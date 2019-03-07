GoPro: Don't Buy The Bull Trap

I believe the company should be avoided as here are better investments out there.

GoPro performed nicely since the start of the year. Its stock gained more than 35%. A high short float might cause further short covering.

GoPro (GPRO) performed nicely since the start of the year. Its stock gained more than 35%. However, I believe the company should be avoided as there are better investments out there.

Introduction

GoPro was founded in 2002 by Nick Woodman—a surfer, skier and motorsports enthusiast in search of a better way to film himself and his friends surfing. What started with a 35mm camera and a wrist strap made from old wetsuits and plastic scraps has grown into an international company that has sold over 26 million GoPro cameras in more than 100 countries.

Why GoPro is fighting an uphill battle

GoPro is without a doubt a strong brand within its market. However, competition is on the rise and its niche market remains fairly small. Because of this, I believe GoPro's growth potential is limited and thus it's a stock that should be avoided.

If your market is small, it's hard to become a 'huge' company.

Market Research Future (MRFR) says that the action camera market will ascent to $7.64 billion by 2023. Compare this to the $522 billion in smartphones that's being sold every year (Statista) and it becomes clear that GoPro is fishing in a way smaller pond than other companies.

Also take into account that the "action camera market" is very wide compared to the actual market GoPro is targeting. GoPros are mostly bought by extreme sporters or social media professional photographers. This is an even smaller niche.

Now, fishing in a small pond is no problem if the pond is unattractive and doesn't attract new competitors that want to steal the little amount of fish your pond holds. Small-pond fishers could be making decent profits under these circumstances.

Unfortunately for GoPro, almost everyone wants to cannibalize its revenues.

If everyone wants to steal your fish, it's hard to defend your fish from being stolen.

GoPro has many, many competitors. While you're probably thinking about direct competitors such as Sony (SNE), Drift Innovation, Contour, Garmin (GRMN), JVC Kenwood, iON Worldwide, Rollei, Polaroid, Veho or other camera-companies, its indirect competitors, such as video game publishers and big tech companies such as Apple (AAPL), Netflix (NFLX), and Huawei are at least as important.

P.S.: the Insta360 One X seems a very serious GoPro competitor. The camera can record full 360 in 5.7K and has 18 MP. It cost €495, significantly cheaper than the GoPro Fusion which would cost me €629.99.

- Why video game publishers?

Because fewer people are motivated to practice extreme sports when they can just chill at home and play exciting video games. Video game publishers are competing for people's TIME. If people want to spend time playing their game, they won't be outside doing other things. Therefore, I consider video games publishers a threat for companies that rely on people going outdoors. The same goes for Netflix. Why go outside if you can Netflix 'n Chill? Of course, it doesn't mean that if you watch Netflix or play video games that you will never go outside, but you get my point that time has to be traded. The more time we spend on indoor entertainment, the less time there is to start practicing extreme sports and recording it/editing it/publishing it online.

-Why smartphone companies?

Well think about it. Why would regular consumers buy a $400+ action camera + accessories for the one time they practice an extreme sport? Why not use your $1000 smartphone? By now, almost all decent smartphones are waterproof and shock resistant (when using a decent case and/or using some accessories).

Most consumers still prefer taking out their smartphone for a quick photo than strapping a GoPro to their body. The better smartphones and their cameras become, the less need there is for extra external cameras.

In reality: almost no-one needs a GoPro.

By now one thing should be clear: GoPro is highly reliant on extreme sporters. And as the name itself says: they are extreme, thus only a few people practice them. Extreme sports will never become mainstream. Thus, one can be quite sure that GoPro's main customer base will never suddenly expand drastically. GoPro was able to surf on the social media hype a few years ago, but those days are long gone.

We all know that one friend who bought a GoPro and eventually never used it. Or maybe once or twice.

In my opinion, GoPros are only useful for die-hard cinematographers/explorers/extreme sports practitioners who make a living shooting snappy pictures and videos. For the rest of us simple mortals, it's more than OK to use our already overpriced phones. I've never had the urge to buy myself a GoPro.

Last but not least: GoPros are extremely durable. This means that people on average only need to buy it once. They don't need an upgrade or new version every year. Wasn't this the same issue that caused Crocs (CROX) so much trouble?

Latest figures

To illustrate what I mentioned above, take a look at the following figures:

Source: latest quarterly report

GoPro is hardly growing the number of cameras it's shipping, and this while holding a 91% unit share in Europe (above $199) and 87% unit share in the US during Q4 2018. GoPro thus has a very big market share one might say, but despite having close to 90% unit share, it still isn't able to ship more units. In Asia, GoPro has plenty of room for growth (or so it seems); its unit share in Korea and Japan is only at 36% and 57%. But then again: in these markets GoPro might be experiencing more competition. Overall, the action camera market seems very saturated and is hardly growing.

When looking at GoPro's revenue, we see a similar story.

Source: latest quarterly report

Revenues over 2018 have been mostly lower than in 2017, except in Q4 2018 (mostly thanks to strong growth in 'Asia and Pacific'). But revenue remains far below the Q4 2016 level. One swallow does not a summer make. Furthermore, the Q4 2018 figures were supported by the launch of the new HERO7 cameras.

Source: latest quarterly report

During 2017, the company booked an operating loss of $83 million. In 2018 it was able to reduce that loss to $18.8 million. However, GoPro has mainly done this by heavily cutting its costs and the question is: how much more can they reduce their costs? Operating expenses have declined from $182 million in Q4 2016 to $98.8 million in Q4 2018. During the period, the number of people working at the company has almost halved. How much more can they cut?

In December, GoPro announced that it will move its US-bound camera production out of China by the summer of 2019 to mitigate the potential impact of inclusion of any new tariff lists. International-bound camera production will remain in China. While the move of the manufacturing equipment can be done at a relatively low cost, it will nonetheless cost GoPro more to have US employees than Chinese.

Valuation and conclusion

GoPro currently has a market cap of $965 million. Its net debt stands at -$58 million (Ycharts). So its enterprise value stands at $907 million. That doesn't seem much for a company with an annual revenue in excess of $1.1 billion. However, as pointed out above, GoPro is operating in a highly competitive and saturated market; it is fighting with multiple competitors in a small pond that doesn't seem likely to grow much. And despite massively cutting costs and reducing its overhead, the company remained cash flow negative. In 2017 and 2018 free cash flow was -$79 million and -$46 million respectively. Q4 2018 saw some improvements (8% net profit margin), but even when assuming that GoPro might eventually reach a net profit margin of around 8% for the full year, its net profit would come in at $88 million for the year, which would indicate a EV/E ratio of ~10.3x. Which seems fair concerning the risks associated with the business (short shelf life, R&D investments needed to stay ahead of the curve, ...). Nonetheless, at this point in time, GoPro is not profitable, not cash flow positive, and it remains under attack by similar products like the Insta360 One X.

I do believe GoPro will have a good 2019 thanks to launch of the new HERO 7 product line and its expansion in Asia. Some short covering (36.38% of the stock is short) might push the stock above $10 during the next 12 months, but I don't think that GoPro would make a good investment in the long run as I don't see them generating $900 million in free cash flow the coming years, and, therefore, the company is not worth the gamble. There's plenty of other good stocks out there that pay a nice dividend, book tons of free cash flow, and are not expensive/have less risks attached to them.

