Is Deere A Good Fit For Your Portfolio?

Source

John Deere (DE) is most well-known for those big green tractors you see in farm fields. While the company makes much more than just farm tractors, it is certainly the largest contributor to earnings. The company competes in other sectors as well such as lawn equipment, construction, and even the golf cart industry. As a company with a brand name that has such large goodwill, there is little need to do as much marketing as there is to just continue creating a great product. In the long term, Deere should continue to be able to grow revenue through not only products but services and replacement parts. However, paying a fair price for shares is still important

Performance

In the most recent quarterly report Deere showed what appeared to be little revenue growth and even missed earnings estimates on the bottom line.

Source: Seeking Alpha

Total revenue was actually about 15% higher when including Wirtgen, the latest addition to the portfolio for Deere. The CEO directly attributed the weakness in the report due to higher material costs as well as logistics. There is also weakness in demand due to customer concerns for the trade tiff going on.

Source: Earnings Press Release

Without the acquisition of course, revenue growth was nothing to get excited about. So let's review each division to see how they performed and identify any weakness if present.

The "Agriculture and Turf" division saw sales grow about 10% but also saw profit decline by the same amount.

Source: Earnings Press Release

This was despite the fact that margins grew. The company identifies the issues they faced in the division as being attributed to warranty expenses and currency translation.

The "Construction and Forestry" division saw huge sales growth, but this was attributed to the Wirtgen acquisition.

Source: Earnings Press Release

The sales growth was around 7% when excluding the acquisition, which is still healthy. However, we see that margins have been hurt due to the lower profitability of the Wirtgen company. As Deere turns this around we will hopefully see margins move upward. This will be extremely important, however, in ensuring the acquisition was worthwhile.

Lastly, the "Financial Services" division which drives a decent amount of profitability to the bottom line.

Source: Earnings Press Release

The division saw a large drop with was attributed to the unfavorable financing spread. As an investor, I like to see the financing arm growing, at the same time at a reasonable level. Generally, farmers won't be able to stop making payments on their machinery as it is needed to produce revenue. This makes the financing relatively safe compared to other finance divisions in other companies. Should trade concerns go away, this should once again see reasonable growth as farmers make new purchases.

The company has a well-balanced portfolio with a majority of financing taking place in the United States.

Source: Earnings Slides

And as we discussed earlier the credit loss is very low due to the need for the equipment no matter the economic conditions.

With the provision for credit losses standing at a very low 15 year average of 0.17%, it is clear there is very little expected losses.

With the company forecasting sales growth of 7% for the coming year, the company expects net income of about $3.6 billion.

Source: Earnings Slides

This is a decent amount of growth for a company of Deere's size and could hopefully be boosted by news of a trade deal. In fact, this would represent growth of about $1.3 billion in net income over 2018. The cash flows appear to be growing at a strong clip as well.

With larger streams of cash, Deere can continue to return capital to shareholders. The company has been rather smart in allocating capital towards share repurchases.

Source: Earnings Slides

While it has reduced 36% of shares outstanding over the last 15 years, it seems to do so when the share price is not near highs. Looking at the time when purchases take place, we see the company does not rush out to use up all of its program. In fact, it still has more than $2 billion remaining from a program started in 2013. At current share prices that is a bit less than 5% of the shares outstanding.

Lastly, the company started to raise the dividend again after a brief pause and should continue to be able to do so. With plenty of cash flow, investors should be rewarded through larger capital returns. The shares now offer a dividend of $3.04 per share which only equals a 1.88% yield. Nothing to get excited about but those with a long-term time horizon should be able to see a growing yield on cost.

Valuation

Compared to its closest publicly traded peer, Deere shares are trading at a premium.

Data by YCharts

We see from above that shares of Caterpillar (CAT) offer a higher yield along with a lower P/S ratio and forward P/E.

However, when looking at a 5-year historical valuation for Deere, we see shares might be trading at a slight discount.

Source: Morningstar

Shares are currently offering a lower P/E, forward P/E, and a higher earnings yield. But they are trading at a higher P/B and P/S ratio. Safe to say the shares are probably in the middle of a range here and an argument could be made either way that shares are under or over valued. However, the argument is probably stronger towards over valuation considering the point we are at in the economic cycle.

A favorite for me to look at is the historical yield.

Source: YieldChart

With the yield average for the last 24 years being around 2.08%, we see that the current yield may also imply shares are a bit expensive at this time. Based on yield, shares would not look attractive until about $135 per share.

Conclusion

While Deere certainly has admirable aspects including being one of the most well-known name brands on the planet, the shares still need to be purchased at a fair price. While there is a possible upside scenario if and when the trade dispute is resolved, it appears much of this is already priced in. If I were to invest in the space at this time, it would be in shares of Caterpillar. However, Deere remains an attractive company I would like to include in my portfolio one day. Due to the strong customer retention and a growing need for food worldwide, the company will probably continue to exist and grow. If and when shares approach a more fair value, I would be interested in adding a position to my portfolio.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.