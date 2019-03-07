Winning A Trade War: Easier Said Than Done

Reaching a trade deal with China is certainly warranted, but it's also very unlikely to tackle the the widening deficit.

The US trade deficit is at record highs haven't seen in over a decade.That's not what President Trump needs ahead of an Elections year.

If President Trump thought that winning a trade war is an easy-peasy task, came the trade data for 2018 and proved he is dead wrong.

There is no free lunch in the markets and there's no war which is easy to win.

Do you remember President Trump's tweet from March 2nd 2018 regarding how "easy" it is to win a trade war?

Well, one year later, and winning a trade war seems anything but easy.

Despite the many headlines (and tweets) that the US president has generated over the past year's regarding trade talks and possibly a trade deal, the US trade data released today (March 6th 2019) point to a completely different reality.

Not only that the US isn't winning the trade war, but the US trade deficit has actually jumped in 2018 to a decade high!

After a long-awaited delay, thanks to the government shutdown, trade data for December were finally released and, how to say it nicely?, this isn't President Trump was hoping for, or estimating one year ago.

The US trade data, released by the Central Bureau of Statistics reveals that the country's trade deficit jumped no less than 12.5% in 2018, despite - and perhaps because of -Trump's trade wars tactics.

According to the report, the US deficit was $59.B in December 2018, compared to a deficit of "only" $50.3B in December of last year. That's the largest monthly deficit on record since 2008!

The trade deficit for full year was $621B. Once again, the highest annual deficit since 2008.

While US exports increased by $148.9B in 2018 (representing an annual growth rate of 6.3%), imports increased by $217.7B (almost 50% more) during the same period.

A close examination of the data also reveals that the US deficit in goods trading rose to a level of $891.3B. That's the highest deficit ever recorded!

And if you don't believe that the trade war is for real, December saw the first Y/Y decline in global trade since January 2016. It was also the biggest decline since the financial crisis.

According to the OECD, trade tensions and political turmoil are taking a bigger bite out of the global economy than many expected, particularly in Europe (VGK, EZU, HEDJ, FEZ).

The 12.5% Y/Y increase in the US deficit illustrates Trump's failure to deal with the issue. Last March, the President tweeted that "trade wars are good, and easy to win". Today's data proves that trade wars are anything but easy to win.

It's ironic that the US trade deficit has widened and the Dollar (UUP) has strengthened amid all the heated trade rhetoric, the opposite of the stated goal.

No wonder President Trump is pressuring US trade negotiators to cut a deal with China (MCHI, FXI) soon in hope of fueling a market rally (SPY, DIA, QQQ, IWM), and ahead of a crucial Elections year.

