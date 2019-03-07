The McClatchy Company (MNI) CEO Craig Forman on Q4 2018 Results - Earnings Call Transcript

The McClatchy Company (NYSEMKT:MNI) Q4 2018 Earnings Conference Call March 7, 2019 12:00 PM ET

Thank you, Nancy and thank you all for joining us today for our fourth quarter 2018 earnings call. I am Stephanie Zarate, Investor Relations Manager, and I'll be available to answer any follow-up questions you may have after our call this morning. My phone number is 916-321-1931 and you can also find my contact information on our Web site. This call is being webcast at mcclatchy.com and will be archived for future reference. Our earnings release was issued this morning before the market opened, and I hope you've had a chance to review it.

Joining me today is Craig Forman, our President and CEO; our Vice President of Operations, Mark Zieman; our Vice President and CFO, Elaine Lintecum and our Vice President of Customer and Products, Scott Manuel. This conference call will contain forward-looking statements that are subject to risks and uncertainties that are described in our SEC filings. Actual results may differ materially from those described during the call. Also, non-GAAP amounts discussed this morning are reconciled to the most directly comparable GAAP measures in schedules posted on our Web site or in the body of our press release.

Before I turn the call over, I'd like to point out that our fourth quarter and full-year 2018 results are normal 13 weeks and 52 week basis. However 2017 included an extra week of results, a 14 week quarter and a 53 week quarter. This happens about every five or six years. All operating results discussed during the call today have been adjusted to exclude the extra week in 2017, so that periods are on a comparable quarterly 13 week or annual 52 week basis. Reported amounts are included in our GAAP reconciliation schedules, I referred to previously. Now I'll turn the call over to Craig.

Craig Forman

Thank you, Stephanie. Good morning and thank you for joining us today. We're looking forward to sharing with you the results of our fourth quarter and 2018 as a whole. Our headline is digital growth and progress in our digital transformation but before we dive in, I'd like to state upfront that while there's been recent media coverage related to Tribune Publishing and a number of our other peers in the industry, we will not comment on rumors or speculation or comment on the public discussion of our peers.

So now onto the business of discussing McClatchy. Our Q4 performance provides continuing evidence of our transformation into a digital media company. We marked a 11 consecutive quarters of digital subscriber growth, that is never easy and it gets harder as the numbers get larger. Our increase in paid customer relationships reflects the technology and platform improvements that I identified as a key priority for McClatchy when I first spoke to you 24 months ago.

It is gratifying to see our team's progress and I thank them for it. It comes at a time, the same time that we continue to deliver on our mission of producing strong independent local journalism that is essential to the communities we serve.

Earlier this year, we took another important strategic step in accelerating the pace and cadence of our transformation. We moved to a functional organizational structure which among other things brings together our audience, technology and product management teams.

As McClatchy becomes more digital, we're inevitably mirroring the organizational structure of digital platform companies of Silicon Valley to be more agile and to sharpen our focus on our customers. This structure accelerates decision making, increases professional skills development and creates operational efficiencies bringing together the talents and energy of light-minded colleagues, also unlocks new energy and innovation to apply to our challenges and opportunities. Here are key proof points of the accelerated pace of our digital transformation of McClatchy.

We increased digital-only subscribers to 155,500 up 51.1% from Q4 2017. We grew digital-only subscribers by 13.5% sequentially from Q3 2018. We increased digital-only advertising revenues by 10.1% on a comparable basis to Q4 2017. We improved our total revenue performance to be the best of any quarter in 2018. We reduced adjusted cash expenses excluding real estate transactions by 7.5%. We met and nearly beat our 2018 guidance for Q4 adjusted EBITDA and we fulfilled our commitment which I also made 24 months ago to continue to de-lever our balance sheet. Journalism is the cornerstone of our business.

It's what draws readers and thus advertisers to our news products and is the most appropriate place to start any discussion of the digital transformation that's occurring at McClatchy. In the fourth quarter, McClatchy’s 30 newsrooms continue to produce extraordinary journalism from The Charlotte Observer and McClatchy Studios multi-platform narrative, Carruth that included the popular eight part podcast series which was named Sports Illustrated's Best Podcast of 2018 to the Sacramento Bee's coverage of the Campfire culminating in a heart wrenching documentary on the destruction of the community of Paradise California.

McClatchy’s tradition of investigative journalism continued with the Fort Worth Star-Telegram series on sex abuse in the fundamentalist Baptist Church, Spirit of Fear and the Miami Herald capped off the year with an explosive blockbuster Perversion of Justice, a year-long investigation into how a local wealthy hedge fund manager and serial sex offender was given a sweetheart deal by then Federal Prosecutor who's now a member of the cabinet, while the rights of the victims of the crimes were ignored. We’re proud to note that the Miami Herald investigative journalist Julie K. Brown, our Julie K. Brown has just received the prestigious George Polk Award for her compassionate reporting in this series.

In streaming serial documentaries, McClatchy Studios will launch the war within on Facebook Watch which chronicled the lives of retired veterans of the war in Afghanistan who are struggling with the hidden effects of that war including PTSD as they navigate life after military service and not to mention thousands of other stories published daily that are essential to our customers and the communities we serve.

And how is this strong journalism received? Let's look at our performance in customer and product, our audience segment. Over the past year, we've continued to make significant investment in our digital products and the results can be seen in the strong digital-only subscriber growth. We grew digital-only subscribers by 51% year-over-year in the fourth quarter and they were up 13.5% sequentially from the third quarter of 2018.

This marks the 11th consecutive quarter of digital subscription growth and indicates that the digital subscription platform we have built is starting to scale delivering value, keener insight and benefit to our business. This success clearly points towards the importance of strong journalism and our intentional focus on strengthening the product quality, customer experience and analytical insights of our platform. We've now chosen to organize McClatchy along functional disciplines and have brought together our product management, engineering, analytics as well as our digital and print subscription business into the new customer and product organization led by Scott Manuel who joins us on the call today.

Our subscribers and potential subscribers are the key audience for our local journalism and improving their experiences and engagement is at the center of our customer focus mission. Organizational change formalizes the work that has been underway for several months. At the core is our investment in data analytics to better measure customer experiences, segment or audiences by engagement and deliver a dynamic experience across a broader array of product services.

Those services now include native iOS and Android mobile apps, traditional web pages of course and accelerated mobile pages as well as Google News and Apple news platforms. We still have much work to do in this ecosystem continues to evolve but we continue to see increased platform engagement by our customers with healthy growth in monthly active subscribers and time spent on our sites. Another area we continue to focus on is the journey to becoming a new paying customer. Last year, we took initial steps by adding alternative payment methods such as PayPal and subscribe with Google.

We're beginning purposeful experimentation on all aspects of the conversion funnel. We're continuously testing the porousness of our paywall meter, to encourage our audience to sample our product and we're incorporating propensity to subscribe signals so we can show the right subscription offer at the right time to maximize our conversion rate. Other efforts and initiatives to enhance our subscription journey include improving page load times and inspecting both the steps required to create an account and the ease of use of doing so as well as the specific language used in that interaction.

With our enhanced analytic capabilities that I've talked about in previous calls, we can now test these and other variables to optimize the experience in real time. And we've seen improved subscriber conversion rates as a result. This new functional organization is also focused on retention and optimizing pricing across all of our subscriber products. These are critical capabilities in a digital company. As I mentioned earlier, our strengthening engagement based segmentation models now enables a more precise view into cohorts usage patterns and helps illuminate strategies to reduce churn and identify the demand curve for optimal pricing.

This has yielded growth in our average revenue per user for our digital subscribers which increases the customer lifetime value. In an intensive sprint of activity in just a short period, McClatchy has made a lot of progress leveraging our metrics to better understand our customers and improve the user experience to engage our journalism in a meaningful way. We are committed to strengthening the customer experience and optimizing our subscriber business to continue its strong digital growth. Let me now turn for a moment to our loyal and important print audience.

While it is not news nor unique to us that this is not an area of subscription growth opportunities. Our print customers remain a very important part of our business and represent many of our most loyal customers. These are customers who are increasingly using both our print and digital products and realize that the printed newspaper is increasingly becoming a premium product and is priced as such. If customers like the format of the printed page not only do we offer them the newspaper in digital form but on any given day, our E-edition is twice the size of the printed version via our extra news, sports and business sections.

A word on this expanded E-edition, this edition looks like a broadsheet newspaper and is frequently a 76 to 100 page plus news daily that many of us would have long to be able to produce even at the peak of American print newspaper business which is more than a decade ago. It is simply a great newspaper just conveyed to the customer digitally and not on newsprint.

Of course, the rich news stories and other products told in our digital and print products, they attract readers but as a result also advertisers to our sites. In the fourth quarter, we built on another milestone of digital transformation that occurred in early 2018. Revenues from total digital advertising as well as digital-only advertising exceeded print advertising in our daily newspapers. Our owned and operated sites coupled with the strength of our digital marketing agency accelerate our growing video operations and our programmatic team combine to yield double-digit growth in Q4 of 2018.

We grew digital-only advertising by 10.1% from the comparable period in 2017 while the fourth quarter is typically our best quarter due to the seasonality of advertising, our fourth quarter 2018 digital-only advertising revenue growth was about 530 basis points better than our comparable fourth quarter 2017 results and digital-only advertising was up 4.8% over 2016.

We saw both retail and classified digital revenue growth in Q4. Digital-only retail rebounded from Q3 to grow 4.3% in Q4. Local political advertising gave retail a boost in Q4 2018 as our digital platforms continue to achieve growth in areas that were formerly primarily the province of broadcast mediums.

The National category was up 13.1% for the full-year 2018 although it slowed in Q4 and we continue to cycle over news events in the prior year quarter that reduced the 2018 fourth quarter digital audience and as a consequence programmatic revenues compared to Q4 2017 and of course this will happen for all of you who are veterans of news companies given the news curve of our prior year that had hurricanes and other very large audience events.

For full-year 2018, our national digital-only advertising still grew 13.1% and programmatic revenues grew 12.4%. Within digital, we continue to see strong growth in our digital agency, Accelerate. Accelerate is now a solid contributor for us in both revenue and cash flow. In fact, it contributed $26.9 million in digital revenues to the company this past year and total advertising of $33.4 million and our Accelerate opportunity pipeline just in the next few months is more than $15 million reassuring us of strong growth for Accelerate in 2019.

A big revenue driver for Accelerate is digital services such as Search Marketing which grew 31.8% in the quarter versus 2017 and reputation management, where revenue excuse me more than quadrupled in Q4 2018. We also continue to see strong results in video, during the fourth quarter excuse me, our video views reached 106 million across all sites and social platforms.

Video views on our O&O properties reached 39 million or growth of 74% compared to the same time last year, our best performance ever. Video revenues grew 37.3% in Q4 and 47.5% for all of 2018 versus comparable periods in 2017.



When we put this all together, we had our best performance in total revenues for the year in the fourth quarter of 2018, an improvement of 210 basis points over the nine months ending in Q3 2018. And importantly, we did it while continuing to drive the digital transformation that is required to continue to be the leading local media company in some of the best markets in our nation. At McClatchy, we believe we are building the platform that is needed to grow digital subscribers and advertising that supports our journalistic mission.

Now I'll turn the call over to Elaine to discuss our specific financial results for the quarter, given my raspy voice a rest and the overall improvement in our capital structure in 2018.

Elaine Lintecum

Thanks Craig. Good morning or good afternoon as it maybe for each of you. We reported a net loss of $27.5 million and an adjusted net loss of just less than $1 million in the fourth quarter of 2018. Our adjusted EBITDA during the quarter was $48 million.

We like many companies sell excess property and have done so for many years. Those sales can add volatility to EBITDA depending upon the timing and the size of the property sales. So to some extent in the fourth quarter of this year, we're a victim of our own success as we sold multiple larger properties in the fourth quarter of 2017. We reported to shareholders in December 2018 that we would improve on our run rate in adjusted EBITDA if you backed out $14.2 million in gains on real estate sales that we realized in the fourth quarter of 2017.

In our 8-K, we said that adjusted EBITDA excluding real estate gains was expected to decline from the fourth quarter of 2017 in the range of 8% to 12% and we met that goal. Our adjusted EBITDA excluding real estate gains was down 8.2% compared to 28.6% decline in the first nine months of 2018 excluding real estate gains. Order revenues were down 7.7% in the fourth quarter versus the comparable 13 week quarter in 2017, it was our best revenue performance of the year.

Advertising revenues in the fourth quarter were down 12.7% compared to the same quarter of last year. As Craig mentioned, digital-only advertising grew 10.1% and total digital advertising revenues were up 4.7% on a comparable basis to 2017. We still face headwinds from print advertising which was down 22.1% including in newspaper advertising and our direct marketing products that are largely prints and preprinted insert products.

Total audience revenues declined 4.5% in the fourth quarter compared to the fourth quarter of 2017, declines in print volumes were partially offset by growth in digital subscriptions and pricing initiatives in both our print and digital products. Digital-only audience revenues associated with digital-only subscriptions were up 47.6%. We saw our strongest growth in 2018 in digital-only subscribers as they reached nearly 156,000 in the fourth quarter. It reflects growth of 51.1% in digital-only subscribers compared to Q4 2017 and growth of 13.5% from Q3 2018.

Frank noted the sequential trend in audience has improved for 11 consecutive quarters and digital subscribers are clearly the future of our audience growth. We continue to be efficient in our operations and focus on cost controls even while continuing to make investments needed to have the platforms and the structure that will drive our business forward. Important to recognize that being efficient requires that we continue to invest in the business and that those investments have paid-off.

For instance, our digital advertising sales have been fueled in part by investment 2.5 years ago in our digital marketing agency Accelerate and in tools such as state-of-the art CRM software for our sales teams, our digital-only subscriber growth reflects the investments in our audience technology and analytics platforms. And our advertising and storytelling capabilities have been enhanced over the last four years by investments made in video and related technologies.

While we feel these investments are important, we're also striving to generate cash flows and manage expenses to our future revenue performance. This is tougher in some quarters compared to others especially in the third and fourth quarters of 2018, when we were rolling over expense savings from 2017, they were down more than 9% compared to the previous year.

Bill excluding gains from sales of assets in the fourth quarter of 2018, we reduced adjusted operating expenses by 7.5% compared to the fourth quarter of 2017. If you consider the increased investments running through our cash expenses in 2018, adjusted expenses would have been down 8.4% in the fourth quarter and 7.7% for the full-year.

I'd point out these numbers to reinforce our ability and commitment to continue to optimize our business as we also invest for long-term growth. Our cost savings came from reductions in efficiencies found in our legacy business including outsourcing or centralizing some operations, downsizing facilities and of course newsprint savings. To understand the transformation of our business, it's notable that newsprint costs are about 4% of our cost structure, cost that was nearly 20% just a few years ago. And even if you include outside printing costs, it's only about 8% of our total cost.

In 2018, our full-time equivalent employees went down 14.8% as we continuously focused on strategically restructuring our company while respecting those areas that drive our business news, sales and digital. But all areas of our company must become more efficient as we deploy technology and find the appropriate skill set of a digital media company whose mission is to produce strong independent local journalism and be essential to our audiences, advertisers and the communities we serve.

Now turning to our balance sheet. In September, we sold the remaining interest in our CareerBuilder investments for $5.3 million and repurchased the same amount of our 2026 senior secured notes in November. As of the end of 2018, our principal debt outstanding was $745 million and we have nearly $22 million in cash, resulting in net debt of $723 million.

Other than approximately $4.6 million that is due for an excess cash flows payable by April 24, we have no debt due until 2026 giving us ample runway for investing in our digital transformation. We also had approximately $61 million of total borrowing capacity under ABL credit facility with no amounts drawn at the end of the year.

Our capital expenditures were about $1.9 million in the fourth quarter and $11.1 million for all of 2018. Including a few small real estate transactions in the fourth quarter, the total pre-tax sales proceeds of real property for all of 2018 were approximately $22 million just under our previously announced target of $25 million for the year.

Our predictions for a higher discount rate on our pension liabilities at the end of 2018 were almost to the decimal point. Unfortunately, the fourth quarter was horrendous and the capital markets and I'm sure many of you would rather not hear. But as a result we had declines in pension asset values, hence GAAP unfunded liabilities increased to $548 million at the end of 2018.

While the markets and our returns have bounced back, this is a measurement in time and so is marked on our balance sheet until we measure. Our unfunded pension position for IRS funding levels which dictate pension contributions was approximately $316 million at the end of 2018 and we expect pension contributions in 2019 to be about $3 million.

Now I'll turn the call back to Craig to discuss our outlook and take any of your questions.

Craig Forman

Thank you, Elaine. During 2018, digital advertising not only exceeded print newspaper advertising but the company's growing base of digital only advertising revenues surpassed print newspaper advertising in the second half of the year. We see this milestone as evidence of McClatchy’s continuing transformation to more digital media company.

Last year, digital advertising revenues represented 43.3% of McClatchy’s total advertising revenues. In 2019, we expect to see growth in digital-app in total digital revenues which includes growth in both digital advertising and digital audience revenues. As we discussed earlier, new audience products and offerings such as our Sports Pass subscription are helping to spur digital-only subscriptions and revenues.

Print newspaper advertising revenues are expected to decline. We expect digital-only advertising revenues to surpass newspaper print advertising in 2019 as print advertising becomes a smaller percent of total revenues. In audience, digital subscribers are expected to grow and to largely offset continuing declines in print circulation resulting in low single digit total audience revenue declines. We plan to reduce GAAP and adjusted operating expenses and we'll continue to monitor costs throughout the year to align expense and revenue performance while making additional investments in our news and sales organization.

And we have already begun to realize some of these cost efforts. We’re moving beyond the effort to regionalize our sales structure and are now in the process of moving to a more centralized revenue structure under our new functional organization. And we announced near the end of 2018 that we would outsource the printing of our Tacoma News Tribune newspaper in early 2019.

McClatchy continues to transition to a more digital media company as I'm sure these results show and as we transition we inevitably need to trim costs. Hence we announced a voluntary retirement incentive plan in February that was offered to approximately 450 employees, nearly half of eligible employees opted into the program which is expected to result in $12 million to $13 million of savings over the remainder of 2019.

We will continue to sell property in 2019 that is no longer strategic to our operations. Gross proceeds from 2019 real estate sales are expected to be equal to or greater than the amounts we reported for 2018. Net proceeds from real estate sales will be used to redeem our 9% notes due 2026 which is seven years away. We expect capital expenditures of between $6 million and $9 million in 2019 depending how real estate sales proceed and as Elaine mentioned, we expect to contribute approximately $3 million to our pension plan in 2019.

I would like to add that all of our progress comes amid a time of continuing dramatic challenges and opportunities in our industry and in an environment that is turbulent and at times can seem take chaotic, these times especially call for steady leadership and execution. This is also our focus at McClatchy as we accelerate our transformation. So in conclusion, our 11th consecutive quarter increase in paid customer relationships is just the latest milestone in our continuing digital transformation and a testimony to the hard effort of the thousands of employees at McClatchy.

Our progress reflects the technology and platform improvements that I identified as the key priority for the company when I first spoke to you 24 months ago and we've made a lot of progress. We're excited for what lies on the road ahead to create a sustainable business model for local journalism and continued progress in accelerating our digital transformation.

We've extended the debt maturities to give us needed runway to reach our goals. And I believe we've built and are continuing to build the platform and focus on customers and advertisers that will lead us to successful local digital media companies in the communities we serve. And with that, we're happy to open up the call to your questions.

Michael Kupinski

Craig Forman

So Michael, I’ll start and then I'll throw it over to Elaine. Obviously, that we've done a great deal of this already. We announced Tacoma a little while ago and that is the most recent relocation of printing to a third-party. We had moved late last year well during the year last year, Biloxi and Belleville to frame by others, we currently have seven locations where we print and those locations print 10 additional McClatchy titles.

So there can still be some opportunity to rationalize but the company long ago was one of the first to realize that as print consolidates there may be both opportunities to continue to reduce costs and opportunities through third-party pretty contracts to actually leverage our infrastructure. Some of our plants such as the one in Kansas City are absolutely nation leading in their efficiency and in their cost structure. So I'll throw it over to Elaine for a little further detail on your question.

Elaine Lintecum

Thanks. Well, obviously we just discussed the IP or the yearly incentive programs sorry which a number of our employees took that will offer savings in 2019. I think there's a conception that at some point McClatchy stops taking out legacy costs, that would presume that we also stopped our digital transformation and we haven't. And as we become a more and more digital company, that means that we have the ability to reduce those legacy costs going forward.

It also means a number of things like the restructuring that we mentioned that we've just gone out through in this functional organization that allows us to look more closely at each of our organizations, me in the case of finance to see are we doing things as efficiently as we can and if not what are the right things that we can do. And what's the technology that we can add to be able to do that. So we'll continue to do those kinds of things. I think we also mentioned that we're moving to a more consolidated focus on some of our revenue areas that will land savings.

I think digital companies tend to have more variable costs than fixed costs. And right now as you know, we are roughly 60:40 fixed variable, I think as we become a more digital company that changes and that reflects additional savings. So I also think that newsprint which has been a challenging or was a challenge in 2018 because of the tariffs will continue to be an area of cost savings.

Supply and demand would indicate and has already indicated that newsprint prices are falling whether or not the pricing itself goes below the average cost of 2018, we'll see although I would argue that supply and demand leans into the favor of newspaper companies at this point. But certainly as print revenues decline and digital revenues grow that will mean additional savings in newsprint volumes.

So there are a number of areas where we will continue to have cost savings as we move forward and we will always be among the best, I can assure you that in finding efficiencies in our operations.

Michael Kupinski

Elaine, how to deal with the share of some of newsprint, did you actually give rebates in the fourth quarter?

Elaine Lintecum

No, none of the newsprint producers provided rebates to my knowledge. But what I would say as we move into 2019, what we've seen is pricing softening reflecting and actually began to see some of that in the fourth quarter but certainly in the first quarter, a softening in pricing as it relates to newsprint that that was being artificially held up by the tariffs.

Michael Kupinski

Okay, again two just quick questions. The decline in average monthly unique visitors in the quarter, I would have thought that the Elections. Is that due to the one-week fewer week or is there something else going on in that number?

Elaine Lintecum

It's a combination, it's the fewer weeks but it's also that there were some major events in 2017 compared to 2018. So if you look at hurricanes and other kinds of news events that were coming out of just as the atmosphere in late 2017 compared to 2018, the news cycle will always drive audience to some extent and those are the kinds of things that are out of our control.

And so I think it was a combination of the news cycle as well as the extra week.

Michael Kupinski

Does that affect national advertising or how does that, is there a lag time on how advertisers spoke about?

Elaine Lintecum

It affects programmatic advertising primarily it doesn't affect as much advertising on our O&O necessarily because we have plenty of inventory but remember that the programmatic advertising is lower rate advertising and we do better with it than many people because we have a genius that's placing it for us, hope was listening. But having said that, it's still a lower rate than our O&O. And so our focus is to grow advertising on our owned and operated sites and certainly we appreciate and want the programmatic advertising but it's not the core focus.

Michael Kupinski

Final question, you gave more specific guidance last year in terms of the 8% to 12% decline in adjusted EBITDA. Do you -- have you given more specific guidance in terms of EBITDA for 2019 at this point?

Elaine Lintecum

We have not, that guidance was a departure as I think Mark Zieman called it at the time that we spoke about it from our process of not giving guidance and the reason that we gave it was twofold, one is that we were in the process of adapting to the industry more while moving our conference calls closer to our SEC filings and we recognized that that meant quite a delay in information to investors in the fourth quarter and we felt like we owed it to people to kind of bridge that gap for them in the first year but we were making that move.

Secondly, we had lot unfortunate timing differences that really suppressed results in the third quarter and as much as we said it publicly and both Stephanie Zarate said it privately as well to investors, we didn't seem to be getting our message through. And so we thought well we can give some guidance on fourth quarter and maybe people will better understand that the third quarter was really not a run rate for the company. And so those are the reasons why we gave that that preliminary guidance for the fourth quarter. We don't plan to do that going forward.

Craig Forman

Michael I'd like to add, that is basically getting back to your question about cost structure. I've said consistently since I took this role 24 months ago that in the move to a digital company, it requires everyone who's paying attention to really understand how digital companies are operated versus traditional print newspaper companies. So let's drill down into a couple of things that are part of that. In the early days, multi-city newspaper companies had very little discipline about the cost structure of their digital platform.

You'd have cities which would have different content management systems, they'd be operating on different legacy infrastructure, some would operate their own servers, some would move to the Cloud and as digital people take control of these companies, these are people who actually understand how to rationalize the digital aspect of productivity, yield and leverage in the cost structure.

We operate on a single platform across the 30 markets that make McClatchy and well, I'd certainly entertain any one of our senior executives suggesting to me that she needs a digital content management system that differs from the 29 other markets. I think we've gotten to the point now where no one really makes that case knowing that that's a very tough ROI case to make in the first quarter of 2019.

It's been that way for a number of years. So if you look at productivity, I think we look at something like dollars spent in our newsrooms. Now I'm just focused on cost structure in the newsrooms for this observation and the productivity in our improvement is our year-over-year increase in page views per budget dollars spent in the Newsroom which was 17% in 2018. That's the kind of KPI and I'd suggested on previous calls that's really at the core of how to measure digital success in this environment.

And so we're in an era where when newsprint is only 4% of cost structure, you can see a double-digit improvement in yield and productivity in Newsroom. That's the kind of leading indicator of digital progress that I think everybody wants to focus on and I will say that doesn't come at the expense of quality journalism or in fact the percentage of journalists and editorial people and I started my career as one who were part of McClatchy. It's surprising for some people to know that 28% of our headcount is in our editorial operations. Now that compares with only 27% in 2012 which was pretty close to peak Newspaper. So I think those are the kinds of stats that you want to ask the industry about as you sort of measure the opportunities still for progress in the digital transformation.

Michael Kupinski

Thank you for the color, I appreciate that. That's all I have.

Jamie McFarlane

Hi, thanks for taking my question. Could I just ask with the good guidance and strong guidance on real estate sales for next year, roughly how much real estate beyond the sale and lease backs in the coming year do you think you'll have at the end of the year 2019 to be up for sale in the future?

Elaine Lintecum

Thank you, Jamie for the question. This is Elaine. I think that's a difficult question to answer. One of the challenges with selling real estate is that the timing is not always of our choosing. It takes a while for people to do their due diligence. There's also some markets that are under contract, some that are not. And so a lot depends on what closes in 2019 in order to answer your question about 2020.

We have been active in selling excess real estate since 2011. So quite frankly, there are a couple of larger properties that we are looking at in 2019. One being in Kansas City, one being in Tacoma but others are a combination of a lot of smaller properties. When put together can be meaningful but they're all separate deals that we'll be working on. And that's why we gave the guidance that we did. That seems I know probably pretty general to you that we expect the proceeds from real estate sales to equal or perhaps exceed the amount in 2018. And it just really is dependent upon when properties close.

Jamie McFarlane

Right. And so maybe then I'll ask it a different way, standing here today obviously I totally understand the timing cost is out but what would be the excess real estate that you could sell on a go forward basis if you look at the portfolio today? Is that you're giving guidance for sort of $25 million to $30 million in 2019 is it two times that, three times that in total. What's the total amount of excess real estate at the moment in the business?

Elaine Lintecum

I understand your question, Jamie. We haven't disclosed that, we've been disclosed as I have said, there's a couple of large properties that we're looking at. We hope that both close in 2019 but I can't be assured of that and then the rest are smaller properties. Again we've been at this since 2011, so a lot of the major properties have already been sold. So we haven't encouraged people to think that there are significant amount of real estate that's left. And obviously we only sell those properties when they're not strategic to our current operations.

Jamie McFarlane

Right. Okay, so that makes it. So and if you were to sell both of the property, the big properties would you exceed your guidance for the year? Is that what you're saying?

Elaine Lintecum

I believe that we would, if we were so lucky.

Jamie McFarlane

Okay. Well, that's great. Very useful. Thank you.

Elaine Lintecum

You're welcome.

Craig Huber

Yes, good morning or good afternoon. I wanted to ask which is a long-term question here as you make this digital transformation here. Can you see a day in say the next three, four, five years where in some of your markets you shut down the hard copy paper and be digital only. Is that we’re marching towards, is that a reasonable timeframe in your mind or you think it elongates beyond that?

Craig Forman

Craig, I’ll take it first. It’s Craig and then I'll throw it over to Elaine. That's been the 64 put your unit of measurement question on the industry really for the past decade or more as you well know. I think our position is pretty much what we've laid out and been consistent. We think that a print publication has great value to a certain group of people who for whatever reason really value that form of getting news and information.

And I think what you want to be looking for are companies and management teams in markets who understand total market penetration and their TAM, their total addressable market understand efficiency and unit economics so that they can carefully balance cost and revenue and who understands how to get the growth side of the equation, the digital side of the equation to balance what eventually is probably becoming much more of a premium product.

And I think it's well understood in the industry that as pricing and we've all gone through our exercises and understanding our DMA as well, understanding tradeoff between service, delivery time and premium pricing how to think through the profitability of the print edition and all of our print editions are profitable. And so I think that's the first level filter. I don't think in this call or at any time we're going to be the kind of management team that put some sort of date on print.

I think it's really much more of a balanced approach and I think we're confident in our markets which are growing 50% faster in general than the United States as a whole. You know we're in that part of America that tends to be growing faster whether it's the Southeast, the Carolinas, across the central part of the country, towards the south, Texas of course, California the Pacific Northwest where there's a blend and a blend of revenue. And so we're focused on ARPU. We're focused on lifetime value. We're focused on wallet share and market penetration. I think if you focus on those inputs from a unit economics point of view, you can figure out a way to satisfy your customers including with a print product that remains profitable for some time to come. Elaine, do you want to add anything?

Elaine Lintecum

No, I think that's right. I think that we are constantly looking at every market and thinking about how do we experiment and how does those experiments turn out when we're looking at both our print and digital products. But to put a timeframe on when is the last time you print a newspaper, Craig you know the industry well, you probably have as good a guess as anyone else. I don't think it would be advantageous for us to try and look at a crystal ball to determine when that might be.

Craig Forman

Craig, I will add just one footnote. But I know you watch the industry, us and everybody else extremely carefully. So you'll be up to speed with this. We are carefully experimenting to understand exactly the cost, revenue dynamic and the experiment that we've undertaken in this quarter. So it's too early to know the results although the results are trending basically according to expectations, we've expert study rated in our Myrtle Beach market with a consolidated Friday, Saturday print paper a weekend edition.

Still a very strong Sunday paper but in consolidating those two days through the week, we've actually seen an expected non-impact if I can say to our unit economics and our overall penetration in the market. So if you're looking to see how management teams are approaching this. I think you look to McClatchy to continue to experiment with intent in those kinds of places.

Craig Huber

Thank you for that. I also wanted to ask it’s a simpler question. You've talked about digital-only advertising. I guess expecting that to grow in 2019. Are you expecting total digital advertising to grow, what is your thought on that please?

Craig Forman

Yes, let me throw that over to Mark Zieman, Mark you want to add a bit?

Mark Zieman

Yes, total digital advertising will obviously grow less and it has been in decline because it's tied to our bundling as well as our digital-only. So we have digital advertising that's digital-only which is by far the bulk of our digital advertising and continues to grow as a larger share and then we have bundled digital advertising which is tied to print. And as you know print continues to decline but as we said print continues to also get smaller. And so that bundled piece gets smaller as well. So I don't think we've made any predictions on total digital advertising. I think we're confident that digital-only will continue. But total digital is somewhat dependent on the decline in print.

And so if print continues to decline, the way we've seen it decline, I think it'll be close but we've seen total digital grow in this last quarter. So that's a good sign.

Elaine Lintecum

Craig, this is Elaine. I think the level of guidance that we were prepared to give on advertising is included in the press release in our comments and we're not prepared to give greater guidance.

Craig Huber

Elaine, if I could just ask you please on newsprint, adjusting for the extra week could you just talk about if you would the percent change in newsprint consumption in the fourth quarter year-over-year and also average price?

Elaine Lintecum

Sure. We were down in newsprint expense 4.8% looking at it separately from other printing costs, it reflected a decline of about 25% in volume and an increase of about 27% in price.

Thank you, Nancy. I'd just like to thank everyone for joining our call today and your continued interest in McClatchy. Have a great day.

