Celgene-Bristol: Deal Or No Deal?

We believe that the deal will go through as these shareholders are still short of the majority.

The uncertainty of whether the deal will go through or not is driving the fall in CELG share price and increasing its spread.

In January 2019, Bristol-Myers Squibb (BMY) announced its intention to acquire and merge with Celgene (CELG) for $50 cash plus one share of BMY plus a CVR valued at $9/share which drove CELG's shares up to the $90+ mark.

However, since that announcement, several major shareholders of BMY expressed their opposition to the deal. Starboard Value led the opposition to this deal from its outset. However, given its relatively small position and voting power in BMY (1M shares which are equivalent to 0.06%), it needed the backing of other big shareholders to have any meaningful chance of halting the deal. This backing came from Wellington, the top holder of BMY with 8% share and Dodge & Cox, which holds a 2.61% share position in BMY and is its 5th largest shareholder, as they both voiced their opposition to the deal.

In spite of the latest dissent regarding the deal, we still expect the deal to go through when the shareholders cast their votes on April 12th as those who oppose the deal are still way short of reaching the 49% share mark that is required to halt the deal. This will pave the way for the deal to conclude by 3Q19. Having said that, and with BMY valuing CELG at $100+ per share, there is good upside for CELG's stock.

High uncertainty drive CELG downward and increase the spread

Although we still believe the deal will go through, the vocal opposition by the large BMY shareholders cast doubts in the minds of CELG's investors and led to a sell-off of the stock. In the after-hours trading following Willington's announcement, CELG's shares dropped approximately 10%.

In addition, despite the potential closure of the deal in 3Q19, there are three main factors behind the large spread of CELG's stock: 1) investors are nervous about the upcoming IPR institution decisions on methods patents challenges from Reddy and Alvogen, etc. and they might think that it is riskier for BMY to inherit these patents rather than a launch them generically; 2) investors are not sure about the results of CELG re-filing of Ozanimod NDA in March and wanting to see that it gets accepted before confirming CVR value; and 3) investors might think there is a possibility of a potential overbid on BMY by another global pharma company.

So what are the reasons behind this opposition?

Willington's decision to oppose the deal with CELG is based on three factors: 1) the deal offers CELG's shareholders shares at BMY at a large discount which poses a risk to BMY's shareholders; 2) Willington believes that BMY has more attractive value-creation opportunities other than this acquisition; and 3) the high execution risks associated with regulatory approvals of the deal.

Why do we believe the deal will go through?

For the deal to go through it needs to be approved by majority vote. However, there is no apparent opposition or reason to do so from CELG's shareholders which means that the risk of the deal falling apart comes from BMY shareholders. Currently, those BMY shareholders who oppose the deal hold around 4.4% of the voting shares of BMY which is still a long way from the 49% needed. Moreover, it is only logical that those who oppose the deal already reacted by selling their shares; hence, leaving those who only favor the deal. Finally, it is estimated that there is a 25% overlap in the holder bases between the two companies; therefore, if the deal did not go through, CELG's stock would fall significantly, and those who own CELG would experience significant losses; hence voting against the deal would cause significant losses for these owners.

The only factor that might swing more votes towards "against" the deal is if the recommendation of the proxy advisors' report, Institutional Shareholder Services, and Glass Lewis, came against the deal which will attract more votes to the "No Deal" camp.

Possible implications on CELG share price

If the deal goes through, it will be expected that CELG stock holds huge upside and could go back up towards $90+ mark. On the other hand, if the deal did not go through, this will cast major doubts about CELG's valuation, and the share price will go back to the pre-deal level of $65 and even lower.

Q4 2018 results reaffirm Celgene potential

Celgene had a positive 4Q18 with revenues and EPS both beating consensus. CELG revenues for 4Q18 beat the consensus by 1.2%, reaching $4,037mn, 16% and 3.7% increase yoy and qoq, respectively. These revenues come at the back of a strong Revlimid, Pomalidomide, and Otezla sales. At the same time, driven by strong revenues and lower share count, EPS came above consensus by 3.4% to reach $2.39, versus the consensus of $2.31. Also, EPS grew by 4.4% qoq driven by a growth of 3.9% in net income.

Revlimid sales continued the growing trend that it witnessed throughout 2018 to reach $2,549mn which represents a 16.5% increase yoy. Similarly, Pomalidomide and Otezla sales continued to grow in 4Q18 to reach $567mn and $448mn, respectively, which represent a yoy increases of 28.3% and 20.7%, respectively. On the other hand, Abraxane sales witnessed a drop qoq in 4Q18 to reach $269mn; albeit still representing a yoy growth of 7.2%. While Vidaza sales came at $136mn, which is 2.2% and 16.5% drop qoq and yoy, respectively.

(Source: Author, Press Release)

CELG's management reiterated their revenues guidance for FY2019 of $17bn to $17.2bn which came in-line with consensus. Moreover, management expected growth in its three major revenue drivers of Revlimid, Pomalidomide, and Abraxane by 12%, 18%, and 18%, respectively. Also, management updated its operating margin guidance which now is in-line with the consensus estimates.

Heightened uncertainty but deal likely to go through

More uncertainty surrounding the deal with BMY drove CELG's share price down and the spread has widened significantly.

However, with strong fundamentals and our expectation that the deal will go through, we think there is some good upside for the stock, which we think is currently trading at a discount due to recent uncertainty.

When BMY announced its intention to acquire and merge with CELG, CELG's shares went up to the $90 mark. However, since that announcement, several major shareholders of BMY; such as Starboard Value, Willington, and Dodge & Cox, expressed their opposition to the deal which has cast doubts over CELG's valuation and driven its share price down.

However, we still expect the deal to go through when the shareholders cast their votes on April 12th as those who oppose the deal are still way short of reaching the 49% share mark that is required to halt the deal which will pave the way for the deal to conclude by 3Q19.

This coupled with the strong fundamentals and in-line guidance of CELG indicates there is a strong potential upside for CELG's stock.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.