Tourmaline Earnings: Why I Don't Buy Despite The Performance

The market capitalization offers a small discount to my estimation of fair value.

Despite lower prices assumptions, the five-year plan is still about production growth and free cash flow.

Despite a challenging Canadian oil and gas environment, the production grew and the company generated free cash flow.

Tourmaline Oil (OTCPK:TRMLF) released the Q4 earnings. Thanks to low costs, the company confirmed its capacity to grow the production while generating free cash flow.

The update of the five-year plan reduced the free cash flow expectations over the next few years. But the lower capital program offset a part of the loss of the cash flow. And management still plans to grow the production above 370,000 boe/d by 2023. The free cash flow will be used to reduce the net debt and pay the dividend.

Due to the higher netbacks, the market values the company at a premium compared with Birchcliff (OTCPK:BIREF). The stock price still offers a small discount to my estimation of fair value, though. But the margin of safety is not important enough for me to be involved.

Note: All the numbers in the article are in Canadian dollars unless otherwise noted.

Q4 results

Thanks to organic growth, the Q4 production increased by 5% year-over-year to reach 276,568 boe/d.

Source: Q4 2018 MD&A

The FY 2018 production at 265,044 boe/d barely exceeded the low end of the guidance of 265,000 boe/d to 270,000 boe/d.

The table below shows the disparity of the evolution of the oil and gas prices during Q4. The increase of gas prices at the U.S. hubs contrasted with the low prices at the Canadian hubs.

Source: Q4 2018 MD&A

With the help of hedges and thanks to the gas market diversification to the U.S., the company managed to increase the per-unit realized price to C$23.4/boe.

Source: Q4 2018 MD&A

The total cash costs decreased compared with the previous quarter. And before hedges, the total netbacks amounted to C$4.14/boe.

Source: author, based on company reports

As Tourmaline and Birchcliff operate a similar production mix, I compare both companies for the rest of this article.

Source: author, based on company reports

Thanks to its low costs, Tourmaline generated a higher total netback than Birchcliff, before and after hedges.

As management doesn't disclose the sustaining capex, I use a mix of sources to assess the costs to replace the produced reserves. The DD&A costs from the income statement amounted to C$7.52/boe during Q4.

The PDP and Proved FD&A costs I have highlighted in the table below also constitute a proxy for the replacement costs.

Source: Q4 2018 press release

As FD&A costs and the DD&A costs trend downwards in a range from C$6.79 to C$11.94/boe, I keep the accounting DD&A costs at C$7.52/boe as my estimation of replacement costs.

With a capex at C$395.2 million with the cash flow at C$391.5 million, the net debt stayed stable at C$1.7 billion. The net debt to annualized cash flow is still low at 1.1. And management expects the ratio to stay at the same level by the end of 2019.

Changes in the five-year plan

The realized gas prices were higher than prices at Canadian hubs thanks to market diversification and hedges. And the natural gas production will still be exposed to the U.S. markets in 2019.

Source: presentation March 2019

Yet, management revised the gas and NGL prices assumption for the 5 years plan. With lower forecasted prices and with a similar production volume, the free cash flow expectations are lower over the short term.

But even with the lower AECO prices assumption from C$2.25/GJ to C$1.8/GJ in 2019, the forecast is still less conservative than most of the Canadian producers, as shown in the table below. It's an aspect to keep in mind when you compare the plans from the different producers.

Source: author, based on company reports

In any case, the table below presents the updated five-year plan.

Source: presentation March 2019

As a comparison, the table shows the five-year plan before the revision of the prices assumptions.

Source: presentation November 2018

There are several moving parts. The lower gas and NGL prices lower the after-tax expected cash flow. The lower capital programs to achieve the same production growth in 2019 partly offsets the effect of the lower prices. And for the following years, management is confident in delivering a higher production growth with the same capital program.

The net result is a drop of expected free cash flow by C$360 million over the next five years, which represents about 6.5% of the market capitalization. On the positive side the new plan includes 4,000 boe/d of extra production by 2022.

Let's now focus on our own assumptions and valuation estimations.

The valuation reflects the operational success

The table below compares the market capitalization with the updated NAV based on the 2018 reserves report.

Source: author, based on company reports

Considering the profits the company generated in the current price environment, the market values the company at a 23% premium to its PDP NAV. By contrast, the market values other well-managed Canadian producers, like Whitecap Resources (OTCPK:SPGYF), at a discount to their PDP NAV.

But despite the stock price increase following the earnings, the market still offers a 36% discount to the proved NAV.

Compared with Birchcliff, the EV/reserves ratios are much higher for Tourmaline. This difference makes sense as Tourmaline generates higher netbacks. But having Tourmaline's reserves valued about twice as much as Birchcliff's reserves, as shown in the table below, may not be justified.

Source: author, based on company reports

The flowing barrel valuation confirms the premium for Tourmaline compared with Birchcliff. This difference is justified by the higher netbacks Tourmaline generates. It also shows Tourmaline is not valued at a bargain price relative to Birchcliff.

Source: author, based on company reports

For my estimation of intrinsic value, I assume Tourmaline will generate a total netback of C$5/boe. I apply a 12x multiple to the profits generated by the estimated production of 300,000 boe/d in 2019.

Source: author, based on company reports

With a stock price at C$21.39, the market offers a modest 11.5% discount to my estimation of the fair value of C$24.18/share.

Despite the operational performance, the small discount doesn't constitute a sufficient margin of safety for me to buy shares.

Conclusion

The Q4 results confirm the capacity to grow while generating free cash flow, even in the context of challenging Candian oil and gas environment.

Lower gas and NGL prices assumptions for the five-year plan reduce the free cash flow expectations. But management increased the medium-term production goal thanks to lower capital requirements.

The market capitalization takes the performance into account. The market values the company at a premium compared with Birchcliff. And the discount to my intrinsic valuation is too small to constitute a comfortable margin of safety for me to buy.

