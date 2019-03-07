Nicholas Ward's Dividend Growth Portfolio: February Results

February’s Monthly Portfolio Review is going to be somewhat similar to January’s. I’ve been fairly inactive when it comes to trading throughout 2019. I put a lot of cash to work in late December. Some of that activity spilled over into January. However, the sharp rebound that the market had off of the Christmas Eve lows has really taken its toll on the value that I see in the markets. Since I’m nearly full invested (with ~94% of my assets tied up in equities), I’ve been more than content to sit back and let my portfolio grow without new additions. With that said, I did make 3 trades this month (2 purchases and 1 sale). In this piece I will discuss those trades, my passive income stream, and my broader market outlook moving forward.

February Trades

The first move that I made in February was trimming some Nvidia (NVDA) shares and putting the proceeds into Alphabet (GOOGL). I sold some NVDA shares at $149.30 and used the cash it raised to add to my GOOGL position at $1135.78. The trade moved NVDA from overweight to underweight and increased my already overweight GOOGL weighting. GOOGL remains a top-5 position for me, jumping up ahead of AT&T into the 3rd overall position, behind only Apple (AAPL) and Disney (DIS).

I know that might seem like an odd trade to be made in a DGI portfolio. NVDA and GOOGL are growth, tech names, right? Yes, right. However, I’ve always said that I think it makes sense for investors (especially younger ones like me) to have some exposure to more speculative, high growth names within a DGI portfolio. Both of these names filled that niche.

But, before the trade, NVDA was pulling double duty as a high growth, speculative bet as well as a high dividend growth play, alongside more well known high dividend growth companies like Visa (V) and MasterCard (MA). NVDA initiated its dividend in 2013 and has increased it every year since. Since then, NVDA’s dividend has more than doubled (from $0.075/share to $0.16/share). The company’s dividend growth CAGR since early 2013 is double digits. However, the dividend growth has slowed in recent years, with the company only increasing its dividend by a penny during 2017 and 2018. This slowing dividend growth doesn’t meet my expectations. I think NVDA is a great company and a leader in an industry (A.I.) that has massive upside potential. However, for me to own a dividend growth investment with a yield less than 1%, I need to be able to count on double digit dividend growth year in and year out. So, since NVDA was no longer meeting this criteria, it simply became a high growth, speculative technology bet. And, when it entered that world completely, I decided that GOOGL was the better bet.

Part of the reason why NVDA’s dividend growth has slowed in recent years is because the company’s top and bottom line growth have slowed as well. NVDA has always been a highly valued stock, yet without the abnormally high growth, its valuation became more and more difficult for me to justify. When I sold some of my shares, they were trading for ~23x earnings. This isn’t a bad price for a stock that is posting strong, double digit growth like NVDA has been known for in recent years. However, it is an expensive price to pay for a name that is expected to post negative bottom-line growth for 2019, and that’s currently what analysts are projecting.

So, I decided to take some profits out of NVDA (I originally bought NVDA at $110 and $117 in early 2017) and put the new cash towards GOOGL, which just posted a great quarter and sold off in response. GOOGL is a cash flow machine and although it doesn’t pay a dividend, I wouldn’t be surprised to see more capital allocated to shareholder returns at some point in the future on this company. GOOGL is more diversified than NVDA, in my opinion. Right now, the vast majority of its sales and earnings comes from the search/digital ad business; however, I love what the company is doing in the cloud, A.I./automation, healthcare, security, and data center spaces (among many others). Basically, if there is an attractive growth industry in the tech sector, GOOGL has its hands in that cookie jar. That is comforting to me. And, considering the fact that GOOGL’s TTM valuation is basically in-line with NVDA’s and its forward P/E ratio is much cheaper, I decided to funnel even more of my assets into GOOGL shares.

In other words, I consider both of these names to be high quality, high growth companies, but this was a relative valuation trade that I felt comfortable making since dividend growth concerns were no longer playing a role in my decision making.

I should mention that I didn’t completely sell out of NVDA because I am very intrigued by this company’s long-term potential. The gaming space is huge now and will only continue to grow. NVDA is a leader there. Artificial intelligence and automation could totally revolutionize the world that we live in and NVDA is a leader there. The semi-conductor space is cyclical and NVDA’s cash flows are no match for GOOGL’s, yet I think it makes sense to maintain exposure to this company because I think that in a decade or two it has the potential to be one of the largest in the world.

That trade was made on February 5th and the only one trade that I made during the month came on the very last day, February 28th: I bought shares of Home Depot (HD) at $184.52. I wrote a focus ticker article recently outlining my rationale on that trade. Here’s the link.

In short, while I don’t think that HD represents great value right now trading at ~18x earnings, I was too impressed with the company’s recent dividend increase and the fact that it pushed HD’s current yield up to the 3% threshold not to buy shares. It’s so rare to find a company that offers a 3% yield and double digit dividend growth prospects. Because of my valuation concerns, my purchase here was relatively small. I bought a 1/3 HD position which represents ~0.5% of my overall portfolio. I’d be happy to add to HD on any further weakness, capping out my exposure somewhere in the 1.5% range due to HD’s debt/balance sheet.

Passive Income Stream

So, with the trading action out of the way, let’s focus on my favorite part of the portfolio: my passive income stream. Unfortunately, my income stream actually posted slight negative growth y/y in February, down about 1% compared to last year’s figure. This was because of trades that I made throughout the year in 2018. However, moving forward, I’m not concerned in the least.

Since I run an actively managed DGI portfolio, I don’t get the perfect stair step y/y increases. However, I also don’t manage my portfolio with monthly dividend growth in mind, but instead, yearly. Since I'm not yet retired and relying on the income that my portfolio generates, it doesn't bother me to see month to month fluctuations. There may come a day when I buy and sell stocks based upon budgeting concerns regarding monthly cash flows, but I'm not quite there yet.

With that in mind, it’s important to remember that my passive income stream posted ~21% y/y growth in January of this year and right now, forward income projections for March are pointing towards 22% growth y/y.

It looks like some of my activity last year has made the February/May/August/November dividend payments weaker, but on the year, I’m expecting to see total dividend growth of ~20% or more in 2019.

Total Returns

In January’s portfolio review, I noted that while I was happy about the fact that my portfolio posted growth of 5.56%, that was notably lower than the S&P 500’s January performance, which was up nearly 8%. I wasn’t happy about the ~2.5% lag that I started the year off with on a relative basis, but I said I knew I had another 11 months to make it up and I’m a firm believer that over the long-term, high quality companies outperform and that I’ve filled my portfolio with the highest quality companies. Well, in February I’ve began to make up some ground.

My portfolio was up 3.66% during the month compared to the SPY’s 2.97% performance. I’m still lagging the major index on the year, but I’m happy to have closed the gap a bit. Here’s to hoping that trend continues!

Conclusion

In the 2019 expectations interview that I had with Seeking Alpha editors at the end of last year, I said that I thought the market would provide mid-high single digit returns in 2019. Well, I don’t know whether or not this is good or bad, but we’ve already achieved those results and we’re just a couple of months into the year.

Granted, I’m no soothsayer, so this prediction should be taken with a grain of salt. However, slowing growth expectations popping up both domestically and internationally gives me some cause for concern. Those concerns have been justified in the Q1 earnings season, with a fair amount of negative earnings revisions. I don’t think we’re due for a crash, but I will say that I don’t expect the market to be a lot higher at the end of the year than where it lies today.

That doesn’t mean that I think it’s time to close up shop until 2020. It doesn’t mean that I’m planning on selling my stocks and waiting until weakness arrives to put the cash back to work (while I would lock in large profits by doing so, it would be a huge tax burden and would totally destroy my passive income stream). Although I’m not trading much, that doesn’t mean that I’m not working. I’m regularly monitoring the market and my holdings. I’m allowing my dividends to pool up and augment my cash position. And, I’m refining my watch lists and preparing for future weakness.

If 2019 is anything like 2018 (and thus far, I think they’re shaping up eerily similar with regard to a big boom early in the year) then I expect to see volatility in the near-term. Thankfully, we don’t have the exuberance associated with the bitcoin boom to really push the market to truly irrational levels causing a big bust like we saw last February. I think there’s still a fair bit of skepticism in the market due to political issues, questions surrounding the Federal Reserve and its normalization process, and the ongoing trade wars/skirmishes that have caused many investors and analysts alike to fear a global slowdown or even recession in 2019 or 2020. This skepticism is a good thing.

To me, healthy markets climb walls of worry (slowly). As a dividend growth investor, I’m all about getting wealthy slowly. I’d much rather operate in this type of environment than one where everyone thinks we’re headed to the moon. So, with that in mind, I welcome volatility in the future. Being prepared for it and the uncomfortable emotions that come along with selloffs is important. I think relatively quiet times like this is the best time to prepare mentally for more turbulent waters.

If you haven’t been following these monthly updates, here’s a link to the January update and my 2018 review piece that breaks down the entire portfolio. Being that next month’s update will coincide with the end of the quarter, I’ll provide updated single stock weightings then.

If you enjoyed this piece, please stay tuned for the upcoming Seeking Alpha marketplace service that I'm currently working on, The Dividend Growth Investor Club. I'm hoping that this will be a place where income-oriented individuals can come together and discuss their ideas as we all pursue financial freedom. I'll be posting a variety of exclusive content, including single stock research, sector DGI watch lists chock-full of relevant fundamental data and sample portfolios with different target dividend yield and growth thresholds for Club members. We're in the final stretch now folks. SA editors and I are working hard and I hope to have the service launched in the next week or so.

Disclosure: I am/we are long AAPL, DIS, T, GOOGL, NVDA, HD, MA, V. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.