Are 46 Fortune Best Public Co's To Work At Worth Buying In 2019?

$5k invested in the lowest-priced five 2019 top-yield best publicly held working environments showed 49.96% LESS net gain than that from $5k invested in all ten. Big high-price behemoths led the 2019 best yield working environments.

Fortune's annual survey of the 100 best companies to work for turned up 46 publicly owned entities. Here's another list to test our dog metrics.

Actionable Conclusions (1-10): Analysts Estimated 15.64% To 27.35% Net Gains By Ten Fortune Best PCs To Work In 2019

Four of ten top dividend-yielding best places to work stocks found their way into the top ten gainers for the coming year based on analyst 1-year target prices. (They are tinted gray in the chart below). Thus, our yield-based forecast for best place to work stocks was certified 40% accurate by broker target forecasts.

source: YCharts

FBPTW (1) GAINERS M19-20

Projections based on estimated dividend returns from $1000 invested in each of the highest yielding stocks and their aggregate one year analyst median target prices, as reported by YCharts, created the 2019-20 data points. Note: one-year target prices from one analyst were not applied (n/a). Ten probable profit-generating trades projected by brokers to March, 2020 were:

Activision Blizzard Inc (ACTI) was projected to net $273.46, based on dividends plus a median target estimate from thirty-three brokers, less broker fees. The Beta number showed this estimate subject to volatility 18% less than the market as a whole.

Delta Air Lines Inc (AHT) was projected to net $271.23, based on dividends, plus mean target price estimates from twenty-one analysts, less broker fees. The Beta number showed this estimate subject to volatility 8% more than the market as a whole.

Encompass Health Corp (EHC) netted $271.15 based on a median target price estimate from sixteen analysts plus dividends, less broker fees. The Beta number showed this estimate subject to volatility 28% less than the market as a whole.

FedEx Corp (FDX) was projected to net $223.26, based on dividends, plus a median target price estimate from twenty-nine analysts, less broker fees. The Beta number showed this estimate subject to volatility 63% over the market as a whole.

Capital One Financial Corp (COF) was projected to net $214.18, based on target price estimates from twenty-four analysts, plus annual dividend, less broker fees. The Beta number showed this estimate subject to volatility 26% more than the market as a whole.

AbbVie Inc (ABBV) was projected to net $214.06 based on dividends, plus the median target price from estimates by eighteen analysts, less broker fees. The Beta number showed this estimate's volatility 17% above the market as a whole.

AT&T Inc (T) was projected to net $206.71, based on dividends, plus target price estimates from twenty-nine analysts, less broker fees. The Beta number showed this estimate subject to volatility 41% less than the market as a whole.

Camden Property Trust (CPT) was projected to net $203.93, based on a median target estimate from six analysts, plus dividends, less broker fees. The Beta number showed this estimate subject to volatility 15% less than the market as a whole.

Goldman Sachs Group Inc (GS) was found to net $169.29 based on the median target price estimate from twenty-nine analysts plus dividends, less broker fees. The Beta number showed this estimate subject to volatility 23% more than the market as a whole.

Comcast Corp (CMSCA) finished the list with a projected net gain of $156.39, based on the median target price estimate from thirty-two analysts, plus their estimated annual dividend, less broker fees. The Beta number showed this estimate subject to volatility 10% over the market as a whole.

The average net gain in dividend and price was estimated at 22.04% on $10k invested as $1k in each of these ten stocks. This gain estimate was subject to average volatility 5% over the market as a whole.

Source:YCharts

FBPTW (1B) LOSERS M19-20

Actionable Conclusions (11 & 12): (Bear Alerts) Analysts Expected Two Fortune Best PCs To Work In 2019 To Lose 3.67% & 5.4% By March, 2020

The probable losing trades revealed by Y-Charts to 2020 were:

Kronos Inc (KRO) projected a loss of $36.70 net per a median of target estimates from three analysts, including dividends, and broker fees. The Beta number showed the average volatility of this estimate 104% over the market as a whole.

Intuit Inc (INTU) projected a loss of $54.04 net per the median of target estimates from twenty-two analysts, including dividends, and broker fees. The Beta number showed the average volatility of this estimate 19% over the market as a whole.

The average net loss in dividend and price was estimated at 45.37% on $2k invested as $1k in each of these two dogs. This loss estimate was subject to average volatility 62% more than the market as a whole.

The Dividend Dogs Rule

Stocks earned the "dog" moniker by exhibiting three traits: (1) paying reliable, repeating dividends, (2) their prices fell to where (3) yield (dividend/price) grew higher than their peers. Thus, the highest yielding stocks in any collection became known as "dogs." More precisely, these are, in fact, best called, "underdogs".

46 Fortune Publicly-Owned Best Places To Work Stocks For 2019 By Target Gains

Source: YCharts

46 Fortune Publicly-Owned Best Places To Work Stocks For 2019 By Yield

Source: YCharts

Actionable Conclusions (11-20) Yield Metrics Ranked 10 Top Fortune Best Places To Work Co's

Top ten best places to work companies selected 3/5/19 by yield represented eight of eleven Morningstar sectors.

One communication services representative was the top yield Fortune best place to work company, AT&T Inc (T) [1]. The first of two healthcare workplaces placed second by yield, AbbVie Inc (ABBV) [2], while the other healthcare representative placed tenth, Novo Nordisk A/S (NVO) [10].

A basic materials firm placed third, Kronos Worldwide Inc (KRO) [3]. Then two financial firms placed fourth and ninth, First American Financial Corp (FAF) [4], and Synchrony Financial (SYF) [9]. Then, a real estate firm placed fifth, Camden Property Trust (CPR) [5].

A lone consumer cyclical sector representative in the top ten took the sixth spot, Cheesecake Factory Inc (CAKE) [6]. Then an industrial firm placed seventh, Delta Air Lines Inc DAL) [7].

Finally, a single technology representative placed eighth, Cisco Systems Inc (CSCO) [8], to complete the top ten Fortune best places to work by yield.

Actionable Conclusion: (21) Top Ten Fortune Publicly-Owned Best Places To Work Stocks For 2019 Showed 15.47% To 28.46% Price Upsides To March, 2020; (22) Two Downsides Were Noted

Source: YCharts

To quantify top dog rankings, analyst mean price target estimates provided a "market sentiment" gauge of upside potential. Added to the simple high-yield "dog" metrics, analyst mean price target estimates became another tool to dig out bargains.

Analysts Estimated A 49.96% Disadvantage For 5 Highest Yield, Lowest Priced Fortune Publicly-Owned Best Places To Work To March, 2020

Ten top Fortune best places to work companies were culled by yield for this update. Yield (dividend / price) results verified by YCharts did the ranking.

Source: YCharts

As noted above, top ten Fortune best places to work companiesselected 3/5/19 showing the highest dividend yields represented eight of eleven Morningstar business sectors.

Actionable Conclusions: Analysts Charted 5 Lowest-Priced Of Ten Highest-Yield Fortune Publicly-Owned Best Places To Work (23) Delivering 5.00% Vs. (24) 9.99% Net Gains by All Ten, Come March 2020

Source: YCharts

$5000 invested as $1k in each of the five lowest-priced stocks in the top ten Fortune best places to work kennel by yield were predicted by analyst 1-year targets to deliver 49.96% LESS gain than $5,000 invested as $.5k in all ten. The sixth lowest priced Fortune Delta Air Lines Inc (DAL), was projected to gain 27.12%.

Source: YCharts

The five lowest-priced Fortune best places to work as of March 5 were: Kronos Worldwide Inc (KRO); AT&T Inc (T); Synchrony Financial (SYF); Cheesecake Factory Inc (CAKE); Novo Nordisk A/S (NVO), with prices ranging from $14.97 to $49.68.

Five higher-priced Fortune best places to work as of March 5 were: Delta Air Lines Inc (DAL); First American Financial Corp (FAF); Cisco Systems Inc (CSCO); AbbVie Inc (ABBV); Camden Property Trust (CPT), whose prices ranged from $49.72 to $99.11.

The distinction between five low-priced dividend stocks and the general field of ten reflected Michael B. O'Higgins' "basic method" for beating the Dow. The scale of projected gains based on analyst targets added a unique element of "market sentiment" gauging upside potential. It provided a here-and-now equivalent of waiting a year to find out what might happen in the market. Caution is advised, since analysts are historically only 20% to 80% accurate on the direction of change and just 0% to 20% accurate on the degree of change.

The net gain/loss estimates above did not factor in any foreign or domestic tax problems resulting from distributions. Consult your tax advisor regarding the source and consequences of "dividends" from any investment.

Stocks listed above were suggested only as possible reference points for your Most Admired WallStar stock purchase or sale research process. These were not recommendations.

Disclaimer: This article is for informational and educational purposes only and should not be construed to constitute investment advice. Nothing contained herein shall constitute a solicitation, recommendation or endorsement to buy or sell any security. Prices and returns on equities in this article except as noted are listed without consideration of fees, commissions, taxes, penalties, or interest payable due to purchasing, holding, or selling same.

Graphs and charts were compiled by Rydlun & Co., LLC from data derived from www.indexarb.com; YCharts.com; finance.yahoo.com; analyst mean target price by Thomson/First Call in YahooFinance. Star dog photo: dog-breeds-working-blogspot.com

Disclosure: I am/we are long CSCO, T. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.