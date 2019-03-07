NICS, February 2019: That Was Brutal

We take a deep dive into the data and see how it impacts Ruger, American Outdoor Brands, and Vista Outdoor investors.

Source: Author's photo; custom AR-15 w/ Sightmark Wolfhound scope.

In the early afternoon on Tuesday, March 5, I received an email from one company executive and a frantic text from another. Yep... NICS numbers are out.

A few weeks ago, we finished up with the 2018 data and found that background checks representing likely checks continued to decline. Interestingly though, January 2019 data showed a small increase. If you have not done so yet, please take a look at "NICS: Wrapping Up 2018, Starting 2019."

Was it an anomaly? Is there a floor for now?

The February 2019 data was just released, and unfortunately it is outright brutal for gun companies.

February 2019 NICS Data

For February 2019, the FBI Reported a total of 2,053,886 background checks. This is the HEADLINE number which is generally reported and discussed by the media. As my readers know, this number is greatly exaggerated for the purposes of likely gun sales as it includes administrative background checks as well. The headline number is down 279,307 checks, or 11.97% from 2,333,193 in February 2018.

Looking at the adjusted data, the FBI reported 601,380 handgun checks. This is down from 661,699 handgun checks in 2018, or a decrease of 9.11%.

This makes it the lowest number of handgun checks since 2012.



Source: FBI NICS data, compiled by author (February 2019 vs prior years)

Long gun checks were the really brutal data point.

For February 2019, long gun checks decreased to 355,744 from 434,373 a year earlier, a decrease of 18.1%. This is the lowest since 2007.



Source: FBI NICS data, compiled by author (February 2019 vs prior years)

Combined, February 2019 saw 1,024,432 background checks adjusted by my methodology. This is down 145,125 checks, or 12.4% from a year ago.



Source: FBI NICS data, compiled by author (February 2019 vs prior years)

But What About...?

Of course, I do have to highlight that 2018 was not a typical year for February NICS data, as we did see the influence of the Florida school shooting.

As we know, historically there is a proven cycle of increased gun sale after such events. Generally it stems from a horrible event causing public outrage, which in turns gets politicians making calls to action. By the time the media news cycle moves on, a few weeks later, concerned gun owners go out and purchase new firearms as "insurance," in case new gun control measures are passed. This is also a major reason the compounded growth rate in firearms under a Democrat president have been more than twice as high as under a Republican president, as we've discussed in previous articles.

Last year, the February data was impacted by the school shooting which would of course imply that barring any events, the February 2019 data would show a large y/y drop.

While that is true, we do have to consider that ever since 2012, the responses to such events have been smaller and smaller.

More important is the trend. Had there been no shooting, we might have seen a 6 to 9% year over year drop, rather than the 12% we see today. In either case, the February 2019 data is bad not due to the year over year drop, but because we are at near decade low results.

To smooth out the numbers, we can look at the combined Jan and Feb 2018 vs 2019 numbers.

If we look at the year to date numbers for 2018 vs 2019, we can find the headline numbers are down 144,743, or 3.3%. 3.3% while the adjusted NICS data as we have discussed here and in my previous article is down 112,565 checks or 5.45%.

So How Can It Be Explained?

In our last NICS article I suggested a number of possible reasons including: 1. House of Representatives turning to Democrat control, 2. Timing of new product introductions, and 3. REBATES and Discounts being pushed in late 2018 and January 2019.

First, as we know, the House of Representatives has turned to Democrat controlled. Almost immediately, new anti-gun legislation has been introduced. Despite very little chance of any of those bills passing (considering the Senate is not likely to take them up nor is President Trump likely to sign any of them), we can never pass up a chance to buy some more guns... Secondly, Glock has done a better job timing its product introductions. In fact, after publicly discussing the Glock 43X and Glock 48 models, the gun was available for delivery by the time Shot Show started... Lastly, rebates and discounts! Yep, companies are back at it. Vista Outdoor (VSTO) has pushed massive rebates on ammo that brought prices to decade lows. Companies like American Outdoor Brands (NASDAQ:AOBC) and Ruger (NYSE:RGR) also had January buying shows with meaningful discounts, filled with Buy X Get Y free deals, which have continued to prices down even further.

Source: "NICS: Wrapping Up 2018, Starting 2019," linked above.

Since January, gun owners have realized that at least for now, the chance of large gun control legislation passing nationally is close to zero. Furthermore, gun rights advocates were given great news with the Supreme Court decision to hear at least 1 gun case, namely the New York one and has further requested the State of New Jersey to respond in regards to a concealed carry case.

Furthermore as we discussed last month, the product introductions were in my opinion earlier in 2019 than they were a year ago, as such, the general sales we would see right after Shot Show actually happened before. That was further fueled by the manufacturer discounts being offered in Q4 2018. This then, in my opinion pulled demand forward to December and January.

For consumers there are now great opportunities such as Palmetto State Armory, a major retailer, offering the Ruger LCP pistol for just $149! Great for consumers but surely these sales cannot be that profitable for distributors?

Source: Palmetto State Armory

Lastly, as I discussed in my Shot Show articles, I generally feel there were not as many meaningful new product introductions this year versus prior years.

Bottom Line

Quite honestly, the numbers were a bit worse than even I expected. Although I did not believe gun sales found a base in January, I would at least not be surprised if they were flat or down low single digits. In this case however, handgun sales WERE BAD and if I was in the long gun business I would be seriously concerned.

Handgun checks are performing as I expected in their return to normal.

The main issue is the long gun numbers. Yes, we do have to consider that some of the ARs being sold today are being sold as "pistols" and a few of the shotguns are not really long guns but are "Non-NFA Weapons."

Below is the combined long gun checks going back to 1999.



Source: FBI NICS data, compiled by author.

The real issue with long gun numbers is that these "bread and butter" sales have already been quite steady, with the exception of Sandy Hook and other inspired shootings.

To see the February 2019 checks drop off so much so fast, and drop to 2007 levels is fairly alarming, especially since I don't believe the average selling price today for modern sporting rifles, aka the AR-15, is at those levels.

We will have to take a look at the excise tax data to determine it but they really do have me concerned.

Anecdotally I suppose, this may help explain why a small AR-15 manufacturer that I have been talking with to advertise on my gun communities suddenly became eager to invest in marketing earlier this month.

These numbers also have me wondering if perhaps the industry is now also feeling the first signs of a broader consumer slowdown? As we know, consumer debt is at all time high levels and many retailers are starting to either cut workforces and/or locations.

In the gun industry, I have seen more gun shops offer a buy back guarantee on pistols and even Walther is offering a try before you buy or 30 day money back guarantee on their guns. This is generally unheard of in this industry. With a gun, generally, once you fill out the 4473 (form to purchase and perform the background check), the gun is yours.

In the future we will talk about this more but another concern is the long term health of the gun industry for when the next anti-gun legislators take more power. Outright bans such as what we saw under the Clinton gun ban quickly drove sales. The bigger concern would be if the next party holding power starts looking at NJ style gun control and makes it too expensive to own guns, rather than outright bans.

In New Jersey, besides the federal background check required to purchase any firearm, residents are also required to apply and wait for a Firearms Identification Card and individual pistol permits for each handgun they wish to purchase. The fees are $5 for the FID card and $2 per pistol permit. This is on top of the background check fees, fingerprinting fees and the $16+ fee for every background check.

Just today Governor Murphy announced his goal to raise FID card fees from $5 to $100 and pistol permits from $2 to $50. Additionally, the state is looking at raising fees for being a dealer or a manufacturer in the state.

In essence, this makes firearms more costly to purchase and will without a doubt have a negative impact on sales.

Nationally, manufacturers pay an excise tax and gun control aimed at making gun ownership more costly, would in essence lower the amounts of firearms legally purchased versus going out and banning guns based on how they look.

Lastly, I am purely interested to see what type of an impact these lower NICS checks have on Vista Outdoor's price for its Savage firearms brands.

For investors there is certainly lots to think about with this data release.

For Vista Outdoor shareholders, lower rifle sales likely mean lower rifle ammo sales. Rifle ammo sales are more profitable on a per round basis. Furthermore, this may have an impact on the price the company gets for its Savage firearms brand.

For American Outdoor Brands shareholders it likely means the company will remain committed to discounting in order to maintain their hard fought for market share. The company is fairly well diversified but rifle sales do make up a good amount of the overall pie.

For Ruger investors it is of concern because recently, long gun sales made up the majority of sales. The good note however is that the most recent product introductions on the long gun side were not standard modern sporting rifles but were instead guns such as the Ruger Precision Rifle which are targeted towards the fast growing long range shooting niche.

Bottom line, I think it may be wise to start adjusting some earnings multiples down in the near future.

I hope this was helpful, and look forward to your comments!

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: Please Note: Firearms a very much in the political spotlight. All views expressed here are strictly my own and NOT a reflection of Seeking Alpha or any staff.