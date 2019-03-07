A New-Age Solar Tech Company: Monopolistic Domination Backed By Clean Balance Sheet

Since then, the company has experienced many changes, including acquisitions and new product offerings.

SolarEdge Technologies (NASDAQ:SEDG) has been one of our favorite stocks with stellar returns of 240% since our first recommendation, at $17 in May, 2017. The stock now trades at around $41, peaking at $70 in FY18. The company is a new age solar equipment manufacturer with product ecosystem including Power optimizer, Solar inverters, Metering and monitoring tools, EV charging equipment and other solutions.

Image: SolarEdge product range

The product portfolio has displayed organic growth through the years with SolarEdge developing new innovations while also observing high top line growth. The company has also banked on acquisitions such as SMRE, Kokam and Gamatronic to expand into new allied markets such as EV mobility and Storage solutions. As SEDG continues its growth, the question for investors is "what about now?". Should new investors buy in? Should old ones hold? What is SolarEdge now: a value pick, a growth pick or none?

Stock snapshot:

Market cap: $1.95 Billion

Current price: $41.34

Price/Earnings: 14.86x

Price/Book: 3.47x

Debt/Equity: 0.01x

Current Ratio: 3.0x

Quick Ratio: 2.3x

Dividend yield: N/A

PEG: 0.65x(All figures from MorningStar as on March 3rd,2019)

Quantitative Fundamental analysis:

1. Financial health:

The health of the company is crucial for future stability and operating efficiency. This is estimated by looking at the debt and liabilities of the company... as the saying goes "nobody goes bankrupt by having too much cash".

As the figure suggests, SolarEdge has a very different philosophy from many new age tech companies: the management does not in massive leverage. The miniscule debt showing up in the last fiscal is only a small consequence of its acquisitions, which at the stage do not bear any weight considering D/E of 0.01.

A good question to ask when looking at these types of companies: Is long term debt < 5x current net profit? This factor checks out very well as the company has a very tiny outstanding long-term debt of $3.5million. While even the cash and cash equivalents stand at $191.6 million and the net profit attributable in FY18 stands at $128.8 million. The company can be considered effectively debt free meaning an investor doesn't worry about it having a liquidity or solvency crisis anytime soon.

2. Profitability:

The company had started off in 2006 but it wasn't until FY15 that it started to turn a profit. From that period, the revenue has increased from $325 million to $937 million (i.e. 2.88 fold in four and a half years) while the net income during the same period rose from $21 million to $129 million which turns out to be more than 6 folds. This works out to be around a 50% average annual gain in profits… Not to shabby.

3. Operating efficiency:

Another point to the quality company is their return on equity, running at an average of 27.52% for the last four year period and current figure standing at 26.84%. The other important metric ROIC (return on invested capital) runs at 25.18% currently with an average of 27.92%.

These measures are extremely appetizing for any investor; especially as Warren Buffett recommends a ROE of 12% and ROIC of 15% for a period of at least five years.

4. Cash flow Efficiency:

Many investors have endorsed the importance of Free Cash flow, some even saying that the cash flow statement should be the first page of the annual report. The reason being the transparency and effective translation of free cash flow to growth, profit and cash for the investors. While net profit and EPS figures change heavily with GAAP and use of other accounting principles, the free cash flow is a rather effective measure of the final profitability to the shareholders.

SolarEdge has had three reports of positive cash flow with FY15 again being the critical stage for the company with nil free cash flow i.e. the breakeven point. For the fiscal year 2018, FCF comes out to be $150 million while the net income stands at $129 million. It is worth noting that the company has acquired new subsidiaries in FY18 and still having such big FCF means that eventually the figure would rise as those acquisitions also contribute to the cash flow.

Competitive analysis:

SolarEdge is helmed by its founder Mr. Guy Sella, an engineer(B.S.) from Technion, and institute of technology in Israel. He founded the company in 2006, the product line beginning from DC optimized inverter for Solar panels. Later developments such as monitoring systems and DC-DC power optimizers for individual PV panels were guided by the CEO and hence led to the company dominating the market of such PV solar equipment. The company has market share of above 70% in the retail/home solar solutions market.

Compensation of key executives:

As seen above, the top management's fee for the year 2017 has been $8.03 million dollars for a company with revenue of $937 million and CAGR growth of above 50%, which can be considered a fair value. Apart from that the management's compensation was decreased from the prior year.

Products and strategy:

While SEDG’s main business is identified as solar equipment, it looks to be a complete solar and EV solutions provider, and doing so by acquisition. The CEO reiterated this strategy in the latest Q4 FY18 earnings call:

" While these very important acquisitions are still small, dilutive and will of course require substantial investments both in resources and infrastructure, in the next few years, we expect that the main driver for revenue and profitability will remain the solar products."

Acquisitions:

1. Gamatronic Electronic Industries Ltd.: closed on July 1st, 2018 for $1.0 million with a net earnings payout of 50% and 33% for two consecutive years ('19 and '20). The company's strategy in regards to this deal was to involve itself in UPS tech solutions for expansion into new markets.

2. Kokam Co. Ltd.: On October 17, 2018, SEDG completed the acquisition of 91.6% of outstanding common shares for approximately $96.7 million. The main reason of this acquisitions was for the intellectual property of Kokam, which allows cutting edge battery tech to employed in solar storage solution and EV mobility segment.

3. SMRE spa: This acquisition was completed in FY19 in January for $77 million equivalent to 49% stake. The financials of the deal will not be reflected in the cash flow until Q1FY19 results.

SolarEdge plays a thorough organic expansion strategy without picking up much debt and acquiring critically positioned "small-value" companies. The next phase of growth will be supported by the in-house innovations in various products resulting from acquisitions. This is seen by the R&D push, as the following company statement says:

"Our technology and system architecture are protected by 147 awarded patents and 200 patent applications filed worldwide as of December 31, 2018. We also have protection for some of our battery-related technology through Kokam with 143 awarded patents and 9 pending applications."

These intellectual properties and R&D expenditures along with collective synergies will result in competitive products and lowering costs.

Earnings outlook:

The CEO Guy Stella has issued a guidance of higher revenue while the earnings and margins contract as a result of acquisitions.

"... I am confident that these acquisitions, which will initially dilute our margins and EPS, will over time and with our investment, innovation and operational excellence, become a meaningful part of the SolarEdge success.”

The growth in revenue is expected to continue at these high rates as the company expands in different geographies and in product portfolio. The EPS and margins will shrink for a couple of fiscals and grow after that depending upon any future acquisitions.

Conclusion:

SolarEdge remains a high quality company with integrity, forward-thinking management and superb growth prospects. The future is certainly bright for the company as solar tariffs continue to drop (even becoming cheaper than thermal power), governments and private utilities spending higher in the segment and the coming revolution in e-mobility (where the company has increasing its focus).

Disclosure: I am/we are long SEDG. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.