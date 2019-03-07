Market Volatility Bulletin: European Growth Expectations Cause Stocks To Falter

US 10-Yr Treasury VIX looks to be making its way closer to the bottom of its recent range, which may place a lid on equity volatility.

Junk spreads are widening again, though still well off the highs from the beginning of the year.

Market Intro

CNBC: 12:00PM EST

US indices (SPY, DIA, QQQ) are down in Thursday's morning session, though off the lows (S&P hit a low of 2742 this morning). The Russell 2K (IWM) is sitting unch.

The sell-off is likely linked to a downgrade to European GDP growth estimates; European stocks (VGK, EWG, EWU) also closed lower, but not alarmingly so.

Spot VIX hit a high of 17.85 this morning, and has retreated quite a bit to 16.50.

Thoughts on Volatility

What has caused the major resurgence in risk appetite in Q1? It is difficult to argue that the fundamentals have cleared up much. Not all the data is bad, but we are seeing a higher frequency of soft economic prints.

Neither does earnings growth look stellar. This leaves us to play the waiting game. Certainly this long US recovery has seen its fair share of weakness, and yet the economy has continued to gradually expand.

If the rebound in US stocks is indeed a prognosticator of continued economic robustness, patience will have to prevail awhile longer.

Of course, the US is not an island. The ECB is launching a new series of long-term lending operations, which hardly smacks of confidence in the banking system.

Frankly, it is difficult to imagine Draghi and the current ECB ever getting to that point where they tell banks and governments to largely fend for themselves and remove the training wheels. I'll give the Fed plenty of credit that at least it has not promised to do "whatever it takes", and is in fact attempting to wind down its balance sheet.

Moreover, the secession of QE was announced at the end of uber-dove Bernanke's term, and was overseen by Chair Yellen. There just hasn't been anything like this resolve out of the ECB really going back to 2010.

Junk spreads (JNK, IEF) came in quite dramatically at the start of the year, in keeping with other measures of risk taking.

Now though, the gap between junk yields and US Treasuries is widening out again. Some of this may be due to the fact that Treasury yields are continuing their way lower (10-Yr UST yields 2.646%). I do think it is worthwhile to ask why spreads are widening (Treasury yields lower vs. junk yields higher). Still, it is another market datum that traders should consider.

Term Structure

The front end of the term structure took a meaningful leap higher since yesterday's close (about half a vol point). The entire term structure is responding to a poor string of performances from equities (the Dow is down for the fourth straight day).

The other side of the coin is that HV20 is still printing below 9. Stocks have found a way thus far to at least mostly recover by day's end. Recall that we say just this same pattern at the outset of Q4 2018. There were plenty of ugly days that managed to close even modestly higher in early October.

Even if and as these dip-buying sessions continue, VX futures traders will get pretty squeamish about selling vol too low when intraday vol picks up.

US Treasury vol is managed to find its way near all-time lows in mid-February. This metric has seen some upside over the last couple weeks, and while modestly higher today, it looks as though TYVIX is still trying to make its way into the lower end of its one-month range. A calm TYVIX should give vol shorts (SVXY, ZIV) cause for hope; while 'hope is not a strategy', it is not bad to have reasons to take cheer, just so long as we can maintain objectivity.

MarketChameleon.com: SVXY Skew

Speaking of SVXY, skew is pretty moderate here. There's a slightly bullish bent, meaning that the SVXY options market sees a bit more upside than downside when compared to the ETP's history.

In truth, this is a balanced picture that suggests that upside is pretty symmetric to downside based on this metric. Vol levels on the ETPs are still pretty low, which could be taken to mean that long-vol spreads on this product could be a superior way to play, rather than going outright SVXY itself.

That said, SVXY implied volatility is on the incline. Still low, but rising all the same.

Wrap Up

Robin as well as atom&humber had some strong insights in the comments section of the last MVB. One point of discussion focused on a visual showing that, so far in 2019, implied vol has traded at a discount to realized volatility.

I think a decent amount of that reading comes down to the fact that we only have two months in the books for 2019. I also agree that it is quite possible that the realized metric was in fact high frequency (intraday).

