Suncor Energy: George Soros Buying This Top Dividend Stock

George Soros ranks as one of the best investors on the planet.

In 1969, the Hungarian-American founded the Quantum Fund for wealthy clients. Over the following decades, Soros went on to generate a 19% compounded annual return for his backers.

These types of gains put him in a class as financial legends like Warren Buffett and Carl Icahn. For that reason, I always pay attention to Soros’ portfolio. And right now, he’s making some interesting bets in the oil patch.

In recent months, Soros has built huge positions in a number of energy stocks. Last quarter, he boosted his stake in companies like Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX), Marathon Petroleum Corp (NYSE:MPC), and Canadian Natural Resources Ltd. (NYSE:CNQ). The billionaire also holds a large number of shares in Canadian natural gas producer Encana Corp. (NYSE:ECA) and pipeline owner Magellan Midstream Partners LP (NYSE:MMP).

He also just picked up a new position: In February, Soros disclosed a new stake in Alberta oil sands giant Suncor Energy Inc. (NYSE:SU). At the time of the filing, his hedge fund owned 225,000 shares.

George Soros Buying This Dividend Stock; Here’s Why

Suncor represents the Exxon Mobil Corporation of Canada. The company owns a sprawling business empire with its hands in everything from exploration and production to refining and gas stations. Its core business, however, is focused on the Canadian oil sands - a large deposit of heavy, tar-like crude located in the northeastern part of the country.

But the oil giant has fallen out of favor on Wall Street.

It started a few years ago. Thanks to new drilling technologies, shales drillers have flooded the market with new energy supplies. Bad news for high-cost oil sand producers like Suncor, who have seen their operating margins decimated.

At the same time, hostile left-wing governments have prevented the construction of new pipelines. Without the ability to export production, Canadian Western Select, the benchmark price for oil sands crude, now trades at a $20.00 per barrel discount to international blends.

Throw in higher taxes, a weak Canadian dollar, and an unpredictable regulatory process, and you can see why investors have soured on this industry. Shares have barely budged over the past five years, delivering a total return, including dividends, of only 5%. Suncor stock has underperformed the S&P 500 by 45% over that period.

Soros, though, sees this pullback as a buying opportunity. And he might be onto something.

Suncor has quietly become a cash machine, to begin with. Over the past few years, management has invested billions into “debottlenecking” initiatives. In plain English, this means identifying specific areas in operations that limit production and optimizing them to boost overall output.

These projects don’t come with the glitz and glamour of opening a new oil sands mind. They do, however, provide a big boost in profitability with a very small investment. Since 2013, Suncor has reduced the operating cost of pulling oil out of the ground 32% to $25.50 per barrel. That has allowed the business to remain profitable despite plunging energy prices.

Several catalysts could also put the oil sands back in Wall Street’s good books. The industry, for instance, has ramped up rail shipments as a method of moving petroleum products from refineries to customers. While more expensive than traditional pipelines, this method has started to clear the glut of crude built up at Albertan oil terminals.

New pipelines could also offer salvation. In the next year or so, Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB) plans to complete its Line 3 expansion project, which will boost exports of Canadian crude by over 300,000 barrels per day. Additional projects, such as the Alberta Clipper expansion, will also bring much-needed relief for producers.

In the meantime, Suncor will pay investors well to wait. Since 2002, management has boosted the distribution to shareholders every single year. Executives have also returned billions to investors through the company’s stock buyback program.

Those small, steady increases can really add up over time. Today Suncor stock pays out a quarterly dividend of C$0.42 per share, which comes out to an annual yield of 3.7%. If you include stock repurchases, the total shareholder yield jumps to over 7%. That represents one of the largest upfront payouts you can find in the energy business today.

Hedge Funds Swarming Over Suncor Stock

And George Soros isn’t the only hedge fund buying Suncor stock.

Last quarter, billionaire Warren Buffett disclosed a $300.9 million stake in the company. Other money mavens, including Steve Cohen, Jim Simons, and Ken Griffin also increased their stakes in the stock.

What could have these investors so excited about the Alberta oil sands? I’d say it means one thing: They see a lot more upside for Suncor stock.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.