Morneau Shepell Inc. (MSIXF) CEO Stephen Liptrap on Q4 2018 Results - Earnings Call Transcript

Stephen Liptrap

Thank you, Maude [ph]. Good morning everyone and thank you for joining us today. On the call with me today is Scott Milligan, our Chief Financial Officer. Yesterday, after market’s closed, we released our financial results for the fourth quarter and full year of 2018. You can access the news release, financial statement and our MD&A on our website at morneausheppel.com.

Today I will start things off with a review of our business highlights in the fourth quarter and then for the year as a whole. Then Scott will review our financial results in more detail. As usual, we will open the call to questions.

No surprise, we are very pleased with the fourth quarter and our strong revenue growth of 28% and adjusted EBITDA growth at 29.7%. Organic growth of 7.8% was very solid in the quarter. There is a good story behind these numbers and for those of you who follow the company, I expect you already know one of the biggest reasons for the jump in year-over-year quarterly growth.

Obviously, the LifeWorks acquisition that we completed in July made a large contribution, and shortly I will talk about how we are progressing with integrating LifeWorks and why the acquisition is strategic to where we're going.

The other half of the growth story in the fourth quarter relates to the largest client win in our history, with Prudential Retirement. Our new client relationship really came to life in providing services in Q4, the defined benefit administration engine inside if you will, to support some 250 of Prudential Retirement’s clients.

Bottom line, we are pleased by our results in the fourth quarter and how all our core businesses are performing. Looking at 2018 as a whole, Morneau Shepell delivered another year of profitable growth that met our expectations.

From a consolidated reports results perspective, which includes LifeWorks, our revenues reached $722.3 million in 2018, increasing $97.2 million or 15.5% compared to the previous year. Organic revenue grew 5.3% and adjusted EBITDA 15.7%. 2018 was strategic in the evolution of our company for reasons other than financial results. It strengthened our unique competitive position as a power brand in the well-being space.

This idea of being a power brand in employee well-being is something we have started talking a lot more about. It boils down to this: In different segments of the HR industry, arguably in every industry of consequence there are clear leaders with the competencies, market share, technologies and the brand to establish a sustainable competitive advantage over everyone else, the go-to-brand you might say.

With the acquisition of LifeWorks we can build that sustainable competitive advantage that go-to-brand in the well-being space that brings together the best of both companies that are now one. LifeWorks brings to Morneau Shepell the foundation of a cloud based HR platform and user applications for providing the employees of our clients with access to a number of well-being services.

What we're now doing is accelerating our plans to further develop that platform to extend that to everything that a person needs to support their mental, physical, financial and social well-being and to do so across what we call the continuum of care. At one end of that continuum there are reward and recognition programs to create a healthy social environment in the workplace, all towards improving productivity factors like employee engagement.

At the other end there are solutions for providing clinical support and therapies for the most complex mental health issues, the kind of serious issues that put people on disability and interfere with their functioning at work to say at the least. And in between across the continuum you have well-being services the basically run the gamut, from Elder Care, to Student Support, to fiscal fitness coaching you name it, along with solutions for retirement, planning and pensions that enable financial well-being.

By evolving the LifeWorks cloud based platform and combining it with the deep network of clinical treatment providers and expertise that Morneau Shepell has long been known for, we are transforming to market now coming together. The market of employee and family assistance programs and the market for well-being services in areas like rewards and recognition.

And in this evolving market our cloud based HR platform has the potential to become a market standard in support of our brand. What I’ve just talked about is to be clear, a work in progress, but as LifeWorks and Morneau Shepell become more integrated every day, the reality on the ground is very positive.

LifeWorks significantly scale their business with some 500 new employees, 4200 customers and 105 million in profitable largely recurring revenues, post-acquisition we also diversified geographically. Our revenues outside Canada, in the U.S. and beyond increased from some 15% to 24% by year end. The question we are expecting today and I'm happy to get ahead of it here, is how the integration of LifeWorks going.

Operationally, we are on track. All the things we wanted to see happening are. We are getting good reaction to our cloud based platform from clients and our funnel is building as expected. There is more work to do of course. Becoming a market standard doesn't happen overnight, but today most definitely we are the power brand in the well-being space and we have a strategy for how we can leverage our brand as we go forward with a cloud based HR platform.

Now let's turn to some client wins. As I mentioned earlier in 2018, we acquired our largest ever client during the year Prudential Retirement, as a result of this win we are accelerating the growth of our U.S. business that we expect to continue in the double digit range, especially in competing for contracts to administer pension and benefit plans for governments and other large organizations.

We expanded our existing relationship with the current financial institution to include the LifeWorks total well-being platform. We’ll be covering approximately 55,000 Canadian employees initially, with a goal of expanding to the U.S. in 2020 to cover 22, 000 more employees.

We have won a three year contract from the multinational technology company as their EAP provider for 30,000 employees in 50 countries outside the U.S. The initial RFP was for one country in Europe, but because they liked our clinical model and digital capabilities, the opportunity became a global one.

We also added the Ontario Ministry of the Treasury Board Secretariat as a new client, which further strengthens our existing relationships with the province of Ontario. We will be providing actuarial services over the next three years for the plan that covers approximately 85,000 active and 70,000 inactive, retired if you will, Provincial Government Employees.

We extended our defined benefit in health and welfare administration relationship with Rio Tinto Canada to provide pension, payroll and servicing for their Canadian Defined Benefit Pension Plans. The contract is for processing the pensions for 20,000 members.

We have been selected deliver mental health support using our iCBT platform as part of a pilot project for provincial government. Our proven track record in mental health helped us win this, along with our ability to adapt to the expanding mandate of the public sector in the area of mental health.

From a geographic market perspective, I would characterize what happened in Canada, our home market as another solid year of solid single digit growth across our core businesses. While our strong focus for the foreseeable future it's about sustaining our dominant Canadian market position while accelerating growth in the U.S., today we're operating or providing solutions in some 162 countries worldwide.

As we see it, we expect our cloud based platform to be a strategic asset that's further expanding our business globally when it makes prudent sense to do so. And finally, during a year of major changes for us in 2018, we maintain strong client satisfaction levels across all parts of our business.

As we move into this year, this is where our company is positioned today. We are the only provider that integrates the four key pillars of well-being. Building our large market share employee and family assistance programs and well-being solutions with LifeWorks acquisition makes us the world's largest provider in these market spaces.

We are the largest administrator of retirement and benefit plans in Canada, with a fast growing U.S. business with some 7 million people covered under our plans. We are the largest provider of Integrated Absence Management Solutions in Canada.

Looking ahead, we are confident that our combination of technology enabled HR solutions, our cloud based HR platform and our deep pool of talent and expertise provides unique and sustainable differentiation to take our business forward.

On that note, let me turn the call over to Scott.

Scott Milligan

Thanks Stephen and good morning. As Stephen noted, we had a strong fourth quarter to complete an eventful and successful year that involved a major acquisition with a corresponding impact on our results. Adjusted EBITDA increased by $8.2 million to $35.7 million, a 29.7% increase compared to the same period last year.

Revenues in the quarter were $200.8 million, a 28% increase compared to the same period last year. LifeWorks generated revenue of $29.8 million in the period and the remaining increase came from our existing business, which had organic growth of 7.8%. Profit for the quarter was $3.5 million, which was comparable to the same period last year.

Turning to 2018 as a whole, revenue for the year reached $722.3 million, increasing by $97 million or 15.5% compared to the previous year. LifeWorks contributed $51.9 million of the revenue growth, while the remaining increase came from all four lines of business which had organic growth of 5.3%. Adjusted EBITDA increased by $18.5 million to $137 million, primarily due to revenue growth, margin improvements and contributions from the LifeWorks acquisition.

Our 12 month rolling normalized payout ratio was 61.2% compared to 59.7% in the same period last year. Profit for the year decreased by $11.2 million to $21.8 million compared to $33 million in the prior year. Profit was impacted by LifeWorks acquisition related expenses, including acquired intangible amortization charges, transaction and integration costs totaling $24.9 million or $19.7 million after tax.

As you know the acquisition of LifeWorks changes the composition of our business mix. There is more emphasis than ever on international growth on the one hand, and on the other we have a deeper presence in well-being markets like reward and recognition, not previously one of our core businesses.

In this changing context and post-acquisition of LifeWorks specifically, I want to reassure you that our business model remains very robust and that our financial position is strong. Going forward that business model as it was before is based on strong and growing profitability year-over-year, built on the foundation of a strong and growing pipeline. The model is also based on market leadership in key businesses and the ability to keep innovating with new solutions that meet the demands of a changing market.

And finally maybe most importantly, we have a history, a long track record of building sustainable and trusting relationships with clients, doing business year-after-year and sometimes decade-after-decade.

This year we expect our core-Canadian business to keep producing growth in the mid-single digits. We expect to continue maintaining a higher growth profile in the U.S. and in emerging services, the result of both the LifeWorks acquisition and organic growth.

As we move forward to 2019, we do so with the confidence that Morneau Shepell is well positioned strategically, operationally and financially to deliver profitable growth that meets our expectations and yours.

And with that, I’ll turn the call back to Steven.

Stephen Liptrap

Thanks a lot Scott. We’d be pleased to now open the lines for questions. Maude, please go ahead.

Question-and-Answer Session

Operator

Thank you Mr. Liptrap. [Operator Instructions]. Our first question is from Stephanie Price from CIBC. Please go ahead.

Stephanie Price

Good morning.

Stephen Liptrap

Good morning Stephanie.

Stephanie Price

On the Prudential contract, I was wondering if you talk a bit about the rollout of that contract and how we should be thinking about the organic growth coming from it in 2019.

Scott Milligan

Yes Stephanie, its Scott. We went live with Prudential in the beginning of the fourth quarter. So it's built into our run rate going forward. So you'll see, you should see growth in the first three quarters of this year from prudential and then it will be fairly steady from there on.

Stephanie Price

Perfect, thanks. And then I know it’s still early in the integration, but could you talk a bit more about the organic growth outlook for LifeWorks and whether it's changed at all from your initial assumption.

Stephen Liptrap

Yes Stephanie, its Stephen here. Let me put the two businesses together, which we're now calling LifeWorks, which is a Legacy LifeWorks business with our Legacy ESS business.

As we look at that, I think as we look at – as we think about the Canadian market, we would expect mid-single digit growth to continue in that market. As you know we have significant market share, but on the growth profile we had the opportunity to move clients from our core platform over to an enhanced platform. So we think that will continue to drive mid-single digit growth.

As we think about the U.S. market obviously being a larger market and us having less market share, we would continue to see double digit growth in that market.

Stephanie Price

Okay, great. And then salary expenses got a bit higher than we had expected. Was there anything one time or seasonal there or how should we think about this? Is this only run rate?

Scott Milligan

I don't think there's too much seasonal in there Stephanie. I mean the fourth quarter is always, it’s a little less margin than some of the other quarters, because there is a little less activity. So I think it's more about – the salaries are pretty consistent through the year, but revenue was up and down a little bit with activity.

Stephanie Price

Got you. Okay, thanks very much.

Operator

Thank you. Our following question is from Graham Ryding from TD Securities. Please go ahead.

Graham Ryding

Hi, good morning. So on the LifeWorks cross-sell to your existing Canadian EAP clients, can you just give us a little bit of color of actually what that process involved or how are you actually going about, you know sort of promoting your enhanced services to your existing client base.

Stephen Liptrap

Yes, thanks Graham. Its Steven here. What we are doing is, we have assigned to all of our clients on a regular basis account managers or client success managers and they open the door for us to talk to those clients around what's new, what are the services we are offering, etcetera.

So we have been going really hard over the last number of months basically at our client requests to come in and demonstrate all of the offerings on our LifeWorks platform, which is we are starting to think about it as our cloud-based well-being platform.

Those conversations are going very well. We've seen a tremendous amount of interest in having an integrated one stop shop for all well-being needs and we have started seeing some clients convert. As you said, it is early on, but we continue to have very positive conversations and we are starting to see some conversions.

Graham Ryding

And how many how many clients are you – do you currently have in Canada that’s subscribed to your EAP services?

Stephen Liptrap

If you think about our Legacy Business, it will probably be in the 4,000 to 5,000 range and LifeWorks would be a similar number on a global basis.

Graham Ryding

Okay, great. Scott just on the EBITDA margin. There is a few moving parts here, you've got your transformation project, synergies from LifeWorks and then IFRS 16. Can you sort of help us pull that all together in 2019 and thinking about the impact on your EBITDA margin?

Scott Milligan

Yeah so, let me try and take those in order. Synergies on LifeWorks, I think we talked about 10 million of synergies, so you can take that on the kind of run rate of revenue and that should be incremental to margins. But transformation is – although there's some savings, its – I think we talked last quarter about something in the neighborhood of $5 million to $6 million of savings and that's kind of where we are, so that should help support margins as well.

And IFRS 16 is really a standalone item and we will get you a specific number on that going forward as we head into Q1. But I think the order of magnitude; it's a little north of $10 million. It’s between $10 million and $15 million annually for those of you who are not as familiar of IFRS 15. It’s basically taking lease costs and converting them into amortization and interest expense.

Graham Ryding

Okay, great, and then just lastly where are you at in terms of your sort of run-rate, your striving for $10 million in 2019, where are you at in the process of...

Scott Milligan

Yeah, we are on track for those numbers Graham.

Graham Ryding

Okay, great, thank you.

Operator

Thank you [Operator Instructions]. [Foreign Language]. Our next question is from Jaeme Gloyn from National Bank Financial. Please go ahead.

Jaeme Gloyn

Yes, good morning.

Stephen Liptrap

Good morning, Jaeme.

Jaeme Gloyn

First question is related to LifeWorks and spare me a thing here for a second just. If I'm thinking about the revenue that was generated in Q2 or the two months of - sorry the two months of Q3 was about $22 million, so let's say run rate $33 million. This quarter we got about $30 million of revenues. I'm just wondering if you could talk to, why the decline? I guess first, do I have those numbers about right? And then second, why the decline and what's going on there?

Stephen Liptrap

Yeah Jaeme, so you are right in the numbers, you are wrong in the dates, because its two months and five days for Q2 – or Q3, pardon me. So it’s really order of magnitude, $10 million a month. So the Q3 number because it’s more than two months, it was $22 million.

Jaeme Gloyn

I see, so okay, the run rate for Q3 is $30 million and this is just a continuation of that run rate without any sort of moving parts. I was – is there anything going on with the Optum acquisition that LifeWorks had completed prior to your acquisition of LifeWorks or anything else you can speak to within the revenue numbers that could be moving up or down within LifeWorks specifically?

Scott Milligan

Yeah, I mean specifically the acquisition that was done just before we bought LifeWorks was the Australian piece, and it was fully onboard by the time we bought it. So no meaningful impact to the numbers and I mean it’s a relatively small piece of the business around 15% or so of the total and is doing well, but consistent.

Stephen Liptrap

And Jaeme, the only thing I would add – its Stephen here. Obviously that's a nice geography for us to be and as we think about on being a true global player and delivering services around the world. So we're quite happy and we're pleased that you were able to complete that acquisition before we completed the acquisition.

Jaeme Gloyn

Okay, great. And if I'm thinking about 2019 and LifeWorks' contributions to Morneau revenues at that sort of, let's say $30 million quarterly run rate today. I believe the acquisition sort of targets implied about a 3% organic growth rate on top of that. Is that kind of the right way to think about it as like a $120 million run rate plus the 3% organic growth for LifeWorks' contribution in 2019?

Scott Milligan

Yeah, I think we’d probably be a little disappointed if we only got three, but I think that’s – you know it’s not massively more than that.

Jaeme Gloyn

Okay, great. That’s it from me. Thank you.

Scott Milligan

Thanks Jaeme.

