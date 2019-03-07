Is An ETN Yielding 20%, Expected To Decline In Price By 4% A Year, Better Than One Yielding 15% Not Expected To Decline?

To illustrate the non-inferiority of 2X Leveraged High-Yield ETNs, I compare two possible investments:one has current yield of 20%, but is expected to decline in face value overtime, by 4% per year, the other yields 15% and is expected to be stable in face value.

Decay, Drift and Downward Bias in Leveraged ETNs

Much has been written about possible structural aspects of leveraged ETNs, that could bias the value of leveraged ETNs downward, relative to unleveraged assets that the ETNs are based on. Roll yield, tracking errors, beta-slippage, management fees and expenses are commonly cited as causes for the relative decay. Roll yield is associated with both ETFs and ETNs that employ commodity futures. Beta-slippage is based on the fact that if the underlying asset rises on day one by any given percentage amount and then declines so that the underlying asset is back to its' original price. the leveraged ETN has suffered a loss. This is related to the issue of rebalancing to maintain leverage in ETNs, possibly causing them to buy high and sell low. That issue was addressed in Do Leveraged ETNs Buy High And Sell Low? And Does It Matter?

Tracking errors can occur with ETFs or ETNs that attempt to mimic the performance of a large index such as the S&P 500 (SPY), by only holding a sample rather than the entire index. The high-yielding 2X leveraged ETNs that I follow are not explicitly vulnerable to such tracking errors, since they use all of the components of their underlying index. The high-yielding 2X leveraged ETNs that I follow are: the UBS ETRACS Monthly Pay 2X Leveraged Mortgage REIT ETN (MORL) and a twin which is essentially identical in all economic respects, the UBS ETRACS Monthly Pay 2X Leveraged Mortgage REIT ETN Series B (MRRL), UBS ETRACS Monthly Pay 2x Leveraged Closed-End Fund ETN (CEFL), the Credit Suisse X-Links Monthly Pay 2x Leveraged Mortgage REIT ETN (NYSEARCA: REML), UBS ETRACS 2x Leveraged Long Wells Fargo Business Development Company ETN (NYSEARCA:BDCL), which an identical pair, ETRACS 2x Leveraged Long Wells Fargo Business Development Company Index ETN Series B (LBDC), ETRACS Monthly Pay 2x Leveraged U.S. Small Cap High Dividend ETN (NYSEARCA:SMHD) and its' companion UBS ETRACS Monthly Pay 2xLeveraged US Small Cap High Dividend ETN Series B (SMHB). SMHB is not identical to SMHD, in the that MORL - MRRL and BDCL - LBDC are. However, SMHD and SMHB are both based on the same index. Thus, the net indicative (asset) values and dividends of SMHD and SMHB will always move exactly the same in terms of percentage changes. SMHB will always have a net indicative (asset) value and dividend that is equal to 1.53 times that of SMHD.

While the net indicative (asset) values and dividends of the high-yielding 2X leveraged ETNs pairs MORL - MRRL and BDCL - LBDC are always identical, their market prices are not. That was the basis of my articles: "Sell MORL, Buy MRRL," and Sell SMHD Yielding 21.5%, Buy SMHB Yielding 23.6%. The reason why one of the pairs traded at a significant premium to the other pair, that was based on the same index, is that UBS AG (UBS) stopped selling new shares in one of the pairs, but continued to issue and sell new shares in the other. The ability to redeem shares, which technically are notes, at net indicative (asset) value is still in effect. Thus, MORL can trade above net indicative (asset) value, but MRRL still trades very close to net indicative (asset) value. MORL trading at prices that are above net indicative (asset) value is not a tracking error, in the sense that the components that determine the value of the ETN did not correctly track the true value of the index. A tracking error would be if the net indicative (asset) value differed from the underlying index.

What could be possibly considered decay, drift or downward bias in the 2X leveraged high-yield ETNs that I follow, relates to management fees and expenses. Almost all ETNs, ETFs and mutual funds have some management fees and expenses. These reduce the total returns to the investors. With ETFs and mutual funds, management fees and expenses are explicitly disclosed. The management fees and expenses incurred by ETFs and mutual funds generally reduce the income distributed to the shareholders. Thus, the ETFs and mutual funds management fees and expenses would not generally cause any expected reduction in the net indicative value of the ETFs and mutual funds. However, the management fees and expenses would cause the total returns to the holders to be less that a portfolio of the underlying securities would be.

With the 2X leveraged high-yield ETNs that I follow, management fees and expenses are taken out of the net indicative (asset) value, rather than the distributions to the holders. This does cause a downward bias to the net indicative (asset) value over time. The total return to the holders is the same whether the expense was taken out of net indicative (asset) value or income. However, for those who have 2X Leveraged ETNs in taxable accounts, they would be paying taxes on higher dividends, that would be the case if the expenses and fees were taken out of the dividends rather than the net indicative value. The lower capital gains or larger capital losses, for tax purposes, from taking the expenses and fees from net indicative value, would usually not totally offset the higher taxes on the dividends.

Are Dividends Paid By 2X leveraged high-yield ETNs Return of Capital?

The phrase "Return of Capital" has a negative connotation to many investors. Many securities maintain dividends higher than they otherwise would be, by sending capital back to the holders, rather than only using income or profits to pay dividends. Some of the components in the indices that the 2X leveraged high-yield ETNs that I follow do this.

Some of the dividends paid by the components of the 2X leveraged high-yield ETNs such as CEFL, in particular, include return of capital. Because of significant changes in the composition of the index, upon which CEFL is based, comparisons of the proportion of the dividends from return of capital to previous levels may not be very meaningful. Additionally, some of the monthly data used to calculate return of capital are just estimates subject to revision. Using data available as of February 28, 2019, indicated that 26.1% of the CEFL dividend consisted of return of capital. Using data available as of December 24, 2018, indicated that 10.8% of the CEFL dividend consisted of return of capital. Using data available as of October 31, 2018, indicated that 16.3% of the CEFL dividend consisted of return of capital. Using data available as of November 27, 2018, indicated that 11.1% of the CEFL dividend consisted of return of capital. My calculation using available data as of December 28, 2016, before the 2017 rebalancing indicated that 17% of the CEFL dividend consisted of return of capital. The high 26.1% current percentage of return of capital, as of February 28, 2019, could be a cause for concern, but possibly just a blip in the unreliable data.

To the extent that components of an index that underlies an ETN, or any of the securities in the portfolio of ETFs and mutual funds, engage in paying dividends that are in whole or part return of capital, it can be said that some of the dividends paid by the ETNs, ETFs and mutual funds consist of return of capital. That is not relevant to the question of whether the 2X leveraged high-yield ETNs that I follow, have structures that inherently results in any return of capital in the dividends that they pay.

With ETFs and mutual funds, management fees and expenses cause the total returns to the holders to be less that a portfolio of the underlying securities would be. Ironically, that is not always the case with 2X leveraged high-yield ETNs. In some circumstances a 2X leveraged high-yield ETN can have a higher total return than a leverage portfolio with identical securities as the ETN components.

An investment in 2X leveraged high-yield ETNs is functionally the equivalent of buying the high dividend securities that comprise the index upon which the 2X leveraged high-yield ETN is based, in a brokerage account using 50% margin. Thus, the value of that hypothetical margin account and the value of which the 2X leveraged high-yield ETN would be expected to move either up or down twice the amount that an unleveraged account holding the same securities, moved on a percentage basis.

In both the margin account and 2X leveraged high-yield ETN, there is interest expense. In the margin account, the brokerage firm charges interest on the margin loan that is used to finance the 50% leverage. In 2X leveraged high-yield ETN, there is an imputed interest fee, called a financing expense, that is based on 3-month LIBOR now 2.75%. For example, for CEFL, the financing expense is 3-month LIBOR + 0.40%. This is currently 2.75% + 0.4% = 3.15%.

For most retail investors, the interest on margin loans charged by brokerage firms is far higher than the imputed financing expense in CEFL. For example, Fidelity now charges accounts with less than a margin balance of $25,000, an interest rate of 9.825%. The rate varies with changes in market interest rates and accounts with higher outstanding margin balances pay less on a sliding scale. For accounts with outstanding margin balances over $1,000,000, the current Fidelity rate is 5.50%. TD Ameritrade charges 10.75% on accounts with less than $10,000, charges 10.5% on accounts with $10,000 - $24,999, and 8% on accounts with outstanding margin balances over $1,000,000. Thus, for retail investors who pay higher margin interest rates than LIBOR+.40%, the total returns from 2X leveraged high-yield ETNs such as CEFL, may actually be higher, than if they had the same securities in a margin account using 50% leverage.

In addition to the interest on margin loans charged by brokerage firms, there would usually be commissions and fees on the transactions associated with buying the 30 high dividend closed-end funds that comprise the index upon which the ETN is based and possibly rebalancing transactions to maintain the 50% leverage or changes in the index. In addition to the implicit financing expense based on 3-month LIBOR, CEFL has a 0.50% annual tracking fee. In both the margin account and CEFL, the fees and expense reduce the total return to the investor. However, in the margin account, interest expenses and other fees are broken out in the account statement. In ETFs and mutual funds, the fees and expenses reduce the income paid in dividends. For 2x Leveraged ETNs, such as CEFL, the interest and tracking fees reduce the net indicative (asset) value. As with the margin interest expense, if the commissions or account fees paid in the brokerage margin account was higher than the tracking fee, the total returns from 2X leveraged high-yield ETNs such as CEFL, may actually be higher, than if the investor had the same component securities in a margin account using 50% leverage.

To the extent that the dividends paid by 2x Leveraged ETNs, such as CEFL, are higher than they would be if the interest and tracking fees were taken from the dividend, the net asset value is expected to decline over time. This is separate and distinct from any return of capital associated with some of closed-end funds that comprise the index upon which CEFL is based. This factor was relatively very small when 3-month LIBOR was only 0.25% from 2010 through 2015. However, with 3-month LIBOR now at 2.75%, it is more significant. For example, the CEFL dividend yield on an annualized monthly compounded basis is now 19.75%, based on my projection of the March 2019 CEFL monthly dividend of $0.2547. That calculation is based on a projected annual CEFL dividend of $2.567. Adding the financing expense of 3.15% to the 0.50% annual tracking fee brings total expenses, including interest to 3.65%. If that was taken out of the dividends, rather than the net indicative value, the projected annualized monthly compounded basis would be 16.1%. Again, while total return might be higher from the 2X Leveraged ETNs than having the components in a margin account, for those who have 2X Leveraged ETNs, such as CEFL, in taxable accounts, you would be paying taxes on higher dividends, than would be the case if the expenses and fees were taken out of the dividends rather than the net indicative value. The lower capital gains or larger capital losses, for tax purposes, from taking the expenses and fees from net indicative value, would usually not offset the higher taxes on the dividends.

Are the Expected Declines in the Net Indicative Values a Reason to Avoid 2X leveraged high-yield ETNs?

Some comments in my articles about 2x Leveraged ETNs, expressed the view that any investment where the principle is reduced over time is inherently bad. My view is that the fact that the net indicative value is expected to decline over time, should not normally disqualify an investment. There may be certain circumstances where an investor wants to have a certain fixed sum at some future point in time, where a bond that paid face value at maturity, would be more appropriate, than 2X Leveraged ETNs. The same could be said of a self-amortizing mortgage or a mortgage-backed- security that passed through the payments made by a pool of self-amortizing mortgages.

For those such a myself that are primarily interest in maximizing current income, the value of a 2X leveraged high-yield ETN at a maturity date far into future is not a major concern. As was discussed in: Applying Net Present Values And Internal Rates Of Return To 2X-Leveraged ETNs Yielding More Than 20%

...One reason why not much attention is paid to the various maturity dates which range from 2036 to 2048 is that the payment at maturity is a very small portion of the cash flows that are expected from the 2x Leveraged High-Yield ETNs. That is the case with many ordinary bonds with long maturities. However, it is even more so for the 2x Leveraged High-Yield ETNs. That is especially true when the discounted present values of the cash flows are considered. The value of any security can be considered the discounted present values of all the future cash flows. The discount factor used to calculate present values is some required rate of return. For an ordinary bond, the discount factor is the market interest rate on bonds of that maturity and credit quality. For an example, for a 30-year bond with a 5% coupon, trading at 100, thus with a 5% yield, the discounted present value of the 100 to be received at maturity is 23.14. If the yield and coupon was 10%, the discounted present value of the 100 to be received at maturity would be only is 5.73. At a yield and coupon of 20%, present value of the 100 to be received at maturity would be only 0.42. The insignificance of the extremely small portion of the anticipated cash flows for a 2x Leveraged High-Yield ETN accounted for by the principal payment is impacted by another factor. No one can be sure as to what the face value of a 2x Leveraged High-Yield ETN will be on the stated maturity, as the market values of the components in the index will fluctuate. However, it is reasonable to assume that the face value of a 2x Leveraged High-Yield ETN will be expected to decline over time. This is due to the fact that expenses and fees are deducted from the net indicative (asset) value of a 2x Leveraged High-Yield ETN, rather than the income...

The term "expected", as used in the phrase "expected decline in net indicative (asset) value", has a meaning similar to the way that "expected" is used in corporate finance. The cost of equity capital to a corporation is also the required or expected rate of return to the shareholders of the corporation's equity. The actual return may vary greatly from the expected return. There are some securities such as high-grade bonds, where the actual returns are almost always the same as the expected returns. That is not the case with 2X Leveraged High-Yield ETNs. For investors seeking high yields and willing to accept some risk, the expected or required rate of return could be what securities they would invest in with a similar risk profile would be expected to return, if they did not invest in the security in question. Thus, the expected or required rate of return could be considered an opportunity cost of investing in one security rather than an alternative security.

This brings us to the question of whether the expected decline in the net indicative (asset) value of 2X Leveraged High-Yield ETNs, makes them less attractive than securities with similar risk/return profiles that do not have an expected decline over time in the face value that the investor will eventually receive. To illustrate why I think 2X Leveraged High-Yield ETNs are not inferior to similar investments with similar risk/return profiles that not expected decline in face value over time, I created Table I below.

Consider two possible investments: one has current yield of 20%, but is expected to decline in face value over time, by 4% per year. That is similar to CEFL now, but using round numbers for simplicity, and assuming annual compounding. For CEFL, the yield is 19.75% now and its' net indicative (asset) value is expected to decline by 3.65% per year due to the fact the expenses reduce the net indicative (asset) value rather than the dividends. The other investment has a similar risk profile but has a current yield of 15% and no reason to expect any decline in face value over time.

Table I shows for 30 years, possibly from 2019 to 2048, the results of hypothetical investment of $100 in a security with a current yield of 20%, expected to decline in face value 4% per year. The initial share price is $25 per share. The indicative or face value declines by 4% per year. Thus, at the end of year 1 or 2019, the price or face value is $24, and is $23.04 at the end of year 2, and so on. The first year dividend is $5 and is used to buy .83 new shares at the price of $24. That makes the new share count 4.83 shares. The value of the investment at the end of year 1 is $116. Each year the dividend per share and the value per share decline by 4%. For comparison, the last column shows the value of an investment with a current yield of 15% and no reason to expect any decline in face value over time.

Table I. 20% Current Yield Expected to Decline 4% per Year vs. 15% Stable

year period shares dividend total dividend price new shares value value 15% stable 2019 1 4.00 5 20 24 0.83 116 115.00 2020 2 4.83 4.8 23.2 23.04 1.01 134.56 132.25 2021 3 5.84 4.61 26.91 22.12 1.22 156.09 152.09 2022 4 7.06 4.42 31.22 21.23 1.47 181.06 174.90 2023 5 8.53 4.25 36.21 20.38 1.78 210.03 201.14 2024 6 10.30 4.08 42.01 19.57 2.15 243.64 231.31 2025 7 12.45 3.91 48.73 18.79 2.59 282.62 266.00 2026 8 15.04 3.76 56.52 18.03 3.13 327.84 305.90 2027 9 18.18 3.61 65.57 17.31 3.79 380.30 351.79 2028 10 21.97 3.46 76.06 16.62 4.58 441.14 404.56 2029 11 26.54 3.32 88.23 15.96 5.53 511.73 465.24 2030 12 32.07 3.19 102.35 15.32 6.68 593.60 535.03 2031 13 38.75 3.06 118.72 14.71 8.07 688.58 615.28 2032 14 46.83 2.94 137.72 14.12 9.76 798.75 707.57 2033 15 56.58 2.82 159.75 13.55 11.79 926.55 813.71 2034 16 68.37 2.71 185.31 13.01 14.24 1074.80 935.76 2035 17 82.61 2.60 214.96 12.49 17.21 1246.77 1076.13 2036 18 99.82 2.50 249.35 11.99 20.80 1446.25 1237.55 2037 19 120.62 2.40 289.25 11.51 25.13 1677.65 1423.18 2038 20 145.75 2.30 335.53 11.05 30.36 1946.08 1636.65 2039 21 176.11 2.21 389.22 10.61 36.69 2257.45 1882.15 2040 22 212.81 2.12 451.49 10.18 44.33 2618.64 2164.47 2041 23 257.14 2.04 523.73 9.78 53.57 3037.62 2489.15 2042 24 310.71 1.96 607.52 9.39 64.73 3523.64 2862.52 2043 25 375.44 1.88 704.73 9.01 78.22 4087.42 3291.90 2044 26 453.66 1.80 817.48 8.65 94.51 4741.41 3785.68 2045 27 548.17 1.73 948.28 8.30 114.20 5500.04 4353.53 2046 28 662.37 1.66 1100.01 7.97 137.99 6380.04 5006.56 2047 29 800.37 1.59 1276.01 7.65 166.74 7400.85 5757.55 2048 30 967.11 1.53 1480.17 7.35 201.48 8584.99 6621.18

As can be seen from Table I above, assuming that the dividends are reinvested in both examples, 20% current yield with an expected decline in face value of 4%, always beats 15% current yield not expected to decline in face value. We see in year 30, or 2048 in this example, the share price or value has declined to $7.35. However, the number of shares is 967.11. Thus, the value of the initial $100 investment has grown to $8,584.99. As is the case in every year, that is more than the $6,621.18 that results from a $100 initial investment compounded annually at 15% with a stable price.

Analysis of the March 2019 CEFL Dividend Projection

While typically called dividends, the monthly payments from CEFL are technically distributions of interest payments on the ETN note based on the dividends paid by the underlying closed-end funds that comprise the index, pursuant to the terms of the indenture. After the annual rebalancing, all but three of the CEFL components pay monthly dividends. Tortoise MLP Fund (NTG), Tortoise Energy Infr (TYG), and Liberty All Star Equity Fund (USA) pay quarterly. Only USA does not have an ex-dividend date in February 2019. Thus, USA will not contribute to the March 2019 CEFL dividend, while the other quarterly payers NTG and TYG will contribute to the March 2019 CEFL dividend.

The February 2019 CEFL dividend is the smallest of the year, as is always the case with February CEFL dividends. This is because some of the monthly paying components did not pay any dividends with ex-dividend dates in January 2019. From the data in the Table II below, I calculated a projection for the March 2019 monthly CEFL dividend of $0.2547. The Table II shows the ticker, name, weight, dividend, ex-date, price NAV and contribution to the dividend for the CEFL components that will contribute to the February 2019 March dividend.

Conclusions And Recommendations

The expected decline in the net asset value of 2x Leveraged ETNs, such as CEFL should not be an impediment for those seeking high current income. As discussed in The Most Bullish Thing For A 2X Leveraged High-Yield ETN, the possibility exists that CEFL could be a candidate for a one-time price boost if UBS stops or suspends the creation and sales of new notes. Even absent that, CEFL could seem to be attractive as a stand-alone investment and/or as a diversifier for high yielding 2x leveraged high-yield ETNs that have less credit risk but more interest rate risk, such as MORL, MRRL and REML.

Including CEFL in my portfolio of 2x leveraged high-yield ETNs as a diversifier has been relatively expensive when compared to what my total returns would have been if I had held only MORL as compared to a mixture of MORL and CEFL. I have also used BDCL as a diversifier for my MORL, MRRL and REML holdings. That has turned out even worse, relative to simply holding only MORL. Stocks and fixed-income securities, in a sense, compete for shares of investors' portfolios. A decline in the equity market can cause some investors to rebalance their portfolios to shift out of fixed-income securities into stocks. Likewise, a decline in the fixed-income market can cause some investors to rebalance their portfolio and shift out of stocks into fixed-income securities.

Federal Reserve tightening can hurt all financial markets simultaneously. Likewise, Federal Reserve ease can boost all financial markets simultaneously. I am still cautiously bullish on CEFL as a diversifier for my holdings of 2X leveraged high yield ETNs that are based on mREITs. CEFL is one of the few instruments that provide a very high yield and some ability to benefit from a rising stock market. However, policy risks that have arisen as a result of the 2016 election are now becoming more pronounced.

The January 30, 2019 statement by Federal Reserve Chair Powell, that they are not planning any further rate increases, but that Federal Reserve could change that policy based on the data, sparked a large stock market rally. As with much economic news, there are two or more interpretations with regard to the impact on financial markets. There was a benefit to securities prices from the belief that interest rates will be lower than had been the consensus view. There was also some concern that the Federal Reserve may think economic activity will not be as robust.

The uncertainty of possible impacts from possible protectionism, federal budget deficits, political developments, possible overheating in the economy and monetary policy suggests large fat-tail risks in both directions in the equity market and fixed-income markets. This would lead investors who have a significant portion of their portfolios in CEFL to consider adding MORL, MRRL or REML to hedge against the risk of much weaker economic growth. This would enable them to maintain the high income that CEFL now delivers. Likewise, MORL, MRRL, and REML investors might want to consider adding CEFL or BDCL in order to hedge the against a high real growth scenario. SMHD and SMHB could be utilized by investors who want to only invest in one 2X leveraged ETN since it contains both interest rate sensitive components and credit risk sensitive components.

The yields on all of the high-yielding 2x leveraged ETNs like CEFL are still compelling. However, the uncertainty regarding economic variables means that significant event risks exist in addition to the risks inherent with the ETN's use of leverage. This is in addition to the leverage employed by many of the components that make up the indices upon which these ETNs are based. I am diversifying the large proportion of MORL, MRRL, and REML in my portfolio with some CEFL and BDCL since there is a possibility of much stronger economic growth than I expect.

At any time, there could still be a perception on the part of many market participants that there will be much stronger economic growth. This should be considered by shorter-term investors. If something catastrophic were to occur, like a financial crisis, severe protectionism or an oil shock, it would be expected that the stock market would decline sharply, but MORL, MRRL, and REML could do better as investors seek the safety of agency mortgage-backed securities and the Federal Reserve lowers interest rates. In view of the uncertainty and risks, active traders might consider waiting until the impacts of the Iran decertification, protectionism, federal budget deficits and monetary policy on economic conditions become more clear. However, a lesson we can learn from the last few years is that waiting for price declines in high-yielding instruments like CEFL, MORL, MRRL, and REML can backfire, as the large dividends forgone by waiting exceeds the savings from a lower purchase price.

MORL and, later, MRRL and REML have been the primary instruments by which I have attempted to utilize my longer-term macroeconomic outlook to manage a high current yield portfolio given some very significant constraints. The most important constraint is to only include securities with current yields above 15%. Other constraints are the typical retail IRA account restrictions which preclude the use of margin borrowing and futures contracts. I suspect that there are many individuals, particularly those either partially or totally retired, who either have somewhat similar constraints or could possibly benefit from adopting them.

Given those constraints, the universe of possible investments is very limited. Other than junk bonds and other securities issued by individual distressed entities, in order to meet the 15%+ constraint, my primary investment focus in the quest for 15%+ current yield has been and is on 2X Leveraged High-Yield ETNs.

Since 2012, I have been willing to collect and reinvest the approximately 20% average yield on a monthly compounded basis that 2X Leveraged ETNs pay, while the ultimate answers to questions about the outlook for the economy and securities markets are revealed. I still am. When the yields rise on price declines, it has been a buying opportunity. My view is that there will likely be more reductions than increases in the Federal Funds rate during the next five years. Furthermore, the possibility exists that Trump's trade policies could precipitate a Lehman collapse like event. In a scenario like that, 2X Leveraged ETNs would be one of the better places to be.

As was discussed in: Bank Issues Could Impact 20% Yielding ETNs, Recently, a French court ordered Switzerland’s largest bank to pay 4.5 billion euros ($5.1 billion) in fines and damages for helping wealthy French clients evade tax authorities. It is not inconceivable that zealous government authorities could impose such draconian fines and penalties, so as to cause the demise of one or more major financial institutions. That could impact the world economy in a way similar to the collapse of Lehman in 2008. More relevant, is that UBS is the sole source of the interest and principal payments made by the ETNs it sponsors. The ETNs are notes, and thus obligations of UBS.

That does expose the investor to some degree of credit risk. However, it is very different and of much less magnitude than the type of credit risk one would face by buying a regular senior bond issued by UBS. If you were to buy a bond from UBS and something drastic happens causing UBS to be downgraded, to say BBB, you would suffer an immediate loss, since the credit risk of the downgraded bond would be reflected in the market price. However, the net asset value of UBS redeemable ETNs such as MORL and CEFL would not be affected, and because shares of the ETN can be redeemed at net asset value, the market price of the ETN would not be impacted either. Even if the ability to redeem shares did not exist, the UBS credit risk with MORL and CEFL would be normally rather small. USB has a relatively high percentage of their revenue from fees for managing assets, which is a much more stable revenue base than making loans, underwriting or trading securities.

I still tend to believe that the massive tax-policy-induced increase in inequality will cause increasing excesses of loanable and investable funds, above commercially reasonable ways to utilize those funds. This will eventually result in an overinvestment cycle with a recession, and that will ultimately be very good for the 2X Leveraged ETNs. There have been some policy proposals being put forth by some prominent Democrats, not considered populists, since the 2018 elections that might be of particular concern to investors in MORL, MRRL and REML. As described in my 2013 Seeking Alpha article, "A Depression With Benefits: The Macro Case For mREITs," my macroeconomic rationale for investing in MORL - the only 2X-leveraged mREIT ETN in existence at that time - was based on the premise that government policies shifting the tax burden from the rich and onto the middle class results in more funds being available for investment relative to productive uses for those investable funds.

Recently, some prominent Democrats have gone from the vague advocacy of "making the very rich pay their fair share" to specific proposals to shifting the tax burden back on to the rich. Senator and announced presidential candidate Elizabeth Warren (D-Mass.) is proposing an annual “wealth tax” on Americans with more than $50 million in assets. The tax would be 2% on the amount in excess of $50 million and 3% on amounts above $1 billion. Celebrity member of Congress, Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (D-NY), is calling for a 70% top marginal tax rate on incomes above $10 million.

Whatever one thinks of the advisability of enacting legislation that reverses the massive shift in the in the tax burden away from the rich and onto the middle class, it could have negative implication for the financial markets. Since shifting the tax burden from the rich and onto the middle class results in there being more funds being available for investment, reversing that results in less funds being available for investment.

The probability of the 2020 election resulting in a change in the tax code that significantly reverses the massive shift in the in the tax burden away from the rich and onto the middle class is still very probably low as long as the Democrats continue to combine such tax proposals with plans to spend the proceeds on various social programs like free college tuition. However, a plan to raise taxes on those with assets above $50 million and/or incomes above $10 million and use all of the proceeds to reduce the taxes on everyone else might have a much higher probability of being enacted.

It is hard to envision the Democrats being politically savvy or ideologically flexible enough to embrace a policy of directly shifting the tax burden away from the middle class and onto the rich. The Democrats have generally been deluded in their belief that the current level of taxes on the middle class is politically sustainable. In Hilary Clinton's speech announcing her candidacy, she said that the middle class pays too much taxes. She never mentioned a middle class tax cut again. Presumably due to pressure from Sanders, who pushed her to the left, which severely hurt her chances in the general election. Most Democrat politicians are not aware that by far the best thing government could do for most middle-class households would be to lower their taxes. Thus, in many cases, middle-class voters have been willing to grasp at any chance they think could lower their tax burden, and thus support candidates who promise them a tax cut, no matter how odious the candidates might be otherwise.

Taking all of this into consideration, I'm still a cautious buyer of 2X Leveraged ETNs and have added to them recently. It should be kept in mind that economic and policy uncertainty that seems to be diverging rather than converging. This means that significant event risks exist in addition to the risks inherent with the ETNs' use of leverage. This is in addition to the leverage employed by many of the components that make up the indices upon which these ETNs are based. Presently, CEFL offers a reasonable relative opportunity to diversify a high-yield portfolio with a very high concentration on mREITs.

Table II. CEFL Components and Contribution to the Dividend

Name Ticker Weight % Price NAV Price/NAV ex-div dividend frequency contribution Doubleline Income Solutions DSL 4.53 19.76 19.93 0.9915 2/13/2019 0.15 m 0.0098 Western Asset High Income Fund II HIX 4.35 6.45 7.18 0.8983 2/14/2019 0.0455 m 0.0087 Nuveen Pfd Sec Income Fd JPS 4.35 9.06 9.46 0.9577 2/14/2019 0.056 m 0.0077 Aberdeen Total Dyn AOD 4.33 8.3 9.37 0.8858 2/20/2019 0.0575 m 0.0085 Brookfield R A Incm RA 4.32 21.35 23.36 0.9140 2/12/2019 0.199 m 0.0115 First Trust Intermediate Duration Prf.& Income Fd FPF 4.28 21.508 22.84 0.9417 2/1/2019 0.1425 m 0.0081 Western Asset Emerging Markets Debt Fund EMD 4.21 13.9 15.59 0.8916 2/14/2019 0.1 m 0.0086 Blackrock Corporate High Yield Fund HYT 4.19 10.25 11.56 0.8867 2/14/2019 0.072 m 0.0084 Alliancebernstein Global High Income Fund Inc AWF 4.17 11.67 12.97 0.8998 2/7/2019 0.0699 m 0.0071 Wells Fargo Advantage Income Opportunities Fund EAD 4.16 7.9 8.88 0.8896 2/13/2019 0.05979 m 0.0090 Blackrock Multi-Sector Income BIT 4.1 16.75 18.47 0.9069 2/14/2019 0.1167 m 0.0081 Backstone /GSO Strategic Credit Fund BGB 4.1 14.61 15.83 0.9229 2/20/2019 0.11 m 0.0088 Liberty All Star Equity Fund USA 4.1 6.08 6.47 0.9397 1/24/2019 0.15 q Prudential Global Short Duration High Yield Fundd GHY 4.08 13.95 16.1 0.8665 2/14/2019 0.0825 m 0.0069 Eaton Vance Limited Duration Income Fund EVV 4.05 12.75 14.46 0.8817 2/8/2019 0.067 m 0.0061 Prudential Short Duration High Yield Fd ISD 3.99 14.14 16.27 0.8691 2/14/2019 0.085 m 0.0068 Tortoise Mlp Fund NTG 3.8 13.66 14.4144 0.9477 2/20/2019 0.4225 q 0.0335 Nexpoint Credit NHF 3.76 21.83 23.97 0.9107 2/20/2019 0.2 m 0.0098 Cohen & Strs Infrstr UTF 3.47 23.5 25.05 0.9381 2/12/2019 0.155 m 0.0065 Templeton Emerg Mkts Inc Fd TEI 3.04 10.54 11.28 0.9344 2/14/2019 0.0713 m 0.0059 Blackrock Debt Strategies Fund Inc DSU 2.74 10.78 12.16 0.8865 3/14/2018 0.0685 m 0.0050 Western Asset High Income Op HIO 2.66 4.86 5.38 0.9033 2/14/2019 0.0265 m 0.0041 First Trust High Income Long/short Fund FSD 2.39 14.475 16.77 0.8631 2/1/2019 0.105 m 0.0049 Tortoise Energy Infr TYG 2.18 23.413 22.91 1.0220 2/20/2019 0.655 q 0.0174 Invesco Dynamic Credit Opportunities Fund VTA 2.12 11.06 12.66 0.8736 2/12/2019 0.0625 m 0.0034 Nuveen Fltg Rt Inc JFR 1.72 9.98 11.11 0.8983 2/14/2019 0.0615 m 0.0030 Invesco Senior Inc VVR 1.48 4.24 4.79 0.8852 2/12/2019 0.021 m 0.0021 Kayne Anderson Mlp KYN 1.41 15.41 16.75 0.9200 2/13/2019 0.12 m 0.0031 Eaton Vance Sr Fltg EFR 1.07 13.2 14.98 0.8812 2/20/2019 0.071 m 0.0016 Voya Prime Rate Trst PPR 0.84 4.82 5.54 0.8700 2/8/2019 0.027 m 0.0013

