Sunoco LP: Consistency Keeps Getting Better

Investment Thesis

Sunoco LP (SUN) continues to strengthen its track record as a highly reliable, high distribution Master Limited Partnership [MLP] focusing on fuel distribution and storage.

Company Overview

SUN reports as two operating segments:

Source: SUN Earning Slides

SUN has aligned itself to be totally focused on fuel distribution - which provides it with contracted reliable revenue. The "All other" section includes their various leases and franchise fees associated with the physical locations owned by SUN.

Source: SUN Earning Slides

SUN's income streams all flow strongly towards its bottom line. SUN sees 15% gross margins on its cash flows but its strongest area is its fuel distribution. SUN has a 15 year take or pay contract with 7-Eleven that provides strong stability to their income plus its relationship with around 10,000 customers or fuel centers.

Source: SUN Earning Slides

SUN is focused within the eastern seaboard of the United States, and also has a growing presence is Texas. But SUN's key to success is focusing on being the middle-man between refiners and points of sale. SUN buys massive volumes of fuel from refiners and turns around and sells it to retailers - generally seeing a $0.9-0.10 per gallon gain while doing so. This margin can be improved by controlling costs overall. One way SUN sees strength is its sheer size. SUN purchases so much fuel it has the ability to leverage this for its benefit from refiners. Last quarter SUN purchased and transported around 2 billion gallons of fuel.

SUN's focus on stable revenue is the key reason it sold off its ethanol plant to Attis Industries (ATIS). The ethanol plant's revenue was too varied to comfortably fit into SUN's future plans of strongly contracted stable revenue.

The Distribution

SUN's biggest draw is its large distribution to its unit holders. At the time of writing this, SUN sports an 11% yield which currently isn't growing but has seen rising distribution coverage. SUN's distribution coverage for this quarter was 1.33x. This is a year over year increase from 1.03x in 4th Q 2017. Their annual coverage - something important to track since SUN has a seasonal business with two quieter quarters and two busier quarters each year - 1.32x for 2018 vs 1.15x for 2017. SUN aims to maintain a 1.2x coverage ratio moving forward - meaning SUN is exceeding this goal. I wouldn't bank on distribution increases in the near future as SUN's management will want to ensure their coverage is strong and use the excess funds to self-fund growth.

Data by YCharts

SUN's dividend yield - while high compared to the overall market - is sitting close to its historical trend, I expect their yield to decrease as their coverage grows and growth plans take place.

The Future

SUN's growth via acquisitions has come at a rapid pace. Management has announced almost quarterly at least one new transactions last year.

Source: SUN Earning Slides

Management has hinted that they are completely open to additional transactions moving forward. SUN has forecasted $90 million for growth - $50 million of which has already been set in stone.

Tom Miller - SUN's CFO - commented on their growth forecasting for 2019:

Our total 2019 capital spend could exceed $90 million, if we find additional organic investment opportunities. As a reminder, our growth capital does not include third-party acquisitions.

SUN typically evaluates their purchases using a 50/50 methodology - 50% debt and 50% cash on hand/unit issuance. If SUN sees the transaction as highly accretive to unit holders as a whole, they might issue more equity and lower their leverage ratios or vice versa.

Data by YCharts

SUN issued additional shares throughout 2018 but doing so did not negatively affect their coverage ratio as seen above, the coverage of their distribution improved.

On the debt side of things, SUN has actively lowered their leverage ratio. In 2017, their ratio was 5.58x now its 4.16x. On a running basis, SUN wants to keep their leverage ratio between 4.5-4.75x. What does this mean? SUN's management has been funding growth effectively - beating their distribution coverage goals and beating their leverage ratio goals. SUN has room to grow on both fronts and I would expect them to continue to do so.

Source: SUN Earning Slides

SUN not only has room to grow, but the capital to do so. SUN has $792 million left on its revolver and it's not due till 2023. If SUN uses its 50/50 plan, that means SUN could in theory conduct another $1.5 billion worth of deals - if accretive.

Investor Takeaway

SUN provides investors with a high yield that is strongly covered. Organic growth and bolt on acquisitions has fueled SUN's ability to cover its distributions and lower its leverage - only making a good company even better. As the market sees their ongoing success, I suspect that their yield will decrease further as unit prices rise.

Disclosure: I am/we are long SUN. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.