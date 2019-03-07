British Fiscal Flow Annual Stock Market Trading Pattern

Strong credit creation is the mainstay of the current growth trend and is over 3% of GDP.

The nature of the new budget largely determines if the market will keep rising on an expansionary deficit budget or sink on an austerity budget, as does the global financial climate.

Since November 2016 each year, the national government passes its new budget and a spending splurge occurs in the months following causing flat markets to rise again.

At the start of each calendar year, surplus budget months remove money from the economy and flatten markets.

The purpose of this article is to assess the macro-fiscal flows for Britain and determine what effect these flows will have on the stock market and the economy.

National Budgets are set once every year and are announced in the House of Commons by the Chancellor of the Exchequer. The 2017 budget took place on Wednesday 22 November 2017, and the Chancellor presented the 2018 budget on Monday 29 October 2018.

Macro fiscal flows impact investment markets with a lagged effect of typically one month. A flow of funds now from government spending or bank credit creation will lead to a boost in investment markets one month later.

To understand the fiscal flows, one has to look at the balance of sectoral flows within the British economy using stock flow-consistent sectoral flow analysis.

Professor Wynne Godley first comprehended the strategic importance of the accounting identity, which says that measured at current prices, the government's budget balance, less the current account balance, by definition is equal to the private sector balance.

GDP = Federal Spending [G] + Non-Federal spending [P] + Net Exports [X].

As a percentage of GDP, all three sectors sum to zero and balance each other out.

The chart below shows the national budget information to January 2019.

The chart shows a pattern of money extraction in the first quarter of each calendar year followed by a series of injections of spending into the economy over the following three quarters. Britain has a net government spend into the economy of about 2% of GDP each year or about 19422 million GBP.

The next quarter will most likely also be a 'surplus' quarter whereby more money is taxed out of the private sector that is spent in. This 'surplus' is money deletion and after receipt of the money by the treasury appears it on no measure of any money stock such as M1, M2 or M3. The money ceases to exist - keyboarded out of existence.

If this 'surplus' had been earned by the private sector or the external sector, it would have added to a stock of savings and be able to be found in a bank account.

The British federal government is the sovereign currency issuer, and if it needed money to fund its operations, it could have keyboarded it into existence and spent it. It never needs to take it from another source through taxation or bonds.

The chart below shows credit creation by commercial banks over the over the last year.

Over the past calendar year, credit creation has been constructive and has added over 3.46% of GDP to the money supply or about US$90B.

The following chart shows the current account over a similar period:

Britain's current account is in deficit, meaning that it is swapping GBP credits, that it can make at no cost electronically on a keyboard, for real goods and services from foreign trade partners who are happy to save in GBP. This is a good situation to be in. Few understand the concept of the privilege that a coveted sovereign currency provides. It is essentially a free lunch earned from the quality and good standing of the currency. The stronger the currency, the more resources one can obtain with it.

Even at the highest levels, this concept is not understood. President Trump, for example, currently wants a weaker USD [which would buy less foreign goods and services] and wants to increase the export of American goods and services in exchange for foreign money that can be keyboarded into existence at essentially no cost by foreign central banks.

Sectoral Balances

Taking the above information for international and national macro-fiscal flows, one can calculate the sectoral balances, and these are shown in the table below.

(Source: Trading Economics dot com plus author calculations)

*Estimate to be updated when the end-of-year numbers are known.

#Forecast based on existing flow rates and plans.

The table shows one of the worst sectoral balances on the planet and in the developed world. Both the external sector and the government sector are draining the private sector with outflows.

The outflows are being paid for by the private domestic sector going into debt and also running down savings and assets.

The banks are enlarging the money supply at interest by about 3.46% of GDP, and the national government is shrinking it by -1% of GDP per annum, making a growth rate of over 2% of GDP per annum composed of credit money at interest. This is not a sustainable growth path for any nation.

Private debt is the private sector's deficit, and it is deeply in deficit as the chart below shows as a percentage of GDP.

The British private domestic sector has been deleveraging since the 2008 GFC boom-bust and is still well over 200% of GDP.

Impact on the Stock Market

Below is a chart of the stock market over the last ten years set above a chart of the national government budget and the current account balance over the same period.

The charts show that each year begins with the removal of money from the economy followed by addition of funds in the second quarter of each year.

Since 2017 new national budget starts in November of each year whereas before the budget was adopted in March. Despite this core change of budget adoption timing the flow of funds pattern has not changed as the chart below shows.

Money extraction occurs in January of each year with subsequent deficit months after that. One sees the budget has become more extractive as time has gone on. A net extraction of funds can now extend well into the first quarter of each year.

The chart below shows the national budget over a five-year range. Formerly once January was over national government spending tended to peak in the second quarter of each year after the national budget was adopted in March of each year. This is now likely to change with peak spending now occurring after November of each year following adoption of the national budget. This will most probably have the effect of smoothing national fiscal flows somewhat in that the fiscal drag from taxation in January may be offset with fresh national government spending at the same time. One needs several years of observation to confirm this change in the flow of funds.

When one contrasts this phenomenon with the stock market, in the chart above, one sees that generally speaking, each calendar year begins with a dip and then a recovery - money extraction followed by money injection.

It is quite clear to see what is going to happen next on the British stock exchange and how one can take advantage of it.

The national government surplus budget in the first quarter of 2019 will cause the stock market to ease as funds are removed from the economy. This dip can be bought.

After April, the largest agent in the economy, the federal government, begins spending again with its freshly authorized national budget and the stock market rises. This may now change to after November given the change of national budget timing introduced in 2016.

One must also observe the current account flow of funds and the global macro influences as well.

The current account outflows tend to peak at the first and last quarters of each year. This exacerbates the drain from the national government surplus budget early in the year and makes for a lower stock market low.

The chart below was kindly produced for me by Mr. Robert P. Balan as part of his PAM service and shows global financial flows for the five largest developed economies in the world. I recommend the PAM service for its advanced fiscal flow analytical capabilities.

The chart shows that global G5 bank balances are bottoming at present and will rise sharply into June 2019. This means that the British national spend will be taking place against a background climate of higher world fiscal flows and means that the British stock market is likely to perform well and summer and then sag into the end of the year as both national and international fiscal flows peter out. The British stock market may outperform others after November given the flow of funds from the newly adopted national budget.

An investor wishing to trade these stock market movements could do so using the following British ETF funds that mirror the broad stock market index:

(EWU) iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF (EWUS) iShares MSCI United Kingdom Small-Cap ETF (WBIA) WBI Bull|Bear Rising Income 2000 ETF (FLGB) Franklin FTSE United Kingdom ETF (NYSEARCA:HEWU) iShares Currency Hedged MSCI United Kingdom ETF (FKU) First Trust United Kingdom AlphaDEX Fund (DBUK) X-trackers MSCI United Kingdom Hedged Equity Fund

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.