Vector Group's Dividend Isn't Sustainable

Image source: Petritap

By Callum Turcan

Vector Group Limited (VGR) is primarily a tobacco company accompanied by a smaller real estate operation. The firm’s Liggett Group and Vector Tobacco subsidiaries sell discount tobacco products under the Pyramid, Eagle 20’s, Grand Prix, Liggett Select, EVE, and various other brands in the United States. Citing data from Management Science Associates, Vector Group reported that it had 4% of the US cigarette market by volume in 2018. Net operating cash flow generated from the sale of discount tobacco products is primarily used to cover Vector Group’s 14% yield as of this writing, however, we question the sustainability of those payouts over the long term.

As Vector Group’s tobacco subsidiaries have no foreign operations, the company is entirely dependent on the US cigarette market which is in terminal decline. The biggest reason for its high yield is due to its stock price getting cut in half since the end of 2017, and not due to strong underlying cash flow growth.

Real estate overview

Before getting into that, a comment on Vector Group’s real estate operations. The company owns New Valley LLC, an entity that seeks to invest in real estate properties and projects. That subsidiary now controls 100% of Douglas Elliman Realty LLC after New Valley bought out the remaining 29% stake in the company it didn’t already own at the end of last year. Douglas Elliman Realty bills itself as such:

“Douglas Elliman Real Estate is the largest brokerage in the New York Metropolitan area and the third largest residential real estate company nationwide. With more than 7,000 agents, the company operates approximately 113 offices in New York City, Long Island, The Hamptons, Westchester, Connecticut, New Jersey, Florida, California, Colorado and Massachusetts. Moreover, Douglas Elliman has a strategic global alliance with London-based Knight Frank Residential for business in the worldwide luxury markets spanning 60 countries and six continents.”

What a tobacco company is doing investing in real estate projects and participating in real estate-oriented services is a different matter. There are no obvious synergies here. Arguably, the appeal of investing in real estate for a tobacco company is that it allows the firm to move into a growing market (one with a promising long-term outlook) while taking advantage of its access to capital markets (made possible through domestic tobacco product sales, which has a very dour long-term outlook). While we recognize that Vector Group has done a good job pursuing projects with a high return on invested capital (excluding goodwill) over the past few years, the company isn’t focusing on its core business as much as it should.

Smoking problems

The CDC reported that US cigarette sales dropped by almost 4% in 2017 from 2016 levels, slipping down to 249 billion cigarettes. Using Management Science Associates’ data that was provided in Vector Group’s 2018 10-K filing, it appears that the US cigarette market slipped further to 235 billion units last year (obtained by using Vector Group’s 2018 cigarette sales volume and market share). A CDC survey conducted in 2017 indicated only 14% of American’s were still tobacco smokers, down from 16% in 2016. Tobacco smoking among high school students had fallen to an all-time low of just 9%, indicating there isn’t room for optimism going forward.

While America’s e-cigarette market has been booming, Vector Group hasn’t been able to cash in on that upside. Its ZOOM e-cig offering has apparently floundered so the company decided to sweep that asset under the rug. Take a look at this statement from Vector Group’s 2018 annual report:

“As a result of the reduction in e-cigarette activities, results from our e-cigarette operations are now included in the Corporate and Other Segment and 2017 and 2016 information has been recast to conform to the 2018 presentation.”

Companies reclassify underperforming segments in order to draw attention away from those assets. If you aren’t Juul Labs, then you may be missing out if you’re an American tobacco company. However, Altria Group Inc (MO) had to pay $12.8 billion for a 35% stake in Juul Labs back in December 2018. For reference, Vector Group’s market capitalization stands at $1.6 billion as of this writing, making such a move impossible and likely unwarranted given the high valuation Altria Group had to pay.

It appears that Vector Group isn’t making a significant, or any, revenue from e-cigarette sales as its "Corporate and Other Segment" reported no revenue last year. Not more much information on the subject was made readily available.

The tobacco market in America is in terminal decline and Vector Group doesn’t have the means to aggressively push into the e-cigarette market. Over time, the company’s operating cash flow generation will come under tremendous pressure as long-term declines in its cigarette sales volumes are inevitable. There are ways Vector Group can stall the inevitable in the medium term, but farther out, American tobacco players are catering to a market with an expiration date that keeps getting nearer and nearer.

Image shown: Vector Group’s tobacco brands – Image source: Vector Group's IR presentation

Medium-term relief

In the near term, Vector Group has been successful at stealing market share from its competitors:

“Liggett’s retail market share increased to 4.1% for the fourth quarter of 2018 and 4.1% for the year ended December 31, 2018, compared to 4.0% for the fourth quarter of 2017 and 3.9% for the year ended December 31, 2017. Compared to the fourth quarter of 2017, Liggett’s retail shipments declined by 1.7% while the overall industry’s retail shipments declined by 5.0%. Compared to the year ended December 31, 2017, Liggett’s retail shipments increased by 1.1% while the overall industry’s retail shipments declined by 4.8%, according to data from Management Science Associates, Inc.”

Having the ability to push through price increases has been a necessary ingredient in maintaining its financial position. Tobacco products have inelastic demand curves, but due to the ability to substitute one cigarette brand for another, price increases need to be pursued across all major brands in order for the industry to truly take advantage of that (which has generally been the case in the recent past). As Vector Group sells discount brand cigarettes through various subsidiaries, having the ability to continuously push through price increases speaks favorably for its ability to keep winning over value-oriented consumers:

“Liggett increased the list price of PYRAMID, LIGGETT SELECT, EVE and GRAND PRIX by $1.00 per carton in September 2018, $0.90 per carton in March 2018, $1.00 per carton in September 2017 and $0.80 per carton in March 2017. Liggett increased the list price of EAGLE 20’s by $1.00 per carton in September 2018 and $1.00 per carton in November 2017. On February 25, 2019, Liggett increased the list price of PYRAMID, EAGLE 20’s, LIGGETT SELECT, EVE and GRAND PRIX by $1.10 per carton.”

Those price increases have had a noticeably favorable impact on Vector Group’s financial performance seeing as how its "Tobacco" revenue climbed up from $1.0 billion in 2016 to $1.1 billion in 2018, good for 10% growth over two years. Company wide, Vector Group's sales grew by 11% vs. 2016 levels to $1.9 billion last year.

During that period, its "Tobacco" operating income climbed by 4% to $247 million, which represented most of the company’s income generation. Note that while its "Real Estate" revenue climbed by 12% over this period to $759 million, that division’s operating income tanked to just $3 million last year. Its operating income weakened by 5% over that period to $224 million.

Still not enough

Price increases and market share gains haven’t been enough to enable Vector Group to fully cover its dividend with free cash flow. The company generated $182 million in net operating cash flow in 2018 yet spent $18 million on capital expenditures and $225 million on its dividend payments. While its net operating cash flow has firmed up from $98 million in 2016 and $132 million in 2017, the company would have to continue posting double-digit growth rates to bridge the gap. Considering the structural problems facing Vector Group, that's one tall order.

At the end of 2018, Vector Group’s current ratio came in at 1.8x and the firm exited the year with more than $0.7 billion in cash and investment securities on hand. The company exited 2018 with more than $1.6 billion in total debt when not factoring in the “fair value of derivatives embedded within convertible debt.” Vector Group's net debt load of $0.9 billion at the end of last year weighs negatively on its ability to keep making good on hefty dividend payments going forward.

Image shown: A comparison between our expectations of Vector Group's future expected free cash flow and balance sheet health relative to expected dividends on a cumulative basis over the next five years.

We use our Dividend Cushion Ratio to gauge the long-term sustainability of a firm’s dividend strength. That ratio is based off our free cash flow projections for the firm over the next five years, plus/minus the net cash/debt position of the company, which is then divided by the company’s expected dividend payments over that period. Any ratio below 0.5x earns a very poor Dividend Safety rating, and Vector Group currently sports a Dividend Cushion Ratio of -0.2x. There's a very real ongoing concern that Vector Group won’t be able to keep making good on its dividend payments, and it would require a major structural change in the domestic tobacco market for that to change.

Concluding thoughts

At $11.40 per share at the time of this writing, Vector Group is trading at the lower end of its expected outcomes, which is derived from our rigorous discounted cash flow analysis (its share price still falls within the fairly valued yellow line on the graph below, however, if its share price fell into the green, it'd be much more attractive of an opportunity). That being said, readers should be cautious when viewing the firm's tantalizingly high yield, as our Dividend Cushion Ratio indicates those payouts aren’t sustainable. America’s tobacco industry is in terminal decline, and Vector Group has yet to prove it has what it takes to make a serious amount of money in real estate.

Image shown: Vector Group’s range of potential fair value estimate outcomes.

Disclosure: The author of this piece does not own any of the companies mentioned above. Always do your own due diligence before investing.

Disclaimer: This article or report and any links within are for information purposes only and should not be considered a solicitation to buy or sell any security. Valuentum is not responsible for any errors or omissions or for results obtained from the use of this article and accepts no liability for how readers may choose to utilize the content. Assumptions, opinions, and estimates are based on our judgment as of the date of the article and are subject to change without notice.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. Business relationship disclosure: Callum Turcan works as an independent contributor for Valuentum Securities.