Is KAR Auction Services A Value Heading Into The Spin Off? (Part 2)

The competitive environment for RemainCo (ADESA) has intensified. This could be contributing to management’s trepidation about proceeding with the spin off.

While the spin-off of Insurance Auto Auction (IAA) is technically still on track, it appears that it could be modified or cancelled.

Introduction

This article is part two of a two-part series in which we analyze KAR Auction Services (KAR). In part one, we analyzed the spin-off, Insurance Auto Auction (IAA,) to understand its business outlook as well its potential valuation.

In Part 2, we will do the same for RemainCo. We then put it all together to determine if KAR is trading at a discount to our estimate of fair value.

ReMainco (KAR Auction Services)

After KAR spins off its salvage auction business, the remaining company will include ADESA (wholesale car auction business) and AFC (financing company).

Source: KAR Spin-off Slide Deck

Source: KAR Spin-off Slide Deck

ADESA is the second largest provider of used car auctions (both physical and online) and related services in North America. The source of the auctioned used cars include off-lease vehicles, repossessed vehicles, rental vehicles, and trade-in vehicles that dealers want to efficiently sell. Buyers of the auctioned used cars include franchised and independent used car dealers

The used car auction industry is a good one with an oligopoly structure.

According to KAR's 2018 10-K, Manheim, a subsidiary of Cox Enterprises, controls ~70% of the North American market while ADESA controls ~29% of the market. This marketplace benefits from the network effect as more buyers attract more sellers and vice versa.

While this business is a good one, it's more cyclical than the salvage auction business as it depends on consumers buying or leasing new cars and trading in their old cars. However, I was happy to see that ADESA revenue did not fall off a cliff during the Great Financial Crisis. Instead, it gradually declined from 2008 to 2011. Peak to trough it declined by 9%. This is better than I expected.

Over the last few years, the ADESA business has performed well. However, while revenue grew 8% in 2018, EBITDA margin declined from 24.4% to 21.9%.

The reason?

There are new competitors entering the space looking to disintermediate ADESA and Manheim.

Start-ups such as ACV Auctions allow dealers to launch individual auctions online. ACV Auction is backed by Bain, Bessemer, and other venture capital investors. It has raised more than $145MM in VC funding since being launched in 2015. As of December 2018, it sells 10,000 wholesale vehicles per month and is growing rapidly. For instance, the company increased its presence from 30 markets to 80 markets in 2018. It expects to be in 140 markets in 2019.

ADESA has not been asleep at the switch.

In 2014, it acquired 50% of Trade Rev which also offers dealers the ability to run their own auctions. In 2017, it acquired the remaining 50% of Trade Rev for $50MM plus some performance-based earnouts.

Trade Rev sold 60,000 cars on its platform in 2017. In 2018, it sold 120,000 cars. Trade Rev is currently in 128 markets in the US and Canada and expects to be in 175 markets by the end of 2019.

However, all this growth is expensive. Trade Rev lost $53MM on an operating basis in 2018 and expects to lose $60MM in 2019. This is negatively impacting ADESA’s margin.

By the way, Manhein also is focused on the space. It has launched its own app to facilitate instant auctions.

So it’s a competitive environment. Here’s what CEO Jim Hallett said during the Q4 2018 conference call:

Some things have changed over the past four years since we began the TradeRev initiative at KAR. First, my expectations of winning the U.S. market has not changed, but we are also finding the cost to launch TradeRev is greater than our initial expectations. I knew that an opportunity like TradeRev would attract competition and it certainly has. Competitive products have been introduced and companies are launching these platforms and have been able to attract venture capital or corporate partners; and while dealer principals can immediately see the value of the TradeRev platform, adoption rate on the dealer's lot is requiring more direct involvement from the TradeRev team and that is leading to more head count in the near-term to support the launch in the U.S. This has caused us to use more incentives, especially in areas of transportation subsidies to grow this business.

This competitive environment reminds me a little bit of the situation heading into TEGNA’s spin-off of CARS.

Prior to the spin off, revenue was growing at a 10% CAGR (‘14 to ‘16). EBITDA margin had expanded from 23% to 39%. However, CARS began to face a tougher competitive environment. Venture-backed Carvana and Cargurus were growing quickly and began to erode CARS’ revenue growth and EBITDA margins. In 2017, CARS revenue and EBITDA shrank. CARS is back to modest growth now, and its EBITDA margins have stabilized at 34%. However the spin-off has been a poor performer. It has traded flat since the spin-off, underperforming the S&P 500 by ~20%.

I’m worried about a similar situation playing out with ADESA. One difference is ADESA’s Trade Rev appears to be slightly ahead of ACV Auctions based on vehicle sales and territories that are covered.

Source: KAR Spin-off Slide Deck

The RemainCo also will include AFC (Automotive Finance Corporation). AFC provides floorplan financing to independent used vehicle dealers.

What does this mean?

If an independent used vehicle dealer wants to purchase a wholesale car at an ADESA auction, it can get a short-term loan (65 days on average) from AFC to finance the purchase. The loan is collateralized by the car so there's limited credit risk.

AFC gets financing through a securitization vehicle at Libor + a spread (150 to 300). So the financing is usually between 3% and 5%.

In 2018, AFC generated $175 per transaction and the average outstanding balance per vehicle is $10,200. Approximately half of revenue comes from fees and half comes from interest charges. It's a great business. To generate $175 from a loan of $10,200 that's only outstanding for 65 days is pretty remarkable.

Franchise dealers do not need to use AFC’s financing (for instance a GM franchise will get financing from GM Finance), but it is an attractive option for independent franchises that do not have other financing options.

In 2018, revenue increased 10% to $341MM while adjusted EBITDA increased 11% to 171MM (50% margin).

In the Great Financial Recession, the business performed surprisingly well. Provision for credit lose spiked to 6.0%, but the division did not lose money.

Over the past three years, RemainCo revenue has grown at a CAGR of 12.9%, while pro-forma EBITDA has grown at a CAGR of 9.0%. Margin decline has been driven primarily by ADESA’s investment in Trade Rev (discussed above).

Source: KAR Investor Relations, Author's Analysis

In 2019, I expect EBITDA margin to contract by 50bps to 22.0% which would yield a pro-forma EBITDA estimate of $554MM.

Valuation

ADESA’s main competitor in the US is Manheim, a subsidiary of Cox. Unfortunately, Manheim is not public.

RemainCo does have a public competitor, BCA Marketplace, which trades in London. It trades at 11.5x ‘2019 EBITDA. BCA is the largest player in market in the UK with 60% market share, 2.5x larger than its closest competitor, Manheim.

Given that ADESA does not have as dominant a market position, I think it deserves to trade at a discount to BCA. Assuming RemainCo deserves to trade at 9.5x EBITDA (18% discount to BCA), RemainCo’s fair enterprise value is $5.3BN.

Putting it All Together

In Part 1, we analyzed KAR’s upcoming spin-off of Insurance Auto Auctions (IAA). We argue that IAA deserves to trade at 13.0x 2019 EBITDA, a 25% discount to CPRT which trades at 16.7x.

This yields an enterprise value estimate of $5.2BN. Add this to our RemainCo enterprise value estimate of $5.3BN and we get a total enterprise value of $10.5BN. After adjusting for debt and cash, a fair market cap and share price is $8.1BN and $61, respectively, representing ~26% upside.

Source: Stock Spin-off Investing, Author's Analysis

If you enjoy following stock spin-offs, stay tuned as I will be launching my private marketplace service, Stock Spin-off Alpha shortly!

Thanks for reading!

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.