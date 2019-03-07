Obsidian Energy Ltd. (OBE) CEO Dave French on Q4 2018 Results - Earnings Call Transcript

Call Starts: 08:30 January 1, 0000 8:56 AM ET

Obsidian Energy Ltd. (NYSE:OBE)

Q4 2018 Results Earnings Conference Call

March 7, 2019 08:30 AM ET

Company Participants

Kyle Doucet - Corporate Planning and Strategy Analyst

Dave French - President, Chief Executive Officer

Michael Faust - Incoming Interim President, Chief Executive Officer

David Hendry - Chief Financial Officer

Aaron Smith - Senior Vice President of Development and Operations

Conference Call Participants

Tyler Crawford - Obsidian Energy

Scott Stuarts - Cavalier Investments

Chip Parker - Register Financial

Kyle Doucet

Thanks. Good morning everybody and thanks for joining us. This morning, we will be discussing our 2018 year-end financial and operational results. The format of this call will be audio only.

With me this morning and speaking on the call is Dave French, President and Chief Executive Officer; Michael Faust, incoming Interim President and Chief Executive Officer; David Hendry, Chief Financial Officer; and Aaron Smith, Senior Vice President of Development and Operations. The rest of the leadership team is also an attendance.

Before I turn the call to Dave, I’d like to point out that we will refer to forward-looking information in connection with Obsidian Energy in the subject matter of today’s call. By its nature, this information contains forecasts, assumptions and expectations about future outcomes. So we remind you that it is subject to these risks and uncertainties affecting every business, including ours.

Please refer to our public disclosure filings available and SEDAR and EDGAR systems for a full discussion of significant factors and risks that could affect Obsidian Energy or could affect future outcomes of Obsidian Energy. Go ahead, Dave.

Dave French

Thank you, Kyle. Good morning to everyone on the call. We appreciate you joining us today. I think that those who are saying that there is a fair amount of news in our press release this morning, covers off the full-year 2018 financials with regarding to guidance, an update on our primary Cardium program, progress on our cost structure, commentary on our ARO, as well as the better divestment and hedge of unlined activity. I have the privilege of telling the story as I pass that tone to Michael Faust, who has joined us on the call. There is much to be proud as together, and I look forward to the next phase of Obsidian Energy's journey, which he will start.

Before I introduce Mike, I have a few thoughts on the year and where we were headed. 2018 is a tale of two houses of the year. As we discussed at Investor Day in November, the first half of 2018 has some production short-falls associated with our integrated waterflood development ended only two of only of the two Deep Basin wells drilled last year performed as expected. We looked over our portfolio and made the choice in late spring that we needed to focus on doing a few things very, very well, rather than drilled throughout our acreage.

As many of you know, we announced at our AGM of pivot of the company, we would prioritize reorganize and fund an acceleration of the primary development potential in our industry-leading Cardium acreage, net-net limiting rig modes, standardizing the play fairway, utilizing existing infrastructure and focusing the intellectual horsepower of the company on manufacturing repeatable, predictable Willesden Green wells. Regarding Aaron smith to lead the new major projects team and our fall development program operational results speak for themselves, although I'm sure Aaron will say a few words on this after me on the call. That program should have put an explanation point on the 2018 financial results, but was needed with widening differentials and a decrease in WTI price. That situation fostered the Alberta government to curtail liquid volumes in the New Year.

It is important to understand that the macro landscape does not diminish what the team did, replaced reserves in the Cardium by 115% or 140% on 1P and 2P basis; replaced overall reserves by 109% and 102% on a 1P and 2P basis. All well beginning to shut-in -- as they and removed underperforming legacy production from our books. This is the second year in a row the company has achieved over 100% replacement of the prior year's production. We also delivered 2P funding and developing costs from our operating activity of $13.40 per BOE, which was especially gratifying giving the capital shift to primary quicker payout wells over a longer cash cycle integrated waterflooding.

Our pricing challenges of 4Q were unprecedented in my nearly 30-year career in the acuteness and violence in the fall of net backs. This doesn’t change our outlook for 2019. Obsidian Energy's demonstrated leading costs, late and reserve Cardium wells which form a foundation for 2019 and beyond. We've already indicated to the market our plans are to balance well activity wind funds flow from operations. We hold a deep set of drill-ready options for the second half of the year.

As I mentioned with the legacy shut-in, Obsidian Energy's has taken a proactive approach to the management of its well pipeline and facility abodement liability. As part of the AER's area base closure program, the company began to take down our marginal legacy portfolio in Q4 of 2018. This meant we were able to shut-in approximately 1,300 BOEs per day within our legacy properties at minimal cost to the company. As a result, our legacy operating costs will be reduced by an additional $4 million in 2019. This activity helps reduce our overall decommissioning liability by a discounted $24 million versus the third quarter of 2018. This is just the beginning of our ARR evolution.

We planned to continue this momentum in 2019, and target to reduce the average cost of abandoning wells by approximately 30% on a program basis. If you consider the wells makeup 63% of our book-to-ARO, this is an important initiative. In addition to these company efforts, we're taking actions to eliminate the uncertainty regarding our New York Stock Exchange listing. We had expected to cure the New York Stock Exchange listing in the fall, as we demonstrated the results from our Cardium program that did materialize when the historic widening of Canadian oil differentials in Q4 combining with volatile WTI prices and a challenging political environment, caused the sentiment of the sector to shift. That left OB with two options to propose a shared consolidation for NACH4 naturally rollout of the New York Stock Exchange. This was not a decision the management or the Board took lightly. We carried out a thorough analysis of the options before us which included shareholder outreach and feedback and financial analysis with the third-party. We concluded that a share consolidation is in the best interest of our shareholders on both sides of the board. That brings Obsidian Energy's back in line with peers of its size, in terms of the number of outstanding common shares and allows for a broader universe of current and potential investors to participate in the story. The proposed ratio of 7:1 will ensure the share price listing requirement is met for the foreseeable future. We are confident this is in the best interest of our shareholders in a resolution we vote it on at the upcoming AGM.

Before we turn to a financial review of 2018 and an office update, I want to adjust my decision to step down from the company and say a few words about Mike Faust, my successor. First I have to say that despite our recent operational successes, we all share frustration with the performance of the sector and our share price. Since I've joined Obsidian in late 2016, we have faced challenges from our past and several that were our own accord. However, we have adopted a more disciplined strategy, sold non-core assets, and refocus our development plans in the company's high-quality Cardium acreage. I'm proud of what we've accomplished, and with the results of these efforts. The Cardium is the future of this company. It is a natural time to transition to new leadership.

I have had the privilege of working alongside Mike this last year as he joined the Board and rolled up his sleeves on our Reserves and Operations Committee. Mike brings steady and driving hands of Obsidian Energy. He brings a wealth of experience as a certified petroleum geologist and has a career that spans basins throughout the world. Mike comes to us from leading Exploration and Land at ConocoPhillips Alaska and Quartz Geophysical. I'm confident the company will continue to build on the positive momentum under his leadership. Mike, welcome to the family.

Michael Faust

Thanks, Dave, and good morning, everyone. As Dave mentioned, Obsidian is turning the corner and has a clear path to creating significant and sustainable shareholder value. Clearly, we still have a lot of work to do and much to prove, but we have exceptionally good assets, a clear strategy, and very talented team in Obsidian.

In the past few quarters, we've seen the results that we could achieve by focusing our efforts on our strengths. My plan is to continue on this momentum by continuing to establish Obsidian as a leading Cardium-focused company with superior growth prospects. Since coming onto to the Board as a last AGM, it has become very clear to me that we have a very enviable acreage position in the Cardium. Willesden Green has proven to deliver excellent results from primary development, and we have vast resources still to be developed at PC9 and PC11, as well as a very promising stack of opportunities at fairway. It's also very clear to me that Obsidian Energy has exceptional personnel in the office and in the field.

I will continue to evaluate non-core assets for potential divestment allowing us to further high-grade our asset base, and most importantly optimize our financial performance and strengthen our balance sheet. So if you want to know what's important to me, it’s like this. Team work, first and foremost. That would pull in the same direction helps each other to be successful. Safety in everything we do. We treat each other as family, looking out for each other will on go hold in the same shape as we came to work in. Environmental stewardship, I see us as guests on the land that we develop, someone lives there and we promise them that we would leave the land exactly as we found it, no spills, no leaks, no failures. That takes a tremendous amount of focus and team work, and it's a priority everywhere I worked. Getting the very best technical understanding of the subsurface is absolutely critical to our development plans. We need to do the work to know where our best opportunities are. That's what I've done in my entire career and that's what Aaron and his team have been doing over the past few quarters and we need to continue that work.

Finally, execution of the filled, we must and we'll constantly look for opportunities to improve efficiency and lower cost. We’ll do this while never compromising on safety or the environment. So it’s pretty simple stuff, right? We do these things to the best of our abilities. It's basically the blocking and tackling, everything else will follow, better production, better cost performance, better shareholder returns. I am really excited about the opportunities ahead and I look forward to speaking with our shareholders, analysts, all of our valued Obsidian stakeholders over the coming months.

Finally, on behalf of the Board, I want to thank Dave for his contributions and his assistance in making this a smooth transition.

I'll turn the call back to Dave.

Dave French

Thanks Mike. And let's move the discussion to the financial results. And with that, I hand to call to David Hendry, our CFO.

David Hendry

Thanks, Dave. Good morning. The full-year 2018 funds flow from operations came in at $92 million. In the fourth quarter of 2018, funds flow from operations was negative $2 million. FFO for the quarter was heavily impacted by the historically wide differentials, which averaged US$26.30 per BOE for Edmonton Heavy [ph] and US$39.42 per BOE for WCS heavy compared to the third quarter of 2018 of US$6.83 per BOE for Edmonton Light [ph] light and US$22.25 per BOE for WCS heavy.

In 2018, our capital spend totaled $177 million, including $9 million of decommissioning expenditures, well below our budgeted $190 million, which included 36 gross operated wells and the commissioning of the PROP Gas Gathering Systems and associated infrastructure. $13 million of savings was due to the deferring, non-productive capital and cost reductions on both drilling and decommissioning. Overall, production for the year averaged 28,953 BOE per day as the high end of our revised guidance range. Production in the fourth quarter averaged 29,905 BOE per day and 8% increase versus the third quarter of 2018.

On a full-year basis, operating cost came in at $147 million or $13.89 per BOE and G&A came and at $24 million or $2.24 per BOE, both within our guidance ranges. In the fourth quarter of 2018, operating expenses were $33 million or $11.82 per BOE, and G&A costs were $5 million or $1.95 per BOE. This is the lowest operating and general administrative cost per BOE metric achieved in over 10 years. The reduction was due to successful cost saving initiatives across the company and added Cardium volumes.

Net debt as December 31, 2018 was $497 million, which includes $337 million drawn on our syndicated credit facility, and $82 million of senior notes. In the first quarter of 2019, the company reached an agreement with the holders of our senior notes to amend our senior and total debt to adjusted EBITDA covenants to a maximum of 4.25 to 1 for 2019. The amendment provides flexibility to execute the 2019 program within the covenant limits. Although, we have budgeted our 2019 capital program to be balanced with our fund flow from operations, the covenant relief allows for more headroom to protect from short-term volatility commodity prices. In 2019, we will continually work at managing our debt level to remain compliance within these covenants.

In late 2018, with the decrease in WTI prices, we were able to restructure part of our existing hedge book by removing a 1,000 barrel per day WTI swap in the third quarter of 2019 for proceeds of $500,000. Also in late December, the company monetized the physical delivery contract for 15 million cubic feet per day to Northern Board Ventura for US$10.5 million or CAD$14 million due to the expansion in the forward curves spread between AECO and Northern Border Ventura gas pricing. These proceeds were used to reduce debt. As a result of volatile heavy oil differentials and our legacy shut-in program at year end, the company reported a non-cash impairment charges in our Peace River and legacy assets totaling $97 million.

Lastly, subsequent to the year-end, the company signed a purchase and sale agreement to sell the associated production and mineral rights below the Cardium formation from its Carrot Creek property for $12.5 million, while allowing the company to still retain the rights to the Cardium formation. The company plans to apply the proceeds against debt.

I'll now pass the call to Aaron Smith to discuss our fourth quarter operational results.

Aaron Smith

Thank you, Dave, and good morning, everyone. 2018 was a transformational year for the company with the strategic decision to concentrate on the right end of the barrel and focus on primary Cardium development. The year started out with operational challenges in PCU 9, which saw higher water cuts than initially anticipated and our first Deep Basin well, which has strong liquids production but lower than anticipated dry gas and total volumes. These were upset by exceptional results in our Willesden Green Cardium and PROP wells, which exceeded expectations with the Willesden Green Cardium wells averaging IP30 rates to 660 BOE per day and our PROP program averaging IP90 rates of approximately 400 barrels per day.

Due to the strong results, the decision was made to reallocate our Alberta Viking capital into four additional PROP wells in the second half of 2018. We also added an additional $50 million of primary Cardium development, our 14 wells Willesden Green program. Our strategic shift into the focus, primary Cardium drilling in Willesden Green has enabled us to deliver exceptional cost efficient and repeatable results. All 14 wells have now been successfully drilled and completed and brought on production.

We are expecting well performance to deliver 12 months capital efficiencies of approximately $18,500 per BOE per day with costs coming in below our forecasted estimates. Of the first 10 wells in the second half, IP30 rates have successfully yielded between 328 and 860 BOEs per day. The remaining two pads have been brought on production and have initial rates which points to similar results.

The second half four wells PROP drilling program was completed on time and on budget. The first half was brought on in on production in early October and showed initial peak rates of greater than 300 barrels per well per day. However, we decided to shut-in all four wells due to widening differentials and to differ peak rates to a more favorable pricing environment. Now with WTI pricing and differentials have improved, we have very recently brought all four wells on production. Our single Deep Basin well drilled in the second half of 2018 shown strong performance and the company will continue to do it's delineation of the Deep Basin play in 2019.

In 2019, we are expecting to spend approximately $120 million, including decommissioning expenditures. In the Cardium, we plan on like 16 Cardium wells for a total cost of $74 million. Five of these wells have been drilled with production expected by the end of March. Remaining 11 wells will be drilled in the second half of the year and given better pricing we could add additional locations. Our team continues to built both our inventories of highly economic locations in the Cardium and currently have 50 executable locations and more than 600 total Cardium locations across our entire asset basin.

We also plan to continue opportunistically leveraging our Deep Basin land position by drilling two wells in the second half of 2019. The pad sites of the proposed Deep Basin wells are shared with two Cardium locations, which will improve costs and ultimately the economics of the project. However, our main forecast focus remains steadfast, the Willesden Green Cardium play.

With that, I'll now turn the call back to the operator.

Tyler Crawford

Yes. Sorry, I now just a private investor. Based on your presentation, if prices pick-up in the oil market, you may have some additional cash of maybe $60 million to $90 million. I know a lot of that will report toward debt. At what point will you consider allocating some of that toward possible share buybacks?

Michael Faust

Share buybacks are going to be linked to the level of cash proceeds that we likely to get back from doing further asset disposition. And so, after we would get away a meaningful asset disposition, we would look at how we would best apply that proceeds. And one of those considerations we would definitely be looking at share buybacks.

Tyler Crawford

Okay. So there is -- if there is a pie in the sky target oil prices go up quite a bit higher, I don’t anticipate that, but there's really no point at which you would say, you know what a small percentage of this would go towards buybacks?

Dave French

Sorry. This is Dave French. Under the normal course operations and business, the funds flow we would look at -- we would look at is, it's used. But it would normally take a change in the asset base for us to consider of buyback just because of the way our existing RBL facility works. So it would be based on the proceeds of sale rather than just a normal change in price. We do -- we are optimistic, obviously, on changes in oil prices in the second half of the year. So you will see us continue to think about the use of those dollars. But there will probably be some combination of development and debt first. And then to the extent, we look to proceeds from the sale that would -- we would look at buybacks as an option.

Scott Stuarts

Yes, I'm sorry guys, but I missed the first part of the call. But could you tell us how you're going to address the stock price and the delisting date to get to price above the dollar?

Dave French

Yes, this is Dave French. In my opening remarks -- and it's in the release as well, we are going to go to an AGM both related to a 7 to 1 share consolidation. We've looked at a number of options including just allowing the delisting, allowing people to seek liquidity on other trading platforms. That was -- for us, that did not look as attractive, especially we do have a fair amount of shareholders that are south of the border. So we view the best interest for them as to do a consolidation. So that will be brought to the shareholders for the upcoming AGM, 7 to 1 a reverse split.

Chip Parker

As the company addressed the size of the Board and the compensation for the Board, I think the company of your size that are principally pretty much out of line for company of your size, and the compensation appear to be pretty rich. And in light of the stock price performance, the shareholders would want to see the management give something back that might be reflected in the price of stock?

Dave French

Yes, Chip, this is Dave French. I think the Board has continued to look at what the suites of electors will be for the AGM. So that decision made actually, I will not stand for the directors. So the number will go down as we move forward. I think they're looking at that optimal size and scale, but that will come out as with the proximity season and events of the AGM this summer.

Michael Faust

Well. Thank you everyone for joining us on the call. I’d like to just take a brief moment to thank Dave for his leadership and wishing well in his future endeavors. I look very forward to communicating with you all in the future. Again, thanks very much for joining us. Have a great day.

