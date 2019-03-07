Before You Copy Great Investors, Know Your Differences

In this article, I use Warren Buffett, Charlie Munger, and Howard Marks, as examples. And explain how they are different than me, so I know what to copy, and what not to copy.

Introduction

This article is the second of a new series I'm writing called the "Before you..." series. I've noticed that a lot of writings on SA have become more sophisticated and technical over the past couple of years (and I think that's a good thing). But I worry that new readers and newer investors coming to the site to share ideas about investing might be a little overwhelmed at first. I specialize in cyclical investing and rotational strategies, and I know that my own investing strategy has become more intricate and sophisticated over the years. And again, I think that's a good thing. But it can be hard to discuss some of the basic assumptions I'm making about my investment ideas and strategies in a 2,500-word article, while also getting in the specific analysis I want to highlight in the articles as well.

So, the "Before you..." series is intended to take one small piece of what I look at before making an individual investment, or before making adjustments to my overall investing strategy, and sharing my thoughts on that subject in a series of (hopefully) concise articles. While the "Before you..." titles may be interpreted by readers as being directed at them, I want to note that they are equally directed at me, as a series of reminders of the lessons I've learned on my investing journey.

I don't expect everyone to agree with each article, but each article should at least offer something to think about. My basic approach to investing is a value approach, mixed with a little bit of growth-at-a-reasonable-price approach. Someone with a very different approach might not find my thoughts on various issues useful. That's fine. I think there are many good strategies out there. But my focus is on cyclical value and medium-term rotational portfolio strategies, so these articles will all broadly be from that perspective.

Should we copy great investors?

The simplest answer to this is: yes and no. I think the two most important things to understand with regard to great investors are why great investors make certain investments and then to understand the difference between your situation and theirs. I've seen a lot of retail investors follow famous investors into stocks. There are authors entirely dedicated to writing about the moves of famous investors here on SA. But following a famous investor into a stock for the wrong reasons can be dangerous. I think to some degree many investors realize this danger. What I think fewer investors realize is that by understanding the difference between your situation and the situation of the great investors, you will probably find strategies and stocks where you have advantages that they don't have, even if the great investors are perhaps more talented and experienced than we are.

In the end, the key is to copy from great investors those philosophies and techniques that apply to you, while rejecting those that don't and capitalizing on structural advantages you might have as an independent retail investor. In this article, I am going to compare my situation to three investors I have learned the most from: Warren Buffett, Charlie Munger, and Howard Marks. My main goal is to understand the structural differences between us so that I can understand which of their philosophies and techniques apply to me, and which don't apply as much because of our different situations. I'm going to break it down into the differences where I think they have an advantage, differences where I have an advantage that they don't have, and also neutral differences that require us to take different approaches.

Their Advantages

They are wiser, more experienced, and have more skill. All three of these investors, and many more, have this advantage over me. So if I ever get to a point where I start thinking I know something important about investing that they don't know, I should think again. That doesn't mean I can't do better than them sometimes. I bought Heinz a year before Berkshire bought them and made over a 100% profit. I bought Apple (AAPL) before Icahn and Buffett did, for similar reasons as Buffett, and for a lower price. And I didn't buy IBM (IBM). So, I managed to hold my own this past decade with more skilled and experienced investors. Never did I think I was smarter than them, though. If anything, I used what I learned from them to find a few bargains, and I would think long and hard before taking a big position on the opposite side of an investment they had.

They can make deals I can't. Just look at some of the deals Buffett made during the Great Recession, like the one with Bank of America (BAC). Those are things I simply can't do as a retail investor. I also can't get on CNBC and talk about my book to millions of people either as I see many big hedge fund managers do.

They can buy whole companies. Berkshire has the ability to buy 99% of the companies in the world, including private companies. During certain times and under certain conditions, this gives them an advantage over almost everyone, including me. I don't get control of the companies I invest in. I can't change the board or do much in the way of lobbying for changes at the company. I'm stuck with what is there. That's a disadvantage.

Billionaires generally don't have to sell investments to fund retirement. This is one I noticed lately with Buffett's direction to fund his wife's retirement after he is gone with a 90/10 stock/cash split. This sort of approach is really only safe if one has a very large retirement fund or very low retirement needs. Buffett has never had to sell one share of Berkshire to fund his retirement. I will likely need to sell some of my investments to fund mine at some point (or, at least I expect to) though it would be great if I didn't.

Additionally, because of this, billionaire investors need not take on as much risk as I might need to take on in order to fund my retirement. It doesn't make much sense to risk what you have to buy things you don't need, as the saying goes. But most people are in a situation where they need to risk what they have in order to fund what they will need during retirement. "Sit on your butt" investing might work well for someone who is already comfortable in their position, but working harder for better returns might be better than sitting on one's butt for those who aren't in a comfortable retirement position yet.

My Advantages

I have better tax advantages. No doubt one of the reasons Warren Buffett has never sold significant portions of Berkshire, Coca-Cola or Wells Fargo shares (other than the fact he doesn't need to) is that he would have to pay taxes on capital gains. Between 401ks, and Roth IRAs, I am in a much better situation. This means that -- especially within a Roth -- I can take full profits on investments without any tax consequences. This opens up the possibility for new strategies that billionaire investors don't find as appealing.

I have few, if any, regulatory issues to deal with. As long as I pay the required taxes on my investments and follow the basic rules in place, I don't have any regulatory stuff to deal with. That isn't the case with bigger investors and hedge fund managers. There are very few restrictions with regard to what sorts of investments I can make.

I have no shareholders or investors to answer to. Since I'm a writer and also lead the Cyclical Investor's Club hosted here on SA, to some extent, I do have followers and subscribers to answer to, but nothing compared to what Buffett or the manager of a fund has to answer to. And for most retail investors, they only have to answer to themselves. This opens up a wider variety of investment approaches that might be a little unorthodox, or difficult to explain to clients, that one can use themselves, potentially with great success. You might be able to ride out volatility and losses better than the manager of someone else's funds could because you understand your approach better than anyone, and believe in it more. You only have yourself to answer to. That's an advantage.

I can invest in smaller companies. My best returns have come from small and mid-cap stocks. Not being able to invest in these because of their small size is a major disadvantage for Buffett and many other large investors.

Big investors have people watching their moves. I can quietly build full positions in stocks over time if I wish, and nobody will ever know. If Buffett doesn't get his positions established in a very short period of time, the public will soon find out about it and potentially drive the prices up. That's pretty big disadvantage for Buffett.

Understanding Differences

With regard to Howard Marks, I agree with him on almost everything, but an important difference is he is primarily a high-yield bond investor. I am primarily a stock investor. This leads him to be a little more cautious, generally speaking, than I am. And he also tends to focus more on the fundamentals of the business while I focus more on the historic market value assigned to the business. So, while I basically agree with his understanding of the market, and especially market cycles, it is important that I understand he is going to be more business-focused, and more cautious late in the economic cycle, than I am. So, I might not want to position myself quite as defensively, quite as soon in the cycle, as he would.

With regard to wisdom and skill, since I'm not as skilled as Charlie Munger at judging the long-term potential of a business, I might not want to make very large bets on a small number of companies like he would be inclined to do. Instead, I might want to make a series of shorter-term bets on a wider variety of companies while I hone my skills and gain knowledge as an investor. That doesn't mean Munger is wrong. It just means that I recognize that we're different. When an investor tries to imitate exactly what Munger is doing, I often wonder why they don't just buy Berkshire Hathaway (BRK.A) (BRK.B) stock instead. The only reason I can think they wouldn't is that they think they are more skilled than Buffett and Munger at implementing Buffett and Munger's investing approach.

Personally, I don't think I am more skilled than them at doing what they do. So I buy Berkshire stock and I know that one style of investing is covered. I see no reason to duplicate that style myself using lesser knowledge and skills. I want my approach to play to my strengths and advantages. That's probably why I rarely buy any large-cap banks or insurance companies. Can I really do better than Warren at choosing them, or get better deals than him? Probably not.

Conclusion

The main point I want to make here is that each investor is different. We all have different strengths and weaknesses. Learning from famous investors is great, but one must also understand how they are different from us. They may have different reasons and motivations for buying or selling a stock than you do, and those motivations can be very important. It's always worth asking oneself why you think a famous investor is doing so-and-so, and then to ask if that reasoning applies to your situation as well. If it doesn't, you might not want to follow the famous investor into an investment. There could be better opportunities for you elsewhere that aren't available to them.

Personally, I have found making investments over the medium-term in tax-advantaged accounts to be best for me. Additionally, I have found I'm more skilled at determining future medium-term market value than I am at determining long-term intrinsic business value. So I focus on future medium-term market value as well. And, just naturally I seem to find more opportunities in small and mid-cap stocks than I do large and mega-cap stocks. Because of these differences, I rarely find myself investing in the exact same companies as famous investors do, even if in theory I agree with many of the basic investing assumptions they make.

