Navios Maritime Holdings Inc:  Analysis Of Tender Offer Extension

NM does not have the cash to fund this TO and avoid defaulting on its obligations during Q2. The steep decline in Q1 Dry Bulk Rates are further ravaging NM's balance sheet.

The increase in the TO Price for the respective Series increases the total TO Cash Compensation based on currently tendered shares by $2.3 million.

The Consent Solicitation has been halted for the Series H as TO results to date indicate it will never be successful at these TO Price levels.

NM extended the Tender Offer on the Series G and H Preferred to March 15th and increased the respective TO Price by $.50 for both Series G and H.

Navios Maritime Holdings, Inc. (NM) is a financially troubled micro-cap that is extremely risky as an investment or trade. It is the parent company of Navios Maritime Partners (NMM), Navios Maritime Acquisition (NNA), Navios Maritime Containers LP (NMCI), and Navios South American Logistics (NSAL), a privately held company. Prior articles analyzing NM are available here and are a must-read primer to understand the following analysis. Navios has an outstanding tender offer for its Series G (NM.PG) and H (NM.PH) Preferred Stocks. The tender offer is analyzed in detail in "Preferred Tender Offer Price Increase Analysis", "Preferred Tender Lawsuit", and "Tenders for Preferred Stock".

Tender Offer Update

NM issued a press release on March 4th updating the results of the ongoing TO and announcing its extension. The pertinent changes in the TO are as follows:

The cash compensation for up to 50% of the outstanding Series G and H shares that are tendered increases by $.50 to $7.75 and $7.66 respectively.

The Consent Solicitation for the Series H shares has been halted but it is still in effect for the Series G shares.

The TO period has been extended to March 15th.

The results of the TO as of March 1st are summarized in the following table.

Shares TO Cash Increase from Tender Offer Tendered Price Component Shares O/S % Tendered Prior Update Series G 705,391 $7.75 $5,466,780.25 1,419,155 49.71% 9.56% Series H 1,062,573 $7.66 $8,139,309.18 2,861,128 37.14% 2.10% $13,606,089.43

The results for the Series H Preferred were just dismal at 37.14% and it explains why NM abandoned the Consent Solicitation for this Series. There is an air of desperation around the TO as NM has now abandoned the Tender Minimum, increased the TO Price twice, and now has abandoned the Consent Solicitation on Series H. Is a $.50 bump in the TO Price and another two weeks of phone calls to Preferred holders really going to help NM achieve its objective of securing 66 2/3% of the Series G (the threshold needed for a successful Consent Solicitation)? It seems very unlikely at this juncture.

Shares tendered for the Series G are close to 50%, meaning that the allocation between cash and what are likely to be worthless notes will begin if incremental shares are tendered over the next two week.

Based on the volume of Series G and H shares traded during the February 15th to March 1st period, I expected tendered shares for the Series G to be above 60% with a risk that tendered shares could hit the 66 2/3% needed for the Series G consent solicitation succeed. The following table provides the shares traded for both Series.

Volume Shares O/S % Shares Traded Series G 395,102 1,419,155 27.84% Series H 37,433 2,861,128 1.31%

As I wrote to someone on SA in a message:

The volume in the G Series has been heavy enough since the elimination of the minimum requirement that tendered shares could exceed 60% and may come close to hitting the minimum required of 66 2/3% for the Consent Solicitation.

If approximately 70% of the volume traded during this period had been purchased by buyers with the intent of tendering, the tendered shares would have exceeded 60%. This clearly did not happen. Instead the 135,656 Series G tendered during this period only equaled 34.3% of the shares traded. That raises the question of who bought the remaining shares and why. As a long-term investment, to block the tender, holding out for a better TO price? Given the less than $.50 price on its Ship Notes, a price that clearly signals debt market concern over the potential of a credit default, it is puzzling that there would be buyers of the far more junior Series G Preferred, which are clearly worthless at this point in time. This is discussed in detail in "Fleet and SOTP Valuation Makes for Grim Holiday Reading".

Cash Implications of TO Update

The following table is updated from "Q4 Earnings Analysis. Low Dry Bulk Rates = Existential Crisis" for the March 1st disclosure of Series G and H Preferred tendered and the $.50 increase in TO Price. The referenced article is essential to understanding why the Q1 collapse in dry bulk rates will push NM into credit default during Q2. "Why NSAL Is of Little Practical Value to Navios Maritime Holdings" provides a detailed explanation of why NSAL's Unrestricted Cash is not available to be upstreamed via a dividend to NM. "Navios Maritime Partners LP: NMCI Earnings Disappoint" is one of a series of articles that provides a deep dive into NMCI's liquidity issues.

Navios Holdings Dry Bulk Operations Unrestricted Cash Q4 (millions) Consolidated Cash $150.8 NSAL Cash $76.5 NMCI Cash $18.9 Dry Bulk Restricted Cash $7.0 Q4 Unrestricted Cash $48.4 Ship Mortgage Interest Coupon Q1 $22.7 Senior Secured Notes Interest Coupon Q1 $17.2 Tender Offer Cash Payment @ March 1st $13.6 Principal Payments $4.0 Environmental Fine $2.0 Dividends Received From Affiliates $2.2 Q1 Unrestricted Cash Prior to Oper Results $(8.9)

Please note that the ($8.9) million estimate of Unrestricted Cash at the end of Q1 is BEFORE any cash flow losses from Operations during Q1. As discussed at length in prior articles, NM does not have sufficient cash to execute the TO barring asset sales or aggressive management of its inter-company receivable and payables with its affiliates.

Since March 1st, the dry bulk rates for the Panamax and Supra/Ultramax classes have increased while the rates for Capesizes have continued to decline. This weekly analysis by Banchero provides a week-over-week and year-over-year analysis for TC rates for the various vessel classes. Despite the recent bounce in the Baltic Indices and TC equivalents for Panamaxes and Supra/Ultramaxes, rates continue far below a cash flow breakeven level for NM. Although Capesize rates have also likely bottomed, or are close to bottoming, the low dry bulk rates appear likely to carry well into Q2 and continue to negatively impact NM.

Running Out the Clock?

Prior articles have discussed the high likelihood that NM is already in violation of its Liquidity and Leverage Financial Covenants in its Credit Facilities. NM's Minimum Liquidity requirement is $30 million and without a doubt it will fail this Covenant Test at the end of Q1. The repurchase of Preferred would be classified as a Restricted Payment and not allowed without a waiver from the Creditors, which would not be forthcoming. Is it possible that NM is merely running out the clock waiting for April 1st and the Convenant Test failure to walk away from the TO? Increasing the offer for the Series G and H Preferred knowing that it will not garner sufficient shares in the TO to be successful in the Consent Solicitation seems a desperate act. Does AF have one more rabbit she can pull out of the hat? We will know by April 1st.

Summary

It is important to read the discussion of the risk of a Clawback of the repurchased Preferred if NM files for bankruptcy during the next two years. Due to this risk, I will repeat my conclusion from the last article.

Investors in NM's preferred should avail themselves of the scant liquidity available in the market and sell as many shares as the market will bear ... Salvage what you can and let the potential bankruptcy issues plague someone else. It may not seem like the best decision on March 1, 2019, but it will on March 1, 2020.

