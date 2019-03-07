Oaktree Capital Clients Or Unitholders: Which Is Better?

With a similar dividend payout, at the moment, it'd probably be better to own OCSI and OCSL rather than their fund manager.

On the other hand, returns from evergreen strategies funds outperformed those realized by public securities markets in 2018.

All the performance figures have been declining, and the big picture is uncertain.

OAK FY2018 results are disappointing, even though the market didn’t penalize the company’s units after the release.

At the beginning of February, Oaktree Capital Group (NYSE:OAK) released its FY/2018 results.

The asset management company saw its AUM decline, which caused the erosion of its performance figures in 2018.

OAK’s total AUM has been decreasing by 3.5% on a yearly basis, driven by net outflows from its open-end funds, at a record level of roughly $4B in 2018.

As of Dec. 31, 2018 As of Dec. 31, 2017 OAK AUM $95.5B $100.3B Net Outflows (Open-end funds) $4B $3B DoubleLine $24.1B $23.7B Total AUM $119.6B $124B

Source: Oaktree 10-K forms

The decline would have been more pronounced without the (positive) contribution of the DoubleLine stake’s AUM. Let’s not forget that, until the end of 2017, OAK had not considered DoubleLine in its AUM statistics. We should also mention that, in 2017, OAK became the investment advisor for two BDCs (Business Development Companies): Oaktree Specialty Lending Corp. (NASDAQ:OCSL) and Oaktree Strategic Income Corp. (NASDAQ:OCSI) (I will soon come back to them), after paying $320M in cash to Fifth Street Management LLC (OTCPK:FSAM). Consequently, if we did not consider the contribution of the assets managed by OAK for the two BDCs, the picture would be even more negative. The “organic” AUM decline for OAK is shown in the table below:

As of Dec 31, 2018 As of Dec 31, 2017 As of Dec 31, 2016 OAK AUM $93.5B $98.2B $100.5B Net Outflows $4B $3B $1.6B

Source: Oaktree 10-K forms - Author’s elaboration

OAK’s assets under management have declined by 7% in the last two years, with more than doubled net outflows.

Adjusted net income in 2018

This is the key metric to judge OAK performance through the years, in order to understand their business choices and the sluggish growth rate.

This number directly affects the annual dividend that the LP distributes to its partners/unitholders and is usually broken down in three parts:

Management Fees. Incentive Income. Investment Income.

FY 2018 FY 2017 Management Fees $790.3M $814.6M Incentive Income $495.5M $735.4M Investment Income $49.1M $177.7M Total ANI $1,335M $1,728M

Source: Oaktree 10-K forms - Author’s elaboration

The table above shows management fees slightly declining YoY and incentive and investment income free falling (down 33% and 72%, respectively, YoY). It is worth mentioning that investments were positively impacted by a huge increase in Non-Oak funds in 2018, which grew almost 200% to $19.5M. They represented 40% of OAK investment income in 2018, compared to a mere 4% the previous year.

Although 2018 was a bad year for all the securities, OAK managed to mark a profit when most funds ended underwater. This can be surely seen as a positive sign.

The future is always uncertain

That’s true for any company, of course, but as far as OAK is concerned, we can argue that their perspectives are directly connected to the credit market, which remains at a historically high point. The secular bull market for bonds is still alive and kicking, as the 10Y government bonds rates worldwide show.

Source: Author’s elaboration

US Treasuries are probably going to narrow their present gap against its foreign counterparts, as the Fed seems to finally realize that its tightening policy is unsuitable (to say the least), as I argued and forecasted here. If anything, President Trump will continue to remember us, from time to time, and prevent the Fed from pursuing a policy that could hurt his geopolitical plans and erode his personal consensus.

What does all this mean for OAK? Nothing good in the medium term.

In fact, the credit market bonanza will keep on providing a challenging environment for the asset manager. With high risk/rewards multiples, finding new investing opportunities will become harder and harder. And when rates go up at last (in one or ten years, no one knows), the path will be turbulent, because OAK will probably see the market value of its credit funds decline steeply.

Mr. Market ignored these “speculations” and rewarded OAK over the last year, even through several ups and downs.

Source: Dividend Channel

Given the global context, it is unclear what OAK’s investors’ expectations are, but it looks quite evident that the yearly dividend, under the form of distribution, becomes a positive catalyst during tough times. Yet, the historically high payout will be a double-edged sword, if the company ends up having less cash to finance its distributions in the next years. Income investors do not appreciate cuts in their dividends.

How to play on OAK superior expertise

In 2012, many investors thought that OAK IPO provided a wonderful investing opportunity. After all, OAK realized record gains since its inception, becoming a legend in the alternative asset management world, and the stock looked like a true long-term value play.

Unfortunately, things haven’t been going well since then. The company seriously underperformed the main security indexes.

Nonetheless, the price-to-book value appreciation was pretty good over the same period:

Source: Company report - Author’s elaboration

The table shows a 7% CAGR for the book value, to which we should add the yearly distribution amounting to an average payout of more than 7% yearly. Please note that, in this calculation, I did not consider the amount realized by the sale of the preferred shares in 2018, which added about $400M to the capital. Total weighted average units, excluding those preferred, grew by about 5% since IPO and amounted to 157 million as of the end of 2018.

Yet, the stock price has been unchanged since IPO, which tells us that the initial offering price was too high. Today, the stock is surely cheaper, but with an adjusted price-to-book value of around 3.2 (and given all the circumstances I just described), it appears to be fully valued at best.

Moreover, it is not yet clear how management is planning to use the funds received from the collocation of the preferred units. In fact, an inappropriate allocation of the capital would drain cash from unitholders’ distributions.

However, OAK’s management is top-class, probably the best in its field, and we can’t easily pass the opportunity to invest along the same lines. Moreover, the distribution payout is tempting.

Today, we have the chance to optimize our results by becoming OAK’s clients rather than OAK’s unitholders.

Undoubtedly, the most interesting part of the FY2018 OAK performance has to do with fund returns.

In the last conference call, Howard Marks highlighted the gross return of some of the funds OAK manages. Therefore, we know that power opportunities returned +13%, European principal +11%, and real estate opportunities +15%. Distressed debt strategy raised to 10% and, within evergreen strategies, value opportunities grew 11%. Even though past performance is certainly not a guarantee for future results, we can’t ignore these achievements, especially in a year like 2018, the worst in a decade for securities indexes.

Although the average net change in market value of all funds by categories paints a much less interesting picture (due in part to the deceptive effect of cash frequently moving in and out during the year - see picture below), we can comfortably say that, overall, the OAK long-term investing strategy is working.

At Oaktree, we constantly tell people the following: In good times, it’s good enough to be average. At first glance, that seems like a heretical and far-too-modest goal. But during good times, the average investor makes a lot of money; why shouldn’t “average” be good enough? …On the contrary, in a rising market, mere participation should be good enough; outperformance seems superfluous. There is a time when it’s essential that we outperform, and that’s in falling markets. Our clients don’t want to bear the full brunt of a market decline, and neither do we. ...If we can just accomplish these two goals – market performance (or a bit better) in good times and highly superior performance in bad times – we’ll end up with above average performance over full cycles; below average volatility; outperformance in tough times (when it really matters); enough resolve to be able to resist selling out at cyclical lows; and a favorable investing experience overall.

Howard Marks’ memos: 06/13/2016

OAK AUM summary, with changes in market value - source: company report

At this point, it makes sense to look at the two BDCs I previously mentioned, namely Oaktree Specialty Lending Corp. and Oaktree Strategic Income Corp. They are both under OAK’s management, pay a dividend in line with OAK’s yearly distribution, and appear much cheaper.

In fact, they are trading at a discount to their NAV (around 90%), have a conservative leverage, and have room for growth, as they are existing non-strategic assets. I will focus on OCSL, which is bigger than OCSI, less leveraged and showing a wider spread between its assets and liabilities average yields.

Source – company presentation

Source – company presentation

OCSL had some nice write-ups in the last quarter, thanks to OAK’s ability to reshape the business of a couple of entities (namely Maverick Healthcare Group and Dominion Diagnostic) and then successfully sell them.

Another notable improvement was brought by recent amendments to its revolving credit facility, which increased its capacity from $600M to $680M, with a 2.5-year extension of final maturity and interest rate reduction. It is worth mentioning that, according to the last information available, OCSL was using just $211M of its total revolving capacity.

Conclusions

Oaktree Capital Group had a difficult year in terms of capital commitments and contributions to its funds. A challenging environment, marked by historically low interest rates, is causing a clear decline of its total AUM and has started to erode fees and income.

Stock price is virtually at the same level as the IPO price, and there is not much room for appreciation in the medium term, with a total cap that is more than twice the unitholders’ equity, at the time of writing this, even taking into account the 20% stake in DoubleLine, which could be valued up to $1B.

On the other hand, OAK is managing its funds with the same approach that contributed to decades of overperformance and outstanding returns.

In the nearest future, I will probably get the advantage of this expertise, investing in Oaktree Specialty Lending Corp., which is currently trading at discount to its NAV and looks poised to a multiyear growth, thanks to the skills of the new OAK management.

In times of worldwide low interests and loose credit offer, investors who are looking for a steady income should play smart and capitalize on OAK’s first-class management.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, but may initiate a long position in OCSL over the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.