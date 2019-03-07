Will Apple Be Soured In The Streaming-Services Market?

EarningDiary.com

Where is Apple Now?

Apple (AAPL) has been on a roller coaster in recent months, leaving many investors feeling a sense of whiplash. Just last August, the stock rallied on Warren Buffet's comments about Apple's large cash flow. Then, there were problems in China that harmed Apple's revenue in the most populated country in the world. More recently, investors began to question the future of the iPhone as sales dropped 15 percent.

Apple's narrative the past few months has been quite bearish as the trade war with China has persisted. This has already had a concrete impact on Apple. During the fourth quarter of 2018, sales in mainland China fell over 25%, which made the sales gains in other countries almost irrelevant in the final numbers. That being said, I believe the severity of the trade war has greatly diminished. The communication coming from Beijing as well as Washington has been much less hostile and there have been a plethora of recent reports stating the United States and China are very close to a deal being made. This would be great news for Apple as it would likely mean a resumption of the substantial success it was having in China before this trade war began.

Another main bearish case for Apple has been the questionable future of the iPhone, a point that has been supported by falling iPhone sales numbers. However, I believe that this trend is likely to subside or even reverse for two main reasons. First is the rollout of 5G across the United States, Europe, and China. The current iPhones are not built to handle a 5G network, meaning that anyone who wishes to be on the network will have to upgrade their device to a new iPhone that is able to handle the new network. Second, it appears that Apple is planning to roll out a "bendable" iPhone to rival the foldable phones that were recently announced. Giving substantial innovative changes to the iPhone, customers are likely to upgrade their iPhones, bucking the current bearish iPhone sales trend.

Many bullish investors have pointed Apple's rapidly growing, high-margin "services" sector as a reason to own the stock for the long term. The services sector includes Apple Pay, Apple Music, and Apple's cloud business, in addition to other services. In this article, I will focus on Apple's largely ignored video-streaming business, which is expected to launch in the coming months.

Where is Apple Streaming Now?

Apple has come to the realization that it must innovate and expand its business beyond hardware. In 2014, Apple launched “Apple Pay”, the transaction service that currently has over 125 million users. In 2016, Apple introduced its own music-streaming platform that has garnered over 50 million active subscribers, and that number continues to grow. In 2019, the focus has shifted towards the highly popular “streaming” business. To get its feet wet, Apple has invested over a cool billion dollars to create content with the likes of Oprah, Reese Witherspoon, and Jennifer Aniston. However, Apple’s vision for its role in the streaming business goes far beyond just being another content competitor. Rather, it wants to provide a platform to aggregate the countless streaming platforms that already exist and that are expected to be rolled out. Apple will provide an aggregated platform in exchange for 30% of the revenue earned on the platform by each company that chooses to join. For many of the streaming services, it offers the ability to advertise on over 1.3 billion devices, and for Apple, it provides a large revenue stream in the rapidly growing industry of streaming. Many companies have already signed on, including CBS (NYSE:CBS), Starz (NASDAQ:STRZA), and Viacom (NYSE:VIA); however, Netflix (NFLX) and Hulu reportedly will not sign on and it is unsure whether HBO Go will join as a result of the hefty 30% price tag.

Apple’s Undeniable Competitive Advantage

Apple has a very unique competitive advantage that very few, if any, companies can reproduce: a massive consumer base. Being able to put a product, such as a streaming app, on each customer’s iPhone is basically pitching a product to hundreds of millions of customers almost instantly. Apple will automatically download the platform with all the potential streaming options in one place and allow customer to shop for a variety of content in order to find the right service or services for purchase.

The most recent example of Apple exploiting such a simple but powerful competitive advantage was the launch of Apple music in 2016. Apple began offering a streaming-music service that was quite similar to Spotify (SPOT), and it began challenging Spotify to a competition for market share. Even though Spotify had been around for a decade before Apple Music was ever created, Apple Music was still able to grab a large amount of market share in the industry. As of now, Apple Music has 56 million subscribers as compared with 83 million for Spotify. In essence, Apple released the same product years after a competitor had already broken into the space and was still able to get a considerable amount of market share. This case supports the idea that Apple’s large customer base is highly valuable to it and its partners as they work to gain market share in the very young and rapidly expanding market of on-demand streaming.

Apple Music Subscribers Over Time

Apple’s Plan

The first part of Apple’s plan is to attract customers to its new platform. The content that Apple is spending billions to create with Oprah, Jennifer Aniston, etc., will be free for owners of Apple products. The idea here is to use free, high-quality content from some of Hollywood’s biggest names to attract attention to the platform to begin with. Once people are drawn in with the free content, they will be exposed to countless streaming services that other companies will offer on the platform and for which they must pay. Then, once people subscribe to the channels, Apple will receive 30% of the revenue from these customers who have signed up through the platform.

Additionally, there is discussion of Apple potentially offering bundles with its other services, such as Apple Music. This would be quite similar to the bundle that is offered by Spotify and Hulu that allows a customer to get both services for $12.99 a month, compared with $17.99 if bought separately.

In essence, Apple wants to be the one-stop shop for on-demand content streaming, and it believes that aggregating others’ content, while creating some of its own, is the best strategy for doing so.

Numbers, Numbers, Numbers

In the United States alone, people consumer over 8 billion hours of streaming content a month and, more important, they spend over $2 billion on the new technology. Globally, the streaming video market is expected to reach $70 billion by 2021, compared to "just" $30 billion in 2016. As a result, there is clearly a large amount of untapped market waiting for existing and new players to fight for. This puts Apple in a position of being able to take existing customers away from its competitors as well as to pick up new customers, as the market for video streaming is rapidly growing as well.

Obtaining even a small portion of this potential market would allow for Apple's highly watched services division to drastically increase its revenue. In 2018, Apple's revenue in its services business was $37.2 billion, which compared with its overall 2018 revenue of $265.2 billion may seem rather low. However, the future revenue of its services business is expected to be much higher (Morgan Stanley predicts over $100 billion), partly due to the untapped potential of Apple's streaming platform. Last quarter, Apple disclosed its services margin for the first time and it was quite substantial at 62.8%. This means that, if you hold its services margin constant and use Morgan Stanley's $100 billion estimate, Apple's services business will bring in around $62.8 billion in 2023, compared with $37.2 billion in 2018: over a 67% increase! Although the services business may seem small now, in the future it will provide a stream of income that will have a significant impact on the company's top and bottom line.

Risk + Mitigants

The first possible problem that has been raised is an insufficient number of providers joining the platform. The entire idea of the platform is to exploit content from other companies and take a cut of their revenue; however, without many companies on the platform, the revenue could smaller. That said, there are already companies that are committed to being on the platform, such as CBS, Viacom, and Starz. The second response is more theoretical and is based on game theory. Companies that are not very large streaming players, unlike Netflix and Hulu, are forced to make the decision of whether to join Apple’s streaming platform. If some smaller companies join, the ones that do not will be at a significant disadvantage because their smaller competitors would obtain a much larger market share by being on the platform.

The second possible problem is that the content Apple creates will not do enough to draw people to the app. However, I believe that the personnel Apple is bringing in will curate a lot of excitement and drive traffic to their platform. The hiring of entertainers, such as Oprah, Jennifer Aniston, and Reese Witherspoon, and media moguls, such as Zack Van Amburg and Jamie Erlicht - as well as a budget of over $1 billion - should be able to muster up enough excitement and content to at least draw users to get on and check out Apple’s on-demand streaming service.

The third potential risk is that of competition from Amazon (AMZN), which is creating a very similar platform that aims to aggregate content into one app, rather than having separate apps for each streaming option. However, I believe that history has shown that Apple’s distribution advantage is enough to overpower Amazon. When Apple Music went up against Amazon Music (such creative names), there was a clear winner. Less than 10% of the United States goes to YouTube (NASDAQ:GOOG) (GOOGL), iHeartradio (OTCPK:IHRTQ), and Amazon Music combined, while Spotify and Apple Music combine for over 80% of United States market share.

Lastly, the entire investment into the streaming industry is not that big of a risk for Apple. In essence, Apple is investing a couple billion dollars over a few years into a service that has the potential to provide significant revenue as the space becomes more popular. The model of taking a percentage of other companies' content, rather than spending a large amount of money on their own content, shields Apple from the harm if the streaming service were not as successful as anticipated.

Conclusion

Apple is beginning a long, treacherous journey into the video-streaming space, where it will face such big-name competitors as Netflix, Amazon, and Disney (DIS). However, I do not believe there will be one “winner” in this war. Rather, it will be split among many of its players. That being said, people all have their own tastes for content ranging from sci-fi to dramas to karaoke videos. Although Apple’s new platform won’t include the latter of these three examples, it will include a variety of high-quality content that will be easily accessible to over a billion people as soon as the platform is launched.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.