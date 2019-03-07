Chesapeake Energy Dazzled The Market With Weather-Related Boost But Problems Remain

I am by no means looking to dismiss the improvements to operations, finances and profitability that Chesapeake Energy (CHK) made in past years. It remains to be seen whether it will be enough or whether this company is still facing a very long period of gradual demise. Sale of property has been one of the main strategic ways it has been dealing with its debt, as well as its self-perceived problem of over-reliance on natural gas. It has been a strategy meant to stay afloat at a time when many thought that it might not make it at all. The latest quarterly results may suggests that it will not have to do that anymore. After all, it did produce a profit yet again, even within the context of what today we consider low oil prices. We should also expect a decent first quarter for this year, partly for the same reason Chesapeake had a good quarter in the last quarter of last year. I pointed out in a recent article about Anadarko (APC) that this is exactly what we should expect in regards to Chesapeake, due to it being gas-heavy. Natural gas prices had a good quarter, even as oil prices tanked. Chesapeake's financial results for last quarter should be kept in perspective and investors should not in my view get overly excited in terms of longer term prospects. This is still a company that is facing a lot of challenges, and it is not necessarily responding 100% correctly to them when we look at each and every individual decision.

Natural gas prices spiked to highest level since 2014.

Source: Macrotrends.net.

As we can see from the chart above, in the fourth quarter of last year, there was a significant spike in natural gas prices, which most definitely helped Chesapeake's profitability, given that over 70% of its production volume is natural gas. It does not look like the first quarter of this year will be just as generous to Chesapeake in this regard, but it is still better than it has been in previous years. The current late cold spell might be just enough to keep prices in March high enough to provide another decent quarter for natural gas producers, although it looks like it will be nothing like the last quarter.

Chesapeake reports healthy fourth quarter results.

With net income of $486 million on revenue of $3.07 billion, things are not looking at all bad any way we want to look at it. Profitability is 16% of revenue. Revenue also increased over 25% compared with the same quarter of the previous year. Long-term debt declined from $9.9 billion, at the end of 2017, to just $7.34 billion at the end of 2018. This is a very important development because the longer-term viability of this company has been called into question on repeated occasions, due to its difficult debt situation. The situation is still bleak in many ways and the selling of assets continues to be a big part of its debt management strategy for the longer term, but consistent profits are helping diminish the need for such strategies.

In 2018 production volumes increased by 4% when adjusting for asset sales, but declined by 7% compared with 2017 in absolute terms. The 11% difference between adjusted and un-adjusted volumes represents continued divestment of assets. Divesting within the context of shale producers increasingly proving they can profitably drill some of the better acreage at a profit, within the context of $50/barrel oil and $2-$3/Mbtus gas, should be an easier task now. Combined with Chesapeake putting in solid financial results quarter after quarter, it puts to rest worries about it lacking in terms of debt servicing capacities.

Source: Chesapeake.

As we can see, debt servicing needs during any given year amount to hundreds of millions of dollars on average, while Chesapeake is able to show a profit of hundreds of millions of dollars pretty much every quarter lately. Combine this with some continued divestment action, as well as some debt rollover, and it becomes obvious that Chesapeake is here to stay, at least from a financial perspective.

Prime drilling site availability key to company's future.

While I don't think that there is much of a threat of insolvency anymore like so many investors and analysts thought a few years ago, I do see a reserves problem emerging, perhaps within a few years. To be more specific, I see a problem of profitable reserves, not so much one of overall reserves. Chesapeake does have extensive acreage across many shale fields.

Source: Chesapeake.

At the same time, it has been drilling its core acreage extensively, while divestment activity is cutting into available acreage. It currently plans to have 18 or 19 rigs operating in 2019. This means about 30 wells will be drilled every month. Assuming an average of 50 acres being taken up by each well, Chesapeake is burning through about 1,500 acres per month. We should also keep in mind that it has been drilling extensively for a decade now, so there is already quite a bit of saturation.

Last year it sold more acreage, which in my view was mostly economically viable, while this year it merged with WildHorse Resources, which is mostly an Eagle Ford company.

Source: NGI shale daily.

For those of us who follow the shale story close enough to know a thing or two in regards to where the sweet spots are located within the Eagle Ford formation, know that the WildHorse acreage that Chesapeake is now endowed with is not considered to be in a prime area by any means. It is, of course, possible that it could be a sweet spot which has been overlooked, but after a full decade of extensive drilling I doubt this is really the case.

Source: Texas RRC.

If we compare the two maps, we can clearly see that Chesapeake jumped into an area that has been less than popular with shale drillers in the past decade. It already has some projects near WildHorse's own acreage, therefore it should be well-aware of what it bought. Perhaps it may be possible that we are looking at a secondary, more minor sweet spot outside the main area of shale drilling activity, which has been established through trial and error drilling in the past decade. On the other hand, we could be looking at yet another case of cherry-picked drilling sites that have been drilled and thus they give the impression of a viable project. We have seen this occur in the shale industry many times in the past now.

Burleson county, which is where the core of WildHorse's acreage is found, has been experiencing a slight boom, which at this point is out of character with what is happening in most of the Eagle Ford.

Source: DrillingEdge.

While the production profile of the county is indicative of being a promising area, we should keep in mind that total production is only one tenth of the top producing county in the Eagle Ford, namely Karnes county. I should also mention that the other counties where the WildHorse acreage extends into are not seeing any significant drilling and production at the moment. Burleson county is mostly dominated by WildHorse production which has now become Chesapeake production. It remains to be seen how it will affect its financial results. I am personally skeptical that it will be a net benefit. I think it reflects Chesapeake's quest for greater oil exposure, which may not necessarily lead to rational decisions.

Chesapeake's obsession with moving away from natural gas and into more oil production is understandable given the shock to the system it received on repeated occasions in regards to its own profitability as a company, and ultimately its very existence was put in doubt for a while as a result of shale gas economics. The fact that Chesapeake sold its Uttica assets last year, which is mostly natural gas, while merging with WildHorse, which is mostly in the oil window, may be an example of where Chesapeake's obsession with getting out of gas and into oil may lead to it potentially selling some viable gas assets in favor of gambling on potentially second-tier oil assets, which have been known to bring shale producers to their knees just as efficiently as natural gas acreage has been known to do in the past few years.

Prime drilling acreage might last for a few more years, even as Chesapeake continues to drill it and also sell it in order to continue driving down its still significant pile of debt. But this is clearly a race against time, where it needs to become healthy enough within a few years to be able to remain among the companies which will cannibalize the weak operators for increasingly scarce prime acreage. The alternative will be to become one of the carcasses that will be cannibalized by others. At this point, while it is not yet certain, I am leaning towards Chesapeake being in the latter category.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.