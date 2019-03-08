3 High-Yield Midstream Blue Chips That REIT Investors Will Love

And at today’s attractive valuations, all three are excellent buys for any diversified high-yield income growth portfolio.

REIT lovers need to know about midstream, including important differences and risks to consider.

In this article I will explain the important similarities and differences between REITs and midstream investments, including pointing out three top high-yield blue chips.

Dividend Sensei and I share a love of safe, high-yield income growth stocks and it’s not hard to understand why. These investments not just tend to outperform the market over time, but are a great way to enjoy generous, safe and steadily rising income that can be just what you need to fund a prosperous retirement.

My specialty (from decades as a real estate developer and analyst) of course is REITs, and Dividend Sensei is a huge fan of REITs himself (the second biggest sector in his retirement portfolio).

As some know, Dividend Sensei started out his professional investing analysis/writing career at The Motley Fool as an energy dividend writer specializing in midstream corporations and MLPs. Recognizing that many of my followers are MLP investors, I decided to collaborate with Dividend Sensei on an article explaining the important similarities and differences between REITs and midstream investments, including pointing out three top high-yield blue-chips that conservative REIT investors might want to buy today.

So let’s take a look at what REIT lovers need to know about midstream, including important differences and risks to consider, as well as why Enbridge (ENB), Enterprise Products Partners (EPD), and Magellan Midstream Partners (MMP) are some of the best high-yield investments you can make, not just in this industry, but on Wall Street today.

Why REIT Investors Should Love Midstream Stocks

What income investors love about REITs is that they are essentially utilities for the modern economy. Better yet, the long-term leases most REITs use means highly stable and recurring cash flow from which to pay their generous, safe and growing dividends.

Midstream stocks, whether corporations or MLPs, are essentially energy utilities that tend to use very long-term contracts (10 to 25 years in duration) to profit from North America’s epic energy boom, but without any of the nasty volatility you get from an oil or gas producer.

They are predominantly toll-booth business models, in which most of the cash flow is not just under long-term contract, but often is in the form of volume committed “take-or-pay” contracts where customers reserve capacity on pipelines and the company/MLP gets paid regardless if any product actually gets shipped.

In other words, while they are energy stocks, their cash flow has very little exposure to commodity prices.

(Source: Enbridge investor presentation)

For example, Enbridge has just 2% of its cash flow exposed to commodity prices and 93% of its counterparties are investment grade (including regulated utilities). That explains why this future dividend aristocrat (in late 2019) has been able to deliver stable or rising cash flow (and dividend growing at double digits) not just during the Great Recession, but the second worst oil crash of all time (2014 to 2016).

Enterprise and Magellan have slightly higher commodity exposure (though each has 7% or less), but has similarly delivered excellent long-term income growth in all commodity, economic, and interest rate environments.

(Source: Ycharts) - note ENB dividends are paid in CAD and exposed to currency fluctuations, the dividend has been growing at over 10% for 24 straight years.

That’s why all three mid-stream blue-chips have managed to crush the market over the past two decades, even factoring in the worst and longest bear market in industry history.

Another reason REIT investors should love midstream SWANs like EPD, MMP, and ENB is that they are similar to REITs in that they are usually pass-through businesses (c-Corps like ENB are not though act as if they were).

REITs must, by law, pay out at least 90% of taxable net income (not the same as GAAP EPS or AFFO) as dividends. MLPs have no specific cash flow payout requirement (rather their preferential tax treatment by the IRS at the corporate level is based on the assets they own).

However, traditionally most MLPs have passed through the majority of distributable cash flow or DCF (industry equivalent of free cash flow and REIT AFFO) as distributions/dividends.

Under the new tax law, like REITs, 20% of MLP distributions are exempt from taxes. The rest is mostly considered return of capital or ROC by the IRS, meaning that rather than pay taxes on it, your cost basis is reduced and you don’t pay taxes until you sell your units (what MLPs call shares).

Once you do, assuming it’s been at least a year (these are best owned for the long term), you pay capital gains tax rates. If your cost basis falls to zero then the distributions get taxed as long-term capital gains as well, which is better than the unqualified dividend treatment REITs have on 80% of their dividends (taxed as normal income).

Midstream c-Corps (like Enbridge) are qualified dividends, and so also enjoy the same tax rate as long-term capital gains (0% or 15% for most people).

But there's one final reason why REIT lovers should also consider top quality midstream blue-chips like EPD, MMP, and ENB. That would be the enormous growth runway facing the industry, which totals $1+ trillion in potential capex through 2050.

(Source: Enbridge investor presentation)

Despite what some may believe, the age of oil and gas isn’t ending anytime soon. Both the US Energy Information Administration and International Energy Agency (as well as most economists and energy analysts) expect oil and gas demand to continue rising slowly but steadily for decades (at least 2040).

That’s courtesy of a rapidly growing world population and emerging market economies like China, India, and Latin America, where rapidly expanding middle classes are generating sensational demand growth for energy of all kinds.

(Source: EIA)

While renewables are indeed likely to be the fastest-growing source of energy, natural gas is expected to actually increase market share thanks to the switch from far dirtier and more CO2 intensive coal-fired power plants. Natural gas is going to become the dominant source of baseload power for charging electric vehicles as well, which are expected to see exponential growth in the decades to come.

And keep in mind that oil top isn’t likely to see its overall demand dented. These long-term forecasts by economists, companies, and government agencies take rapid EV adoption into account.

Filling this incredible need for energy will be US shale production, which has exceeded all industry expectations since it really took off starting in about 2005. That year the US produced 5 million barrels per day of oil from all sources. In 2018 US shale alone produced 8 million, the country 11 million, and OPEC (hardly a fan of US shale) estimates that by 2029 US shale production could hit 16 million bpd.

The EIA isn’t as bullish but agrees that with continued advances in technology and the right market conditions (oil prices averaging over $60 per barrel) US oil production could eventually peak at 20 million bpd in 2040. For context, that’s about what Saudi Arabia and Russia produce today, combined, including for domestic consumption, and would be a 300% increase in US oil production in 35 years. That also would fuel the growth of US oil exports (2 million bpd in 2018) to a potential peak of 10 million bpd and make America the world’s largest energy exporter by far.

But none of that immense production growth is possible without the gathering, storage, and transportation infrastructure that can take oil and gas from the well to the export terminal and final end user. That's where midstream giants like EPD, MMP, and ENB come in.

(Source: INGAA)

By 2035 alone the US Interstate Natural Gas Association of America estimates that nearly $800 billion in new midstream infrastructure will be needed for American oil production to keep booming. Factoring in US gas production (expected to grow steadily through at least 2050) and you get more than $1 trillion in potential growth spending across the industry (not factoring in Canada where ENB is a dominant player).

Industry blue-chips like ENB, MMP, and EPD have access to vast amounts of low-cost capital thanks to both size and scale, but also their rock-solid balance sheets (all BBB+, literally the highest in the industry).

Better yet, all three high-yield midstream SWANs also are using ultra low-risk self-funding business models. That means that they are funding all their organic growth with retained cash flow (DCF minus payouts) and modest amounts of low-cost, long-term, and fixed rate debt (locking in the profitability on new projects and minimizing interest rate risk).

Basically, this means that none of these companies/MLPs need to worry about their unit/share prices, ever. If they fell to $1 all three could ignore the market’s insanity and just keep executing on their long-term growth plans. Most importantly, their steady and commodity (and recession) resistant cash flow would keep their payouts secure and growing like clockwork as they have for nearly two decades (in the case of EPD and MMP distribution hikes every single quarter since at least 2004).

So you see, if you are a fan of generous, safe and growing high-yield stocks (as all REIT investors are), then midstream is a fantastic industry to consider, with Enbridge, Enterprise and Magellan being my top three SWAN picks for conservative income investors today.

However, while the midstream business model shares many similarities with that of REITs, there also are many important differences to consider, including a unique risk profile that you must be comfortable with before investing.

Important Differences And Risks To Consider

As I’ve already said, Midstream is taxed differently than REITs in that MLPs like Enterprise and Magellan use a K-1 tax form, and their distributions are tax-deferred. However, K-1s do add tax complexity that some investors prefer to avoid (especially if you own very large positions and then have to file tax returns with every state an MLP operates in).

In addition, MLPs can sometimes (usually very rarely) generate something called UBTI (unrelated business taxable income). I’ve owned dozens of MLPs over the years and seen just one that’s ever generated positive UBTI. However, some brokers don’t allow you to own MLPs in retirement accounts because if your portfolio’s cumulative UBTI (negative UBTI doesn’t offset positive UBTI) is $1,000 or more you need to report it to the IRS and pay taxes on it.

Midstream c-Corps like Enbridge, TransCanada (TRP), ONEOK (OKE) and the new Antero Midstream corporation (post AM/AMGP merger on March 15th) all use 1099 tax forms, pay qualified dividends and are thus exempt from this tax complexity.

However, ENB and TRP are Canadian companies that pay dividends in CAD and thus you should be aware of both currency conversion risk as well as a 15% Canadian tax withholding in taxable accounts (not in retirement accounts). US investors get a dollar for dollar tax credit that effectively negates this but only the first $300/$600 per person/couple in total foreign withholdings (across all your portfolios and foreign stocks) can claim this using the 1040 tax form. For amounts over this, you need to use the form 1116 (which runs 27 pages).

But other than tax and currency issues, there are some important fundamental differences between REITs and midstream stocks. The most obvious is that REITs are a diverse sector with more than 300 names to choose from, including more than 150 equity REITs in over a dozen industries ranging from retail to offices, to industrial to infrastructure and even farmland.

Midstream is all about energy and specifically tied to fossil fuels. There are various segments of the supply chain that they can specialize in such as crude oil, refined products, LNG exports, natural gas liquids, natural gas, etc., but at the end of the day, there's just one sector midstream serves.

(Source: JPMorgan Asset Management)

And while their cash flow might be insensitive to oil prices, midstream stocks can be highly volatile and closely correlated to crude prices, especially during oil crashes. We’ve now had three such crashes (with oil plunging at least 40%) in the last 10 years.

This means that while midstream income (especially from SWANs like ENB, EPD, and MMP) is safe, retirees living on the 4% rule need to keep factors such price volatility into their long-term asset allocation plans.

As for risks to keep in mind the biggest is execution risk on new growth projects. Large pipeline projects are time consuming (up to eight years), costly (up to $8 billion) and due to crossing state and sometimes international borders require regulatory approval from local, state and federal agencies.

Even once a project has obtained all needed permits and approvals environmentalists frequently attempt to block projects via legal challenges, which can cause costly delays or even project cancellations.

For example, Enbridge recently suffered one such setback on its most important growth project, the $6.8 billion Line 3 replacement. Minnesota has said it will now take an extra five months to grant ENB the permits on the final section of the pipeline project, with federal permits coming 30 to 60 days later.

This pushes back the completion date to the second half of 2020 and will result in a slight decrease in cash flow in the 2020 to 2021 period (Bloomberg estimating the company will hit the 5% low end of its guidance target). While this isn’t a thesis, breaking bit of news (despite the 6% price crash the day after it was announced), it shows the kind of risks that all midstreams face when attempting to achieve their growth potential.

Morningstar considers management’s previous 10% dividend growth guidance for 2020 secure and the long-term thesis (5% to 7% long-term dividend growth beyond 2020) intact, which I agree with. But such a setback is likely to mean a slightly higher final project cost and could cause the share price to languish in the short term.

MMP and EPD have less risky projects in their backlogs right now, with little risk of such an incident. However, from time to time even well-managed blue-chips will face such execution trouble, even potentially resulting in project cancellations that cause long-term cash flow forecasts to fall short.

And finally, we can’t forget that while most REITs are potential “buy and hold forever” stocks, no midstream is likely to be. Yes, the age of oil and gas is likely to last at least 20 to 30 years and for the next decade or two midstream blue-chips like EPD, ENB and MMP are likely to make fantastic high-yield investments.

But one-day oil and gas demand will peak, and US production will eventually follow. That means that there's a definitive time frame for owning this industry, even the highest-quality names. Younger investors need to realize this and plan for an eventual sale of all midstream investments in a few decades.

But while these risks are something to consider, don’t let that deter you from buying Enterprise, Magellan, and Enbridge today. That’s because each offers a great combination of generous, safe, and growing income plus market-crushing return potential.

3 Midstream Blue-Chips That Are Perfect For REIT Investors

While some might look upon a five-year industry bear market as a reason to avoid all midstream stocks, as a contrarian value investor, I consider it the best time in at least a decade to buy top quality SWANs in this fast-growing, deeply undervalued and high-yield industry.

Enbridge (Uses 1099 Tax Form)

Yield: 6.4%

DCF Payout Ratio: 61%

Debt/EBITDA: 4.7 (industry average 4.4, 5.0 or less is safe)

Interest Coverage Ratio: 4.7 (industry average 4.5)

Credit rating: BBB+

Average borrowing cost: 4.9%

Enbridge was founded in 1949 making it the oldest (and largest) midstream operator in North America. The company’s claim to fame is the lowest commodity price sensitivity in the industry, as well as the longest consecutive dividend growth streak (becomes a dividend aristocrat in late 2019).

Enbridge has made great progress in deleveraging over the years, something the entire industry has been doing (midstream now has the strongest collective balance sheet in history, the same as REITs).

(Source: Enbridge earnings presentation)

By the time Line 3 is complete, Enbridge expects its leverage ratio to be at 4.3, which it plans to sustain over time, as part of its self-funding business model. That means paying out 60% to 65% of DCF as dividends and retaining the rest to fund $3.8 to $4.6 billion per year in low-risk, long-term contracted growth projects.

(Source: investor presentation) - figures in CAD

That includes in its regulated utility business, which serves 3.7 million natural gas customers in Canada and the US.

(Source: earnings presentation) - figures in CAD

Long-term dividend growth expected: 5% to 7%

Total return expected (no valuation change): 11.4% to 13.4%

Discount To Fair Value: 41%

Valuation-Adjusted Total Return Potential: 16.7% to 18.7% (vs 3% to 8% for the S&P 500)

Thanks to its share price languishing for five years despite strong DCF and dividend growth, today Enbridge is the most undervalued midstream blue chip you can buy. That mouthwatering 6.4% (and very safe) dividend, combined with about 7% long-term cash flow growth, should combine to generate about 18% long-term total returns that will put nearly any other high-yield stock to shame.

Enterprise Products Partners (Uses K1 Tax Form)

Yield: 6.2%

DCF Payout Ratio: 67%

Debt/EBITDA: 3.7 (industry average 4.4, 5.0 or less is safe)

Interest Coverage Ratio: 6.6 (industry average 4.5)

Credit rating: BBB+

Average borrowing cost: 4.7%

Enterprise is considered to be the ultimate high-quality MLP with Morningstar going so far as to call it:

“The pre-eminent midstream infrastructure company, vertically integrated with best-in-class assets at nearly every point in the midstream value chain...While many other midstream operators are playing checkers, Enterprise Products Partners is a chess master. ” - Morningstar (emphasis added)

That’s an assessment I agree with 100% because Enterprise arguably has the best management team in the industry led by CEO Jim Teague (over 40 years of industry experience) and by board chairwoman Randa Duncan Williams, the daughter of the MLP's founder.

The Duncans own EPCO, the MLP's general partner, and through that own 32% of the MLP's units. Enterprise was one of the first MLPs to eliminate its incentive distribution rights (which sent 50% of marginal cash flow to the GP) and thus greatly lowered its cost of capital.

It also allowed Enterprise to sustain steady and safe distribution hikes to investors no matter what commodity prices, the economy, or credit markets were doing.

(Source: Simply Safe Dividends)

Even when Enterprise slowed its payout growth to about 2.5% to shift to a self-funding business model it continued its clockwork-like quarterly distribution increases which now number 58 in a row and counting.

(Source: Enterprise investor presentation)

Enterprise is famous for beating guidance, and did so once again, hitting its target distribution coverage ratio (DCF/distribution) of 1.5 a year early, and announcing a $2 billion repurchase authorization. Not that it's likely to actually use it, because the MLP has been aggressively adding to its backlog of growth projects mostly focused on natural gas liquids which obtain 15-year volume committed contracts on 100% of capacity before a shovel goes into the ground.

Over the past two years, EPD has put $6.4 billion of projects into service, and yet its backlog keeps growing, hitting $6.7 billion at the end of 2018. To fund that Enterprise has $6.3 billion in liquidity under its revolving credit facilities as well as $2.2 billion in annual (and fast-growing) retained cash flow.

(Source: Enterprise investor presentation)

The MLP’s balance sheet is a fortress, as are all the midstream’s I’m recommending today. Enterprise has spent the last few years (in a rising interest rate environment) locking in low borrowing costs, and today half its debt (99% fixed-rate bonds) is 30 years in duration or more. Overall the company’s average bond doesn’t mature for nearly 20 years, ensuring industry-leading profitability no matter what future interest rates do.

Long-term dividend growth expected: 4% to 6%

Total return expected (no valuation change): 10.2% to 12.2%

Discount To Fair Value: 21%

Valuation-Adjusted Total Return Potential: 12.6% to 14.6% (vs 3% to 8% for the S&P 500)

Enterprise is expected to eventually return to faster distribution growth (once the building binge subsides) but 4% to 6% long-term DCF/unit growth should still combine with a very safe 6.2% yield to deliver double-digit total returns, even if the valuation never returns to a reasonable level. But since the market can’t ignore great and improving fundamentals forever, in reality, EPD is likely to deliver investors about 13% to 14% long-term total returns, about half of which will be tax-deferred cash distributions.

Magellan Midstream Partners (Uses K1 Tax Form)

Yield: 6.6%

DCF Payout Ratio: 79% (90% or less is safe)

Debt/EBITDA: 3.1 (industry average 4.4, 5.0 or less is safe)

Interest Coverage Ratio: 7.1 (industry average 4.5)

Credit rating: BBB+

Average borrowing cost: 4.7%

Magellan’s claim to fame is that it was the first MLP to eliminate its IDRs and adopt a self-funding business model.

(Source: Magellan investor presentation)

The MLP’s management team, led by CEO Michael Mears (who's been with Magellan for 34 years), has exemplified long-term conservative capital allocation that emphasizes only the highest profitability organic growth projects.

(Source: Magellan investor presentation)

That means only investing in projects with expected EBITDA yields of 12.5% to 16.7%, far above the 10% to 12.5% most MLPs target. The MLP’s current growth backlog of $2.2 billion-plus “well over $500 million” in potential projects waiting on contracts to be secured, provides it excellent long-term cash flow growth potential.

(Source: Rystad Energy, Rattler Midstream S-1)

Most of those projects are focused on supporting the explosive growth of the Permian basin which has doubled production in recent years (to about 3 million bpd) and is expected to do so again over the next five. That’s realistic given that some analysts estimate America’s super shale basin holds up to 250 billion barrels of remaining recoverable reserves, and most of that with breakeven prices under $40 (oil is currently $56). For context that potentially makes the Permian tied with Saudi Arabia’s Ghawar oil mega field as the single largest oil formation ever discovered in history.

Magellan’s current backlog (including its shadow backlog of likely future projects) is expected to drive 5% to 8% long-term cash flow growth with distributions growing at roughly the same rate.

That’s because Magellan’s stated policy is to maintain an 83% DCF payout ratio, which is what has allowed it to deliver 67 consecutive quarters of rising payouts. And all while keeping leverage under management’s self-imposed 4.0 cap (even when the industry average was 6.5).

Long-term dividend growth expected: 5% to 8%

Total return expected (no valuation change): 11.6% to 14.6%

Discount To Fair Value: 30%

Valuation-Adjusted Total Return Potential: 15.2% to 18.2% (vs 3% to 8% for the S&P 500)

In fact, today Magellan’s leverage ratio is among the lowest in the industry, which is why it joins EPD, ENB, and TRP in the BBB+ credit rating club, and ensures low-cost borrowing at interest rates about three times less than returns on invested capital.

Even if Magellan’s dirt cheap valuation (12 times cash flow) never improves it should easily deliver double-digit total returns courtesy of steady cash flow growth for the foreseeable future and a very safe 6.6% yield (the highest of these three). But if Magellan ever returns to fair value (as all quality stocks eventually do) then investors are likely to get far better returns of 15%-plus CAGR over the next decade.

Bottom Line: Midstream Is A Great Source Of Generous, Safe, And Steadily Rising Income

Midstream stocks have made long-term income investors rich over the decades thank’s to their utility-like, recession-resistant business model, super stable cash flows, and steadily rising dividends/distributions.

But as the five-year midstream bear market shows, even a thriving industry, which has fundamentally never been in better shape (or had brighter growth prospects), can still suffer protracted periods of underperformance.

That’s why it’s important for conservative income investors, including those who love blue-chip REITs, to stick with top quality SWANs like Enbridge, Enterprise and Magellan.

When the market chooses to ignore strong and improving fundamentals for years, and when inevitable oil crashes and corrections can send even Grade A midstream stocks crashing, knowing that your generous and growing income is safe and will keep rising no matter what the economy or oil prices do, is a must. Owning top-shelf industry SWANs is the best way to avoid making costly mistakes, such as panic selling quality midstream stocks at ridiculously low valuations.

I can’t tell you when the market will stop hating midstreams in general, or ENB, EPD, and MMP in particular - no one can. But what I can assure you is that these three midstream blue chips are the quintessential SWANs in this utility like industry, and reliable sources of generous, safe and steadily growing income for at least the next decade or two. And at today’s attractive valuations, all three are excellent buys for any diversified high-yield income growth portfolio.

