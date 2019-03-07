Bridgepoint Education: The Good, The Bad, The Ugly And The Not So Ugly

I recently wrote a positive article on Bridgepoint Education (BPI), titled “Bridgepoint Education: Growth Approaching And Extremely Low Valuation.” That article, as the title said, was premised on growth possibly being around the corner and Bridgepoint trading at an impossibly low valuation.

However, today Bridgepoint is being slaughtered, so what gives?

Let’s start with the main reason. Bridgepoint is being slaughtered because it just announced the prior financials couldn’t be relied upon. That it was doing an accounting restatement of its Q3 2018 earnings.

Restatements are never positive. Not being able to rely on reported financials is ugly, when most fundamental reasons to buy are based on reported financials (along with prospects). So right there you already had a good reason for a good beating. But Bridgepoint Education reported more than that. So let’s cover it.

The Good

There was no good in what Bridgepoint reported (thus far). It just sounded good on the title.

Bridgepoint didn’t, however, make a full earnings release and conference call today. Instead, that will happen on March 12. Today, it just put out some preliminary numbers on the expected impact from the Q3 2018 restatement as well as what it expects to report for Q4 2018.

The Bad

The bad was that on top of the restatement, Bridgepoint’s numbers for Q4 2018 also constituted an earnings miss - though obviously also affected by the nature of what led to the previous restatement. It preliminarily reported -$0.23 to -$0.25 non-GAAP losses per share, vs. a $0.12 market consensus loss per share.

Something that’s not so bad was that it reported new enrollment down low single digits for Q4 2018, which was more or less in line with guidance for Q4 (flat to down low single-digits). Still, that isn’t good, it’s merely neutral.

It also reported continued retention improvement, though this moved very little.

Finally, overall enrollment was arguably bad, as the year-on-year drop stagnated instead of improving (as in my expectations).

The Ugly

The ugly was obviously the restatement. The impact was as follows, as per the associated 8-K (bold is mine):

We expect that certain amounts in the condensed consolidated financial statements for the Restated Periods, which will be included in the Amended Form 10-Q, to differ from the amounts reported in the original filing. Revenue, as restated, for the nine-month period ended September 30, 2018 is expected to be in a range of approximately $347.2 million to $348.7 million. Net income, as restated, for the nine month period ended September 30, 2018 is expected to be in a range of approximately $17.6 million to $18.1 million. However, the restatement effects discussed herein are preliminary and subject to further assessment prior to the filing of the Amended Form 10-Q. We do not anticipate any material changes to our financial statements for the Revised Periods.

This compares with the original reporting of:

$353.7 million in revenues, so a -$5.75 million impact. Remember, the restatement was for Q3 2018, as per the original press release on the matter.

$23.8 million in net profits, so a $5.95 million impact. Now, a $5.95 million impact on earnings, flowing through operating profit, would turn Q3 2018’s $4.3 million operating profit into a loss. So it seems very significant.

Up to this point, things looked really ugly.

The Not So Ugly

A deeper dive does reveal a few things that aren’t as bad as they looked.

Chief among them is that while the restatement is applied to Q3 2018, the impact calculated above isn’t from a single quarter. Instead, the impact from 2016, 2017 and Q1 2018 plus Q2 2018 is bundled with Q3 2018. As a result, the actual quarterly impact is likely much lower (but unquantifiable). Here’s the relevant passage (bold is mine):

The company plans to restate its unaudited condensed consolidated financial statements for the Restated Periods discussed above by filing an amended Form 10-Q for the period ended September 30, 2018 (the “Amended Form 10-Q”). As similar errors described above existed in earlier periods, but were not considered material, the company plans to reflect the correction of such immaterial errors for the years ended December 31, 2016 and 2017 (and related quarterly periods therein), as well as the first and second quarters of 2018 (the “Revised Periods”), in the Amended Form 10-Q and prospectively as it issues subsequent filings. Adjustments prior to December 31, 2015 will be adjusted through the retained earnings balance as of January 1, 2016, as the adjustments in those periods were not considered material.

Bridgepoint has $6.91 in net cash per share. So with the stock trading down into the low $6s, the damage seems excessive.

And finally, even with the stated impacts Bridgepoint will remain EBITDA positive and non-GAAP positive for the year, thus it makes little sense for it to trade materially below net cash (other than if other risks materialize).

I’ll be honest here. My initial reaction to the restatement and the values involved led me to try and dump all Bridgepoint stock. Only more careful reading of what was actually involved made me backtrack on that decision.

Still, this was an obviously negative development, even if pertaining only to revenue recognition.

I don’t think there was malfeasance involved. Over the last couple of years, Bridgepoint bought back more than 40% of its stock outstanding at depressed prices and under fundamental distress. Hence, I believe management was oblivious to this particular development, whose impact also needs to be put into context (it’s a 1.6% restatement of revenues, though with a much larger impact on net profits).

Conclusion

The Bridgepoint restatement looks ugly, but the reaction seems excessive. Risks remain, and Bridgepoint is less attractive now. But still, the restatement (on a quarterly basis) was much smaller than it initially seemed and I believe management was honest regarding this issue.

Disclosure: I am/we are long BPI. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.