Genfit In NASH And Market Assessment: What's New?

Overall, this weekly newsletter provides news-related events on stocks focused on the development of liver therapeutics.

This week, we take a look at Genfit that's expected to announce the top-line interim data readout for elafibranor in Phase 3 NASH trial in late Q4/2019.

Introduction

We are still in Q1 and a lot has happened in the NASH landscape in 2019, designated as the year of NASH in the biotech industry. In the beginning of the year, I commented that we were awaiting data readout from the "fab four" namely selonsertib by Gilead (GILD), obeticholic acid (OCA) by Intercept (NASDAQ:ICPT), cenicriviroc by Allergan (NYSE:AGN) and elafibranor by Genfit (GNFT). Someone commented that the real fab four (i.e. the beatles) were successful artists. Well, the recent top-line data readout for selonsertib and OCA could suggest that the "potential fab four" should have been the correct designation. The Phase 3 data readout for cenicriviroc in NASH fibrosis is expected in Q4/2020.

The spotlight this week belongs to Genfit, the last of "potential fab four," that announced in Q4/2018 that it was conducting a registered public offering of its ordinary shares, in the form of American Depositary Share, in the US. This news was well received by investors given the clinical promise of elafibranor. Last week, Genfit updated the market with the long awaited news that it planned a global offering to raise $100M in a combined IPO and private placement. The IPO pricing is imminent. Given this imminent catalytic event, I briefly outline why the IPO should be successful due to the market perception of clinical success for elafibranor in NASH.

Market Assessment

Genfit (GNFT) is a Phase 3 clinical stage mid-cap ($810M) biopharmaceutical company that's clinically developing innovative therapeutics and biomarkers for the prevention and treatment of cardiometabolic diseases including NASH. Its lead investigative drug candidate, elafibranor, is currently in Phase 3 clinical trial for NASH fibrosis. It is an oral once-daily treatment and a first-in-class dual PPAR-α/δ agonist.

Top-line data readout is expected in late Q4/2019. Let the truth be told that previously, Genfit had not gotten the clinical and investor recognition, despite the preliminary data of clinical efficacy for elafibranor in NASH trial with improved safety and tolerability profiles.

In its exploratory Phase 2 clinical trial, elafibranor did not report the clinical adverse events of pruritus and dyslipidemia that were associated with OCA therapy in both PBC and NASH. In the battle for NASH therapeutics and ensuing financial reward, elafibranor has long-term broad therapeutic application and financial advantage over OCA. The distinct pharmacological target of elafibranor, PPAR-α/δ is the key to its documented improved safety and tolerability signals over OCA and farnesoid X receptor (NYSEARCA:FXR).

PPARs are fatty acid-activated nuclear receptors discovered in 1990 that have a wide range of physiological actions, including the regulation of lipid metabolism in many cell types and are associated with energy/nutrient control. PPARs are prevalent in metabolically active tissues, liver, intestine and adipose tissue.

As a PPAR agonist, elafibranor is a principal/master regulator of lipid and glucose homeostasis. Importantly, elafibranor and other PPAR agonists, seladelpar (NASDAQ:CBAY) and lanifibranor (IVA.PA), have all been shown to improve metabolic syndrome (i.e. insulin resistance, obesity, dyslipidemia and hypertension) and induce anti-inflammatory effects in clinical trials. These clinical effects together with improved safety and tolerability signals should bode well for ongoing NASH trials. Furthermore, the lack of adverse events and reported clinical efficacy in PBC makes PPAR agonists contenders for the PBC addressable market as well.

An important clinical/therapeutic distinction to emphasize here is that OCA improved liver fibrosis in patients with early phase NASH disease. Elafibranor is expected to induce NASH resolution in patients with early phase NASH disease. Therefore, their differential clinical benefits may mean that patients diagnosed with NASH fibrosis may be prescribed a combination therapy of OCA and possibly elafibranor in the first few years until cenicriviroc, anti-fibrotic drug candidate gets the FDA nod.

Market Outlook

NASH is a huge addressable market estimated at $32B. Obviously all biopharma with an anti-NASH drug candidate is hoping to capture a sizable share of the NASH market. Intercept is expected to file for NDA application for obeticholic acid in H2/2019, making it the first drug to the market for NASH. Genfit could be next if its Phase 3 trial pan out. The adverse events seen with OCA may make it intolerable for some patients. The clinical promise together with improved safety and tolerability signals of elafibranor gives Genfit sustainable clinical and financial advantage over obeticholic acid in the battle for NASH therapeutics.

This weekly digest is offered to all subscribers of the Liver Therapy Forum to keep them updated on imminent catalytic events

The full length article was discussed in more depth with members of my private investing community, Liver Therapy Forum

Members of my Liver Therapy Forum Marketplace service, receive: My expertise as a PhD trained liver biomedical scientist to highlight drug candidates which are rarely similar but may have similar pharmacological target((s))

Exclusive access to full length in-depth research analytical articles and newsletters on liver therapeutics-focused investment opportunities.

Immediate/exclusive access to full length write-up from call interviews with CEOs/KOLs. Visit my Landing Page to subscribe and receive the 10% discount legacy offer of $32/month or $250 annually.



Disclosure: I am/we are long GNFT. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: As always, my articles are meant to facilitate your understanding. Readers are expected to form their own trading plan, do their own research and take responsibility for their own actions. Investing in common stock can result in partial or total loss of capital. Please implement due diligence and invest wisely.