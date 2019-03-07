Best Drill Interceptions In The Metals Mining Sector For The Week Ended March 3, 2019

Source: Exploration Insights

Introduction

If you're into investing in the mining sector, you should know the above chart very well. This series covers the three projects with the most significant drill interceptions over the past week, as well as the prospects of the companies which own these projects. I will use data from the weekly bulletin of RSC Mining and Mineral Exploration, which can be found on its website. Note that the drill interceptions are converted into grades of gold equivalence using the following formula:

(Source: RSC Mining and Mineral Exploration)

RSC Mining and Mineral Exploration has chosen gold as the metal equivalent for all conversions, as it considers it the most widely used and best-understood benchmark to determine or appreciate the grade tenor of a drilling intercept.

Source: RSC Mining and Mineral Exploration

1) Beta Hunt gold mine in Australia

On 25 Februay, RNC Minerals (OTCQX:RNKLF) announced that it has intersected 4.87m @ 395.9g/t Au from 47m in hole WFN-063 at its Beta Hunt gold mine, which is equal to 1,928(AuEq.)m.

Source: RNC Minerals

This hole is located just eight meters away from hole WFN-029, which intersected 7,621g/t Au over 0.22m and RNC said that this drill result reinforces its theory that the newly discovered sedimentary layer carries the potential for multiple, new, high grade discoveries.

Beta Hunt is a marginal mine which RNC had been trying to sell since April but then in September a miracle happened – the company extracted 9,250 ounces of gold from a 130-tonne cut of rock about 500 meters underground at the mine. RNC found a 95-kilogram chunk that contained 2,400 ounces of gold and a second 62-kilogram rock which contained 1,620 ounces.

Source: RNC Minerals

Following the historic Father's Day Vein discovery, RNC is fully-funded and has embarked on a 40,000-meter drill program at Beta Hunt:

Source: RNC Minerals

RNC was recently covered by geologist and SA contributor Darp Research here. I also have an interview with him, which is available in my Marketplace Service.

2) Winu polymetallic project in Australia

On 27 February, global mining giant Rio Tinto (OTCPK:RTPPF) announced that it discovered copper-gold mineralization at its Winu project in Western Australia. The best drill result was 741m @ 0.45% Cu, 0.52g/t Au and 2.94g/t Ag from 68m in hole WINU0006, which is equal to 921(AuEq.)m.

Source: Rio Tinto

There were also a number of significant copper intersections over 1% and the mineralization is open at depth and to the east, north and south. Rio plans to start a second phase of drilling soon.

Winu is located around 130 km north of the Telfer copper and gold mine and 350 km southeast of Port Hedland:

Source: Rio Tinto

I think this this discovery by Rio Tinto could result in nearology speculation by several juniors with exploration interests the region.

3) Kainantu gold mine in Papua New Guinea

On 25 February, K92 Mining (OTCQX:KNTNF) announced more high-grade drill results from the Kora North Extension of the Kainantu gold mine. The best one was 7.45m @ 116.49g/t Au, 17g/t Ag, 0.96% Cu from 63.55m in hole KMDD0124, which is equal to 880(AuEq.)m.

Drilling at the project is aimed at upgrading the known resource and provide grade control information for mine planning.

Kainantu is located close to the Wafi-Golpu and Ramu projects in PNG:

Source: K92 Mining

K92 was listed on 2016 and I was considering investing in the company back then as it had a large high-grade gold resource of more than two million ounces at a average grade of more than 11g/t AuEq. In 2015, the company bought the project from Barrick (GOLD) for just $2 million plus $60 million in future payments if certain milestones are reached, such as producing more than a million ounces of gold over the next nine years. Barrick itself bought Kainantu for$141.5 million in cash in 2007 and spent around $100 million upgrading infrastructure and on other expenses, and an additional $41.3 million on exploration and expansion activities, including drilling 78,935 meters of core. The owner before Barrick spent another $80 million on development.

Kainantu currently has a resource of just over three million ounces of gold equivalent and K92 aims to update the Kora/Kora North resource to five million ounces in 2019:

Source: K92 Mining

Production in 2018 stood at 47,500 ounces of AuEq and K92 plans to boost it to 70,000 ounces in 2019 and 120,000 ounces in 2020.

The economics of the planned expansion are mind-blowing:

Source: K92 Mining

Conclusion

RNC Minerals has been releasing very good drill interceptions lately and has been entering the news again following the amazing gold find in September. However, I continue to think that the company is currently overvalued as it has a lot to prove and there are several intermediate gold producers with lower market capitalizations. Yet, I could be wrong as I'm not a geologist. Darp Research is, and he thinks RNC could be a multi-bagger. I will continue to follow the company closely.

Rio Tinto announced an amazing discovery at Winu but seeing as it’s a multibillion-dollar international company, this is unlikely to affect its share price anytime soon. I think that the beneficiaries in the near term could be companies with exploration projects near Winu such as Encounter Resources, Red Metal, Antipa Minerals, Sipa Resources, Metalicity and Carawine as they would benefit from nearology speculation. All of these are listed on the ASX.

K92’s Kainantu project looks amazing on paper but I see several red flags. This is a project which the company got almost for free after previous owners spent over $200 million and decided to move on. The economics look amazing, but they are based mainly on inferred resources. The measured and indicated resources are just over 0.6 million ounces of AuEq, which would enough for less than five years with the expanded capacity. This company is currently operating at a loss and yet it has a market capitalization of almost C$250 million. For the moment, I think this story looks just too good to be true considering a mining giant of the caliber of Barrick couldn’t make Kainantu work.

