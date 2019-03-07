Does AT&T Get It?

However, the leaders at the "new" AT&T don't seem to have a grasp about what the modern business world is all about and how competitive scale can be achieved.

The "new" AT&T would like to compete against major competitors in the modern world of streaming and other services connected with cutting edge technology.

AT&T seems to be having trouble communicating to the public its ideas about the future, given the fact that it is now combining with TimeWarner.

Yesterday, I wrote a little piece titled “AT&T and the "New" Modern Corporation.”

In that post I questioned whether or not the management of AT&T really understood what it meant to be a “new” Modern Corporation since a lot of the competition they were headed into were leaders in the things that made a corporation into a “new” Modern Corporation.

Today, there is an article in the Wall Street Journal with the title “WarnerMedia Content Chief Says 'Competitors Are Eating Our Lunch'.”

The article begins: “Robert Greenblatt, the new chief content officer of AT&T Inc.’s recently restructured WarnerMedia entertainment division, told staffers Wednesday that creating a direct-to-consumer streaming service would require closer coordination between the company’s entertainment units, saying its large competitors were ‘eating our lunch."

Well, reading about what Mr. Greenblatt went on to say leaves me no better off in terms of thinking that Mr. Greenblatt and AT&T might have an idea about what is going on in the “new” Modern Corporation.

Mr. Greenblatt’s focus on the streaming service space is a major part of the plan for the newly combined companies. Therefore, what Mr. Greenblatt does will be crucial to the success or failure of the “new” AT&T.

Mr. Greenblatt argued for “melding the company’s various assets into one product to compete with the likes of Walt Disney Co., Netflix Inc., and Amazon.com Inc.”

Mr. Greenblatt “lauded the power of HBO’s brand and Turner assets that include TNT and TBS. Taken separately, they’re great assets. But, I think bringing them together makes them more powerful.”

More powerful as just “one product.”

The problem with this is that the “new” Modern Corporation does not focus on “products.”

Alex Moazed and Nicholas Johnson, in their important book about the "new" Modern Corporation, titled “Modern Monopolies,” show how this idea of focusing on “products” is a legacy problem that has doomed many companies.

This was the past.

The idea that I must build a better product than your product in order to beat you out in the market place is history.

The new business model contains the platform and the network.

Platforms constructed with networks build ecosystems; products don’t.

This is a completely different model, one that truly capitalizes on the Internet’s potential and builds on the intellectual capital that is its foundation.

Furthermore, platforms are a truly global phenomenon.

Platforms and networks allow for the building of scale, something the "new" Modern Corporation thrives upon.

Mr. Greenblatt seems to understand the importance of scale, but he doesn't communicate the idea that he knows how to construct these "ecosystems."

Unfortunately, products do not "scale" to the same degree as do platforms. This is the difference between the industrial car manufacture and "new" Modern Corporation like Apple, Inc. or Amazon.com, Inc.

In the remarks attributed to Mr. Greenblatt, there is no indication of any comprehension of this fact.

The best AT&T has to offer is “tying”: their different businesses closer together. Kevin Tsujihara, who will head up Turner’s animation business and Turner Classic Movies, talks about the creation of “a global vertical aimed at children and young adults.

Mr. Tsujihara implies that there could be ways to boost the company’s consumer-products business through closer integration.

But, it appears that they would still be “products” and not “ecosystems.”

On the basis of what came out of this meeting on Wednesday, I cannot be confident that AT&T management really has a grasp on what it takes to achieve the scale needed to compete with firms that have already built themselves into the model of the “new” Modern Corporation.

The book "Modern Monopolies" presents many examples of companies that failed to comprehend the difference.

My other takeaway from the meeting on Wednesday, as well as the other information coming our way about the AT&T/TimeWarner combination is that all the higher-ups speaking to the market have different stories and this does not lead to great confidence in how the combined companies will move ahead.

Good corporate leadership must do a good job at communicating. All we seen to be getting in the present situation is “gobbledygook.”

