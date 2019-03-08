Emirates Used Airbus A380 As Bait To Obtain Discounts

As is widely known now, Emirates as part of its fleet review has converted part of its order for the Airbus (OTCPK:EADSF) A380 to orders for the Airbus A330neo and Airbus A350 leaving the Airbus A380 program without any solid foundation to keep the production program alive. When reviewing Emirates’ 2017-2018 annual report, I stumbled upon something regarding the latest batch that Emirates ordered in 2018 that is quite puzzling, and I want to discuss that in this report. As you can expect from me I went a step further and requested Emirates as well as Airbus for a clarification, which is discussed as well.

Brief overview latest Emirates order

In November 2017, it was widely expected that Emirates would be signing an agreement with Airbus for more Airbus A380 aircraft, thereby securing production for years to come. However, instead of signing a major deal with Airbus, Emirates signed a tentative agreement with Boeing (BA) for 40 Dreamliners leaving Airbus in the cold. It was, however, expected that Emirates would still order the aircraft. In January 2018, Emirates signed a tentative agreement for 20 A380s with options for 16 more. On the 11th of February this agreement was firmed at the World Government Summit in Dubai. We know now that this contract wasn’t as firm as it seemed; As Emirates couldn’t reach an agreement with Rolls Royce on performance and price, the order was eventually zeroed. After reviewing the order book and Emirates financial results and having been in contact with their spokesperson, the big question I have at this point is whether there was a firm order at all.

Emirates annual report

Figure 1: Fleet information as presented by Emirates (Source: Emirates)

We had a look at Airbus’ February 2018 order overview and indeed there was an entry for 20 Airbus A380s. However, if we look at Emirates fleet information from their annual report what strikes me is that the Airbus A380 firm order is in the ‘authorised & not contracted’ category, which gives the impression that there is no firm purchase agreement and the ‘firm order’ that was signed was actually still a commitment of tentative nature or slightly more than tentative.

We compared this to Boeing’s order overview for the Boeing 777X and Boeing 787 to verify whether these future deliveries were included and what we found is that as expected the firm part of the Boeing 777X order is included in Boeing’s order book, but the tentative agreement signed in November 2017 is not, supporting our view that tentative agreements do not end up in the order book. Another important observation is that while it was rumoured that Emirates had 60 options for the Boeing 787, according to Emirates there has been no such arrangement.

I’ve reached out to Airbus to get some clarification on the matter as I wanted to know how it is possible that an order has been logged, but the customer itself still says there is no contract. I also asked Airbus to explain what it takes for an order to be logged, whether there are any additional boxes that need to be checked and what would happen to the remaining orders in the book. I reached out to Airbus on the 15th of February with a ping a week later and a new e-mail to their analyst contact point 2 weeks later. A reply eventually came more than 2 weeks later.

For details on the order for 20 aircraft by Amedeo we were referred to their press release:

Amedeo considers today’s Airbus announcement to have positive implications for the future values of the installed A380 fleet, particularly those aircraft operated by Emirates. We estimate that the long-term core Emirates A380 fleet will comprise in excess of 100 A380 units, which we expect will continue to be operated by Emirates for the entirety of their useful economic lives. As much as this is a watershed moment for Airbus, it may also be seen as marking an inflection point in Emirates’ growth strategy, evolving from a rapid and successful growth phase to consolidation of its now established market position. We expect the A380 to remain a core aircraft type for Emirates, with higher financial profitability deriving from the longer term use of its A380 fleet. This will act to reduce future capital expenditure, depreciation and rental expenses significantly, whilst retaining the A380’s unit cost advantage of scale and unrivalled customer experience. In respect of our Purchase Agreement with Airbus for 20 A380s, Amedeo and Airbus have agreed a termination and are in discussions regarding other commercial options.

Amedeo is in discussions for a new order, following the industry trend of ordering smaller jets just like Emirates did but it also expects that Emirates will now operate the aircraft over their full economic life.

In our exchange with Airbus, the jet maker confirmed that an order is logged when a definite contract is signed and a down payment has been made.

A similar request for information was sent out to Emirates and from the e-mail exchange I had with an Emirates representative I was given the impression that the deal was tentative in January when announced, but it remained of tentative nature even in February when both companies claimed a firm order had been placed. From the clarification from Emirates I could only conclude that something very contradictory seems to have happened here. Emirates and Airbus spoke in their press releases, which you can read here and here, and order book updates about firm orders, but the Emirates annual report as well as our e-mail exchange with the airline suggest there only was a Memorandum of Understanding.

Currently I do not have an explanation for the order of which I am 100% convinced myself. The only reason I could think of for an order to end up in the order book but not being accounted for as such is the inclusion of clauses that would create no direct liability for Emirates as long as Airbus does not meet their end of the commitment and I’d believe that Airbus’ part of the commitment in this case would not be to just assemble, test and deliver the aircraft but also find customers for the aircraft. Another possibility is that the entire order would be considered to be contracted for if a deal was reached for the propulsion systems as well. I don’t believe Airbus did indeed log a Memorandum of Understanding as an order. If they did that would be an incredibly bad thing that would remove all credibility to the company’s order book.

The timing of the cancellation is also interesting as it comes a year after the order was placed. Possibly, Emirates gave Airbus a year to bolster the order book, but the jet maker was unable to do so. Looking back, the order from Emirates in February 2018 has been more tentative than firm and less firm than an addition to the order book would justify though the criteria to add the order to the book had been met. Possibly there either were additional clauses to be met or the order hinged on a deal with Rolls Royce. Whatever the setup of the order was, it does seem that with an order or tentative agreement for the Airbus A380 and a tentative agreement for the Dreamliner, Emirates seems to have positioned itself extremely well to obtain elevated discounts on aircraft purchases that would better fit their future demand.

Conclusion

I have received a response from Airbus and Emirates, but none of these replies did a good job explaining why one party logged an order while the airline seems to suggest in their annual report there was no contract but did talk about a firm order in their press release. After receiving a puzzling response from Emirates and a somewhat clearer response from Airbus, I do get the impression that neither company wants to provide full clarity about the order construction for the particular order by Emirates which is disappointing and doesn’t give a lot of confidence. While Airbus confirmed our view that tentative orders are not logged and it takes a formal contract and down payment to justify an addition to the order book, Emirates has not been able to explain the discrepancy between their annual report and their press releases.

In the end it does seem that Emirates was positioning itself in a superior position to negotiate hefty discounts from Airbus and Rolls Royce and although slightly modified, they are back with the 70 aircraft order that they cancelled in 2014 in favour of the Airbus A380.

