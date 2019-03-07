AGNC: Nearly 7% From This New Preferred

The new issue makes more sense for new buyers than for swappers.

The issue is a fixed to float structure and is currently trading at a small discount to par.

Over the last month, there has been two new preferred stocks issued by mortgage REITs. Cherry Hill Mortgage issued their 8.25% Series B preferred (CHMI.PB), which I wrote about here and Chimera Investment issued their 8% Series D preferred (CIM.PD), which I wrote about here. On the heels of these issues, we saw one of the 800 pound mREIT gorillas tap the preferred market for over $200 million in proceeds.

AGNC Investment Corp (AGNC) invests primarily in agency residential mortgage-backed securities on a leveraged basis. These agency investments consist of residential mortgage pass-through securities and collateralized mortgage obligations for which the principal and interest payments are guaranteed by a GSE.

The details of the new issue are:

The new issue has the fixed to float structure, which can help control duration and be beneficial in a rising rate environments.

Including this new issue, AGNC has three series of preferred stock outstanding. The description of the outstanding preferred shares is in the table below.

The market picture of the outstanding preferred is as follows:

On a current or stripped yield basis, the Series B (AGNCB) looks like a no-brainer, but it will be callable shortly and the call is just about in the money, which will lead to a negative yield to call, so buying is not recommended. The new Series D is attractive and new money in the name should be placed in this series. I own the Series C (AGNCN), but on a bid to ask basis, the yield pick up (if any) does not make a swap compelling and despite being at a premium, the Series C still has a decent yield-to-call (6.20%).

The outstanding stripped yields, graphically:

The following chart shows the historical price of the Series B and Series C preferred. Note that they have vacillated between $25 and $26.5 over the last year - given the changes in rates and rate outlook, they have not been all that volatile.

As the Series B has been approaching its early redemption date, the price has created a yield divergence that renders comparison with the Series C somewhat irrelevant. As a result, I am only showing the historical stripped yield of the Series C. It has traded in an approximate 30 basis point range, which is compelling (due to its stability).

AGNC Preferred Bottom Line: I like AGNC preferred (evidenced by my ownership of the Series C) and the yield stability of the preferred. For new money, the new series is attractive relative to AGNC outstanding preferred stock.

Of course, investors have numerous options from which to choose within the mortgage REIT preferred space. The following table lists some of those options from the GSE and residential mREIT preferred space.

I like the risk profile of the mREIT preferred space and as a result own a couple of the preferreds listed above (or from the issuers). Specifically, I own AGNCN, New York Mortgage Trust Series C (NYMTO) - which isn't the optimal holding, but I have tax considerations due to entry point, AG Mortgage Trust Series B (MITT.PB), Cherry Hill Series A (CHMI.PA), Chimera Series D (CIM.PD), Annaly Series D (NLY.PD) and Annaly Common stock (NLY). Yes, I eat my own cooking (and size my portions).

AGNC is one of the lower yielding preferred within the peer group by virtue of its size, reputation and portfolio attributes (GSE focus). One must realize, however, that while they do not have credit risk, they have more leverage risk - that is the trade off. The market views credit risk as the greater risk and that is why the non-agency residential mREITs have a higher yield.

While AGNC does not have as high a yield as the other players, it is one of the last GSE MBS focused mREITs and has earned the premium they trade at. I view the AGNC preferred as a strong addition to the mREIT portfolio mix and, honestly, 7% is nothing to sneeze at. It gets you a better yield than high yield credit with less volatility and a more stable outlook (the same can be said versus EMD and bank loans).

The peer group stripped yield, graphically:

The stripped price, graphically:

Looking at AGNC versus the other 800 pound mREIT gorilla, Annaly, it appears that AGNC is trading near its wides relative to NLY and is thus compelling.

Versus the hybrid Two Harbors (TWO)(TWO.PB), however, AGNC is trading near its tights, giving investors a mixed picture. I attribute the widening differential between agency and resi mREIT preferred to the "tide is going out" outlook on credit focused mREITs (which I am not completely on board with as I still like the credit space).

Another way to view the preferred stock of these mortgage REITs is versus their common equity. The yield differential is what I call "the cost of stability" for mREIT preferreds. The preferred dividend and yield are more stable than the dividend/yield on the common stock, so it trades at a premium (yield discount) to the common.

As the table above shows, AGNC preferred trades with a significant "cost of stability" relative to the peers (with the exception of Two harbors).

The cost of stability, graphically:

As I stated earlier, AGNC trades at a significant cost of stability. In fact, the cost is at/near its one year high, implying that the stability of the preferred will be worth even more than it was. This could be due to dividend projections for AGNC (I haven't seen significant concern), volatility in the common shares (honestly, hasn't been all that bad) or just the desire for a stable (and known) income source in a time of monetary policy uncertainty, which I the theory I tend to believe.

Bottom Line: For new money, I believe the AGNC Series D preferred stock is attractive. While not the highest yielding mREIT preferred, it can be a strong component of an income portfolio while adding risk diversification via its GSE focus. To be clear, the new series is not especially cheap versus other AGNC preferred or the peer group, but it is a stable source of income.

Disclosure: I am/we are long AGNCN, NLY.PD, NLY, MITT.PB, CIM.PB, CHMI.PA. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.