277 (71%)

Note: Jose Pontes’ number for December (25,050) is 200 lower than InsideEVs’ estimate of 25,250, although the rounded percentage of the drop in both cases still comes to 71%. Tesla supplies numbers only for quarterly sales, so analysts have to make best estimates of monthly sales, and will obviously offer numbers that do not match perfectly.

Also worth noting is that sales to countries such as Mexico and Canada most likely account for the biggest part of the difference between EV-Sales’ info for January (7,277) and InsideEVs’ number of 6500, where the latter site exclusively tabulates sales in the USA. If Pontes is right, the drop in Model 3 sales from December to January 2019 was actually smaller than the average drop Tesla has seen regularly for the past three years.

Moreover, sales of 10,340 Teslas in January represent more than a tripling of worldwide sales from any previous January in the company’s history. For the bulls, this may be small comfort, or perhaps no comfort at all, given that expectations were surely much higher than that.

The next step in the story is that American sales of the Model 3 actually fell even further in February, from January’s 6500 to 5750. No one, not even the most diehard of bulls, could construe that as a positive sign. The almost invariable pattern for Tesla sales is that they rise from Month 1 to Month 2 to Month 3 in every given quarter, almost like clockwork. The only opposing argument in this case stems from the fact that the vast majority of Model 3s produced in the first two months of 2019 were placed in transit to the EU and to China.

Perspective 2: Demand Signals from Europe and China

We’ll all simply have to wait another month to get the full and final numbers from sites such as EV-Sales.com. In the meantime, however, there are a few mildly encouraging signs of better things to come.

China: All we know for certain is that the first shipment of Teslas arrived in Shanghai on February 22. The Glovis Symphony unloaded ~1600 M3s and ~200 S/X. At least three more ships have arrived since then, the Morning Cindy, the Emerald Ace, and the Golden Ray. The delivery process hit a few early snags, but it now appears as if sales in China are fully underway.

My own wild-eyed guess regarding total customer deliveries in Q1 would be 5000, with ~100 in February and 4900 in March. That would fall somewhere between Simon Alvarez’s bull thesis that there is a “tsunami” of orders in China and the bear thesis that demand is miniscule. The bear argument further warns that Tesla is competing against a very large number of viable competitors in China, as indicated in these tabulations from Jose Pontes.

Europe: there are a number of sites dedicated to tracking EV registrations and following the movements of the giant carriers loaded with anywhere from 1500 to 2500 Teslas. The first one landed at Zeebrugge, Belgium on February 5, with ~1,400 M3s and ~350 Model S. One article has suggested that Tesla’s goal is ship 100,000 Model 3s in 2019 to Zeebrugge, which is about 100 miles by rail from another Tesla processing center at Tilburg, Netherlands.

In this article, however, I will focus only on information about deliveries to the Netherlands and to Norway.

Netherlands: There has been a lot of speculation that EV sales in Holland would fall dramatically in 2019, as the government increased the tax rate from 4% to 22% on EVs over €50,000 (~$56,000 USD). Here’s what has happened so far, according to a site called Model3VINs (Q1/19 numbers from January 1 to March 4).

Q4/18 registrations (Netherlands) Q1/19 registrations (Netherlands) Model S 2,258 19 Model X 1,058 12 Model 3 6 642 Total 3,332 673

Source: Author's elaboration

So, indeed, demand for the S/X has fallen off a cliff, even in the context of December-January effect. However, demand for the M3 appears to be fairly robust, especially given its late start, although it should be noted that most M3s, being cheaper than €50,000, pay that BiK tax of 4% instead of 22%.

Norway: Here, incentives won’t be clawed back substantially until 2020, when EV buyers will no longer be exempt from paying the 25% VAT. Not surprisingly, the numbers in Norway look quite healthy for Q1. One link to peruse is Model 3VINs:

Q4/18 registrations (Norway) Q1/19 registrations (Norway) Model S 892 117 Model X 1,401 297 Model 3 2 1,054 Total 2,295 1,468

Source: Author's elaboration

TeslaStats.no. has a higher set of numbers, saying that 1,601 Teslas have been registered in Q1 so far. Specifically, M3 registrations look like this:

17 in January.

785 in February.

342 from March 1 to 5.

Interestingly enough, total Tesla registrations in Norway in Q1 may actually exceed those in Q4.

The Forecast Remains Cloudy

In February, Model 3 sales in just four countries – USA (5750), China (100?), Netherlands (600), Norway (785) – came to a total of 7,235, which is already very similar to Jose Pontes’ estimate of 7,277 M3 sales worldwide in January. However, even if we suppose that sales in the rest of the world (including Australia, Canada, Mexico, and the rest of Europe) brought the February total as high as 10,000, that would still mean Tesla has a long way to go to reach its minimum guidance of 350K of total M3 sales. This would require average sales of 33.3K per month (or 7.6K/week) until the end of 2019.

To paraphrase the great poem by Robert Frost, Elon Musk “still has promises to keep, and miles to go before he sleeps.” So much depends on the results in March. The possibility that sales in China might reach 5,000 in March would be an excellent start. We would also need to see something similar in Europe, and finally we would need to see the usual burst in sales in the USA from the final month of the quarter.

February to March increases for total Tesla sales:

2016 2017 2018 February 1,820 2,550 6,585 March 5,850 6,200 10,020 Increase % 69% 59% 34%

Source: Author’s elaboration

In Sum

The idea that Tesla is actually on track to sell 420K total vehicles could very well be another smoke-inspired fantasy. It’s worth keeping in mind that Musk considers this the low and much more easily achieved end of guidance. Then again, think of the consequences if Tesla in fact hits the mark. For starters, it would produce about $25 billion in revenue, and Musk would have to be woefully inept if he couldn’t score at least a small profit by the time 2019 is said and done.

Moreover, the possibility that Tesla will be putting the pedal to the metal in its three largest markets – North America, the EU, China – sheds a completely different light on the cuts being made to the company’s workforce, to several operations, and to the prices of its own products. Instead of being seen exclusively as desperate, floundering reactions to dying demand, Tesla’s latest moves could also be forward-looking attempts to out-maneuver the opposition. And not just opposition from the ICE OEMs dalliances with electrification, but also from outfits which have made the full commitment.

In short, the company is certainly shoring up its bottom line and levering new demand. But they’re also focused on increasing efficiency, and on answering the challenge posed by, for example, the $23K Renault Zoe, the $36,500 Nissan Leaf, and a large number of offerings from Chinese companies. The bears’ drumbeat for the past four years has been, “The major OEMs are just over the horizon with their Tesla killers!” and recent news suggests that Tesla, at long last, is being forced to take them seriously. What better way to do this than to throw down the gauntlet with a $35K Model 3?

On the other hand, lower prices for flagship products spawn new problems, as buyers of older more expensive Teslas need to be mollified. The problem has so far not been a big one in the USA, as early adopters had the advantage of higher tax rebates, and new buyers have the advantage of lower prices. In other parts of the world however the issue has not been so easily controlled, as an Electrek article on protests in Taiwan and China makes clear.

In the big picture, we see two three important reasons for the introduction of the $35K M3 that have rarely been discussed.

1. This was a promise made for 2017. The longer the delay, the deeper the suspicion that Tesla was simply practicing a “bait-and-switch” operation, a phrase that has become a new rallying cry for bears in recent months. Musk and others at Tesla are fully aware of the power of their brand, which is the company’s biggest asset: e.g. in Italy, Models S and X are shown in the middle of shopping centres, just to increase customers’ traffic (look at the picture below). Obviously, the failure to deliver on the low-priced M3 had become their single biggest PR liability.

2. Preservation of cash from reservation holders. As of December 31, 2018 (page 107, 10-K) Tesla held $792.6m in customer deposits, with the vast majority of that being held for the Model 3. It looks as if a “run on the bank” from increasingly impatient holders had become an existential threat by the end of February.

3. Fulfillment of “the mission.” Choose to believe what you will about Elon Musk, but his frequently stated master plan for Tesla is “to accelerate the world’s transition to sustainable energy,” and eventually to replace every ICE vehicle with a BEV. For better or for worse, the $35K Model 3 is a crucial part of that plan. In fact, one of the scariest thoughts for the bull investment thesis is that Musk always seems prepared to sacrifice profitability for the sake of his higher ends. Fortunately, “the mission” continues to require the usual financial discipline, and would obviously take a quantum leap forward with every new profitable quarter.

The Author and a Model X in the central shopping gallery of Bologna (OTCPK:ITALY)

Note: I'd like to personally thank SA member "Yasch22" for the great help he gave me with the concept of this article as well its editing process.

