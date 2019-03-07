ABIOMED, Inc: Best Of Medical Devices Stocks For Short-Term Price Gain

Nine out of every ten prior similar ABMD forecasts produced +12% gains in 8+ weeks, a CAGR of 95%.

That, and its past 5-year market-maker [MM] history of over 100 similar forecasts makes ABMD the most promising stock at this point to satisfy a portfolio’s wealth-building mission.

Here is another quality price-gain healthcare stock

Making heart pumps since 1981, Abiomed Inc. (ABMD) has helped heart failure victims in North America, Europe, and Japan recover life regularly. See what their stock may do for your portfolio’s palpitations at this opportune point in time.

The stock was pulled down in the general market decline from a 3Q 2018 high of $460 to a pre-christmas 1-day low of $274. It has recovered +21% since to $333, and a potential further recovery to $380+ is worth being guarded against by MMs forced to go short in filling institutional investment organizations’ volume block trade buys.

Figure 1 shows how the past 6 months’ MM forecasts have trended, and what is currently being expected.

Figure 1

(note: all materials from blockdesk.com have been approved for use and appearance in this article)

The vertical lines here are FORECASTS of coming prices, NOT historic records of PAST PRICES. They are implied by the hedging activities of MMs protecting their firm’s capital required to be put temporarily at risk to compete for the large-volume trades needed by institutional investment organizations to make their billion-$ portfolios perform. The heavy closing-price dot in each day's forecast divides the range into upside and downside price change prospects.

The markets for derivative securities provide leveraged-contract means of economically obtaining for the MMs the protection needed, and speculator-sellers of those contracts ensure the risks being covered are realistic.

When we look at the current markets we find ABMD closed near the bottom of its expectations range, only 20% of the range is below the range, and 80% of it is above. In the past 5 years this has happened some 124 times – about 10% of the time, but not like clockwork. While frequent, 9 out of each 10 prior experiences were followed in the next 3 months by either reaching the top of the range forecast, or ending the 3 months above the position entry point of a next-day-close.

During those holding periods price drawdowns of less than 7% have occurred at their worst days, but in most cases were recovered by the time of closeout, either by sell-target achievement or less extreme trend gains. The extent of losses is suggested by the difference of prior forecast % payoff average of +12.1% and the current upside price expectation limit of +14.3%

Both prospects of gain and loss are pictured for ABMD and its industry competitors in Figure 2.

Figure 2

Stock symbols in the blue field at right have their numeric tags in the map at left at the intersection of their red vertical-scale of actual price drawdown experiences following current green horizontal-scale upside-price change forecast prospects. Both scales are of percentage price change from zero to 25. Good is down and to the right; any issues above the dotted diagonal present more risk than reward.

AMBD is at location [13], and SPDR S&P500 Index ETF (SPY) as a proxy for the equity market is at [8].

Beside the paramount Risk~Reward tradeoff, there are other probability considerations which impact attractiveness decisions. Some of them are indicated in the row of data in Figure 1, and are presented as competitive selection considerations in Figure 3.

Figure 3

The orientation of investment attractiveness here is like that of Figure 2; good is down and to the right.

The hurdles of odds of likely profitable investment experience (horizontal scale) and of likely size of reward (vertical scale) can be critical. Win Odds below 80 of 100 are often characteristic of smaller reward payoffs, or loss results.

The market average proxied by SPY is at location [2]. The apparent appeal for TNDM at 4 is marred by a data deficiency. ABMD maintains a strong appealing posture in these considerations.

Conclusion

ABIOMED, Inc. (ABMD) is an attractive buy for the investment portfolio seeking near-term price gain.

Disclaimer: Peter Way and generations of the Way Family are long-term providers of perspective information, earlier helping professional investors and now individual investors, discriminate between wealth-building opportunities in individual stocks and ETFs. We do not manage money for others outside of the family but do provide pro bono consulting for a limited number of not-for-profit organizations.

We firmly believe investors need to maintain skin in their game by actively initiating commitment choices of capital and time investments in their personal portfolios. So our information presents for D-I-Y investor guidance what the arguably best-informed professional investors are thinking. Their insights, revealed through their own self-protective hedging actions, tell what they believe is most likely to happen to the prices of specific issues in coming weeks and months. Evidences of how such prior forecasts have worked out are routinely provided in the SA blog of my name. First months of 2019 to date have produced over 800 hundred profitable position closeouts.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, but may initiate a long position in ABMD over the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.