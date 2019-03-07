California Resources Q4 Results Continues To Make It One Of The Best Oil Proxy Bets On The Market

Capex guidance of $500 million indicates a strong focus on paying down debt, which is very positive for equity shareholders.

Guidance was a little light, but the production is getting more oil versus NGL and natural gas.

Overall we have a bullish sentiment on California Resources (CRC) as it recognized higher cash flow than the street expected. Reserve report using $71 Brent also puts the PV-10 value at $9.4 billion or equivalent to $85 per share in NAV.

Q4 Results Summary

A few things stood out to us. First, production came in at 136k boe/d. On the first look, this appears to be light, but on a more detailed examination, CRC's oil production increased as a percentage of production while gas production was lower. In fact, Q4 oil production increased to 86k b/d up from 84k b/d in Q3.

Q1 guidance shows production range of 131k boe/d to 137k boe/d. CRC is guiding total capex spend of $500 million while internally funded capex is between $300 million to $385 million. CRC noted that this may be adjusted depending on market conditions.

By our calculation, this is the capex guidance needed to keep CRC production flat for the year. If we used STRIP Brent pricing of say $70/bbl for the rest of 2019, CRC would generate free cash flow of $330 million. This puts the implied share value close to $50 per share.

On the balance sheet front, CRC repurchased $55 million in aggregate debt for $50 million. This puts debt purchase for 2018 at $232 million for a total of $199 million.

Year-end reserves also came in very strong with PV-10 value attributed at $9.4 billion which equates to NAV of $85 per share.

On the hedging side, CRC is very well hedged for the rest of the year.

Other than the 15,000 call options sold for Q1 and 5,000 calls sold for Q2 at $66.15 and $68.45, respectively. CRC is mostly hedged via puts allowing for it to obtain Brent upside optionality for the rest of the year while protected on the downside. This was something we conveyed to the management team repeatedly at this time last year, and they took the advice to heart. So this is a big kudo to the team.

Finally, CRC's realized pricing continues to make it more attractive than shale producers.

Oil without hedges would have been close to $66.12/bbl which is 97% of Brent. It's hard to find producers with lower decline rates (10% for CRC) and realizes Brent pricing in the energy sector. The higher realized pricing allows it to escape some of the trap for shale producers and given the crude quality CRC produces (medium to heavy), realized pricing should continue to be very favorable.

Overall - Strong hedge book, realized pricing should continue to make CRC one of the best oil proxy bets in the market. With the focus on debt paydown, CRC is eliminating the risk of stupid "growth at any cost" mentality exhibited by shale producers and giving equity owners a chance to realize the full value. The high PV-10 value also emphasizes the point that upside for CRC is still very high given shares only trade at ~$21 today.

At $70/bbl Brent, we have CRC trading at ~$50 per share using 5.5x EV/EBITDA multiple. We believe the risk/reward greatly favors being long here given Brent is already trading at ~$66/bbl.

Thank you for reading. This article was first published to HFI Research subscribers as part of our weekly flagship report, "What Changed This Week." There are much more topics that are discussed in this weekly flagship report like the incoming crude storage draw for April in the US. For those interested, we are offering a 2-week free trial to our HFI Research service. We hope to see you join the community!

Disclosure: I am/we are long CRC. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.