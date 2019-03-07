Eastmain Resources Is A Promising Junior Gold Miner In Canada

Eastmain has 3 active gold projects and indicated resources of ~1.089m ounces of gold grading on average 6-8g/tonne.

Eastmain Resources Inc. [TSX: ER] [GR:EM5] (OTCQX:EANRF) - Price = CAD 0.15

Eastmain Resources is a Canadian gold exploration and development company focused on its 100% owned tenements in the Eastmain/Opinaca areas of central James Bay, Québec, Canada. Eastmain has a very large land package in the James Bay gold camp totaling 109,000 hectares currently with three focus projects.

Eastmain Resources' three James Bay projects

1) Eau Claire Project (100% owned) and Percival prospect

2) Eastmain Mine Project (100% owned)

3) Éléonore South JV (36.72% owned)

Note: Eastmain has 6 other projects which you can view here. They are a mix of gold, silver, base metals (copper), and platinum gold metals [PGMs] exploration projects.

James Bay gold region location map

The James Bay region is one of North America's newest gold districts and is host to five known deposits and is currently the focus of extensive staking and exploration.

Access and infrastructure are both excellent

1) Clear Water Property - Eau Claire Project (100% owned) and Percival prospect

The Eau Claire project is the flagship project and currently very advanced. Eau Claire covers 20,068 hectares. The project is planned to be an open pit and underground project.

Eau Claire has a Measured & Indicated Resource of 853,000 ounces of gold grading 6.18g/t Au, with an additional 500,000 ounces of gold inferred at 6.53g/t Au, as shown in the table below.

The Eau Claire Project - Updated Mineral Resource estimate

Preliminary Economic Assessment [PEA] for the Eau Claire Project

The May 2018 PEA results were very positive and are shown below. In particular, note the reasonably low CapEx, solid NPV, 27% post-tax IRR, and very low All-In-Sustaining-Costs [AISCs] of US$574/oz due to the high grade. Remember, it is common for projects to improve on the PEA with later studies once more drilling has been complete.

The newly discovered Percival Prospect

On November 13, 2018, Eastmain announced a discovery of a new gold mineralization zone located just 14 kilometres East South East of the Eau Claire gold deposit. Based on the two initial holes drilled, gold mineralization has been recognized from surface to 90m vertical depth, demonstrating an interpreted true thickness of 50m.

Claude Lemasson, Eastmain President and CEO, commented:

The mineralized zone at Percival represents a brand new discovery. We're very encouraged by this shallow gold discovery which encompasses a wide mineralized zone with extension potential remaining open to the east and west, as well as at depth. With two additional holes already drilled at Percival with assay results pending, our objective is to continue drilling to expand this discovery and better understand its relationship with another prospect, the Serendipity zone located 7 km to the north.

2) Eastmain Mine Project (100% owned)

The Eastmain Mine project is now on hold for 2019. The Mine project has multiple claim blocks covering complete segments of the regional greenstone belt in this area. The Eastmain Mine property comprises 8,014 hectares located in the Upper Eastmain River Greenstone Belt of James Bay. The Eastmain gold deposit contains 236,500 ounces of gold grading 8.19 g/t in Indicated category, 139,300 ounces of gold grading 7.48 g/t in the Inferred category, with potential growth of the resource and nearby mineralization along a 10 km mine trend.

3) Éléonore South JV (36.72% owned)

The Éléonore South JV exploration stage project is jointly held by Eastmain (36.72%), Azimut Exploration Inc. (26.57%) (OTC:AZMTF), and a wholly-owned subsidiary of Goldcorp (NYSE:GG) (36.71%). The property consists of 282 mining claims covering 147 square km of prospective land. In mid-2016, Sirios (OTC:SIREF) intersected 4.18 g/t gold over a 20-m interval within a tonalitic intrusion near the contact with surrounding meta-sediments. The Sirios discovery occurs approximately 200m from the Éléonore South property boundary. Exploration is ongoing.

Infrastructure and access

Access and infrastructure are both excellent. The projects are located approximately 800 km north of Montreal (Canada) and are readily accessible by road. Eastmain already has a 40-person camp, with a hydro-power station 20 kilometres away, all-season roads, and a nearby airport.

Eastmain's projects have excellent access and infrastructure

Source

Management

Management has good mining experience. You can read about each one here.

Source: 4-traders

Largest shareholders and insiders

Institutions own ~33% of Eastmain Resources, and insiders own just 2.7%. It is always a great sign to see Eric Sprott on the registry (1.5%).

Source

Valuation

Eastmain Resources has no debt, and cash and marketable securities of ~CAD 4.4m as of December 30, 2018. Current market cap is CAD 33m. As of January 15, 2019, there were ~222m shares outstanding, and ~12.4m options at C$0.63, and 6m warrants at C$0.35.

I have not yet modeled the company as it is perhaps a bit early yet to know their production volumes per annum.

A back-of-the-envelope assessment follows. If we value Eau Claire based only on 20% of their NPV due to the early stage, then the Eau Claire project alone, with an NPV 5% of C$260m, would be ~C$52m. If I was to assign 25% of the Eau Claire valuation to the Eastmain Mine project, then that would add a further C$13m in value, and being conservative no value for the Éléonore South JV project and the company's 6 other projects at this time. That would total C$65m as a value for Eastmain Resources, or ~100% upside on the current market cap (ignoring the minimal outstanding options/warrants, and C$4.4m cash held), or a conservative price target/estimate of CAD 0.30.

Interestingly, current consensus analyst price target is CAD 0.69, representing 375% upside.

Note: It should be pointed out that, by building the resource and not yet mining Eau Claire, the management has diluted the shares quite significantly, and it helps explain the low current market valuation, as investors lose patience with the dilution. One can also argue this is normal with junior miners.

Management's view on valuation

Source

Next steps - 3 million ounces in 3 years (by 2021)

Eastmain Resources has a target to achieve 3 million ounces of gold in 3 years (by 2021). Certainly, they are heading in that direction with ~1.089m ounces indicated and 639,000 ounces inferred, totaling 1,728m ounces. Of course, this is not yet proven and probable reserves, but there is still plenty of exploration upside ahead, and the high grade gold is very advantageous at reducing operating costs.

Summary of the development stage of all three of Eastmain's gold projects

Catalysts

2019 - Further drill results and resource upgrades. Potential further new discoveries such as the 2018 Percival prospect discovery.

2019/2020 - Pre-development progress at Eau Claire.

2019/2020 - Any news regarding project funding to reach production.

Latest news

January 15, 2019 - Eastmain Resources reported:

Eastmain drills 5.77 g/t Au over 11.0 m at Percival and kicks off winter drilling program. The previously announced Winter 2019 exploration program (20-holes for 5,500 m) will focus on testing the extent and continuity of Percival, beyond the 200 m strike and 250 dip extent tested in 2018......CEO Claude Lemasson stated: "While we continue to explore our Clearwater Property, our engineering team continues pre-development activities to advance the Eau Claire Project.

Risks

Gold prices falling. Eastmain has very low ASICs due to their good gold grades, so once producing, they would easily be profitable at today's gold prices.

The usual mining risks - Exploration risks, funding risks, permitting risks, production risks. In particular, the additional risks associated with underground mining.

Management and currency risks.

Sovereign risk is very low as Quebec Canada is a favorable mining region.

Stock market risks - Dilution (has been some concern), lack of liquidity (best to buy on local exchange), market sentiment.

Investors can view the company presentation here.

Conclusion

Eastmain Resources offer investors a very good valuation entry point at this time. My back-of-the-envelope valuation sees 100% upside, and analysts' consensus is 375% upside. The company has already discovered ~1,728m ounces of gold (Indicated and Inferred) with plenty of exploration upside. Grade is good (6 to 8 g/t Au), resulting in a very low AISC for Eau Claire of USD 574/Oz. Access, infrastructure, and jurisdiction (Canada) are all excellent with low risk.

The only negatives are the slow pace and continual stock dilution which appears to have not helped sentiment towards the stock. The management's goal (3m gold ounces by 2021) and achievements to date are admirable; however, the market would love to see mining commence sooner at Eau Claire to allow for cash flow to help fund further discovery and resource growth, and stop share dilution. Initial CapEx of C175m at Eau Claire is a small challenge faced by all junior miners but should be achievable.

All in all, I rate the stock a good speculative buy for long-term investors with considerable exploration upside.

