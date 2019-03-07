InterRent REIT: Growth Should Continue In 2019

Investment Thesis

InterRent REIT (IIP.UN) continues to deliver solid results in Q4 2018 with strong average monthly rent growth. The REIT also continued to expand its net operating income margin. Looking forward, InterRent should be able to continue to perform well thanks to strong demand in Ontario, its largest market by province. In addition, the REIT should continue to benefit from its energy-saving initiative. The company is currently trading at a premium valuation to its peers. We believe investors may want to wait for a better entry point.

Data by YCharts

Q4 2018 Financial Highlights

InterRent delivered strong Q4 2018 growth with average rent per suite growth of 7.2% year over year. In December 2018, the company’s average rent per suite has increased to C$1,190 from C$1,110 in Q4 2017. Its NOI margin also increased to 65.5% in Q4 2018 from 61.8% in Q4 2017.

Source: Q4 2018 MD&A

Reasons why we believe its growth will continue

Strong market fundamentals

In PwC Canada’s latest released article “Emerging Trends in Real Estate 2019,” the firm provided a positive outlook for the rental housing market in Canada. It wrote:

For the first time in decades, demand for rental housing is outpacing home ownership … this is now a new reality for many Canadians and no longer just an emerging trend.”

In fact, InterRent has been benefiting from this trend with a strong occupancy ratio of 96.6% in December 2018. In the province of Ontario, demand continues to exceed supply. This is beneficial for InterRent as Ontario represents 84% of its total NOI in Q4 2018.

Source: Q4 2018 MD&A

The strong demand in Ontario has helped InterRent to achieve mid-to-high single digit average rent growth rate in its portfolio in December. As can be seen from the table below, its total portfolio average rent and same property average rent increased by 7.2% and 8.0% respectively.

Source: Q4 2018 MD&A

Looking forward to 2019, we believe InterRent should continue to benefit from strong demand. In an article published on March 3, 2019, the article revealed that the cost of renting an apartment in Canada shot up 0.9% (month over month) in a single month in January. This was the fastest one-month leap since August 1989. The table below shows the asking rental price in January 2019 for select cities in Canada. InterRent’s major markets are highlighted with yellow color. As can be seen from the table below, asking rent price in almost all of the REIT’s major markets experienced double-digit increase year over year. This suggest that InterRent should be able to carry this momentum of rental rate increase toward 2019 for its suite turnovers.

Asking rent in Canada’s major cities (Source: Huffington Post)

Strong balance sheet that will support a robust acquisition pipeline

InterRent has a healthy balance sheet. Its debt to gross book value of 38.9% has decreased significantly by 890 basis points year over year due to equity offering. This debt to GBV ratio is the lowest among Canadian apartment peers. For example, Northview Apartment’s (OTC:NPRUF) debt to GBV ratio is much higher at about 53.7%. InterRent also has a good debt service coverage ratio of 1.81x and interest coverage ratio of 2.93x. We also like the fact that it has a well-staggered debt maturity schedule. InterRent’s strong balance sheet will allow it to pursue accretive acquisitions in 2019.

Energy-saving initiative

InterRent has energy-saving initiative that aims at reducing utility costs. Its hydro sub-metering initiative has successfully reduced its electricity cost by 25.4% or C$1.25 million in 2018. InterRent currently has sub-metering in place for approximately 83% of the suites within its portfolio. The REIT plans on continuing to roll this program out to new properties as they are acquired. This should further reduce its utility expenses and help it to grow its NOI.

Premium Valuation

Over the past 5 years, share price of InterRent has risen by over 150%. In the same time frame, Canada’s TSX index has only increased by 13%. InterRent currently trades at a price to 2018 adjusted funds from operations ratio of 34.95x. This ratio is much higher than the 23.5x average of its Canadian apartment REIT peers.

1.98%-yielding dividend

InterRent has consistently increased its dividend for five consecutive years. It currently pays a monthly dividend of C$0.024 per share. This is equivalent to a dividend yield of 1.98%. As can be seen from the chart below, its current dividend yield is the lowest we have seen in the past 10 years.

Data by YCharts

InterRent’s dividend yield is also the lowest among its Canadian apartment peers. As can be seen from the chart below, Northview Apartment and Killam Apartment (OTC:KMPPF) have dividend yields of 5.78% and 3.57% respectively.

Data by YCharts

Risks and Challenges

Regulation risks

Although demand continues to exceed supply in many of InterRent's markets, excess supply may occur if more residential rental units are developed. This will result in slower rent growth. In addition, new regulations imposed by local and provincial governments can impact its ability to grow its rent even when demand continues to exceed supply.

Interest rate risk

Although InterRent has a healthy balance sheet, its business will be negatively impacted if interest rate increases rapidly.

Investor Takeaway

We continue to like InterRent’s high-quality portfolio of properties and the strong market fundamentals in its major markets. However, we recognize that its shares are trading at a premium to its Canadian apartment peers. We think investors may want to wait for a pullback before initiating a position.

Additional Disclosure: This is not financial advice and that all financial investments carry risks. Investors are expected to seek financial advice from professionals before making any investment.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.