Premier Gold Mines Ltd. (PIRGF) CEO Ewan Downie on Q4 2018 Results - Earnings Call Transcript

Matt Gollat - Vice President of Business Development

Ewan Downie - President, Chief Executive Officer

Steve Filipovic - Chief Financial Officer

John Tumazos - John Tumazos Very Independent Research

Bryce Adams - CIBC

Andrew Mikitchook - BMO Capital Markets

Humphrey Carey - Chrysos Fund

Matt Gollat

Just like to point out, on slide two, the forward-looking statements. And we will be making some forward-looking statements on this presentation. So I encourage you to read through this disclaimer page thoroughly. On slide three, presenting today is Ewan Downie, President and Chief Executive Officer as well as Steve Filipovic, Chief Financial Officer and available for questions on top of those two gentlemen will be Brent Kristof, Senior Vice President. So he will be answer any operational type questions.

With that, I would like to turn the call over to Ewan Downie, Chief Executive Officer.

Ewan Downie

Thank you Matt and thank you everyone for attending our call today. Premier is truly focused on building our mining business. We have been a company that successfully transitioned from explorer to producer over the past several years. We have assembled, what I believe, is the peer best production and development pipeline, which is 100% North American focused. Our projects are in some of the safest mining jurisdictions, I think you will find jurisdictions, you will find anywhere in the world and in world-class mining districts including the Battle Mountain and Carlin Trends of Nevada, the Red Lake camp of Ontario and Sonora, state of Mexico.

Our company believes in the partnership model. We have several partnerships ongoing in relation to either exploration and/or production. We have currently two mining operations at the South Arturo project. Currently there are two new mining initiatives under development, the El Niño underground mine and the Phase 1 open pit. We should start to see those assets coming online, the underground, later this year. We also have two projects in full permitting, the Cove property in Nevada and Hardrock, part of our Greenstone Gold joint venture in Northwestern Ontario. The company is advancing these projects with our strong financial position.

At year-end, we had nearly $44 million. All figures you will see in this presentation are in U.S. figures, by the way. In Q1 of this year, we announced an additional $18 million added to our balance sheet and a revolver facility that provides the company with access to an additional $50 million. So well over $100 million in cash and liquidity available as we grow our new assets.

We do continue to focus on our future. We are a very forward-looking company with the intent of not only building the two operations that are currently under construction, but being in a position to also advance Cove and Hardrock once the permitting comes online. And in terms of spending our dollars wisely, you will see in the ensuing slides that we have been very successful at growing our reserve and resource base through focused exploration program and very successful exploration programs that we have had over the past several years.

On slide five is a chart showing that resource and reserve growth. Back in 2015, our company had less than 200,000 ounces in reserves, globally approximately five million ounces. Fast forward to today, we are sitting at approximately 3 million ounces of reserves and 10 million ounces in global resources. So it's been a good trajectory upwards and now we are focused on developing our reserve such that we will deliver strong production in the future.

On slide seven, our mining operations. As I mentioned, we have to mining operations under construction at South Arturo. We do expect some processing of ore and preproduction gold coming from South Arturo during the year as we transition into new production initiatives there. The Phase 3 and East Dee opportunities at South Arturo continue to show significant potential upside in the future and we are continuing to advance a potential heap leach option for that project which would, again, resulted in another increase in production coming from South Arturo. At Mercedes, after having a fairly challenging first half of 2018, I hope you will see in our numbers that we have very successfully made the transition of the new orebody, the Diluvio deposit, which has now resulted in our costs dropping significantly, especially since Q3 and we look to continue to achieve sustainable production levels and low operating cost going forward. We are also just starting to define the Marianas zone, which is one of the top priority targets at Mercedes since we acquired the mine and the underground drill program is underway and in this presentation we will be showing a couple of highlight results from the initial drilling that we have into that zone from underground.

With that, I will pass on slide seven to our Chief Financial Officer, Steve Filipovic, who will talk about our operational and financial results for both Q4 and full year 2018.

Steve Filipovic

All right. Thank you Ewan and good morning everyone. Just as Ewan said, turning to slide seven, we will speak to the details around our fourth quarter results as well as the year-to-date full year results. During Q4, Premier produced 23,000 ounces of gold and 120,730 ounces of silver. Of the 23,000 ounces of gold we produced, nearly all of it 22, 465 ounces came from Mercedes and about just under 600 ounces came from South Arturo. This compares to just over 24,000 ounces of gold in the same period Q4 2017 and 77,000 ounces of silver last year at this time. Saw a little bit more out of the South Arturo mine. Our production relative to those two was 19,000 at Mercedes and 4,400 from South Arturo.

On a year-to-date basis, we produced just under 90,000 ounces of gold and 321,000 ounces of silver. Breakdown of the gold production by mine, just under 65,000 ounces from Mercedes and just under 21,000 ounces from South Arturo. Of the 321,000 ounces of silver, majority of that is from our Mercedes mine. This compares to 139,658 ounces of gold during the full year 2017 where we saw about 82,000 from Mercedes and just under 60,000 from South Arturo. The majority of silver, again, in 2017 was from our Mercedes mine.

As we previously guided, these lower production levels this year are due to the cessation of mining at South Arturo and the decrease in production we are seeing coming from the Phase 2 stockpiles. There is still some gold in those stockpiles but as you can see on the period-over-period results that we have been reporting that those production levels from South Arturo Phase 2 mining are on their way down. We also saw significant impact this year. We have spoken to this as we presented on the quarters and this was the result of the reinterpretation of the mining at Mercedes, but we do feel that we are back on track. We have seen that production level improve itself as we progress through Q2, Q3 and now into Q4 or sorry rather through Q4. So we feel that we worked through that challenging time and of course results have started to improve in relation to that.

On a unit operating cost basis for the fourth quarter and this is on a consolidated basis. We reported cash cost of $619 and all-in sustaining cost of $798. Now that's on a consolidated basis. At an asset level, our cash costs were $639 at Mercedes and our all-in sustaining cost were $808. Again, this is an area where we would like to emphasize that as we progress through the year, we saw our cash costs and all-in sustaining cost, I think it was probably Q2 where they reached the peak this year.

As an example, we were running, I think, $963 cash cost of Q2 and all-in sustaining cost of $1088. We have been showing period-over-period, quarter-over-quarter improvements in that and the improvement from Q3 to Q4 alone on a cash cost basis was a 25% reduction and just under 25% on all-in sustaining cost as well. So we did we do feel that the challenges that experienced here with Mercedes with respect to the mining, the impact that it had on our production levels as well as the increased costs have come under control and it's an area that we continue to focus on, not just obviously through the remainder of 2018 rather, but it's something that we are very, very focused on as we begin the year this year and we are quite confident that we have got a handle on controlling both production and cost as we move forward.

On full year basis, just to give full year guidance on the cash cost, we did end the year with $788 from a cash cost perspective on a consolidated basis and on an all-in sustaining basis we ended the year at $927. That's in relation to our guidance of $690 to $740 on cash cost and $800 to $850 on all-in sustaining costs. These movement in unit costs, again, both between Q4 2018 and Q4 2017 and on a year-to-date basis, is really a reflection of our relative production levels. We have seen that increase from a balanced production level from South Arturo and Mercedes to a much more heavily weighted Mercedes production. And this relationship was probably most apparent mid-year, but it continues and the results that you see for the year are very much impacted by that waiting of production from those perspective mines.

Carrying over to slide eight, I believe. For the fourth quarter, Premier generated $19.9 million on sales of 15,652 ounces of gold. And that was at an average realized price of $1,250 U.S. per ounce. This compares to $30.2 million on sales 22,000 ounces for the same period last year and that was for average gold price of $1,265 and it compares to $27.3 million in sales on 21,500 ounces of gold at an average price of $1,209 during Q3 of this year. For the quarter, we reported mine operating income of $6.1 million and a net loss of $8.9 million or $0.04 per share. This compares to Q4 2017 mine operating income of $7.2 million and a net loss of $3.6 million or $0.02 per share.

On a full year basis, we reported revenue of just under $114 million rather on sales of 87,000 ounces at an average price of $1,254 and this is in comparison to $200 million on sales of 139,000 ounces at an average price of $1,254 for the full year 2017. We reported mine operating income of $16.5 million and a net loss of $20.4 million or $0.10 per share for 2018 and this compares to mine operating income of $64 million and a net income of $16.2 million or $0.08 per share during the full year 2017.

Our year-over-year operating income is due primarily to a combination of lower recorded production and the associated metal sales and I think one of the largest reasons, as you have seen through these current quarters that we have carried on is the unit operating cost, the impact of the Mercedes mine development, the additional mine development we did this year had on those operating cost. As well, we do continue to report exploration and development expenses through our P&L for projects that are not yet at the development or move forward to basically production decision stage. So we do carry over $20 million of exploration and development costs through our P&L on an annual basis here. And as well, we did take a small impairment this year on the RMC bankruptcy and that obviously had an impact on our overall earnings for the year. I believe it represented around $0.04 per share impact on our full year results.

Premier finished the year, as Ewan indicated, with just under $44 million in cash on its balance sheet and that's after taking into account just under $50 million in combined exploration and development capital expenditures this year as we continue to focus on moving our projects forward. As well, we did pay down $20 million in outstanding debt to Orion during the year. Despite the challenges that we had this year, we do feel quite confident that as we finish the year, we had a handle on both the production mining challenges that we had at Mercedes as well as the costs.

With that, I will turn this back to Ewan.

Ewan Downie

Thank you Steve. I will talk about some of the highlights that we had last year and that we are looking to achieve this year. For the South Arturo project, you will see in slide nine, it continues to become a more and more important part of our company's future with the new development initiatives we have ongoing at the property. As probably most of you know, Premier is the 40% owner of the property, Barrick owns 60% and the project is operated by the Goldstrike mining team.

Currently, we have two new mining initiatives under construction, the Phase 1 open pit, the El Niño underground and we continue to consider the economics of a potential run of mine heap leach operation and advancing the Phase 3 open pit, which would continue to expand mine life at the property and add to our production profile. We are continuing exploration to achieve long-term production. We have had significant success in 2018 with the East Dee results and we are expecting to have a fairly significant program to increase reserves and resources at the El Niño property in 2019.

Also of note, we acquired the Rodeo Creek Property that we believe has very strong exploration success that's on trend with the Phase 1 mining operation and the continuation of the storm deposit to the north on Barrick's ground and we believe that some of the structures that host the mineralization on our property into the south will continue to trend up on to that property and we will be testing that theory in the second half of this year with drilling.

In terms of our guidance for this year, we are expecting pre-commercial production of 5,000 to 10,000 ounces. Part of those ounces will come from limited processing of the remaining stockpile from the Phase 2 pit. And later this year, the expectation that mining will commence at the El Niño underground and processing of preproduction ore is likely to begin in the second half of the year.

On slide 10, just to go over some of our operational results. In Q4, as you know the mining of Phase 2 ended in 2017. We had just limited production of gold from the stockpile. As always, the cost have been very low for this production and we expected in the future as production ramps up again that this will be a low cost operation for the company. On a full year basis, the all-in sustaining costs on our 21,000 ounces were below $500 an ounce, continuing to be one of the lowest cost operations, I think you will find anywhere on the planet, especially at gold only operation.

On slide 11, you can see our land position. In blue, related to the geology, immediately to the south is an extensive area being mined currently by Newmont and Barrick and the subject of a lot of discussion these days given the recent hostile discussion regarding Barrick and Newmont. And when you look at all of the read in there, those are the various deposits in mines in the core part of the Carlin Trend. And the blue area makes Premier the only company that has a core position in the heart of the Carlin Trend.

To the north in red is our Rodeo Creek Property that we will be advancing later. This is a property we acquired in 2015 from Goldcorp and has led to a relationship and a partnership with Barrick. We found Barrick to be a very strong partner, very easy to deal with and has been something that we have really relished in the Nevada area. The partnership here that we gained through the acquisition has led to other opportunities for our company, including the McCoy-Cove JV where Barrick is working with us on exploration in proximal to Cove deposit. That property actually will be our largest pure exploration program for the company in 2019.

As part of that deal, we have a custom processing arrangement for refractory ore related to the bulk sample which is permitted at Cove, which provides some certainty for us in advancing the project going forward. And also as part of that deal, we are in the process of preparing an exploration and drill program at Rye and Rye is a property as part of that JV at McCoy-Cove that we are acquiring from Barrick. So there, I believe, we have built a strong relationship with Barrick and we are looking forward to working with their team going forward. A very professional partner, in my opinion.

And at the top end, Rodeo Creek which will be our first 100% owned piece of ground in this area. And we believe that the geology and the structural setting is right for potential deposits on this property. We will be starting soil sampling, et cetera in the first half of the year and expecting to be drilling in the second half of the year up at Rodeo Creek.

Slide 12. The image on the left is the conceptual image of what we are looking to achieve at South Arturo. Of the three open pits that you see there, Phase 2 was completely depleted in 2017. As Steve mentioned, we continue to process on a limited basis some of the stockpiled material where lower grade material remaining from that mining.

And on the images on the right, you can see the lower image, the portal construction. That's the El Niño underground project that is currently under production. We are expecting the El Niño property to ramp up later this year and enter commercial production officially late in the year or early 2020.

We are also, in the upper image, stripping the Phase 1 open pit. If you look on the left, that's the pit on the left. And we are currently stockpiling potential heap leach material that will be processed should we go ahead with the heap leach option. The Phase 3 would be the next mining operation open pit operation on the property and we are now pursuing exploration of potential pit expansion and/or future underground deposits. The most significant from 2018 was success we had in the East Dee area. East Dee will be subject to a definition drill program this year in an attempt to advance the East Dee target to a potential resource category going forward.

Move on to Mercedes and Mexico on slide 13. Mercedes is a 100% owned mine by Premier, owned and operated by Premier. It was an acquisition we made from Yamana in 2016 and is a mine that mines multiple deposits in order to achieve its throughput. When we acquired the property, Yamana had just started developing two new deposits, Diluvio and Rey de Oro and when we accessed Diluvio in late 2017, we found that the deposit was not quite as interpreted from surface drilling and as a result, we stopped all mining at Diluvio during the first half of the year to complete a significant underground drill program in order to better understand exactly how we were going to mine this and what the deposit looked like.

We had to add additional development, which resulted in quite high cost in the beginning of the year. But as you see, as Diluvio came online in Q3 and Q4, we reduced costs by over $300 an ounce on an all-in sustaining basis, Q3 over Q2. And again a significant reduction in a cash and all-in sustaining cost in Q4 to where this mine is operating generally on a full-time basis. Our guidance for this year is 75,000 to 85,000 ounces of gold at all-in sustaining cost of $900 and $950.

Slide 14, you will see our Q4 production. Q4 was a pretty outstanding quarter. We don't always expect to have 22,465 ounces of production. Our all-in sustaining cost well below our guidance for this year at $808 and a very solid reduction from what we saw during the year. I would like to commend our operations team for that turnaround and we expect the project to be more stabilized this year than what we saw last year. I won't it's not going to be without its challenges but it is operating on a full-time basis. We are essentially filling the mill on a other daily basis. As we advance the most important deposit potential on the property, Marianas, which we have just begun the underground drill program with an effort to move Marianas into our reserve and into our mine plan in 2020.

In terms of the property's geological potential, we believe that there is significant exploration potential going forward, particularly on strike from the Mercedes, Barrancas-Lagunas where Marianna sits that you can see on the geological picture on the right. And Marianas is essentially the extension of the main Mercedes mine trend, so to speak and an important part of this mine's future.

You can see Diluvio, Lupita up to the North and Klondike - Rey de Oro in between. I will point out that Diluvio, which forms more than 60% of our current reserves, is a lower grade deposit. However we have implemented some longhole mining, et cetera and so lower cost on a per ton basis. However, the real stabilization of this project is expected to come when Marianas becomes part of our production expected to be in 2020.

Moving on to slide 16 is a longitudinal section looking at the main mine trend in pink, green and blue. You can see the zones there have been mined and there is some mining on a limited basis in those continuing. However down plunge of those deposits which typically mines out at a grade of about 50% higher than our current reserves, is the extension of that trend, the Marianas deposit.

Based on surface drilling, it appears to have grades comparable to the other deposits on trend. And as you can see, we have got in our presentation here, the first results from underground drilling, we are drilling, what we expect to be just the beginning part of the deposit from underground. We are in the first drill bay of several that will be looked at this year. And we had initial intercepts in that drilling of 21.35 meters of 4.5 grams gold, 64 grams silver, including 4.58 meters of over 11 grams gold and 94 grams silver and in MR19-006, 3.05 meters of 7.87 grams and 54 grams per ton silver.

These results were not unexpected. It is now expected to be drill bay three and beyond as the core part of the expected deposit. But it's good to see that we are intercepting gold early in the program and look forward to when we drill this in additional detail to move this into reserves and resources. The current program will be approximately 20,000 meters from underground and the entire focus of this is to upgrade the deposit to our reserve and moved into our mine plan in 2020.

This should provide for additional flexibility in our mining with the additional mine phases and our expectation that the grades that come out of here will be well above what we have in our current reserves. So we really look forward to this project being completed this year and moved into our mine plan in 2020.

Moving on to slide 17. Premier has a very significant organic growth pipeline. Currently the company, in addition to our two mines, has two projects undergoing full permitting, the Cove property on the Battle Mountain Trend of Nevada and the Hardrock deposit, part of Greenstone Gold in the Beardmore-Geraldton camp in Ontario, Canada.

Cove, this year, we are looking to continue to advance our permitting for full production. We do have permits to undertake an underground program. However right now, we are working on a hydrological flow test, which will, these are large down holes we installed I believe at 17 piezometer well and are doing a full hydrological test to assess the need to pump water as we advance the underground development of this project.

A preliminary economic assessment was completed in 2018 showing very favorable economics for this deposit and we continue to advance the project through drilling looking at additional targets, particularly on the Barrick joint venture. That drill program is underway and multiple targets will be tested during the current program. We are advancing towards completing a future feasibility study, which would allow for full production at Cove. Cove remains one of the highest grade undeveloped gold deposits in North America with a grade of greater than the 11 grams per ton.

At Greenstone Gold, it's a property we completed a feasibility study in 2016, a partnership with Centerra. We have submitted all documentation to the provincial and federal governments of Canada to move this project to where we make a production decisions expected to be later this year. In terms of our EA and EIS submittals, in December 2018 the federal government approved our EA and we are expecting provincial EIS approval, it says the EA but that's the EIS approval, here in the first half of 2019. We continue to move forward our relationship agreements with the local communities including aboriginal communities and this project continues to be funded by our partner. At the end of last year, $71.2 million remaining to be spent by Centerra prior to Premier participating in the funding of the project going forward.

In terms of exploration, we are a company that is a very forward-looking. We do recognize that for Premier to be a long-term sustainable producer, we will have to continue to grow our reserve base. And in 2019, our primary projects we are advancing are Rye, part of our Rye-Goldbanks property package in Nevada and the Hasaga project in Red Lake, Ontario where our final step-out hole was 39 meters or 23.4 meters true width of 5.7 grams, representing potential reasonably high grade bulk mining opportunity in the Red Lake Camp.

The main property for us, though, in exploration this year will be Rye. Rye is a property as part of the Barrick joint venture at McCoy-Cove. As part of that arrangement, Barrick gave us the option to acquire 100% interest in Rye. Rye is an epithermal vein system in Nevada. Nevada is well known for its success in the pipe deposits with some very prospective intercepts from previous drilling that suggest the potential there could be a deposit or deposits along a very significant strike length. And we will be testing this property later in 2019.

As a summary, Premier is a company that is very focused on growing our production, our future production and expect to achieve that later this year when El Niño comes online in 2020, we are expecting the Phase 1 operations come online in the second half of the year. We also are advancing two projects with permitting that we expect will continue to grow our production profile going forward. We haven't stopped our exploration, which will continue to allow us to replace reserves or gold on an annual basis to continue replacing reserves that are mining operations and growing our reserves for future production. And also exploration continues to be a priority across the company's entire portfolio. And with the growth in production we expect to see in the future, we expect to see significant increases in our company's cash flow well into the future.

So with that, I believe we will open up the floor to a few questions. We have myself, Steve Filipovic and Brent Kristof available to answer questions relating to operations or finances.

[Operator Instructions]. Your first question comes from John Tumazos of John Tumazos Very Independent Research. Please go ahead.

John Tumazos

Good morning and thank you for the presentation and for a taking my call. Long time, not talk.

Ewan Downie

Hi John. How are you?

John Tumazos

Good. I stopped by the Centerra booth at PDAC earlier this week. And Centerra team appeared to be very enthusiastic about their Öksüt mine under construction in Turkey. And they also were very enthused about the copper gold underground mine at Kemess where the original mill still sits waiting for ore. And they said, they like the Hardrock deposit but at these gold prices, the other stuff is better and when the time comes, they might put it on the shelf. I guess that's probably a relief for Premier Gold because you guys have a lot of projects too. Are the McCoy-Cove and the various zones at South Arturo a green light at current gold prices around $1,280 or $1,285?

Ewan Downie

Can you ask last part of the question again?

John Tumazos

Is McCoy-Cove and the different zones at South Arturo good enough to move ahead at current gold prices?

Ewan Downie

Yes. We expect that McCoy-Cove and the South Arturo projects to be quite low cost operations and would generate significant cash flows. If you look at South Arturo in 2017, the production cost, the all-in sustaining cost was $351 an ounce. And I know it was written up in many places as a pure gold mine being the lowest cost producing mine in the world in 2017. So we are very confident in those projects. I will point out one thing though, John, about Hardrock and Greenstone is that it is not Centerra's decision on how that project moves forward. It is the joint venture company. So I am not sure exactly if you heard them right or if they misspoke. However, they don't make the decision on the project. It is both companies have an equal say. Just want to make sure that's clear.

John Tumazos

If they were going slow and you were going hard, would you try to buy them out?

Ewan Downie

I won't comment on anybody buying out or going slow or fast. We are working on the permitting of the project. So it isn't permitted. We can't build it. And because of that, we can't make a production decision. The intent this year is to advance the project through more detailed engineering, additional ongoing drilling and completing the permitting and getting the balance of the community agreements completed, being in a position, we hope, that year-end to assess the market and see how the financing package that we are working on or potential financing package that we are working on having retained a financial advisor for the ultimate financing package and engage the markets at year-end and see if how and when we are going to advance this project to full production.

Obviously, it will be market dependent. If we are bidding on a gold price that's well below where we would like it to be, we would, as they say, put it on hold but if everything lines up and we are a believer that the gold price is going up, not down, this project should be a big part of our company's future. It is the largest reserve and resource in our company and fortunately for us this year, we continue to be carried by our partner. I hope they are enthused about it because they are putting a fair amount of money at upwards of over $40 million into the project this year.

John Tumazos

So did I hear you right that you are paying a fee to a financial advisor to work on the Hardrock financing?

Steve Filipovic

Hi John, it's Steve Filipovic. We are working with an advisor to do some market sounding to get a sense of what the current situation is from a debt perspective to see what sort of debt capacity this project could handle. And as Ewan indicated, everything that we are doing this year is to move toward a place at the end of year where we could make a very informed decision around the feasibility of moving this project forward.

John Tumazos

Thank you very much.

Ewan Downie

Thanks for your questions, John. And as always, feel free to give us a call anytime if you have any further questions or comments.

Your next question comes from Bryce Adams of CIBC. Please go ahead.

Bryce Adams

Good morning and thanks for taking the questions. I just wanted to ask about the RMC metals write down. It looks like that situation drove the lights out by about 8,000 ounces. Is that understanding correct?

Steve Filipovic

Hi Bryce, it's Steve. So just speaking to the RMC write down, I think what listeners need to understand with respect to that is, that is purely an audit driven decision that's been reflected in our financial statements. We have a responsibility, obviously, to be able to allow our auditors to confirm the existence of those inventories because they are subject to this bankruptcy proceeding. It really does sort of play out in a situation where, from an audit perspective, there are certain steps that we would need to take.

But I think what I would want to say for everyone that's listening is that, it's by no means a reflection of anything that the bankruptcy courts have done in terms of a determination around the recoverability of that inventory from Premier or any of the mining companies. There are quite a long list of companies involved. Many of them are scared because of the specific names of the companies that have perhaps were involved in the refining contracts.

But from our perspective, this is not an indication of our expectation around our success with our reclamation claims and I expect that's probably the sentiment that's carried by many of the other mining companies involved. And it's certainly no indication of any sort of specific decision or action on behalf of the he bankruptcy courts. As I indicated, this is purely as an audit related determination that came about as we were workings through the preparation of our financial statements.

Bryce Adams

Okay. Thanks. So in 2019, there is a chance or likelihood of recovering those ounces?

Steve Filipovic

What's happening right now and I do have to be very cautious, I guess, about what we do say, this is subject to the bankruptcy proceeding. So I think for those that maybe aren't following it, there are proceedings underway where the mining companies that are involved, the refining customers of RMC are taking action to recover the inventory or the value of the inventory that was caught within the premises of RMC when the bankruptcy occurred. So those proceedings will take place throughout the next several months of 2019. I don't have specific dates. This is a fairly large situation, I think. But I do believe that we are progressing toward the hearing of these claims through the bankruptcy courts in the U.S. over the coming months.

Bryce Adams

Okay. Thank you. Ewan, you spoke about the Cove in the opening remarks and the feasibility study work that you are advancing. So would that be a PFS or DFS? And do you have any sort of timeline for that study?

Ewan Downie

Right now, our plan is to move likely right to full feasibility on the property. We are internally discussing, do we proceed necessarily with the underground to move to feasibility or do we complete which could be started very soon some definition drilling from surface that's required to upgrade our resources? As you know, most of our resource, 1.3 million ounce of the resource is inferred. In order to complete a feasibility study, we need additional delineation to upgrade our resource to indicated. And we are discussing that right now.

We also, to move this project long-term, need more definitive agreements for processing. And we are actually discussing with both Barrick and Newmont potential opportunities for longer-term processing arrangements. Our plan is to hopefully deliver the feasibility study in late 2020 or early 2021. And with that timing, we should be able to make a go or no-go decision in 2021 for that project and advance it towards full production. By then, we will have completed our hydrological flow test, which will provide us better understanding of how we will have to deal with groundwater as we proceed with the project.

Groundwater is very common in Nevada mines and also the completion of the permitting of the project. So it is expected to be a project that we can drive forward into development with our current cash and cash flow. In addition to what we are doing at South Arturo and we are taking all steps we can to derisk it through permitting, feasibility study and eventually it becoming a big part of our company's production growth in the future.

Bryce Adams

Got it. Thanks very much. Just switching to the near-term, Mercedes throughput average is around 2,000 tons in Q4. That's a good result to say that. Has that been maintained? Do you have a date in 2019 for January and February? Is it in line with that Q4 performance?

Ewan Downie

Yes. Q4 was quite exceptional. We produced more than we generally expect. Mercedes, more month-by-month, we target 20,000, sort of hoping to have 18,000 and 22,000 per quarter, depending on which areas we are mining and when. I would say, January was very stable, February we had a few issues, fairly major snowstorms actually at one point in that area in an area that's not used to seeing significant snow. It put a few day delay in February and significant rains during that period. So it's a mine that rainy season, you have a few challenges owing to conditions and when it's not raining, it's much easier to operate. So it's mine we expect we will see ups and downs month-by-month depending on where we are mining. But it has been very stabilized this year in general and we expect to have a good March here and continuing to towards year-end when we expect to bring the Marianas online.

Bryce Adams

Thanks. So 2019 guidance would assume 2,000 ton a day for the full year?

Ewan Downie

Yes. We are doing our best to achieve 2,000 tons a day.

Bryce Adams

All right. That's all my questions. Thanks for taking them.

Ewan Downie

Thanks Bryce.

Steve Filipovic

Thank you Bryce.

Your next question comes from Andrew Mikitchook of BMO Capital Markets. Please go ahead.

Andrew Mikitchook

Hi Ewan. All my question have already been asked. But can someone comment on the sustaining and/or development CapEx to be expected for Mercedes for 2019?

Steve Filipovic

Our CapEx at Mercedes for this coming year, Andrew, sustaining in the order of around $10 million, our exploration related capital of about $4 million and expansion just over $2 million.

Andrew Mikitchook

So $10 million, $4 million and $2 million. In total $16 million?

Steve Filipovic

Yes.

Andrew Mikitchook

Okay. And just before I sign off, can just walk again through this whole South Arturo pre-commercial designation of these ounces? And how that would be reflected on the financials and against this $39 million share of your CapEx for the development of these two?

Ewan Downie

Maybe I will start this and I will let Steve finish it. Right now, because of the ongoing development we are not sure exactly what month the processing will start. All I can say is that according to the most recent model that we have been provided, we do expect to be accessing ore in the El Niño underground during Q3. Mining would likely begin during Q3. However, no exact certainty of when and how much of the ore would be processed through the roaster. It could start right away. It could start later in the year.

So with that, we have to be a bit cautious on when we officially declare commercial production. And then we can start to assess costs. And then the stockpiled material, we have been notified or guided that there will be some processing from the Phase 2 stockpile, it's timing and how much. So I hope that we have been quite conservative in our guidance for South Arturo.

But I will let Steve talk about the implications of why the preproduction?

Andrew Mikitchook

Thank you.

Steve Filipovic

Andrew, it really is what Ewan said. I mean, for us to be able to make that declaration of commercial production, we need to see those sustained production levels coming out of Arturo and we are not anticipating that that will occur until next year. But through the development phase, we do expect to encounter some recoverable ounces as we work through the development work. And so there is value that we will drive from those ounces and the typical accounting treatment for this sort of arrangement or sort of situation is that the revenue of the value of that metal is not shown as a revenue piece. It's actually just a reduction of your ongoing development cost until you establish that commercial production level.

Andrew Mikitchook

And just to be clear, that $39 million is, I think Ewan said, that is excluding. That doesn't assume any pre-commercial gold bill at all?

Steve Filipovic

It does not, no. Obviously until we encounter those ounces and clearly there is a sale that has to occur on those ounces to drive a value that we could be disclosing to demonstrate some sort of an offset against that, right. So the $39 million is not net of value from the pre-commercial production ounces.

Andrew Mikitchook

Thank you very much. I will let other people ask questions.

Ewan Downie

Thanks Andrew.

Your next question comes from Humphrey Carey. Please go ahead.

Humphrey Carey

Good morning. I would like to continue the discussion about South Arturo. Just to remind me two things. One, when are you going to give us any indication how much production there might be from those two projects in 2020? And the second question is more on the finance side. Clearly there is going to be quite a large buildup of inventories and stockpiles, basically as you don't know exactly when your ore is going to be processed. Has that amount being allowed for in the total $100 million that is being spent on these projects? Or is that in addition that you may need some cash to finance those stockpiles?

Ewan Downie

No. All of the cost that we are assuming have been accounted for. Part of the reason why we haven't been able to give a great clarity on expected production for the next couple years is the ongoing work being done at Phase 1. The Phase 1 open pit is currently being what we call a test project in terms of autonomous trucking and some assumptions are being made related to that program in terms of cost per ton.

However, we haven't been running that program long enough to make a concrete assessment on whether the operation will utilize autonomous over the long-term. If the test isn't as favorable as planned, we would plan on going to manned vehicles and the costing on that per ton is higher. So there is a different ounce expectation, should we do autonomous than manned track. So until we complete the test to make a definitive decision on which direction that's going to go, we have decided not to guide ounces because it could change in terms of which method is utilize going forward.

Also, we have not made a firm decision on the heap leach yet. The heap leach material that we are currently mining as part of the pre-strip is being stockpiled for potential processing in the future. So we recognize it does make it a bit difficult in terms of providing terrific guidance on the project. However, as we progress this year and make a definitive decision on which way we are going to go, the mine plan should then be more concrete and we do continue to intend at hopefully some point mid-year or early in the third quarter to provide longer-term guidance for both the underground and the open pit.

Humphrey Carey

Okay. Thank you. Okay. That makes sense.

Ewan Downie

Okay.

[Operator Instructions]. There are no further questions at this time. Please proceed.

Matt Gollat

Well, thanks everyone for joining us on the on the call this morning. Hope you got a lot out of it. If you have any further questions, feel free call any of the team here at Premier. Ewan, Steve and myself are all available to talk through any of the points brought up on the call today. And with that, I would like to turn it back over to the operator and thank you very much.

