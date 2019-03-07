Micron Fear Building Again

After staging an impressive rebound from its December lows like most of the market, semiconductor firm Micron (MU) has hit a bit of a speed bump as seen in the chart below. Shares have pulled back almost 14% from their recent high, putting them in correction territory. With about two weeks to go until the company's fiscal second quarter earnings report on March 20th, fear seems to be building in the name once again.

(Source: Yahoo! Finance)

Just in the past couple of days, we've seen a few negative analyst notes, the first of which came from Susquehanna. While the research firm raised its price target a couple of bucks to $35, it maintained a neutral rating and said it expects Micron to issue very weak guidance in a few weeks. The firm believes that excess inventory will pressure margins, and DRAMexchange noted that first quarter contract prices were down almost 30% compared to prior expectations for a 25% fall.

On Wednesday, the second negative piece came from Cleveland Research. The firm cut its fiscal year revenue estimate by $1.5 billion to $24 billion based on the above mentioned DRAM price headwinds. This estimate stands more than a billion dollars below the current street average. As you can see in the table below, estimates have come down quite a bit since Micron's earnings report back in December. Things have fallen even more dramatically if we go back to late September, where the fiscal 2019 consensus was $32.20 billion and $11.10, respectively.

(Source: Yahoo! Finance analyst estimates page)

As a reminder, management's forecast for the Q2 fiscal period was revenues in a range of $5.7 billion to $6.3 billion and EPS of $1.65 to $1.85. At this point, the street is below both of those numbers, but Micron has beaten most of the time in recent years. If revenues do come in light thanks to pricing, that will likely mean soft margins, so how well was management able to cut things on the operating expense line? Obviously the bottom line number can be a little easier to beat if management sped up the buyback during the quarter.

As the table above details, things aren't expected to improve in the near term. Fiscal Q3 estimates show much worse drops in both revenues and earnings. Revenues aren't expected to return to growth for a number of quarters, with earnings per share forecast to take even longer to get back into the green, despite the ongoing buyback. It would not surprise me to see Micron reduce its output growth forecast for DRAM at least, and perhaps NAND as well.

With about two weeks to go until earnings, Micron analysts are starting to get a little worried. There were two negative notes issued in the past two days, and it appears that DRAM pricing is tracking below prior expectations which already called for a sharp drop. Micron shares have lost almost 40% of their rebound so far, and analyst estimates are definitely trending lower. With at least another couple quarters of revenue and earnings declines left to digest, shareholders looking for a major rebound likely need to wait a bit longer.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: Author’s additional disclosure: Investors are always reminded that before making any investment, you should do your own proper due diligence on any name directly or indirectly mentioned in this article. Investors should also consider seeking advice from a broker or financial adviser before making any investment decisions. Any material in this article should be considered general information, and not relied on as a formal investment recommendation.