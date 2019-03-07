WPT Industrial Real Estate Investment Trust (WPTIF) CEO Scott Frederiksen on Q4 2018 Results - Earnings Call Transcript

WPT Industrial Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCQX:WPTIF) Q4 2018 Earnings Conference Call March 7, 2019 9:00 AM ET

Scott Frederiksen - CEO

Judd Gilats - CFO

Matt Cimino - COO

Spencer Gerberding - Senior VP for Asset Management

Mike Markidis - Desjardins

Brad Sturges - Industrial Alliance Securities

Chris Couprie - CIBC World Markets

Matt Kornack - National Bank Financial

Sairam Srinivas - BMO Capital Markets

Good morning, ladies and gentlemen. Welcome to WPT Industrial REIT's Fourth Quarter and Yearend 2018 Conference Call.

Before we begin, let me remind everyone that during this conference call, management may make statements containing forward-looking information. Forward-looking information is based on a number of assumptions and is subject to a number of known and unknown risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those disclosed or implied. We direct you to the company's earnings release, MD&A and other securities filings for additional information about these assumptions, risks and uncertainties.

I would now like to turn the meeting over to Mr. Scott Frederiksen, Chief Executive Officer.

Scott Frederiksen

Thanks Phil. Good morning, and thank you for joining us. With me today are Judd Gilats, the REIT's CFO; Matt Cimino, the REIT's COO; and Spencer Gerberding, Senior VP for Asset Management.

The REIT continue to produce strong operating and financial results during its first fully internalized quarter. Judd will provide detail around our financial results and Matt will give an operational update, but first a few highlights. Same property NOI remained strong with increases of 1.1% and 2.4% for the quarter and year. The REIT recognized approximately $1.7 million in management fee revenue in the fourth quarter.

We acquired investment properties totaling 537,000 and 1.2 million square feet for the quarter and year. We successfully completed an equity offering in February of this year raising net proceeds of approximately $130 million and we're working to expand our development and acquisition pipelines and as a result, we're optimistic we'll be able to deploy the capital from the most recent equity raise in the near term. Overall I'm pleased with our results and the direction we're heading.

I'll now turn things over to Judd to discuss The REITs financial results. Judd?

Judd Gilats

Thanks Scott and good morning, everyone. Before I begin, let me remind everyone that all figures discussed today are stated in US dollars. Total revenues for the three months ended December 31, 2018 increased 16.5% to $26.2 million, primarily due to contributions from the 2017 and 2018 acquisitions asset and property management fee revenue, increases in base rents and higher recoveries of operating expenses.

Net operating income for the quarter was $17.6 million up 13.4% from last year and SPNOI was up 1.1% and 2.4% for the fourth quarter and year-to-date. Excluding a short-term vacancy in Louisville as we expanded and renewed our tenant, The REIT generated SPNOI of 2% and 2.6% for the fourth quarter and year-to-date.

AFFO was down slightly to $9 million or $0.178 per unit on a diluted basis for the quarter. The decrease was due to the fourth quarter being the first reporting period with full G&A expense impact of the internalization. Our ACFO payout ratio for the quarter was 94.3% and 91.1% compared to, excuse me, for the fourth quarter and year with 94.3% to 91.1% compared to 89.8% and 91.3% for the same period last year. The changes are mostly driven by our acquisition activity in 2017 and 2018, management contract fees and increases in base rent.

Our balance sheet and liquidity position remained strong at yearend with a debt-to-gross book value ratio of 46.5% and strong interest and fixed charge coverage ratios of 3.5 and 2.9 times respectively. Our weighted average term to maturity for our mortgage portfolio was three years with a weighted average effective interest rate on outstanding debt of 3.8%.

At December 31, 2018, availability under credit facility was approximately $234 million of which we had drawn $176 million leaving remaining availability of approximately $58 million. On February 25, 2019, The REIT issued 10 million REIT units at a price of $13.50 per unit on a bought deal basis for net cash proceeds of approximately $129.6 million. We use a portion of the net proceeds to repay the outstanding balance on the unsecured revolving credit facility, leaving remaining availability of the $159 million.

I'll turn things over to Matt.

Matt Cimino

Thanks Judd and good morning, everyone. 2018 with another productive leasing year with our team continuing to maintain high occupancy as well providing solid same property returns. For 2018 lease expirations we were able to renew 99.4% of the approximately 2.5 million square feet expiring during the year, resulting in an average 3.4% increase in base rents and an average 4.9 years of additional lease term.

The REIT also leased approximately 200,000 square feet of previously vacant space during the fourth quarter, increasing the portfolio's occupancy at December 31, to 99.3%, an increase from 97.9% at the same time last year. We were also able to renew approximately 1.1 million square feet of leases expiring in 2019 with approximately 1.7 million square feet still remaining. These renewals resulted in a 3% average increase in base rent and an average of 7.4 years of additional lease term.

We also signed a five-year extension for approximately 1.5 million square feet of lease with our largest tenant in Atlanta. Our team will continue to focus on near-term lease expirations with The REIT actively negotiations on a number of 2019 lease expirations, including CEVA, which is our largest remaining lease expiration in 2019.

And with that, I'll now turn things back to Scott to wrap up.

Scott Frederiksen

Thank you, Matt. With the recent equity raise in our growing private capital portfolio, we believe we're well-positioned to continue to grow and diversify our portfolio. We have an active pipeline of acquisitions and developments at various stages of completion, both of which include opportunities in high barrier markets. We remain committed to a disciplined long-term capital allocation strategy and will continue to leverage the strength of our fully internalized platform and our market relationships to find compelling opportunities for The REIT.

Thanks for your time and attention. We would now be pleased to answer any questions you may have.

The first question comes from Mike Markidis with Desjardins.

Mike Markidis

I guess in the final prospectus you guys had little bit on the interim NOI for portfolio that could be in excess of $200 million. Could you just give us an update on where you stand on that and perhaps maybe give us a little bit more color in terms of what the return expectations could be?

Scott Frederiksen

Absolutely, so we're working on a portfolio as we hinted to in the prospectus. It's in excess of $200 million. I think we also said that it's multi-market including higher barrier markets. We will be reporting our Q1 earnings in 60 days and we expect to have more news at that point, but at this point we're making good progress. Just don't have a lot to report there.

On the return expectations question, the good news is that some of the assets are I'll call it more traditional markets, but because of the high barrier nature of some of the markets, it's going to a blend and we're going to see some assets that are higher yielding, some that are lower yielding, but some that are going to have a much better long-term rent growth profile than say some of the inland markets. So we're happy with the overall portfolio, but it's going to be a mix of assets for sure.

Mike Markidis

Okay. And will the -- I don't want to pin you down, but if you had to give a 50 basis point range in terms of where the cap rate might look like on that, is it possible to do or?

Scott Frederiksen

I'd say it's going to be in the 5's.

Mike Markidis

In the 5's. Okay. You use wide margins, that's what I do all the time. Okay. So just appreciate Matt on the leasing with CEVA, how are you guys feeling about that lease based on your discussions right now?

Matt Cimino

We're actively in discussions and I think things are trending positively. If you remember the history, third-party logistics providers they're managing a contract with a client and trying to manage the lease expiration timeline with their contract expiration timeline. So it always tends to come down to the wire with them at least historically, but we feel good about where we are in discussions and where we're trying to.

Mike Markidis

Okay. Give an update on the assets that KPG is leaving and I guess 30 days or less.

Judd Gilats

They are leaving -- we're in negotiations with potential buyer and we would hope to close as quickly as possible. We hope that we have an update on that within 30 days. From our pricing standpoint, it's not far off from where we're currently carrying the asset on our books.

Mike Markidis

Okay. Last question for me before I turn it back just on the fee income, it looks like you guys got another promote this quarter, which I was showing wasn't expecting I am not sure but maybe you can just give us a little bit of color there and I think you guys are kind of over the first 12 months of the private capital business it sort of hinted towards a $3 million to $3.5 million fee rate and we're at $3 million and maybe if you could give us an update on where you think you might come over the next 12 months, that would be great as well.

Scott Frederiksen

Sure. So there is a few things there. First on the asset this quarter, there was an offer to purchase the civic distribution building which is one of the assets we had disclosed last summer that was in the pipeline. It was -- the offer came when the asset was still vacant and we're not leased it up yet. They were willing to pay a price that was in excess of what we thought we would receive once it was stabilized.

The REIT had the opportunity to purchase it. It passed on that and was with the sale recorded and received incentive fee. In terms of where we think the $3 million to $3.5 million is I think when we look out at 2019, we think it's that still for 2019 $3 million to $3.5 million isn’t a bad number.

As we said last summer, the numbers that we talked about included a mix of both ongoing fee revenue and transaction related fees, whether in incentive fees or acquisition fees types of things and I would say a couple of these happen sooner than we thought, but we still think that for the next 12 months we're in that $3 million to $3.5 million number that's probably a good place.

The next question comes from Brad Sturges with Industrial Alliance Securities.

Brad Sturges

Just a follow-up on that line of questioning on the fee income of the $3 million to $3.5 million how much would be ongoing?

Judd Gilats

It's really going to depends on a lot of these assets. If they execute more quickly, we wind up with a larger incentive fee, but we wind up with less ongoing fees because we hope the asset for shorter period of time and on the management fees side, so it's really hard to break that number down. It's going to be dependent on transaction timing primarily.

Scott Frederiksen

And also venture deployment right, we've got a pipeline of opportunities obviously, development takes some time to put in place but we're seeing activity honestly. It's lagging a little bit from where it may be hope would be, but we're encouraged by what we're working on and so I think it's a combination of the timing of stabilizing and cycling the existing assets as well as how we do on deploying the capital going forward in the venture.

Brad Sturges

And in terms of the AIMCo joint venture, in terms of the potential for The REIT to buy or vend in assets, do you have an update there in terms of what we could see in the near-term?

Scott Frederiksen

Look in the Q3, we bought the first asset out of that bucket that was the Louisville asset in Q4. As Judd just mentioned, we sold the Patterson assets. As we look at the balance of the assets, they're in various stages of completion, some of which we're even finalizing leasing on. So I'd expect that the next asset will happen before the next earnings call.

Brad Sturges

And last question more a modeling question, I know there's a little bit of variable component I guess to the G&A, but how should we think about G&A in 2019?

Judd Gilats

We think that the run rate right now is probably $3 million give or take. There maybe a little bit of variability, a little bit higher early in the year and a little bit lower maybe sort of the end of the year based on some seasonality issues, but that's kind of where we think the run right comes in.

The next question comes from Chris Couprie with CIBC.

Chris Couprie

Just wanted to maybe get some of your thoughts on what organic growth could look like for 2019, kind of maybe with and without the Kentucky asset?

Scott Frederiksen

You mean in terms of same-store NOI?

Chris Couprie

Yeah exactly.

Scott Frederiksen

So if in 2018, we averaged mid 2s I think we're hoping to outperform that in 2019 going forward. We had some good leasing wins like UPS and Honeywell and XPO were the releasing spreads were up closer to 8% or 10% and a lot of those leases kick in, in the first quarter of this year and so that'll help the same-store NOI for '19 going forward.

Obviously, we've had some guidance and some not so good headlines too for example to the big asset in Atlanta that we've got. We took a little bit of a hit on there, but we made what we got was a great real estate decision and really decided that we were going to try to compel them to renew early and de-risk the asset, which we think makes the asset significantly more than had that renewal not taking place, but that one was a little low, but that lease doesn't, that's not helping our same-store NOI clearly.

Chris Couprie

Okay. And then on your development in Indianapolis, can you give us any update there?

Matt Cimino

We're in final documentation now for a lease that we expect to fill most of that remaining space. So nothing finalized yet, but stay tuned. I think we expect to have more news on that in the near term.

Chris Couprie

Okay And then just lastly, circling back to the JVs, has there been anything in the AIMCo JV, has there been any capital deployed yet?

Matt Cimino

The first asset that ended up in that bucket is the Bayonne asset that we've talked about before and so we're deploying capital in that asset progressively. You may recall there's an existing building that is in place today and then we're starting construction on the I'll call it the bigger building next door and so there is continuing and ongoing capital deployment for that asset that will show up on that will show up in the first quarter.

Chris Couprie

Is there any way for us to kind of know what AUA would be for you guys under the private capital platform?

Scott Frederiksen

That's not something that we've reported yet, but because the venture is new and because we're really, now we're fully internalized, we're talking about and trying to finalize what reporting will look like on a lot of those metrics going forward. Not a number we can pull out and quote today, but know that we're working on trying to give better clarity and visibility into things like assets under management and fee revenues and all that other stuff. So sorry to dodge the question, but stay tuned on that because it's early days. We're trying to figure that out.

The next question comes from Hannah Yang [ph] with Scotia Bank.

Unidentified Conference Call Participant

I just wanted to continue on the G&A discussion. Could you provide some color because it was higher this quarter. So should China understand whether that included some onetime cost?

Judd Gilats

Yeah it did includes some one-time cost. There was on the private capital side, when we recognized incentive fees, there is a corresponding sort of incentive compensation was paid out to members of the team and some of that with the promote that we received in Q4, there was a payment made in relation to that. So we think the run rate is around $3 million is a good run rate absent any incentive fee cost that we would have.

Unidentified Conference Call Participant

And how much was that one time this quarter?

Judd Gilats

A little under $600,000.

The next question comes from Matt Kornack with National Bank.

Matt Kornack

Judd, just a few quick accounting questions because I think there's some interesting stuff this quarter. With regards to free rent, I know you add it back to same property NOI growth, but is it fair to say that your accounting number is net of that and then what's the interplay assuming rent was fairly significantly sequentially. Just trying to think how those two things progress over the year?

Judd Gilats

Yeah so first is from an accounting standpoint, our NOI down to FFO includes straight line rent. So we factor in rent increases and free rent and all that goes into determining an average lease rate for the term of that -- of that lease. For AFFO, the straight-line rent adjustments and the free rent piece get backed out to come into essentially what we are collecting.

To your question NOI, we backup the straight line rent adjustment that we do put in for what the free rent would be to get idea of what that rental rate is at our same properties is essentially what we're generating off of those properties. In terms of Q4, as we noted when we expanded the tenant at the Louisville facility, there was a month of downtime and then a couple months of free rent that came with it. So at least the expanded lease started in January, but from an accounting standpoint, because we give the tenant access to the building early, we counted it as starting in Q4 and so there was a couple months of free rent and that's what really drove the straight-line of the free rent adjustment piece in Q4.

As we disclosed with the big lease in Atlanta there will be some free rent associated with that. There is a couple other leases that we executed last year that will have that. Most of that free rent will hit in Q1. Some of that will drag out into Q2. The balance of the year will really depend on what leasing looks like for the rest of the year, but my guess is the first two quarters will have the largest variance there was a significant drop off in the second half of the year.

Matt Kornack

Okay. So it sounds like you're counting numbers are going to be a little bit higher and then over the course of the year, at least from an FFO standpoint that will be fairly similar, but AFFO may take dip a little bit I guess into the first half of this year?

Judd Gilats

Yeah for the way AFFO is calculated, yeah. The free rent will show up in AFFO in the first half of the year.

Matt Kornack

Okay. Fair enough. With regards to your approach to financing, your lease terms are now a bit longer than your debt terms and just wondering in the context of the market, how you look at long-term financing and what sort of terms you're getting on long-term financing at this point?

Judd Gilats

So over the course of this year, what we really were focused on was moving from a secured corporate facility to an unsecured corporate facility and with that, the facilities came with term loans. The pricing difference between a five year and a seven-year term on the unsecured side was 15 basis points to 20 basis points and so for the extra couple of years, we elected to stay on the shorter end of the five-year range and we've really been trying to move as much toward unsecured as we can to give us more flexibility, looking to long-term be able to issue into an unsecured bond market and we know the first piece of doing that is moving away as increasing our unsecured debt and moving away from the secured debt.

That being said, if you look at what we did, to try and replicate long-term financing terms, we try to hedge out through the balance of the long-term any of the LIBOR exposure that we have on any of the floating rate debt so that we essentially fix the three hedges that we did last year and locked in LIBOR between about 2.75% and 3% and so that results in based on where we currently sit on our leverage grid with our facility of pricing in 4.25% type range, 4.35% somewhere in there. to the extent we bring down overall corporate leverage, it will be what we'll pick up 15 basis points or so if we really levered up it would go up a little bit, we're no longer taking interest. We're trying not to take interest rate or base rate movement risk on LIBOR.

Matt Kornack

Last question on leasing, there were some positives and negatives. So just wondering with your overall view on the space in terms of where your portfolio is rents versus market rents. So the spreads that you could potentially capture over the next few years and then also had the dynamics changed at all in terms of what you're getting in terms of contractual rent steps in rents for rentals and new leases?

Scott Frederiksen

The part of the issue is that we don't have a big sample size and we're not a company that has hundreds of or thousands of tenants and so one or two tenants like the one in Atlanta or the examples we said at UPS, Honeywell, XPO, they move the needle a little bit. I think we've consistently said that we're comfortable in that 3% to 5% range and as Matt said in his opening comments, that's about where we ended up on this last slew of renewals, but going forward we expect that to increase and the reason is because we're making a pretty conscious effort to transform the portfolio to include increasing percentage of exposure to high barrier markets.

And when you're -- one of the benefits you pick up in those higher barrier markets is they’ve got a lot better rent growth profile over the long term and so I would expect that three or four years from now, when a significant portion of the portfolio either through third-party acquisitions or assets that we're developing in the venture have found their way into The REIT, that that number will trend up over time and so that's part of what we're looking at when we're allocating capital is not just creating the geographic diversification for the sake of diversification, but we want to capture the benefits that those markets produce in the most significant one of course is the rent growth profile over the long-term.

The second part of your question on the average rent increases, generally we're seeing 2% to 3%. Sometimes they are 1.5%, sometimes there are different but in the 2% to 3% range of market today and that's because we're in landlords market. We've 30 quarters now of positive net absorption. We're at all-time record low vacancy rate and it's clearly a good time to be an industrial landlord. So if that cycles, could we get back into a market where it's less, I suppose we could but most people think it's going to be good for the short and medium term.

Matt Kornack

That's good color. On the 99.3% occupancy, you really can't go much higher than that, but wondering what your thoughts are about potentially buying vacancy going forward just to have some flex base, it's hard to keep portfolios full and you do have some sort of transitory issues from time to time, but also wondering of where your view is about where you'd like to have your overall occupancy on a diversified portfolio?

Scott Frederiksen

Look we're clearly not afraid of anything right. In our Houston when we entered Houston market, we bought vacancy. We filled that up and just about every time, we've taken some reset risk, we've come out on the better side of modeling on that. So that's I think we'll continue to do in moderation. The problem is that we're in a super healthy market. So there isn’t a lot of vacant space sitting around and the vacant space that's sitting around and available-for-sale most of the vendors or sellers want almost full valuations on that and so there will be a different point in the cycle or maybe your incentive to take more of that lease up for us.

So when it occurs, we certainly don't shy away from it and we'll certainly continue to do some level of development especially on land that The REIT owns in its portfolio inside The REIT, but what we really said is, we're going to allocate most of that capital toward development and value add to our venture where we're our participant and the beneficiary of each. So large-scale development, large-scale value add projects I'd expect to see come through The REIT and then we'll layer in and sprinkle in some other stuff directly in The REIT.

The next question comes from Tommy Byrd [ph] with Scotia.

Unidentified Conference Call Participant

I just wanted to clarify your comments on same property NOI for 2019 and not to just harp on this, but when you consider the General Mills lease rent reduction in the free rent, is your outlook for 2019, the commentary you provided you want to do better than mid 2%, is that on a cash basis or is that on a GAAP basis?

Scott Frederiksen

So for same property NOI, we do that. It's sort of a hybrid between cash and GAAP. So we include the rent steps that we're actually receiving, but we do add back for free rent. So on a hypothetical tenant if the rent was -- the average rent was $5 but the current rent was $4 and there was -- and we're in a free rent period, we're going to include the $4 in our same property NOI, not the $5 which is the average over the lease term but not the $0 that we would have collected because we gave the tenant an incentive for free rent instead of putting capital into the building.

The next question comes from Sairam Srinivas with BMO Capital Markets.

Sairam Srinivas

My apologies if my questions have only been answered because I kind of missed the earlier part of the call, I was really wondering around the 2020 renewals and you mentioned about de-risking the lease in terms, can you kind of share some color on the property and mainly around the pleasure you see around the market.

Scott Frederiksen

I am sorry, did you guys hear the question?

Matt Cimino

The first part of the question was, what the 2020 renewals look like?

Sairam Srinivas

Yes and a big more color around I guess the renewal which happened for 2020? And mostly in terms of like are there any pressures you're seeing around the market there in terms of rents as well as increasing rents over there?

Scott Frederiksen

Okay. So on 2020 expirations, the one that we renewed the General Mills lease was our biggest by far, the biggest tenant in the portfolio and as I said earlier, we made a conscious decision to approach them and renew that lease early. So it was well in advance of when they had an option to renew and we felt good about flocking them up for an additional five years in the Atlanta market and so for that we agreed to a slight rent concession, but that lease has bumps over time and when you look at the average rent of the previously versus the average rent of the new lease, we were up 3% or 4%, 4.5% or so.

But as I said, before significantly less risk in that tenant and in the portfolio. So that was General Mills. We got a couple others coming due in 2020, I suppose the biggest are either Home Depot or Life Science Logistics and those we're just starting discussions with. Generally these tenants are wanting to discuss renewals depending on size 6 to 12 months in advance and so obviously we're talking to all our tenants all the time because we don't have that many of them, but a lot of them are just now starting to engage for I'll call it the later part in '19 and '20 as a little bit early right now.

So generally in the market if the question is what are we seeing in the markets or just about all markets have strong growth profiles, the new construction continues to be balanced relative to the demand that we're seeing in most markets. Obviously that's a case-by-case basis when we decide to construct new real estate and they’ve got million of square going coast-to-coast we try to look at not just the market itself, but exactly what size we're contemplating to build and who else is building and what the anticipated dynamics of the submarket look like and so that's more of a rifle shot than a shotgun approach but look the market's healthy. Anybody that's in the industrial space right now has got a smile on their face because the market momentum and the tailwind of e-commerce is significant.

Sairam Srinivas

That is great color. Thank you so much.

Seeing no further questions in the queue, this concludes our question-and-answer session. I'd like to turn the conference back over to Mr. Scott Frederiksen for any closing remarks.

Scott Frederiksen

Sounds good. Well okay, once again thanks for your time and your interest in WPT Industrial REIT. If you have any questions just feel free to call anybody on our team at any time and we look forward to talking to all of you in the near future. Thanks again. Good bye.

The conference has now concluded. Thank you for attending today's presentation.