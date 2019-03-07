The Genius Way Amazon Finance Its Growth

Looking forward on the cash flow Amazon shares does not look expensive.

Amazon (AMZN) presented its financial report for 2018 the 31 of January. Sales grew by 31% and net profit by 237%.

One would expect the stock to soar with such numbers, but that didn't happen and I will explain why Amazon is not valued based on profits.

It seems strange but the CEO Jeff Bezos had almost made it a sport not to show any profits at all and instead prioritize growth. Benjamin Graham (the father of value investing) would hate Amazon.

When growth was high and net profits low, the stock soared rising over 2500% in the last 10 years. But now as profits grow the price of the stock flattens.

Revenues came in at 233 billion dollars. Net profits 10.1 billion, substantially up from 2017.

A major reason profits increase is the success of the cloud service Amazon Web Services (AWS), the business area reported revenues of 25.6 billion dollars and net profits 7.3 billion, a margin in this competitive space by 29%.

It helped the total operating market reached 5.5% in 2018 its highest level since 2004. Compared to the last ten year average operating margin of a mediocre 2.9%.

Sales growth has been the more impressive. On average increasing by 28.6 % the last ten years. In 2008 sales were 19 billion dollars, meaning sales has almost grown ten times since then.

How did Amazon finance such an enormous growth?

Numbers outstanding shares only increased 16% over the last ten year period. Debt increased a bit, but not much compared to the enormous sales growth. By 2008 net cash was 3 billion dollars, which now is a net debt of 7.6 billion.

One reason is of course that AMZN never paid out a single cent in dividends to shareholders, but the main reason is another: Large payments in advance have financed the growth.

Normal companies are usually drained of capital when sales increase. Working capital worsens as more cash is bound up in account receivables and stock in trade.

But for Amazon the opposite happens, the company receives cash much faster than it pays its suppliers.

Amazon almost made a sport out of it and have created a cash flow generating machine. According to the database Factset it takes on average 22 days until AMZN gets paid for selling goods. Stock stay on average 43 days in inventory until they are sold, improved from 47 days four years ago, a large reason for this may be the increased number of third parties sale on Amazons sites increased substantially.

Sales from third parties now stand for a whole 18% of the entire sales. Which means producers/other companies use Amazon's websites and pay them a fee for that, but put the stock in trade outside of Amazon.

The time between getting paid and payouts is a big deal

When credit sales on average is 22 days and the stock in trade turnover on average is 43 days it means it takes 65 days for the company to bring in the cash.

But because of Amazon's strong position they wait even longer with paying its suppliers. For example, Walmart (WMT), who is by some famous for push their suppliers to the limit usually pays its suppliers after 39 days on average.

For Amazon, that average is 95 days, about three months. And it has been increasing during the last years, ten years ago the average was 77 days.

The difference in time before the bills are paid, credit sales and trade in stock is called cash flow cycle and is a measurement of the efficiency of a company. Amazon is plus 30 days (95 minus 43 minus 22) and has been on that level for a couple of years.

Another way to look at these paid advances is to take a look at the operating capital, trade in stock minus account receivables minus debs to suppliers. For a normal company this end up positive, but there are some companies with a negative working capital.

What financed Amazon the success story?

In the case of Amazon this overflow of capital has been financing the growth, and it's not a small amount of money. The operational working capital was negative with 9 billion dollars in the report.

It has increased greatly during the last years, driven by growth. In 2008 it was at 1.3 billion dollars. Instead of taking up loans or issue new shares this money have been cleverly used. The excess capital has been used by Jeff Bezos for new and more efficient storage and the ever increasing size used to push the suppliers even more. Large yearly depreciation, 15 billion dollars during 2018, on storage and storage equipment have been weighing down the reported profits and made the profit margin mediocre.

But cash flow have every year been far above net profit. Last year free cash flow exploded to 17.3 billion dollars.

And there are no signs for a diminishing cash flow, on the contrary. The analytics are expecting a free cash flow, after depreciation on 28 billion dollars this year and a stunning 39 billion 2020. What we see now is that the previous year's high valuation come into reality.

Amazon has always had a high valuation based on traditional measurements. P/E is about 50 based on this year prognosis and the stock is trading at twelve times its own capital.

But cash flow is much more interesting to look at and if we look one and two years in advance the stock trades at about 21 and 16 times free cash flow.

2023 Amazon is expected to have 12% of the entire retail business in America.

Did you know?

Did you know about an Amazons affiliate system which enable any user to create an affiliate link for any object on www.amazon.com and receive a small percentage (usually between 4-8%, the higher the more that users' links are used) of that item's price if there is a sale?

This means that thousands of influencers, bloggers, writers, etc., are working very cheap for Amazon, they do not need to pay insurance or deal with unions or anything to that effect for all are freelancers. Free direct advertising many times with freelancers who bought the product once and do a review of the product.

This creates an unknown effect for most. If you search for a product on a search engine, what site do you usually get at the top? Amazon: s of course.

But why is that?

You may have heard the term SEO or search engine optimization. For those who do not know what it is, it is a term for making your site/platform rank higher on search engines. This matters a great deal since the top 3 results usually get 90% of the traffic.

And here come the other genius part of having a freelancing affiliate link to your page.

The best way to create a good SEO is to have lots of links to your site. There are numerous factors for a high rank, content being one obvious one. But the most or at least one of the most important SEO is to have more links coming to your site than your competitor.

Amazon gets for free thousands of thousands of incoming links to its site. Not only directing users, there but also strengthening www.amazon.com SEO ranking.

Here is a link I built using an Amazon link builder: [anyone who buys something using that link will give the affiliate (me) a small percentage of the item purchased].

Summary

So when a user buys something at Amazon, Amazon gets paid immediately, but also waits to pay the supplier and uses the time in between paying out the cash to grow their own business.

The user who bought at Amazon likely came there from an affiliate link or found the product because of the thousands (perhaps millions) of links coming into Amazon's platform.

In short, have users create links to your site without any costs for you. Links will strengthen your SEO ranking. When users buy from your site, get the cash immediately and wait with paying the supplier while you use that cash to grow your business.

Someone else work and someone else money = Genius.

Suppliers may not be happy the way they are treated by AMZN, but they have little choice, since it is far better to use the Amazon platform than having to pay for your own store and attract the customers to physically come to you.

Shareholders have in the past been greatly rewarded for holding AMZN shares and I see no reason why they shouldn't continue to be greatly rewarded in the future.

