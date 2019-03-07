Ingersoll-Rand: Buy With Good Total Return And Steady 11% Growth

The three-year average payout ratio is low at 31%, and the low PE of 17 makes Ingersoll-Rand a buy at this entry point.

Ingersoll-Rand three-year forward CAGR of 11% is good and will give you good growth with increased earnings from the infrastructure development.

Ingersoll-Rand has increased its dividend for nine years in a row and presently has a yield of 2.0% which is about average.

Ingersoll-Rand total return overperformed the DOW average for my 51 month test period by 31.51%, which is good and the company has a solid growing dividend income.

This article is about Ingersoll-Rand (IR) and why it's a buy for the total return investor that also wants some dividend income. Ingersoll-Rand is one of the largest industrial and commercial products and services companies in the world. IR is a cyclical investment for the total return investor who also wants some growing income.

The stock comprises 4.8% of The Good Business Portfolio, my IRA portfolio of good business companies that are balanced among all styles of investing. The company has steady growth and has cash it uses to increase the dividends each year, buy bolt-on companies and buy back shares.

When I scanned the five-year chart, Ingersoll-Rand has a fair chart going up and to the right on a fair slope. In a good economy, IR shines like in years 2016 through 2018 YTD. In the year 2015 IR was consolidating.

Fundamentals of Ingersoll-Rand will be reviewed on the following topics below.

The Good Business Portfolio Guidelines

Total Return and Yearly Dividend

Last Quarter's Earnings

Company Business

Takeaways

Recent Portfolio Changes

I use a set of guidelines that I codified over the last few years to review the companies in The Good Business Portfolio (my portfolio) and other companies that I am reviewing. For a complete set of the guidelines, please see my article "The Good Business Portfolio: Update to Guidelines, August 2018". These guidelines provide me with a balanced portfolio of income, defensive, total return and growing companies that hopefully keeps me ahead of the Dow average.

Good Business Portfolio Guidelines

Ingersoll-Rand International passes 11 of 11 Good Business Portfolio Guidelines, a good score (a good score is 10 or 11). These guidelines are only used to filter companies to be considered in the portfolio. Some of the points brought out by the guidelines are shown below.

Ingersoll-Rand does meet my dividend guideline of having dividends increase for 8 of the last ten years and having a minimum of 1% yield, with nine years of increasing dividends and a 2.0% yield. Ingersoll-Rand is, therefore, a good choice for the dividend income investor. The three-year average payout ratio is low at 31%. After paying the dividend, this leaves cash remaining for increasing the business by buying bolt-on companies. I have a capitalization guideline where the capitalization must be greater than $10 Billion. IR easily passes this guideline. IR is a large-cap company with a capitalization of $25.75 Billion. Ingersoll-Rand 2019 projected cash flow at $1.6 Billion is good allowing the company to have the means for company growth and increased dividends. I also require the CAGR going forward to be able to cover my yearly expenses and my RMD with a CAGR of 7%. My dividends provide 3.3% of the portfolio as income, and I need 1.9% more for a yearly distribution of 5.2% plus an inflation cushion of 1.8%. The three-year forward CAGR of 11% meets my guideline requirement. This good future growth for Ingersoll-Rand can continue its uptrend benefiting from the continued growth in the worldwide economy. My total return guideline is that total return must be greater than the Dow's total return over my test period. IR passes this guideline since their total return is 76.53%, more than the Dow's total return of 45.02%. Looking back five years, $10,000 invested five years ago would now be worth over $19,800 today. This makes Ingersoll-Rand a good investment for the total return investor looking back, that has future growth as the economy continues to grow. One of my guidelines is that the S&P rating must be three stars or better. IR's S&P CFRA rating is four stars or buy with a target price to $108, passing the guideline. IR's price is presently 2.0% below the target. IR is under the target price at present and has a low PE of 17, making IR a good buy at this entry point for the long term investor that wants good steady increasing dividends and future total return growth. Traders may want to wait for a better entry point if IR price ever goes down. One of my guidelines is would I buy the whole company if I could. The answer is yes. The total return is good, and the average growing dividend makes IR a good business to own for income and growth. The Good Business Portfolio likes to embrace all kinds of investment styles but concentrates on buying businesses that can be understood, makes a fair profit, invests profits back into the business and also generates a good income stream. Most of all what makes IR interesting is the potential long-term growth of their business as the working population and the worldwide economy increases. IR gives you an increasing dividend for the dividend investor and a good total return.

Total Return and Yearly Dividend

The Good Business Portfolio Guidelines are just a screen to start with and not absolute rules. When I look at a company, the total return is a key parameter to see if it fits the objective of the Good Business Portfolio. Ingersoll-Rand passes this total return guideline against the Dow baseline in my 51-month test. I chose the 51 month test period (starting January 1, 2015, and ending to date) because it includes the great year of 2017, and other years that had fair and bad performance. The good total return of 76.53% makes Ingersoll-Rand a good investment for the total return investor that also wants a steadily increasing income. IR has an average dividend yield of 2.0% and has had increases for nine years making IR also a good choice for the dividend investor. The Dividend is estimated to be increased June 2019 to $0.61/Qtr. from $0.53/ Qtr. or a 15% increase.

DOW's 51 Month total return baseline is 45.02%

Company Name 51 Month total return The difference from DOW baseline Yearly Dividend percentage Ingersoll-Rand 76.53% +31.51% 2.0%

Last Quarter's Earnings

For the last quarter on January 30, 2019, Ingersoll-Rand reported earnings that beat expected by $0.03 at $1.32 and compared to last year at $1.02. Total revenue was higher at $3.89 Billion up more than a year ago by 7.5% year over year and beat expected revenue by $40 Million. This was a good report with the bottom line and the top line increasing. The next earnings report will be out late April 2019 and is expected to be $0.88 compared to last year at $0.51, a good increase.

The graphic below shows a summary of the 4th quarter performance.

Source: IR 4th quarter earnings call slides

Business Overview

Ingersoll-Rand is one of the largest industrial and commercial companies in the United States and foreign countries.

As per excerpts from Reuters

Ingersoll-Rand provides products, services, and solutions to improve the quality and comfort of air in homes and buildings, transport and protect food and perishables. The Company's business segments include Climate and Industrial. It is engaged in the design, manufacture, sale, and service of a portfolio of industrial and commercial products that include brand names, such as Ingersoll-Rand, Trane, American Standard, ARO and Club Car. Its Climate segment includes Trane and American Standard Heating and Air Conditioning, which provide heating, ventilation, and air conditioning systems, and commercial and residential building services, parts, support, and controls. Its Industrial segment includes compressed air and gas systems and services, power tools, material handling systems, ARO fluid management equipment, as well as Club Car golf, utility and rough terrain vehicles."

Overall Ingersoll-Rand International is a good business with 11% CAGR projected growth as the United States and foreign economies grow going forward, with the increasing demand for IR's products. The average dividend income brings you cash as we continue to see further growth as the world economy grows. The graphic below shows the Past 2018 guidance and how they beat all parameters except cash flow that is expected to meet IR’s goal in 2019.

Source: IR 4th quarter earnings call slides

The FED has kept interest rates low for some years, and on December 19, 2018, they raised the base rate of 0.25%, which was expected. I believe that they will go slow in 2019, which should help keep the economy on a growth path. If infrastructure spending can be increased, this will even increase the United States growth going forward with better economics for the consumer. The FED lowered GDP projection for 2019 which may mean they are getting to neutral on the economy, projecting two rate increases for 2019. The recent volatility may keep the FED on hold. At the FED meeting in January, the statement was a wait and see and a bit more dovish than the last meeting.

From January 30, 2019, earnings call Mike Lamach (Chief Executive Officer and Chairman) said

I'd like to begin with a brief review of the fundamental elements of our business strategy that underpin our financial performance and create value for our shareholders. First, our global business strategy is at the nexus of environmental sustainability and impact. The world is continuing to urbanize while becoming warmer and more resource-constrained as time passes. We excel at reducing the energy intensity in buildings and industrial processes, reducing greenhouse gas emissions, reducing waste of food and other perishable goods, and we excel in our ability to generate productivity for our customers, all enabled by technology. Second, our business operating system is designed to excel at consistently delivering strong top-line growth, incremental margins, and free cash flow. And lastly, over the years we built an experienced management team and a high-performance winning culture that makes our performance sustainable. When combined with our dynamic capital allocation strategy, we have a differentiated business model that drives strong shareholder returns over the long term. We delivered top quartile organic bookings and revenue growth in each quarter and closed out the full year 2018 with 13% organic bookings growth and 9% organic revenue growth for the enterprise. Adjusted earnings per share growth were also top quartile, up 24% for the year and up 29% in quarter four. We've delivered an average of 110% free cash to net income conversion over the past four years, and we expect to return greater than 100% in 2019."

The graphic below shows the guidance for 2019 with a nice increase in earnings year over year.

Source: IR 4th quarter earnings call slides

This shows the feelings of top management for the continued growth of the Ingersoll-Rand business and shareholder return with an increase in future growth. IR has good growth and will continue as the foreign economies grow and demand for industrial and commercial products increase.

Takeaways

Ingersoll-Rand is a good investment choice for the total return investor with its above DOW average total return and the dividend growth investor for income. Ingersoll-Rand is 4.8% of The Good Business Portfolio and will be held and watch it grow. Ingersoll-Rand will be held in the portfolio and will be trimmed when it reaches 8% of the portfolio. If you want a growing dividend income and good total return in the industrial business, IR may be the right investment for you.

Recent Portfolio Changes

I intend to watch the earnings reports for the companies in the portfolio and may finally decide to trim my high flyers that are over 8% of the portfolio so I can invest in good companies on my buy list.

On March 4 trimmed position of Hewlett Packard (HPQ) from 1.3% of the portfolio to 1.0%. The last earnings report was poor, and future growth looks weak at 2%, time to sell HPQ a better business.

On February 28 trimmed position of Boeing (BA) from 16.1% of the portfolio to 15.8%. I love Boeing, but you have to have diversification.

On February 2 increased position of Realty Income Corp. (O) to 0.7% of the portfolio, I could use a bit more steady monthly income.

On January 30 increased the position of Simulations Plus (SLP) from 0.2% of the portfolio to 0.4%. I think their product may be the product of the future for drug testing.

On January 28 Bought a starter position of Realty Income Corp. (O), I could use a bit more steady income and hope to add to this holding in the future. Realty Income Corp. is now 0.4% of the portfolio.

On January 28 sold the remaining portion of Mondelez (MDLZ). The forward growth does not look good enough.

On January 24 increased the position of Digital Reality Investors (DLR) from 3.1% of the portfolio to 3.6%. I want to get DLR up to a full position of 4%.

On January 16 sold the remaining shares of 3M (MMM). I decided to sell this small position in order to reduce the number of positions with a new target number of 20 positions max from 25.

On January 11 started a new position in Lockheed at 0.65% of the portfolio.

On January 9 trimmed Mondelez from 1.32% of the portfolio to 0.64%. The growth rate looks low going forward, and the portfolio is looking at Lockheed as a replacement.

On November 19 the portfolio trimmed 3M from 1.4% of the portfolio to 0.92%. The last earnings report was fair but and the next year does show the growth that is wanted. I was going to sell this small position, but the recent market volatility makes me want to hold this defensive income position.

The Good Business Portfolio trims a position when it gets above 8% of the portfolio. The four top companies in the portfolio are, Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) is 8.0% of the portfolio, Eaton Vance Enhanced Equity Income Fund II (EOS) is 8.0% of the portfolio, Home Depot (HD) is 8.8% of the portfolio and Boeing is 15.8 % of the portfolio. Therefore BA, EOS, JNJ, and Home Depot are now in trim position, but I am letting them run a bit since they are great companies.

Boeing is going to be pressed to 16% of the portfolio because of it being cash positive on 787 deferred plane costs at $316 Million in the first quarter of 2017, an increase from the fourth quarter. The first quarter earnings for 2018 were unbelievable at $3.64 compared too expected at $2.64. Farnborough Air Show sales in dollar value just beat out Air-Bus by about $6 Billion, and both companies had a great number of orders. Boeing received an order for 18 more KC-46A planes. The second quarter 2018 earnings beat expectations by $0.06 at $3.33, but a good report was hurt by a write off expense on the KC-46 which has started delivery in 2019. Two KC-46A tankers were delivered in January 2019. As a result of the good fourth-quarter earnings, S&P CFRA raised the one-year price target to $500 for a possible 20% upside potential.

JNJ will be pressed to 9% of the portfolio because of its defensive nature in this post-BREXIT world. Earnings in the last quarter beat on the top and bottom line and Mr. Market did nothing. JNJ has an estimated dividend increase to $0.97/Qtr. in April 2019, which will be 57 years in a row of increases. JNJ is not a trading stock but a hold forever; it is now a strong buy as the healthcare sector remains under pressure.

Disclosure: I am/we are long BA, JNJ, HD, OHI, MO, IR, DLR, GE, PM, EOS, TXN, ADP. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: Of course, this is not a recommendation to buy or sell, and you should always do your own research and talk to your financial advisor before any purchase or sale. This is how I manage my IRA retirement account, and the opinions of the companies are my own.