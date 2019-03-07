RGS Energy - Company Exploring Strategic Alternatives But Expect Shares To End Up Worthless

Investors should sell existing positions and move on as there's a decent chance for shares to end up being worthless rather sooner than later.

Expect most of the company's cash to have been consumed by ongoing POWERHOUSE System commercialization efforts over the past couple of months.

Reading between the lines, the POWERHOUSE System launch doesn't seem to go well, requiring the company to invest more capital.

Note: I have previously covered RGS Energy (OTC:RGSE), so investors should view this as an update to my earlier articles on the company.

Four weeks ago, the bottom line of my most recent article on RGS Energy, a small solar installation company notorious for its long standing habit of overpromise and underdeliver as well as its total disregard for common shareholders currently engaged in commercializing the POWERHOUSE 3.0 solar shingles system ("the POWERHOUSE System") read as follows:

Don't get fooled by management's alleged rationale for the surprising move to the OTC. Expect much weaker than expected POWERHOUSE System orders to be the true reason behind the decision to pass on another reverse split for now. Investors should prepare for another set of abysmal quarterly results for both Q4/2018 and Q1/2019 including major cash burn from operations and overall POWERHOUSE System revenue in 2019 to come in at a tiny fraction of management's aggressive targets. Depending on cash usage over the course of the year, the next toxic financing might hit rather sooner than later. Investors should remain at the sidelines or sell existing positions as I fully expect the company's near-term results and outlook to disappoint heavily.

Today's surprise news of the company exploring strategic alternatives actually provides more evidence for my expectations (emphasis added by author):

"Over the past year, we made significant strides reinventing RGS Energy around the POWERHOUSE™ solar shingle that we believe will enable us to enjoy future growth and profitability,” said Dennis Lacey, RGS Energy’s CEO. “Acknowledging our previously stated view that it will require time, years in fact, to grow the POWERHOUSE™ brand and revenue streams, to ensure we are best positioned to address this opportunity with increased television advertising, services, access to customer bases, access to capital and the like, we believe now is an opportune time to consider whether pursuing complementary paths may enhance shareholder value.” Strategic alternatives to consider may include, among others, a sale of RGS Energy, a business combination such as a merger with another party, or a strategic investment financing which would allow the Company to continue its current business plan of commercializing POWERHOUSE™ solar shingles.

Clearly, commercialization of the POWERHOUSE System hasn't lived up to expectations so far.

Picture: Legacy POWERHOUSE System originally deployed by Dow Chemical - Source: Company Website

Remember, back in November 2018, management essentially guided for ALL of the company's then reported $127 million in POWERHOUSE System reservations to turn into revenue within 12 months at an anticipated gross margin of 30%. Just five months later the company is acknowledging that it will rather "take years to grow the POWERHOUSE™ brand and revenue streams".

Even worse, the company basically admits that it will not be able "to continue its current business plan" without a strategic transaction.

Given the company's long history of overpromise and underdeliver, the obvious failure of the POWERHOUSE commercial launch shouldn't come as a surprise to investors. In the past, management has turned to toxic financings to compensate for ongoing large operating losses, essentially wiping out legacy equityholders this way.

But this time, they obviously do not anticipate to raise a sufficient amount to successfully complete the POWERHOUSE System launch thus the need to explore strategic alternatives.

RGS Energy hasn't filed its Q4/2018 report yet but I fully expect it to show major cash burn which should have continued unabatedly during Q1.

At of November 5, 2018, the company had $15.0 million in cash and no material debt obligations but I would expect the POWERHOUSE System launch efforts to have consumed the vast majority already. Quarterly cash burn, on average, for the first nine months of 2018 has been around $3 million but these numbers did not include any substantial POWERHOUSE System commercialization expense. In addition, RGS Energy was required to pay a $2 million license fee to Dow Chemical during Q4/2018.

Remember also, on the Q3/2018 conference call, management stated:

First off, we typically get asked, do we need to raise capital? No. We believe we do not need to do another capital raise, having raised all the capital we expect to be needed to commercialize POWERHOUSE.

Given today's news, this statement seems no longer valid.

Bottom line:

It doesn't require much reading between the lines to assume that the POWERHOUSE System launch hasn't gone smoothly and substantial further investment might be needed to successfully establish the product in the market. RGS Energy neither has these funds nor does the company assume to raise a sufficient amount without executing on a strategic transaction.

Personally, I do not expect the company to find a buyer or come up with a strategic investor. Remember, Dow Chemical abandoned the solution years ago and licensed it for a mere $3 million to RGS Energy in 2017 which speaks volumes about their internal assessment of the POWERHOUSE System's commercial viability.

Even participants in the toxic financing market seem to be reluctant to commit sufficient funds at this point.

I fully expect the company to either file for bankruptcy or enter into another toxic financing transaction with the result essentially being the same: Equityholders will be wiped out once again.

Investors should consider selling existing positions as soon as possible. Even a short sale looks promising here, at least in theory, but given elevated borrowing rates, I strongly advise investors to remain on the sidelines for now.

I will update investors on the company going forward, so stay tuned.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Editor's Note: This article covers one or more microcap stocks. Please be aware of the risks associated with these stocks.