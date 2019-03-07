Looking Down Cirrus Logic's Runway

The company is significantly widening its foot-print into Android and other mobile devices during a period of uncertain unit sales.

In the past, we have discussed Cirrus Logic's (CRUS) fundamental technologies and businesses. Over the years, Cirrus has had many different identities. Some of its former businesses were successful, some were not. We are compiling from both our own experience and company news releases a simplified review and analysis of what the past tells about what future successes Cirrus might achieve. In Cirrus' history, it has never produced any thing close to the level of variety that it is now heading toward.

It's Products & Technology

In a nut shell, Cirrus heavily relies upon manufacturing and selling semiconductor chips, which interface between the analog or real world and the digital world. The chips are referred to as mixed signal. Because a major part of its business is selling into the mobile device market, several design factors, which sometimes conflict, are critical. Among these are: size (smaller is better), power usage (less is better), cost, latency (reacting in real time) and noise removal on the analog side (quality).

ASPs for Cirrus' chips on an individual basis range from several cents to a few dollars. The massive volumes in the market place generate the company's lucrative revenue.

Understanding the Technology

A device, labeled chips, makes up the semiconductor business. A chip is generally a higher developed fabricated piece of silicon. On the active surface are transistors, or locations which can be changed from off to on or vice versa. Several terms including die size and feature size define chip characteristics. Die size refers to the physical size of a chip. Features equate to the process or transistor size. Today's technology measures features in nanometers. One source described the overall effect, "If smaller features are possible, more stuff (transistors, memory cells, etc.) can be put on a given size of chip, or the same things put on smaller chips - meaning smaller dies, meaning more chips per wafer, meaning cheaper manufacturing."

Trade-offs regarding power usage become more complex with smaller features. Power usage is determined by two properties, dynamic loss or the loss from changing the cell state and static or loss from leakage. Both of these loses are opposite meaning when the cell is smaller, smaller features, dynamic loss decreases, but the opposite happens with regards to leakage.

Mixed signal chips contain an additional characteristic, an analog signal portion. Generally, transferring of information from analog to digital and vice versa uses a technique known as delta-sigma (NYSE:DS). Rather than absolute conversion, DS encodes values in electrical pluses which adjust the analog signal based on pulse rate changes or digital cells in the digital side are changed based on reading changes of pulse rates from inputs.

In general, smaller feature sizes lower power usage plus decrease the physical chip size. For Cirrus in the mixed signal space, generally smaller feature size results in some increase in costs. But with chip feature size in mixed signal now below 100 nanometers, optimization for functional requirements with power usage becomes a balancing process. Innovation plays a critical role.

In addition, Cirrus markets one processor chip design for voice biometrics at 28 nanometers. This chip was developed at 28 nanometers because of its complex application and with a future path for creating a mixed signal stand-alone chip. It manufactures several mixed chips at 55 nanometers for codecs and amplifiers.

When Cirrus purchased Wolfson Electronics a few years ago, much if not all of Cirrus' competition in the high-end mixed signal businesses disappeared.

And Other Products

In addition to mixed signal chips, Cirrus also manufactures and is developing a new highly differentiating microphone chip. Cirrus manufactures MEMS type, (microelectro-mechanical systems). This technology has led to the development of very high performance microphones. Cirrus also integrates the amplifier with the basic part creating a technical advantage for both size and assembly. It is extremely small.

The analysis begins with a summary of Cirrus' key revenue producing and future products; evaluates former, new and future business successes or failures and ends with a summary of future growth vectors. The source for the content value is from Cirrus' most recent investor presentation. For other information included in the tables, we used our own experience in particular for the very old businesses, summarized several shareholder letters and conference call notes. Although Cirrus has never formerly stated who the new 10% customer would be, it is clear to most followers that that company will be Samsung.

Key Product Analysis

The following table below summarizes key information about several Cirrus products, existing or for future businesses.

Product Function Description (Feature Size) * Success Major Failure Date Value($) Codec Manages Audio 55 nm Apple, ***Non-Qual Android Qual - Android 2007 - Present $1.5 - $2.5 Amplifiers Increases Volume 55 nm Apple Samsung + ? 2016 - Present $0.45-$0.75 Headset Audio DAC **With or without ANC Apple, 3rd Party ? 2016 - Present $1-$2.5 Voice Biometrics Voice Recognition 28 nm ? ? 2020 ? $2.0 Mics Sound Recognition Sensor/Amp Integration Purposely Minor ? 2021 ? $0.25-$0.45 Haptics Touch Response 55 nm Apple + ? 2015 - Present $0.50 - $0.75

* nm-nanometers

** ANC-active noise cancelation

*** Non-Qual Android-mobile devices with a basic platform supplied by Qualcomm (QCOM)

Past, Existing & Future Business Analysis

Included next is a table summarizing several existing, past and future businesses. Old businesses, HomeE, disc driver R/W and graphics chips, were left out. The source of the market size is from the most recent presentation. For the older businesses, we used our own experience from many years ago.

Business Type Time Period Success Comment Market Size (Billions) Apple Mobile Device Audio **T-One 2007 - Present Yes Extremely Major Source of Income $1 + Android Mobile Device Audio T-One 2012 - Present *Minor (Basically Non-Qual Samsung) Qualcomm Gives Away Bundled Functionality $1 + TV Amplification ***Frag 2006-8 Never Materialized No Standards $0.1 + LED Frag 2012 - ? Little LED Chip Too Costly <$1 High Power Mixed Signal Frag 2011 - ? Never Materialized No Standards $10 + (Huge Market) Mobile Amplification T-One 2018 - Present Android Beginning Customers Must Purchase Parts $1 Mobile Microphone T-One Plus 2015 - Present Beginning Reliability Process In Development, Integrated Approach $1 + Voice Biometrics T-One Coming Believe with Apple Early & with at Least One Android Working on Design-ins $0.75 Haptics T-One + Industrial 2015 - Present Apple + Others Coming 2019 High Margin Industrial $0.5 Smart Home T-One + Coming Amazon + Others Voice Interfaces IOTs $0.5 Digital Headsets T-One + 2015 - Present Apple; 3rd Party; Stalled Elsewhere $1.0 New Unannounced Business ? ? ? Sampling; Latency, Low Power and Size Important ?

* Non-Qual Samsung-Galaxy phones with Samsung processors

** T-One-Tier one customer

*** Frag-fragmented business generally without standards

In the past, Cirrus succeeded when targeting a few tier one customers plus applications in which latency, small size and low power are critical. With respect to audio quality, Cirrus hasn't penetrated markets where Qualcomm is bundling the functionality for free. The general Android market place hasn't yet valued the additional codec cost for providing quality audio.

In the mobile markets place, Cirrus holds an enviable position with Apple (AAPL); a meaningful and improving relationship with Samsung; and a developing meaningful relationship with other Android mobile devices begins this year. Significant progress within Android is coming with the unbundling of several functions, amplification and haptics (ASPs: $1.5-$2.0).

Cirrus hasn't succeeded in fragmented markets. Those businesses included TV amplifiers, control chips for LED lighting and high power mixed signal for industrial applications.

Following the hardware direction for Samsung's mid-range products whether self-supplied or Qualcomm is an important indicator. Rumors abound which claim that Samsung is heading away from Qualcomm based hardware replacing it with its own. Cirrus will win sufficient new revenue (codec, amplifier, haptics) as or when this happens (ASP: mid-range $3.0, more for flagship).

Hints for New Direction

Cirrus has been passing on hints with its new job openings. Last year, one opening included a comment seeking an engineer for enhancing the microphone business plus help in developing a new line of sensors. We suspect that the new unannounced product line is a family of sensors related in some fashion with microphone technology. It may be about size or types of sensors or . . . We just don't know.

A more current opening included a comment about developing 28 nm technology and lower (22 nm or lower was implied). Moving down the feature scale will in time reduce size or improve functionality or both plus reduce power consumption keeping Cirrus at the forefront for its technology.

Evaluation of Coming Growth Vectors

Finally, a table summarizing Cirrus' growth vectors. Smart Home was left off. It seems to be at least for now, an orphan.

Growth Vectors Sales Stage Replaces Existing Function Cost Adder Cost Amplifiers Early-Ramping Yes No $0.5-$0.7 Voice Biometrics Expected 2020 No - New Function Yes $2.0 MEMS Microphones Early-Limited Ramp-up in 2021 Yes No $0.35-$0.55 Haptics Early-Ramping Yes Minor <$0.25 ? Un-announced Design Unknown Unknown Unknown

When reviewing the market positions for the growth sectors, only voice biometrics adds cost. The rest must win against competitors. With either, the products have hurdles, but with significant technical advantages, we believe Cirrus has and will continue to win significant revenue. Our belief isn't without evidence. A recent tear down of the new Samsung phone shows that Cirrus displaced Maxim (MXIM) in the new Galaxy 10. One analyst believes that this is but the beginning for Cirrus and Samsung, that eventually Cirrus will win basically all the Samsung amplifier business worth $200 or more million. Jason Rhode, Cirrus' CEO answered, "but in Android, we're really just getting started, so prior to last year, it was essentially 0. Last year, we've got a fair number of base hits . .We're definitely engaged in some design wins and opportunities for the amplifier stuff that are more than base hits, which is really gratifying."

During the last conference call, the company indicated that during the calendar year 2019, many others including China OEMs would be converting to Cirrus Logic amplifiers. With respect with China, again the company commented that its penetration prior to this year was essentially zero, then added "and in an increasing number of models within China."

On haptics, the company made it clear that further wins begin in the last part of 2019. Rhode added, "And then, over time, we expect to do more and more with the haptic throughout the year as well."

With respect to Voice Biometrics, we believe that Cirrus wins inside flagship phones and tablets, because this technology does add cost and has a very complex, lengthy design-in process.

The coming new business phase for Cirrus reflects carefully marked out markets with superior technology and certainty reasonable pricing. The businesses avoid past marketing mistakes, bypassing fragmented markets and otherwise offered free technology competition. While it is true that the mobile market place volume are declining, Cirrus is broadening its customer penetration. Significantly stronger revenue growth will accompany the next mobile market growth.

Disclosure: I am/we are long CRUS. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.