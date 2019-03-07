Why Teva Could Be The Next Bausch Health

Why I think that Teva is a better investment and more undervalued than Bausch Health.

Executive Summary

Not all investments work out. But Bausch Health (BHC) did play out how I assumed it would, and I'll show you evidence of my thinking at the time, including work from my Marketplace service Deep Value Returns.

Now, I believe the easy money made has been made on Bausch. And that better returns are available with Teva (TEVA). Here's why.

My Journey With Bausch Health

On the 16th of December 2016, I wrote an article titled, Valeant Is A Great Investment To Start 2017. Below is an excerpt.

As you follow my article for why Valeant Pharmaceuticals International (VRX) trades below intrinsic value, I will ask you to do the most difficult thing investors are asked to do: put your emotions aside and ignore everything you know or think you know about VRX and simply focus on the facts and figures from its financials. [...] Although VRX will continue to suffer from negative press and investor stigma over the next 12-18 months, in time, investors will return to the stock. I expect an appreciation on this stock of at least 70% over the next two years. Source: my previous article; share price just below $15.

Then, on the 12th of December 2018, I recommended that investors called it a day on Bausch. At that point in time, back in December, the share price was approximately $24.18. In summary, while not all my trades are successful, that one was.

Why Did I Decide To Call It A Day?

My main itchy feeling was a combination of these two characteristics.

Firstly, the potential for shareholder dilution. Secondly, I felt, rightly or wrongly, that the easy returns had been made. I had bought into Bausch Health (at the time called Valeant), at a very scary moment. Looking back, even with the current management already in their roles, it was difficult for anyone to find any positive commentary on this company. It was certainly not like today.

Going back to equity raise questions, here is an excerpt from a conference in December 2018,

With regards to the potential shareholder dilution, there was not been anything outspoke out it. Nothing clearly delineated. But at the same time, it has not been unequivocally ruled out either. [...] the ability to think about raising equity capital on a more strategic way, not – there is not an urgency to us, say when and if we do it, it will be for all the right reasons. [...] we would certainly think about the use of equity capital to accelerate the process of getting our cash structure right side up, but this is not, I want to be real quick, this is not something we come in with [spring load] and say, oh, let’s do this tomorrow, but it has to be part of the conversation when you levered just under seven times.

Hence, with this overhanging over the stock, and with me (and others) already holding onto reasonable gains, why to bother with the risk?

What Does The Future Hold For Bausch?

It is difficult to say for sure. The thing with investing, as I touched on a blog of mine recently, it is difficult and risky. The riskiest aspect of investing is assuming that we have any control over the future. Any certainty. Personally, I believe the best way to incorporate risk into my investment strategy is to appreciate that I don't know.

Of course, there is still money on the table for Bausch. As one of my marketplace members pointed out, and fellow SA contributor Jose Solorio, pointed out too, in his nicely put article on Synergy Pharmaceuticals (SGYP), this acquisition is a strong and positive reminder of what Bausch's management is capable of. Buying solid assets, at bargain prices.

Long story short, there is still a considerable amount of money to be made on Bausch over time, but personally, I don't think the risk reward balance to be too appealing for my style of investing.

Why Bring Up Teva?

Teva is not a direct peer to Bausch. However, there is some loose overlap between the two companies. Additionally, their capital structures appear to be quite similar. Hence, why I and many, often discuss the two together.

Teva finished Q4 2018 with a net debt position of $27.2 billion. Which means that Teva's net debt to EBITDA was 5.1X. While Bausch's net debt to EBITDA is at 6.9X. So, on this front, Teva is nearly two turns better.

It is still some way off, but at some point in early 2021, CEO Kare Schultz believes that Teva could have its net debt to EBITDA at less than 4X. Although I should highlight here, that the original target for Teva was by year-end 2020, consequently, they will have missed their original goal.

Teva's 2020 Free Cash Flow Estimates

Using the discussion on Teva's earnings call, I get Teva's 2020 free cash flow generation potential to $2.4 billion. And you will hopefully note that my estimates for Teva's free cash flow in 2020 have no aggressive assumptions, but are rather straight-forward, conservative and realistic.

1) Teva notes that 2019 net income will be down by $600 million to $700 million. Realistically, this might have otherwise in a normal environment brought in $300 million of free cash flow. Particularly given Teva's ambition of cash to earnings conversion of plus 80%. (net income normalized)

2) $300 million to $400 million cash drag from rebates overhang from 2018 going into 2019 – but let’s call it $300 million of cash. (rebates)

3) Altogether for 2020, I’m expecting Teva to come back from 2019 mid-point guided $1.8 billion (base FCF for FY 2019), and add the $0.3 billion (net income normalized)+ $0.3 billion (from rebates overhang)= $2.4 billion of FCF in FY 2020.

Operating Margin Expansion Potential

I have made some rough estimations of Teva's peers operating margins over the past 3 years.

***Lundbeck's (OTCPK:HLUYY) margins are too volatile and unpredictable for even a good approximation, but I went with an exaggerated 24% operating margin, to help me make my case.

Teva has as its goal to get its operating margins close to 27% over the next 3-5 years. Presently, Teva exited Q4 2018 with non-GAAP operating margins of 20.8% having managed throughout FY 2018 to carry non-GAAP operating margins 24.8%.

Moving on, looking ahead into FY 2019, Teva guides for non-GAAP operating margins closer to 23.3%. Which is not too bad, when we consider that Q4 2018 was at 20.8%. Accordingly, even towards the bottom end of Teva's guided range, with its non-GAAP EPS figure of $2.30, this implies that Teva's trough year will be down 21.2% from FY 2018, but still very much profitable.

Looking out further, into 2020, Teva's operating margin can be expected to start to approximate 24%, on the way towards its 27% operating margin target.

What Is Teva's Realistic Valuation?

It is challenging to say accurately what Teva's valuation should be. However, I struggle to believe that once we start to think about coming out of this trough year of 2019, and going into 2020, that $17.5 billion market cap for Teva is unreasonable. Particularly, if Teva does indeed guiding towards $2.4 billion of free cash flow in 2020. Should Teva really trade for less than 7.5X forward free cash flow? I argue that it should not.

I strongly believe that we should see Teva trading for roughly $30 billion market cap, or at least 13X to free cash flow. Particularly if Teva starts to demonstrate a tiny amount of growth in 2020. Even as little as 3% revenue growth would support a 13X multiple to free cash flow. In other words, I believe we could see an appreciation on this stock of at least 70% over the next two years.

Disclosure: I am/we are long TEVA. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: Disclaimer: Please do your own due diligence to reach your own conclusions.