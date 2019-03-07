Granite REIT (GRP.U) CEO Kevan Gorrie on Q4 2018 Results - Earnings Call Transcript

Granite REIT (NYSE:GRP.U) Q4 2018 Earnings Conference Call March 7, 2019 8:30 AM ET

Company Participants

Kevan Gorrie - President and Chief Executive Officer

Ilias Konstantopoulos - Chief Financial Officer

Conference Call Participants

Sam Damiani - TD Securities

Mike Markidis - Desjardins

Howard Leung - Veritas Investment Research

Pammi Bir - Scotia Capital

Sairam Srinivas - BMO

Operator

Good morning, ladies and gentlemen, and welcome to the conference call of Granite REIT. Speaking to you on the call this morning is Kevan Gorrie, President and Chief Executive Officer; and Ilias Konstantopoulos, Chief Financial Officer.

Before we begin today's call, I would like to remind you that statements and information made in today's discussion may constitute forward-looking statements and forward-looking information and that actual results could differ materially from any conclusion, forecast or projection. These statements and information are based on certain material facts or assumptions, reflect management's current expectations and are subject to known and unknown risks and uncertainties.

These risks and uncertainties are discussed in Granite's material filed with the Canadian Securities Administrators and the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission from time-to-time, including the Risk Factors section of its Annual Information Form for 2018 filed on March 6, 2019.

Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on any of these forward-looking statements and forward-looking information. Granite undertakes no intention or obligation to update or revise any of these forward-looking statements or forward-looking information, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required by law.

In addition, the remarks this morning may include financial terms and measures that do not have a standardized meaning under International Financial Reporting Standards. Please refer to the other combined financial results and management's discussion and analysis for the year-ended December 31, 2018 for Granite Real Estate Investment Trust and Granite REIT Incorporated, and other materials filed with the Canadian Securities, Administrators, and U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission from time-to-time for additional relevant information.

Now, I would like to turn the conference over to Kevan Gorrie. Please, go ahead, sir.

Kevan Gorrie

Thank you, operator and good morning, everyone, and welcome to our Q4 2018 call. Ilias and I are joined this morning by Lorne Kumer and Mike Ramparas our EVP and VP of Global Real Estate. Ilias will begin our discussion this morning with a review of the financial highlights. I will then follow with comments on acquisitions, operations, and strategy, and will open up the call to any questions that you may have.

So, Ilias over to you.

Ilias Konstantopoulos

Thank you, Kevan, and good morning to all. 2018 was a transformational year for Granite on many levels. Financial and operating highlights for the three-month period and year-ended December 31, 2018, including events subsequent to the quarter were as follow. Net operating income prepared in accordance with IFRS was 52.4 million in the fourth quarter, compared to 54.5 million in the prior year period.

Same property NOI prepared on a cash basis, a non-IFRS measure increased by 1.9% for the three-month period ended December 31, 2018 and excluding the impact of foreign exchange. For the year, 2018 NOI was 216.6 million, compared to 213.3 million in the prior year. Same property NOI on a cash basis increased by 0.3% for the year 2018, excluding the impact of foreign exchange.

Shifting to FFO for the quarter it was $0.90 a unit, compared to $0.89 a unit in the fourth quarter of last year. On a full-year basis, FFO was $3.68 per unit, compared to $3.25 in 2017. There are some notable items that create a bit of noise in those numbers so I will provide you some clarity, excluding some of these one-time items or unusual items.

Included in the number $3.68 there are some lease termination and close-out fees of $1 million and a net FX gain on the remeasurement of U.S. dollar cash proceeds from sales we made early in the year in the order of 8.5 million, excluding these two items are 3.68 would be 3.47 per unit for 2019. Similarly, by eliminating the proxy contest expenses of 5.9 million and a lease termination in close-out fees of 1.6 million in the prior year, FFO would have been $3.34 per unit.

Shifting now to AFFO. For the quarter it was $0.87 per unit, compared with $0.69 per unit in the fourth quarter of 2017. For the full-year, AFFO was $3.01 per unit, compared to $3.09 in the prior year. Once again making adjustments for the lease termination and close-out fee, the foreign exchange gain that I mentioned and the payment of tenant incentive allowance that we made in connection with the 2014 lease expansion at our Eurostar facility of 9.1 million, AFFO would have netted out to 2.99 per unit in the year 2018 as compared with the prior year, which making the similar adjustments I mentioned would have been 3.18.

Shifting gears now to the disposition activity during the year and subsequent to it. For the year 2018, we sold a total of 16 properties for 730 million, which together with six properties that we held for sale and ultimately sold subsequent to the year-end for 44 million we lost roughly 51 million of annualized revenue. Most of these properties that were sold were Magna tenanted.

Making up for some of those losses were acquisitions during the year, which amounted to eight income producing properties comprising roughly 6.2 million square feet and 13 acres of development land for total proceeds of 544 million at a 5.8% in going yield. That represents roughly 31.6 million of incremental stabilized NOI in terms of commitments to acquire construct and develop properties.

So, in addition to the acquisitions I just mentioned, we have made payments for and have further contractual commitments related to acquisitions, construction, and development projects amounting to 690 million and an in-going stabilized yield of 5.6%. Once completed and stabilized that would represent roughly 38.6 million of additional NOI.

The significant recycling that we underwent during the year reduced our Magna concentration to 54% and 47% on a revenue and GLA basis, respectively during the fourth quarter. This compares to 71% and 61% at Q4 of last year. We expect that our Magna concentration will drop to below 50% by revenue by the end of 2019.

In terms of our investment properties, these had an IFRS value of 3.425 billion at year-end and benefited from favorable exchange rates in both the Euro and U.S. dollar to the tune of 148 million. The overall cap rate for our income producing properties was 6.65% at year-end versus 7.6% in the prior year, which reflects the change in our property mix to a greater proportion of modern logistics and distribution properties, as well as compression and overall cap rates terminal cap rates discount rates in higher market rents in several of our markets.

The above together with the sale prices realized on the disposition of 22 properties, including the sixth overheld for sale, resulted in net fair value gains of 355 million, approximately, which is roughly $7.75 per unit in 2018. As you know, we completed two term loan financings in December, both of which were fully drawn and amounted to an aggregate of 550 million.

The first was a 300 million senior unsecured facility that we swapped into euro denominated payments at a fixed rate of interest of 2.20%. The second was a U.S. 185 million four-year facility, term facility that we swapped as well into euro denominated payments at 1.225% fixed rate of interest.

Our balance sheet at December 31, 2018 stood at a net leverage ratio pro forma at the sale of fixed assets of 18% giving us in excess of one and a quarter billion of additional debt capacity at a 40% net leverage ratio. We’ve said, our target net leverage ratio to be in the order of 35% to 40%. At a 35% net leverage ratio, the additional debt capacity would amount to just over 900 million.

Our liquidity at year-end was 1.2 billion pro forma of the sale of fixed assets. We expect to tap this liquidity and debt capacity for among other things. The 628 million worth of future contractual commitments discussed earlier and as more detailed in our MD&A.

I want to shift for a second to maintenance capital expenditures and leasing cost. We, as you know report maintenance CapEx and leasing cost for purposes of deriving AFFO and we do so on an actual basis. The inherent nature of these items are that they can be lumpy. So, the purpose of what I’m going to discuss is to give you a sense for what is hopefully a sustainable level.

So, the maintenance and improvement CapEx and leasing cost paid by quarter and for the years ended December 31, 2018 and 2017 are summarized in detail in our MD&A. So, the two items I like to highlight are as follows. The first relates to our Novi, Michigan flex office building. This 307,000 square foot facility is one of the very few office properties in our portfolio. Commencing with the third quarter of 2017, we undertook to redevelop our Novi property, which was vacated by Magna in March 2017.

We invested a total of $22.7 million in capital during 2017 and 2018 to reposition and lease our Novi flex office property. You might recall, we leased 71% of the space to Hanon Systems for a minimum lease term of 15 years commencing in January 2018. We are currently actively marketing the remaining 90,000 square feet available space and anticipating carrying additional cash outflows totaling approximately 6.6 million in CapEx and leasing cost during 2019 to complete the Novi facility and lease up the remaining available space.

The second item involves a 9.1 million payment we made in the first quarter of 2018 related to a tenant incentive allowance for a 2014 lease expansion at our 1.1 million square foot Eurostar facility in Graz, Austria. We view these two particular items as unique and do not believe they reflect a level of ongoing spending required to sustain our industrial portfolio.

Excluding these two items, our actual spend on CapEx and leasing cost would have amounted to $0.14 a foot and $0.32 a foot for 2017 and 2018 respectively. We believe that a more representative level of CapEx and leasing cost spend required to sustain our industrial portfolio would be within this range in the order of $0.20 to $0.25 a foot.

Lastly, distributions as you’re aware, we increased our 2019 targeted annual and monthly distribution by 2.9% to $2.80 per stapled unit, which amounts to $0.233 per month commencing with a monthly distribution we paid in January 2019. This is Granite’s seventh consecutive annual increase to its distribution and represents a cumulative increase of 40%.

And lastly, as a result of the increase in taxable income generated primarily by the sale transactions in 2018, we declared a special distribution in December of 2018 of $1.20 per staple unit, which included $0.30 per unit payable in cash ultimately paid in January.

With that, I’ll turn the call back over to Kevan.

Kevan Gorrie

Thank you, Ilias. As you can tell, 2018 was another active and successful year for Granite underpinned by strong financial results, approval of a new strategic plan in November and significant progress against our corporate objectives. Our focus on effective capital allocation portfolio enhancement and active management provided strong results for the year and positioned us for future growth and performance in 2019.

As mentioned, we acquired over 540 million in modern e-commerce and distribution assets in the U.S. and Germany that are going in the yield of 5.8%, which when combined with the gains generated from the sale of non-core assets significantly increased net asset value and improved the quality and tenant diversification of our portfolio. Two main principles or priorities of our company.

The dispositions totaled 730 million and an average cap rate of 6.7%. And I will point out the location of the assets, included Bowling Green, Kentucky, St. Thomas and Tillsonburg Ontario, Beaumont South Carolina and Quentin Tennessee, which to us validates the liquidity and demand for assets with the Magna covenant. And despite the loss of 48 million in annualized revenue from these dispositions in 2018, we were able to increase FFO per unit over 2017, while maintaining overall debt levels and liquidity with which to fund future acquisitions and development.

As a result of these transactions, as mentioned, we reduced our Magna concentration to 47% GLA and 54% of revenue. As an example of effective capital allocation as Ilias mentioned, but I think it’s worth highlighting again. In December, we raised 550 million in unsecured financing at an average fixed rate of 1.76% for an average term of almost 6 years. Our credit rating in European asset base enabled us to enter into a euro currency swap to secure extremely competitive capital with which to pursue growth opportunities.

Operationally, we renewed over 3 million feet of expiring space, primarily Magna tenanted in 2018 for an average increase in base rent of roughly 4.5% at an average lease term of over 7 years, and ended the year at a very respectable 99% occupancy rate. So far in 2019, we have closed two acquisitions totaling roughly 170 million in Dallas, Texas and sold 4 Magna tenanted assets in Iowa, and one small property in Richmond Hill, Ontario.

We also completed the 300,000 square foot expansion of our eighth hardware property in Columbus, Ohio. For the remainder of 2019, I think has been disclosed, we will focus on the following priorities. Increasing our scale on target markets, continuing to disclose select non-core assets, and exit non-core markets, driving NAV, FFO, and AFFO per unit growth in 2019, execute on our development projects in Plainfield, Indianapolis and Altbach, Germany; reduce our Magna concentration to below 50% as a percentage revenue, and enhance our platform capabilities in both Europe and the U.S.

With respect to platform enhancement, I am pleased to welcome [Richard Schafer] to our team as our new Head of Europe. [Richard] joins us with over 15 years of experience in investment – of real estate, including logistics, most recently with CPPIB in London and will be working with our existing team in Vienna to execute on our strategy in Europe.

As we deliver on these initiatives in 2019, we will continue to adhere to our core principle of delivering maximum long-term value for Granite unitholders. Accordingly, we will continue to prioritize net asset value, portfolio quality, platform capability, and maintaining a conservative capital structure.

Looking forward, all of us at Granite are truly excited about meeting the challenges and fulfilling our potential in 2019, and I believe that we are very well positioned to do so. On that, I will now open up the floor to any questions.

Question-and-Answer Session

Operator

Thank you. [Operator Instructions] And we’ll get to our first question on the line from line of Sam Damiani with TD Securities. Please go ahead.

Sam Damiani

Thank you, good morning. Just wanted to touch just based on the acquisition side. The acquisition of the leasehold properties in Mississauga, wonder if you could provide a little bit of color on the tenancy, the lease term, the square footage, and the terms of the ground lease? And I have a follow-up question as well.

Kevan Gorrie

Well Sam, we’re still operating under PSA for that acquisitions. We are limited in what we can discuss. We do expect to close in an acquisition, probably within the next 30 days and we’ll have more details to announce then.

Sam Damiani

Okay, may be just bigger picture. Given the yield on that one and what else you're looking in GTA. Is this indicative of cap rates that you're looking at, you know for what you want to buy in the GTA?

Kevan Gorrie

Well, I mean, certainly as we disclose in our strategy, we will pursue core acquisitions if we feel it is the right fit. This one represents to us one of the best locations in the country. The other thing too is due to a combination of expansion potential, contractual rent growth and where the rents are viz-a-viz the market today. We feel that the growth prospects are superior for this. So, it may be a low 4.5 yield going in, but we feel the prospects of generating a higher yield in the short-term are very good.

Sam Damiani

Okay, thank you and look forward to learning more there. Maybe just a quick one Ilias on the tax side, I don’t want to make a big deal of this, but there was a little bit of an adjustment I guess in Q4 related to Austria. I wonder if you could shed some light on that if it’s material for Granites plans going forward.

Ilias Konstantopoulos

Right. It relates Sam to an item that we had provided for many, many years ago dating back to the MEC once upon a time, which you are probably familiar with, and so it went statute barred, effectively we reversed the provision we had, and therefore benefitted from that one time, 0.5 million or so and so what we expect to be helpful to your question, what we expect is our current income taxes to be in the order of 8 million for the year if you will, give a take and so that item review is one of them.

Sam Damiani

Great, thank you. I’ll turn it back.

Operator

Thank you very much. We’ll get to our next question on the line from Mike Markidis with Desjardins. Please go ahead.

Mike Markidis

HI, thanks. Good morning guys. I’m just curious if you can give us a sense for how large your disposition program might be this year?

Kevan Gorrie

We’ve identified that I would say most of the assets, obviously Magna tenanted Mike that we’ve identified are in the smaller range. So, I think we’ll be in terms of disposition somewhere between $100 million and $200 million.

Mike Markidis

Okay. And will that be incremental to what you’ve already done subsequent to the quarter or including the stuff it's subsequent to the quarter?

Kevan Gorrie

Incremental.

Mike Markidis

Okay, great. And then just, obviously I appreciate the PSA that you got on the Mississauga assets that you’re buying, look forward to getting the details there, but just curious if you could shed some light on how you view your existing GTA for print and how over the next let’s call it five years in conjunction with your strategic plan you might see that that evolving?

Kevan Gorrie

Well, I’ve stated before, I would like us to be more relevant in Canada and the GTA is obviously Canadians largest industrial market and a market we want to be active in. And we have the expertise and then the connections to be successful doing that. In this acquisition, we see it fits in very well to our strategy, modern e-commerce location in this market. So, it is a perfect fit for our strategy.

The remaining portfolio is largely Magna and number of the assets, I wouldn’t consider would meet that criteria of modern distributional logistics, but the value of the land on which they sit, including the ones in Milton are very good. So, we’re very happy with that cash flow in this market. So, overall Mike, I would say, our foot prints in the GTA will be larger. How much larger, how many opportunities we see that makes sense both strategically and financially, it’s hard to say, but I would guess that our footprint in the GTA will be larger couple of years from now than it is today.

Mike Markidis

Okay. And last one from me, before turning back, just appreciate the disclosure on the same property statistics, just thinking on a constant currency basis based on which you guys know today, what we should be thinking about for 2019?

Kevan Gorrie

It’s a good question. I think 2019, we expect to be similar to 2018 based on what we know today. I think we’ve had some good tailwinds in 2018 on the leasing side. 2019 we progress well on the renewal side there, but the growth is not nearly as strong as it is in 2018. So, we expect it to be similar. I would point out – because of the nature of a few of the larger Magna assets, the rent increases are rather lumpy. They’re not necessarily annual bumps. So, we expect 2019 to be very similar to 2018, but there will be those years where we could get a rather attractive bump in same property NOI as a result of the Magna assets.

Mike Markidis

Understood, thanks for the color.

Operator

Thank you very much. We’ll get to our next question on the line from the line – from Howard Leung with Veritas Investment Research. Please go ahead.

Howard Leung

Thank you, and good morning. I want to ask about the follow-up on the question about dispositions. I guess Kevan given – you mentioned there's only another $100 million or $200 million, it’s probably we won't be seeing a special distribution this year then?

Kevan Gorrie

That's too early to say. Among other things, you're right, Howard, that dispositions would be one of the items that would impact it, but it would be too early to say. But there certainly isn't an expectation at this point, but there are many variables, so we’d rather not speculated at this point.

Howard Leung

Okay. No, that’s fair. And then the, your question how to do at this lease step-ups, I’m currently – I just kind of taking a quick calculation of contractual adjustments divided by the base rent, it seems like it’s around 1.2%. Is that’s the right way to think about the contractual adjustments? And I know this year you mentioned Magna tenants, there's going to be a bit of a step-up there. So, should it be a little higher this year than that?

Kevan Gorrie

I don’t know an answer for 2019 specifically, but I will say a number of these assets, even the larger ones, are tied to CPI, but they are not necessarily annual. So, I would say 1% to 1.2% would be on the low end.

Howard Leung

Okay, okay. Got it. That makes sense. And then just the last one, the Magna diversification there was a goal that your intention was to get below 50%. You’re pretty close to that now, and I think even after completing the developments, especially the large one in Texas and Indiana, you should be below that. Is there a lower number of maybe 40% or 30% that you would eventually target? Or is that – as long as Magna’s still 50%, you’re comfortable?

Kevan Gorrie

No, I don’t think we’re done at below 50%. I think as we’ve stated earlier, it’s really important that we’re making the right real estate decision for investors. So, we’ll continue on the disposition program, but where we feel there’s an opportunity to extend the lease and increase the value of the asset or drive the value of the assets for, say a potential disposition, we would do that. Though – we’re going about the disposition program as thoughtfully as we can and trying to maximize value.

Howard Leung

Great. Yes, and you guys do good renewals, seems like 4.5% over a seven-year term, so that’s pretty solid. I’ll turn it back.

Operator

Thank you very much. We’ll get to our next question on the line from Pammi Bir with Scotia Capital. Please go ahead.

Pammi Bir

Thanks, good morning. Just, you know, with respect to I guess a potential U.S. platform or plans for U.S. platform, you know, would you consider, you know, acquiring one? And how will you describe the opportunities that you are seeing there at the moment?

Ilias Konstantopoulos

It's a good question. The short answer is, yes, we would, and have. But what we have seen is on the pricing side on M&A in the US, it’s quite expensive. So, we have not seen a platform acquisition opportunity that has made any real sense to us, but we continue to consider that as one viable option, if you will.

Pammi Bir

Okay. And in terms of those opportunities that you have looked at, what would sort of the geographic mix of those portfolios look like?

Ilias Konstantopoulos

I think that has been one of the challenges. Any acquisition opportunities like that that have been shown to us or we have seen have involved one or more markets that are outside of our target areas. So, that has been, for us, one of the factors that has prevented us from making any transaction like that.

Pammi Bir

Okay. And would your target areas include, I guess, some of the coastal markets?

Ilias Konstantopoulos

No, I think – as you can see in our strategy, we’ve kind of laid out what markets are, and we’re focusing on in the U.S. It would not include L.A. or Seattle for example, or even Miami. Those markets are very expensive. They are dominant, dominated by a number of the large players. So, it’s hard to see how we can have any real relevance or competitive edge in those markets.

Pammi Bir

Got it. Just last one, and I apologize if you mentioned this already, but on the Altbach development in Germany, can you just describe what you're envisioning there, and the expected cost and I guess target return?

Kevan Gorrie

It’s a good question. We are targeting a return of – in the [mid-6s] on an unlevered yield, and it’s just outside of Stuttgart in the Southeast. And I would say, we’re very excited about it. The level of interest in this side, if you know the Stuttgart market, I don't think there’s a level, you know, it’s a valley; I don’t think there’s a level piece of land. I think we happen to sit on one of the only remaining level pieces of land there.

So, there has been a lot of interest really on. What’s important to us as we develop whether we go ahead on a speculative basis or we do a pre-lease deal, which could happen for sure, is to build an asset that fits our criteria. And I will tell you, we’ve had prospects from multiple sectors for it, and right now, everybody would be happy to get that scale in that location. So, we’re quite confident in this, you know, prospects for the site.

Pammi Bir

And so, this would be then a 2020 completion?

Kevan Gorrie

Yes.

Pammi Bir

And roughly the total investment?

Ilias Konstantopoulos

EUR25 million to EUR27 million.

Pammi Bir

Perfect. Okay, thanks guys.

Operator

Thank you very much. And we’ll get to our question in the line from Sairam Srinivas from BMO. Please go ahead.

Sairam Srinivas

Good morning, guys. My question was primarily around development and that too around the recent acquisition in Texas. So, I was hoping you could – if you could kind of share some color around the demand you are seeing in that market, as well as the plans you have with excess land around the property?

Kevan Gorrie

Are you referring to the two acquisitions in Dallas that [we just did]?

Sairam Srinivas

Yes, that’s right, yes.

Kevan Gorrie

Well, one of them is a very large site, which we purchased only 200,000 square feet on the, I think 170 acres. So, really a covered land play and the market in the Southeast that we feel continues to be a really important distribution note for the Dallas market and its proximity to Houston, and the UP-Intermodal yard there. So, we feel it’s a strategic site, particularly with proximity to the Intermodal. It’s a 12-year lease, so we certainly have a stable cash flow and time to think about what we do with the land. But, you know, if you look at that node in the Southeast of Dallas, it continues to grow in importance as distribution and e-commerce node, and we feel that site will be very strategically positioned in the next 10 years.

Sairam Srinivas

Thanks for the color Kevan. And broadly around 2019, do you guys have a broader developmental target?

Kevan Gorrie

Not necessarily development target. We have the – we have the development project in Indianapolis, which we’re moving forward; we have the development in [Altbach], which we will see how 2019 works out. We have some development opportunities we are looking at strongly and pursuing. So, – but we don't have any definitive target for 2019. We have said we want to do more development, and we hope to do that in 2019. We just don't have a specific target.

Sairam Srinivas

Perfect. Thanks for your color Kevan. I’ll turn it back.

Operator

Thank you very much. [Operator Instructions] And we do have another follow-up question from the line of Sam Damiani with TD Securities, go ahead.

Sam Damiani

Thanks. I just wanted to follow-up on the dispositions at the sort of four or five properties that have been sold in Q4 and Q1. To-date, they are all very, you know, very small markets where it looked like the Granite building basically, you know, [how is] the major employer in the town hits the cap rate on those. I’m just wondering with the dispositions going forward this year for $100 million to $200 million, are we going to see sort of similar profile assets in that mix, or should we expect the disposition cap rates to be a little bit different?

Kevan Gorrie

Well, I’m kind of looking around the room and I would say the assets that were sold in [indiscernible] probably most rural isolated assets that we have in our portfolio. So, I would not, but we are looking at selling, and some of it is in Europe. I certainly would anticipate much lower cap rate probably closer to what we achieved in 2018.

Sam Damiani

Very helpful. Thank you. And just one last one on the portfolio occupancy, took a nice jump in the fourth quarter. Just wondering was all of that, recycling of capital portfolio changes? Or was there some actual absorption in some of the properties of the portfolio?

Kevan Gorrie

No, no, it was leasing including Bolick in the Netherlands, which was 300,000 plus lease deal that was done and the remaining vacancy that we have now totaling just under 300,000 feet. We have some very good prospects on that space and are making good progress there. So, it was due to re-leasing within the portfolio.

Sam Damiani

I was wondering about the Netherlands. When does that rent kick in?

Kevan Gorrie

December 1 was a commencement. I believe May 1, is the end of the rent-free period. So, Sam, don’t quote me April or May, so I think a five-month rent-free. Yes.

Sam Damiani

Very helpful. Thank you.

Operator

Thank you very much. And Mr. Gorrie we have no further questions on the line. I’ll now turn it back to you.

Kevan Gorrie

Well, thank you operator. And thank you for joining us on the call. On behalf of the trustees and management here at Granite, we thank you for your continued trust and support and look forward to speaking to you on the Q1 call in May.

Operator

Thank you very much. And thank you everyone. Ladies and gentlemen that does conclude the conference call for today. We thank you for your participation and ask you to disconnect your lines. Have a good day everyone.