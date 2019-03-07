Open Text: The Future Is Here

The company has a sound operating business model and free cash flow that is growing at an accelerating pace.

Investment Thesis

Over the last five years, shares of Open Text Corporation (OTEX) have been steadily appreciating as the company has built up strong momentum and developed a remarkable free cash flow-generating ability. With a sound business model, an attractive valuation, and a lot of space for growth in the enterprise information management market, the company is set for continued success.

Corporate profile

Open Text Corporation is a market leader in the global enterprise information management software market, serving over 120,000 customers all around the world, with no single customer accounting for more than 10 percent of the company’s total revenues. The company has approximately 12,200 full-time employees of which 2,000 work in sales and marketing, 3,300 in product development, 2,800 in cloud services, 1,500 in professional services, 1,100 in customer and support and 1,500 in general administrative roles. Most of the company’s revenues come from cloud service subscriptions and customer support.

Key takeaways from the latest quarterly earnings call

According to Mark Barrenechea, Vice Chair and Chief Technology Officer, the company is presented with a $100 billion addressable market opportunity in the enterprise information management software business. Putting this into the context of the latest $3.5 billion revenue figure and $13.6 billion market cap, I believe the company may not be even at the very beginning of its growth phase.

Customers want to purchase from leaders, from OpenText and they want to purchase a suite of products, not a series of point solutions.

During the call, Mr. Barrenechea also emphasized integration, innovation, a commitment to delivering a high return on invested capital, and a growth opportunity in Europe.

You must also integrate and innovate, deliver high ROIC – and high ROIC and integration and innovation to us is that perfect trifecta as a consolidator. We have an opportunity to expand our operations into Europe, grow our customer base in the top 200 law firms and large enterprise corporations.

The last point worth highlighting relates to how the company will execute its plan.

Our case here is, once we get through the first year and when we get through our PPA and integration disruption, which is typical of all the deals we do. We have a strong plan to grow the revenue.

Free cash flow cow

Over the last decade, the company has developed a strong free cash flow-generating ability which, in relative terms, belongs to the top of the technology industry. In 2010, OpenText’s preceding twelve months free cash flow fluctuated below the $200M level, whereas today it hovers above $750M. In percentage terms, the company’s free cash flow increased by more than 330 percent, exceeding the growth of Alphabet's (GOOG) free cash flow.

High-profit margins amid cooling profitability metrics

Besides outstanding free cash flow expansion, the company has healthy profit margins. Currently, the company’s gross, operating, pretax and net profit margin total 56.6, 18.9, 13.7 and 8.6 percent respectively. As discussed during the quarterly earnings call by the CFO of the company, Madhu Ranganathan, adjusted EBITDA margin in fiscal 2021 is expected between 38 and 40 percent. On the other hand, OpenText’s profitability metrics such as ROA, ROE, and ROIC in the most recent fiscal year have slightly deteriorated, partly due to the company’s stumbling net income.

Improving web statistics

A positive signal with respect to OpenText’s future prospects comes from improving website engagement. At the beginning of this year, the company’s website was visited by a little over one million customers. The company’s website traffic has been on the rise in all regions, with the United States, Canada, India, UK, and Hong Kong among the top visiting countries.

Valuation

Plugging-in OpenText's financial statements' figures into my DCF template, the company’s shares seem to be heavily undervalued. Under a perpetuity growth method with a terminal growth rate of 2 percent, constant 20 percent annual revenue growth over the next five years and 18.9 percent EBIT margin, fair value of the stock comes at $120.7. Under the EBITDA multiple approach of a discounted cash flow model, the intrinsic value per share value of the company stands roughly at $74.0 if we assume that the appropriate exit EV/EBITDA multiple in five years' time is around 10x.

When studied from a different valuation perspective by working with operating earnings multiples, OpenText's shares also appear hugely undervalued. Using the Fast Graphs forecasting calculator with 12 percent adjusted operating earnings growth rate assumption, the company's intrinsic value by the end of November FY2024 are forecast to reach up to $76. This implies a total annualized rate of return upside potential up to 15 percent.

Lastly, in light of the revenue variation of Peter Lynch's popular earnings line for the projection of probable per share values of the company, OpenText shares' long-run potential seems to be skewed positively. According to my model, assuming 20 percent annual revenue growth, a 2 percent annual equity dilution factor, a price-to-sales PS ratio of around 3.5x, the company's share price by the end of 2022 could hover above $89.

Key risks

The length of the company’s sales cycle can significantly fluctuate which can cause instability in the company’s quarterly results.

If the company fails to maintain and develop relationships with its strategic partners, distributors and third-party service providers, its financial condition and operations may suffer.

If the company fails to develop new technologically advanced products and successfully integrate them into the existing structure, its operations and financial results may be negatively impacted.

If the company’s products and services do not gain market acceptance, the company’s operating results may be negatively affected. I believe this can be the case of many artificial intelligence technologies which have not fully reached their maturity.

Product development is a long and uncertain process which may produce no real outcomes. Especially developments of highly complex and mathematized offerings require a lot of time and can show to have limited space for real-world applications.

The company’s customers might cancel existing contracts or fail to renew them on their renewal dates.

If the company fails to successfully integrate acquired companies and joint venture products, its operations and financial condition may suffer.

If the company’s information systems are breached or accessed without authorization, its reputation may be negatively impacted.

If the company fails to retain existing employees and recruit new talent, its operation may be significantly harmed.

The company’s international operations expose it to various business, political and economic risks that may impede the company’s operating results. I believe this can be an issue, particularly in China, where the internet and technology companies are heavily under the control and influence of the local government.

The company’s success largely depends on the stability of its software infrastructure and, if not stable, the company’s operations may be negatively affected.

The company’s indebtedness could limit its operations and opportunities, OpenText's debt-to-capital ratio currently stands at 41 percent - $3.9 billion of contractual long-term debt and lease obligations.

Any deterioration of general economic conditions can negatively impact the company’s operations and financial results. As I have written earlier, markets and economy showcase several red flags, of which investors should be aware.

The bottom line

To sum up, OpenText is an exceptional company empowering enterprises with software that facilitates connecting all parts of organizations. Based on its topline growth, the concept of the business appears to be proven; however, stumbling earnings indicate that business competence has yet to be confirmed. Despite near-term challenges, the company’s business model looks sound and valuation absolutely captivating.

Disclaimer: Please note that this article has an informative purpose, expresses its author's opinion, and does not constitute investment recommendation or advice. The author does not know individual investor's circumstances, portfolio constraints, etc. Readers are expected to do their own analysis prior to making any investment decisions.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.