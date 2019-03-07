Richemont Not As Attractive As LVMH (Luxury Goods Series)

This is the second article in my Luxury Goods series. Please access the first one here. In this article, I provide an overview and analysis of Compagnie Financiere Richemont (OTCPK:CFRUY). I argue that, while the Company owns some formidable brands, it holds a much weaker hand than LVMH (OTCPK:LVMUY) and faces some peculiar challenges. As a result, on a relative valuation basis, it does not appear as cheap as it might on a first glance and I conclude that LVMH is a better long position than CFR at current prices though, if prices were significantly lower, CFR would be an attractive investment candidate owning to its strong brands.

History & Background

Anton Rupert founded Rembrandt Group (under a different name at inception) in the 1940s. In 1988, Johann Rupert (currently Chairman) spun off the overseas assets of Rembrandt to form CFR. Through a series of transactions separating tobacco operations and acquiring more luxury goods brands (in particular Van Cleef and Arpels) the group took the form of a luxury conglomerate that continues today.

While the group owns many recognizable brands, the lion’s share of revenues and profits come from the crown jewels: Cartier and Van Cleef and Arpels. Among smaller, but still well known, brands owned by the company are watchmakers A. Lange & Söhne, Baume & Mercier, IWC Schaffhausen, Jaeger-LeCoultre, Officine Panerai, Piaget, Vacheron Constantin. The Company also owns Chloe and Montblanc.

Segments/Products

The company operates in four segments: Jewelry Maisons, Specialist Watchmakers, Online Distributors, and Other. As previously mentioned, majority of the revenues and profits are derived from the Jewelry Maisons. The table below shows the last twelve months revenues and operating profits of the four segments.

Data source: Company filings

Jewelry Maisons: The two jewelry houses, Cartier and Van Cleef and Arpels (VCA), are the most profitable brands owned by CFR. These two brands are also consistently rated among the top 3 jewelry brands in the world. As discussed in the first article in the series, much of the brand value derives from marketing, heritage, celebrity endorsements, and scarcity which drive desirability and mindshare. As evidence of desirability, consider that iconic pieces of jewelry from top jewelers often maintain a significant percentage of their value in the pre-owned market while a similar piece from a non-branded jeweler, just as well made, sells only for scrap value. However, this reception is only afforded to the top three or four brands, Cartier and VCA among them (the others are Harry Winston, and Tiffany a distant fourth). All of this allows for premium pricing and high margins as evidenced by the 31.3% margins for the segment.

The segment also possesses significant operating leverage due to price increases and efficiencies. Notice, for example, a €520 million increase in revenue in FY18 resulted in a €244 million increase in segment operating income. As with most luxury goods companies, much of the future growth is in Asia. Asia accounted for 47% of sales in the TTM period (total sales) and growth in Asia (ex-Japan) was 21% during FY18.

Specialist Watchmakers: I briefly mentioned in the prior article the problems facing watchmakers. I will expand on it here as CFR is much more exposed to watches than LVMH. Readers should note that approximately €1.8 billion of Cartier sales are watches. These are included under Jewelry Maisons segment where Cartier is housed. As a result, total watch sales for CFR are €4.5 billion, or 37% of total sales for the last twelve months.

Watches have historically been a wholesale business (i.e. sold through third party retailers) rather than a retail business (owned distribution). A manufacturer would sell to multi-brand retailers (say, your local jeweler) who would then sell to the end consumer. The retailers were expected/required to maintain price stability in order to defend the perceived luxury qualities of the various brands. A sought after watch, like the Rolex Submariner, could not be sold above MSRP and there could be no discounted selling of slow moving inventory, which could tarnish the brand.

Over time the industry produced too many watches which ended up with third party retailers. When demand did not keep up with this supply, the retailers were caught between a rock and a hard place. Not being able to discount meant their investment in the inventory sat in the display cases. Gradually, these watches found their way into the gray market (where a retailer would sell them to another party who would further sell them at a discount to MSRP and without warranty). Discounting in the gray market began to impair some brand values and manufacturers needed to take control of the situation. As a result, they began buying back watch inventory from retailers and destroying it in order to maintain the value of their brands. This has weighed on CFR margins. Wholesale sales have also flat lined as the Company has pushed its own distribution channels.

In addition to industry challenges, it should also be noted that production of watches takes longer and, hence, consumes longer investment in materials and labor compared to leather goods. As a result, watch inventory turnover is generally lower than that in leather goods, leading to lower return on assets. Generally speaking, watches are an inferior business to jewelry, which, in turn, is an inferior business to leather goods.

Acquisitions/Strategy

In early 2018, CFR acquired Yoox Net-a-porter ((YNAP)) (the 50% that it did not already own) and Watchfinder. Watchfinder was relatively small but YNAP was a major acquisition. These together constitute the Online Distributors (OD) segment.

As to YNAP, I understand why management feels the need to get involved in online retail – controlling the channel is as important online as it’s offline in order to have a direct relationship with the customer, acquire relevant purchasing data, control the consumer experience, and prevent discounted offloading of excess inventory, or worse, development of gray markets.

However, there are serious problems with this acquisition. Strategically, this is tantamount to buying a department store in the offline world – a low margin business with lots of competitors. Even if you argue that CFR purchased the best operator in the industry (though I don’t feel that they did), competitors and new business models are always emerging. Is Farfetch’s asset light model better? Will RealReal outdo both of them with their extensive ad campaigns? It’s difficult to say. As with physical retail, it can quickly become a race to the bottom (in margins), making good returns on assets elusive. Management made matters even worse by over paying for YNAP. What should they have done in the face of rising online retail? I believe the answer is simply to replicate what they’re doing offline – control the experience and pricing by selling through your own channels and market extensively to drive customers to your exclusive channels, rather than trying to acquire additional multi-brand channels or even listing on them and, thus, creating additional wholesale outlets and competing for the attention of consumers alongside competitor products, paying for premium listings, etc.

On the other hand, I totally support the Watchfinder acquisition. Just like auto sales, a trade-in often forms part of the purchase decision for watch buyers and it’s good for sellers to have the ability to take trade-ins. But they have to be able to sell them as well and they cannot be sold alongside your own merchandise in your owned boutiques (either because they are competing brands or because the pre-owned watches from your own brands can cannibalize new-unit sales). As watch wholesales are reduced, CFR will need the ability to deal with trade-ins in-house. Watchfinder provides a way for CFR to learn and become involved in the pre-owned market at a reasonable price. Unfortunately, the acquisition is too small to drive meaningful near term financial performance but I do like the strategic rationale. It would help CFR to do something similar on jewelry.

Valuation

Adding up all of the above and making adjustments for non-recurring items, and full year effect of YNAP acquisition yields an adjusted EBITDA of €2.8 billion. Based on forward Adjusted EPS of 3.3, Adjusted EBITDA of €2.8 billion, current P/E multiple stands at 23 and EV/Adjusted EBITDA stands at 14.8.

Risks

The risks here are similar to the LVMH article linked above with an additional risk of capital allocation. With YNAP, management indicated that they were not especially price sensitive. Price is what makes most M&A not work out. If the strategic rationale was immensely sensible, they might be able to justify the price. But as a stated above, in my view, that is not the case. One naturally has to wonder, with €1.6 billion net cash on the balance sheet, whether management might make another poor investment decision.

Conclusion

On an ex-cash basis, CFR is cheaper than LVMH. However, there’s a very real risk that this cash may not be wisely spent. Acquisition of YNAP has reduced economic returns on assets and made this a materially worse businesses, even though the major brands (particularly, Cartier and VCA) continue to be terrific businesses. As a result, it’s important to consider the gross multiples (including cash). On those metrics, CFR is not cheap compared to LVMH. Given that it further possesses worse return metrics, and a questionable strategy, I believe LVMH is a better purchase of the two.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Editor's Note: This article discusses one or more securities that do not trade on a major U.S. exchange. Please be aware of the risks associated with these stocks.